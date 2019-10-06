US Forecast for Monday, October 7, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;63;61;65;48;Rain at times;WNW;6;81%;93%;1
Albuquerque, NM;78;45;71;53;Mostly sunny;S;7;45%;5%;5
Anchorage, AK;47;30;46;35;Becoming cloudy;E;4;67%;25%;2
Asheville, NC;70;61;76;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;5;77%;84%;2
Atlanta, GA;78;65;84;63;A p.m. t-storm;NE;5;69%;66%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;73;70;78;63;Mostly cloudy;NW;14;72%;67%;2
Austin, TX;96;68;78;60;A t-storm around;NNE;11;50%;42%;3
Baltimore, MD;74;67;80;58;A shower in the p.m.;N;10;61%;83%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;91;70;87;63;A shower or t-storm;N;7;75%;58%;2
Billings, MT;62;40;70;49;Partial sunshine;SW;11;33%;3%;4
Birmingham, AL;85;67;82;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;6;78%;67%;1
Bismarck, ND;60;37;66;42;Mostly sunny;S;9;55%;1%;3
Boise, ID;65;38;69;47;Sunny and nice;E;5;31%;9%;4
Boston, MA;66;64;75;56;A little p.m. rain;NW;15;65%;88%;1
Bridgeport, CT;68;65;76;54;Showers around;NNW;12;68%;91%;1
Buffalo, NY;71;54;62;45;A little a.m. rain;WNW;11;70%;60%;3
Burlington, VT;63;58;60;47;Occasional rain;S;5;86%;89%;1
Caribou, ME;57;52;57;47;Periods of rain;SW;6;89%;93%;1
Casper, WY;61;31;70;40;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;18;25%;1%;4
Charleston, SC;80;70;84;71;Partly sunny;NNE;7;72%;44%;4
Charleston, WV;80;59;63;51;Rain tapering off;N;5;87%;94%;1
Charlotte, NC;81;63;82;65;Partly sunny;NE;5;68%;51%;4
Cheyenne, WY;60;30;71;43;Sunny and warmer;WSW;9;15%;0%;4
Chicago, IL;66;51;67;50;Mostly sunny;SE;7;54%;5%;4
Cleveland, OH;73;54;65;53;A little a.m. rain;S;11;61%;56%;3
Columbia, SC;85;65;85;68;Periods of sun;NNE;5;65%;15%;3
Columbus, OH;75;52;66;43;A little a.m. rain;NE;5;70%;58%;2
Concord, NH;61;58;67;47;Afternoon rain;WNW;10;84%;95%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;57;76;54;Cooler with sunshine;NNE;15;53%;9%;5
Denver, CO;63;37;75;45;Sunny and warmer;SSW;6;15%;2%;5
Des Moines, IA;62;44;67;46;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;55%;5%;4
Detroit, MI;69;51;68;45;Partly sunny;WNW;7;58%;7%;4
Dodge City, KS;69;39;70;47;Plenty of sun;S;11;46%;0%;5
Duluth, MN;62;45;60;47;Turning sunny;SSW;7;60%;5%;3
El Paso, TX;88;56;76;59;Not as warm;ESE;9;46%;6%;6
Fairbanks, AK;35;23;37;30;Partly sunny;SE;4;80%;81%;1
Fargo, ND;63;39;64;48;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;9;67%;4%;3
Grand Junction, CO;68;34;71;40;Sunny and pleasant;E;6;17%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;64;51;64;40;Partly sunny;W;9;62%;7%;4
Hartford, CT;68;64;75;53;Mostly cloudy, mist;NW;11;69%;98%;1
Helena, MT;60;35;68;45;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;40%;25%;4
Honolulu, HI;87;71;86;71;Partly sunny;NE;5;62%;57%;6
Houston, TX;91;74;82;64;Not as hot;NNE;8;78%;46%;3
Indianapolis, IN;65;52;70;47;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;57%;4%;4
Jackson, MS;90;68;77;58;Showers and t-storms;NNE;8;79%;65%;2
Jacksonville, FL;89;76;84;73;Spotty showers;NNE;9;79%;89%;3
Juneau, AK;49;35;47;27;Mostly cloudy;N;9;56%;15%;2
Kansas City, MO;64;47;72;49;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;4;52%;1%;4
Knoxville, TN;74;65;73;59;Rain and a t-storm;NNE;5;81%;94%;1
Las Vegas, NV;86;60;88;62;Plenty of sun;NW;6;12%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;74;55;64;48;Cooler, morning rain;NE;7;77%;77%;4
Little Rock, AR;87;57;73;51;Sunny and cooler;NNE;7;61%;17%;5
