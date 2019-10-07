Atlantic City, NJ;74;63;67;61;A little rain;NNE;17;74%;100%;1
Austin, TX;83;61;86;62;Abundant sunshine;ENE;4;40%;4%;6
Baltimore, MD;82;61;68;57;A little rain;NE;9;66%;91%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;86;65;87;65;Partly sunny, nice;NE;6;67%;6%;6
Billings, MT;73;49;71;25;Partly sunny;NNE;11;32%;88%;4
Birmingham, AL;75;61;84;63;A t-storm around;NE;6;65%;64%;2
Bismarck, ND;67;41;72;41;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;54%;10%;3
Boise, ID;69;46;65;35;Sun and some clouds;NW;7;38%;44%;4
Boston, MA;76;56;67;54;Sunny intervals;NE;7;62%;55%;3
Bridgeport, CT;75;54;67;52;A few a.m. showers;NNE;8;64%;74%;2
Buffalo, NY;64;46;65;42;Mostly sunny;E;6;62%;7%;4
Burlington, VT;59;47;63;39;Partly sunny;E;4;62%;4%;4
Caribou, ME;58;48;62;35;Clouds and sun;NW;9;64%;41%;2
Casper, WY;71;41;73;34;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;22;21%;8%;4
Charleston, SC;77;70;83;65;A thunderstorm;NNE;7;77%;62%;3
Charleston, WV;63;51;70;53;A passing shower;E;5;75%;61%;1
Charlotte, NC;82;65;74;59;Not as warm;NNE;8;77%;39%;1
Cheyenne, WY;69;42;76;42;Sunny and warm;WSW;13;12%;1%;4
Chicago, IL;67;50;68;52;Plenty of sunshine;SE;7;56%;1%;4
Cleveland, OH;66;50;68;52;Mostly sunny;E;7;58%;5%;4
Columbia, SC;84;68;82;63;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;70%;35%;2
Columbus, OH;65;43;71;45;Areas of morning fog;ENE;5;58%;3%;4
Concord, NH;71;48;66;39;Clouds and sun;NNE;5;63%;13%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;55;80;61;Sunny and nice;ESE;7;48%;0%;5
Denver, CO;78;45;80;50;Sunny and warm;SSW;6;12%;0%;5
Des Moines, IA;71;46;69;49;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;54%;5%;4
Detroit, MI;69;45;67;49;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;64%;6%;4
Dodge City, KS;70;48;77;56;Sunny and breezy;S;22;46%;20%;5
Duluth, MN;63;46;66;51;Partly sunny, mild;S;10;64%;6%;3
El Paso, TX;77;60;85;64;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;46%;43%;6
Fairbanks, AK;36;29;39;33;A little p.m. rain;E;5;82%;90%;0
Fargo, ND;68;47;67;51;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;60%;5%;3
Grand Junction, CO;69;38;76;47;Sunshine and nice;ESE;7;19%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;66;41;66;45;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;67%;7%;4
Hartford, CT;76;54;68;50;Clouds and sun;NNE;7;60%;44%;3
Helena, MT;71;46;53;24;A little p.m. rain;NNW;9;55%;92%;1
Honolulu, HI;85;72;85;72;A passing shower;ENE;6;63%;73%;5
Houston, TX;84;66;84;67;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;6;63%;7%;6
Indianapolis, IN;72;46;73;48;Brilliant sunshine;E;6;55%;2%;4
Jackson, MS;77;60;81;62;Partly sunny;NNE;7;64%;5%;5
Jacksonville, FL;78;73;84;74;A t-storm in spots;ENE;8;76%;73%;3
Juneau, AK;45;26;44;34;Sun, some clouds;E;5;62%;27%;2
Kansas City, MO;72;49;72;54;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;10;51%;2%;4
Knoxville, TN;71;59;74;60;A shower or t-storm;NNE;5;75%;80%;1
Las Vegas, NV;88;61;92;63;Partly sunny, warm;SW;7;13%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;59;46;73;53;Fog in the morning;ENE;8;63%;4%;4
Little Rock, AR;73;51;76;51;Sunny and nice;ENE;6;51%;4%;5
Long Beach, CA;88;60;79;61;Sunlit and pleasant;SE;5;56%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;85;60;82;60;Sunshine;S;5;48%;2%;5
