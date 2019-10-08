Austin, TX;86;67;92;76;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;55%;25%;6
Baltimore, MD;68;56;63;55;Showers, some heavy;N;9;75%;93%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;83;64;89;70;Clouds breaking;ESE;5;65%;23%;5
Billings, MT;74;25;29;19;Snow, blowing snow;N;18;86%;92%;1
Birmingham, AL;82;62;85;65;Partly sunny;ESE;5;63%;30%;4
Bismarck, ND;76;43;47;29;Rain/snow showers;N;15;86%;88%;1
Boise, ID;71;35;49;22;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;13;42%;11%;4
Boston, MA;63;55;60;52;Showers around;NE;15;70%;91%;1
Bridgeport, CT;63;53;57;50;Rain and drizzle;NNE;13;73%;91%;1
Buffalo, NY;66;42;66;42;Mostly sunny;E;6;59%;4%;4
Burlington, VT;64;39;61;42;Partly sunny;E;3;62%;8%;4
Caribou, ME;62;35;59;35;Partly sunny;NE;2;62%;4%;3
Casper, WY;73;36;41;15;A bit of snow;N;18;71%;89%;1
Charleston, SC;83;65;78;64;Mostly cloudy, humid;NNE;8;67%;30%;1
Charleston, WV;64;51;79;53;Warmer with some sun;E;4;69%;29%;3
Charlotte, NC;70;58;78;57;Rather cloudy;NE;6;62%;6%;2
Cheyenne, WY;76;41;71;16;Becoming cloudy;N;10;27%;74%;4
Chicago, IL;65;53;68;58;Mostly sunny;SE;9;58%;7%;4
Cleveland, OH;72;53;69;54;Sunny and nice;ESE;9;52%;3%;4
Columbia, SC;80;62;81;61;Clouds and sun;NE;5;60%;13%;2
Columbus, OH;71;44;74;50;Nice with sunshine;E;6;57%;6%;4
Concord, NH;66;40;61;44;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;60%;44%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;63;88;74;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;15;56%;9%;5
Denver, CO;81;49;79;25;Partly sunny;NNE;8;17%;60%;4
Des Moines, IA;70;51;68;56;Partly sunny;SE;14;57%;84%;4
Detroit, MI;69;50;67;52;Plenty of sun;E;6;66%;4%;4
Dodge City, KS;78;58;84;45;Sunshine and breezy;SSE;21;55%;25%;5
Duluth, MN;72;52;67;53;Turning cloudy;S;9;71%;69%;3
El Paso, TX;85;64;87;64;Mostly sunny;WSW;11;42%;0%;6
Fairbanks, AK;37;34;41;33;Cloudy;ENE;4;82%;72%;0
Fargo, ND;72;53;66;38;Cloudy;N;11;78%;83%;1
Grand Junction, CO;76;45;78;37;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;15;18%;69%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;67;45;69;50;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;6;69%;7%;4
Hartford, CT;64;51;58;49;Cooler with rain;NNE;9;67%;87%;1
Helena, MT;62;24;28;8;Mostly cloudy, snow;NW;12;71%;90%;1
Honolulu, HI;85;76;88;78;Partly sunny;ENE;9;60%;33%;8
Houston, TX;82;66;88;73;Turning sunny;SSE;6;68%;3%;5
Indianapolis, IN;74;49;74;57;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;6;64%;3%;4
Jackson, MS;80;62;87;67;Mostly cloudy, warm;E;4;59%;9%;3
Jacksonville, FL;83;74;81;72;Mostly cloudy;NE;10;77%;55%;1
Juneau, AK;44;32;45;41;A little p.m. rain;ESE;8;89%;92%;1
Kansas City, MO;73;53;69;62;A t-storm in spots;SE;12;61%;87%;4
Knoxville, TN;75;59;81;59;Clouds and sun;ESE;4;65%;36%;3
Las Vegas, NV;92;62;89;50;Sunshine;NNW;8;14%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;71;54;77;56;Warm with some sun;ENE;6;70%;14%;4
Little Rock, AR;76;51;79;61;Partly sunny;SSE;6;66%;3%;5