Long Beach, CA;89;59;82;61;Abundant sunshine;SSE;5;47%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;89;61;86;61;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;37%;2%;5
Louisville, KY;79;56;69;48;A little a.m. rain;ENE;5;65%;58%;4
Madison, WI;64;45;64;41;Mostly sunny;S;6;59%;4%;4
Memphis, TN;89;58;70;53;A little a.m. rain;NE;14;70%;57%;5
Miami, FL;85;79;87;77;Spotty showers;SSW;8;74%;72%;4
Milwaukee, WI;67;49;64;47;Mostly sunny;N;8;57%;4%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;65;46;64;49;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;57%;5%;4
Mobile, AL;86;72;89;69;Showers and t-storms;N;6;71%;75%;4
Montgomery, AL;88;67;85;64;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;5;72%;70%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;44;42;45;30;Windy with rain;WNW;28;97%;94%;1
Nashville, TN;78;58;65;52;Morning rain, cooler;NNE;8;80%;74%;1
New Orleans, LA;88;75;88;71;A shower or t-storm;NNE;7;71%;73%;4
New York, NY;68;64;78;57;Showers around;NNW;10;60%;87%;1
Newark, NJ;69;65;79;56;A shower in the p.m.;NNW;8;64%;85%;1
Norfolk, VA;79;64;82;67;Spotty showers;E;6;71%;85%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;64;49;72;48;Sunny and beautiful;SE;7;55%;1%;5
Olympia, WA;64;46;61;42;Periods of rain;WSW;10;82%;77%;1
Omaha, NE;67;43;70;49;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;54%;3%;4
Orlando, FL;88;75;86;74;A t-storm in spots;NE;9;76%;69%;3
Philadelphia, PA;74;67;81;57;A little p.m. rain;N;9;60%;88%;2
Phoenix, AZ;96;67;97;72;Sunny and hot;ENE;6;21%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;71;54;61;48;Rain, cooler;NNW;5;83%;71%;1
Portland, ME;60;57;67;52;A little p.m. rain;WNW;11;81%;90%;1
Portland, OR;69;45;68;48;Becoming cloudy;W;5;69%;85%;2
Providence, RI;66;63;75;54;Showers around;W;12;70%;90%;1
Raleigh, NC;81;61;82;63;Partly sunny, humid;NE;5;71%;55%;2
Reno, NV;71;42;79;45;Sunny and warm;WSW;5;28%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;75;62;83;59;Mostly cloudy;N;6;65%;67%;2
Roswell, NM;89;47;69;50;Partly sunny, cooler;SSW;6;45%;4%;5
Sacramento, CA;85;51;88;51;Sunny and warm;S;5;38%;3%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;62;39;67;46;Sunny;E;6;36%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;97;68;84;64;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;10;60%;27%;5
San Diego, CA;78;59;78;61;Sunny and pleasant;NW;7;59%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;83;55;76;54;Sunny and beautiful;SW;7;48%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;83;69;84;69;Sun and clouds;NE;6;76%;44%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;65;50;61;46;Rain, breezy;SSW;15;74%;88%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;65;41;66;50;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;55%;4%;4
Spokane, WA;62;41;65;43;Variable cloudiness;SW;8;51%;44%;1
Springfield, IL;72;44;71;43;Plenty of sunshine;NE;4;55%;3%;4
St. Louis, MO;67;51;73;47;Sunny and pleasant;NE;6;52%;3%;4
Tampa, FL;84;75;88;74;A t-storm in spots;NE;6;77%;77%;4
Toledo, OH;71;51;69;44;Partly sunny;NNW;4;56%;8%;4
Tucson, AZ;92;65;95;68;Sunny and very warm;ESE;9;30%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;64;49;73;48;Sunny and warmer;E;5;53%;3%;5
Vero Beach, FL;85;76;86;74;Spotty showers;ENE;8;75%;85%;5
Washington, DC;73;67;81;59;Showers around;N;7;61%;85%;2
Wichita, KS;66;43;71;48;Sunny and warmer;S;6;51%;1%;5
Wilmington, DE;73;67;81;58;A little p.m. rain;N;11;62%;84%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.