Louisville, KY;67;47;76;52;Fog in the morning;ENE;6;55%;3%;4
Madison, WI;64;42;68;45;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;61%;4%;4
Memphis, TN;70;55;77;56;Sunny and warmer;ENE;10;57%;7%;5
Miami, FL;83;78;83;78;Showers around;SSE;10;81%;86%;2
Milwaukee, WI;68;48;65;51;Sunshine;SSE;8;61%;1%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;67;50;69;54;Sunshine and breezy;S;15;52%;5%;4
Mobile, AL;89;70;89;70;Mostly cloudy;NNE;7;63%;14%;4
Montgomery, AL;86;65;85;66;A morning t-storm;ENE;5;65%;54%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;49;33;40;35;Windy with some sun;NNE;33;57%;5%;4
Nashville, TN;64;53;75;54;Sunny and warmer;ENE;7;57%;4%;5
New Orleans, LA;89;72;86;72;Partial sunshine;ENE;7;65%;7%;5
New York, NY;77;58;66;54;Morning showers;NNE;9;65%;91%;2
Newark, NJ;77;56;68;54;Decreasing clouds;NNE;8;61%;82%;2
Norfolk, VA;83;67;71;65;Brief a.m. showers;N;11;85%;92%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;72;48;75;57;Sunshine and nice;SSE;10;56%;26%;5
Olympia, WA;63;43;54;31;Partly sunny;S;10;70%;42%;2
Omaha, NE;73;49;70;55;Sunny and breezy;SSE;17;56%;6%;4
Orlando, FL;85;75;86;76;Showers around;NNE;7;75%;82%;2
Philadelphia, PA;81;58;67;56;Cooler with a shower;NNE;9;63%;88%;1
Phoenix, AZ;98;71;97;67;Sunny and warm;S;6;21%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;58;47;68;47;Fog in the morning;ENE;5;59%;26%;4
Portland, ME;64;52;64;47;Clouds and sunshine;N;6;66%;4%;4
Portland, OR;68;49;56;37;Showers around;WNW;6;73%;88%;2
Providence, RI;77;54;66;52;A few a.m. showers;NNE;7;61%;75%;2
Raleigh, NC;83;64;71;59;Not as warm;N;8;80%;36%;1
Reno, NV;79;43;79;39;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;9;24%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;82;60;67;58;A little rain;N;8;82%;95%;1
Roswell, NM;70;51;80;58;Breezy with sunshine;SW;13;49%;33%;5
Sacramento, CA;88;49;85;50;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;43%;1%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;67;45;76;48;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;28%;3%;4
San Antonio, TX;84;64;87;62;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;47%;0%;6
San Diego, CA;78;59;76;60;Clouds, then sun;SW;6;65%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;83;53;69;52;Sunshine and cooler;W;9;59%;1%;4
Savannah, GA;82;68;85;65;A couple of t-storms;NE;7;76%;70%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;63;47;52;39;A shower;NNE;10;68%;67%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;70;51;70;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;20;53%;5%;4
Spokane, WA;65;45;54;30;Cooler;NNE;9;46%;66%;3
Springfield, IL;73;42;74;45;Plenty of sunshine;SE;4;52%;3%;4
St. Louis, MO;74;47;74;48;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;5;50%;4%;4
Tampa, FL;85;74;87;74;A t-storm in spots;E;6;81%;76%;5
Toledo, OH;71;42;69;47;Plenty of sunshine;E;1;60%;6%;4
Tucson, AZ;96;69;95;64;Sunny and very warm;SSE;7;30%;1%;5
Tulsa, OK;74;47;75;54;Sunny and beautiful;SE;6;55%;2%;5
Vero Beach, FL;86;74;86;75;A shower or t-storm;W;8;82%;75%;3
Washington, DC;80;60;67;59;A little rain;NNE;7;72%;92%;1
Wichita, KS;71;47;72;56;Sunny and breezy;SSE;14;57%;90%;5
Wilmington, DE;81;59;67;57;Occasional rain;NNE;10;68%;100%;1
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.