Long Beach, CA;78;62;72;59;Fog, then sun;ESE;7;65%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;81;61;76;59;Mostly sunny;SE;6;69%;2%;5
Louisville, KY;74;53;78;59;Partly sunny, warm;E;6;65%;7%;4
Madison, WI;69;46;70;54;Plenty of sun;SE;8;57%;7%;4
Memphis, TN;79;54;82;64;Partly sunny;ESE;5;62%;6%;5
Miami, FL;82;77;85;77;Couple of t-storms;NW;6;79%;72%;2
Milwaukee, WI;66;51;67;56;Sunny and beautiful;SE;10;61%;6%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;72;54;70;55;Breezy with some sun;SSE;16;54%;43%;4
Mobile, AL;88;69;90;72;Mostly sunny, warm;E;6;62%;28%;5
Montgomery, AL;87;65;82;64;Mostly sunny;E;6;67%;30%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;38;34;42;31;Mostly cloudy;E;21;32%;8%;3
Nashville, TN;73;55;82;61;Turning sunny;E;5;59%;26%;4
New Orleans, LA;85;72;89;75;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;7;62%;32%;6
New York, NY;66;55;58;52;Rain and drizzle;NNE;14;73%;91%;1
Newark, NJ;64;54;58;51;Rain and drizzle;NNE;13;72%;85%;1
Norfolk, VA;70;64;68;59;Mostly cloudy;N;12;81%;69%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;75;57;79;68;A t-storm in spots;SSE;16;66%;61%;5
Olympia, WA;54;31;54;26;Plenty of sun;ENE;7;57%;2%;3
Omaha, NE;72;55;68;58;Partly sunny, windy;SSE;19;66%;92%;4
Orlando, FL;85;74;84;72;A shower or t-storm;NE;8;82%;69%;3
Philadelphia, PA;67;56;59;53;Rain tapering off;NNE;14;72%;88%;1
Phoenix, AZ;96;67;94;66;Sunny and warm;SW;6;22%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;67;46;70;47;Partly sunny;E;6;57%;5%;4
Portland, ME;64;48;59;49;Cooler;NNE;11;63%;24%;2
Portland, OR;55;36;58;35;Sunshine;NE;5;61%;6%;3
Providence, RI;64;53;58;50;Rain, breezy, cooler;NNE;14;74%;84%;1
Raleigh, NC;67;58;74;54;Mostly cloudy;NNE;7;70%;14%;1
Reno, NV;79;39;52;24;Sunshine;E;8;38%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;64;57;66;52;Mostly cloudy;N;7;75%;22%;1
Roswell, NM;79;59;88;55;Sunny and warmer;SW;12;44%;5%;5
Sacramento, CA;86;50;75;46;Sunny, not as warm;N;14;34%;3%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;77;48;50;28;A passing shower;NW;14;42%;63%;3
San Antonio, TX;87;67;93;76;Sunshine and warm;SSE;7;66%;27%;5
San Diego, CA;76;59;72;59;Fog, then sun;S;6;65%;1%;5
San Francisco, CA;73;52;70;54;Plenty of sun;NNE;7;42%;3%;4
Savannah, GA;85;66;81;64;Mainly cloudy, humid;ENE;8;67%;26%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;40;54;35;Sunny;NNE;9;53%;3%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;74;55;70;52;Windy;SSE;17;62%;53%;3
Spokane, WA;54;30;47;21;Sunny, but cold;ESE;6;40%;2%;3
Springfield, IL;73;44;75;56;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;55%;25%;4
St. Louis, MO;76;47;75;60;Mostly sunny;SE;6;55%;25%;4
Tampa, FL;86;74;86;73;A thunderstorm;ENE;6;83%;65%;3
Toledo, OH;70;48;69;50;Plenty of sunshine;E;3;62%;4%;4
Tucson, AZ;94;63;92;59;Sunny and very warm;SSE;8;25%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;77;55;76;67;A passing shower;SSE;9;63%;75%;5
Vero Beach, FL;88;71;86;75;A shower or t-storm;ENE;6;79%;82%;2
Washington, DC;68;58;63;55;A passing shower;N;7;71%;60%;1
Wichita, KS;74;57;73;64;A t-storm in spots;SSE;18;72%;80%;3
Wilmington, DE;66;57;60;53;Rain, breezy, cooler;N;14;76%;97%;1
