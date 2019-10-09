Austin, TX;91;77;95;59;Clouds breaking;SSE;9;54%;34%;5
Baltimore, MD;67;54;73;56;Decreasing clouds;N;9;52%;4%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;89;69;89;73;A passing shower;ESE;7;69%;73%;5
Billings, MT;29;20;32;16;Cold with some sun;SW;7;73%;13%;3
Birmingham, AL;83;66;86;64;Mostly sunny;SE;6;60%;15%;5
Bismarck, ND;44;29;33;26;Blizzard;NNW;30;88%;96%;1
Boise, ID;48;24;50;28;Sunny, but cold;E;6;40%;0%;4
Boston, MA;58;51;55;52;Breezy with rain;NNE;19;81%;91%;1
Bridgeport, CT;55;49;56;49;Rain and drizzle;NNE;14;72%;87%;1
Buffalo, NY;66;42;66;45;Sunny and pleasant;E;7;60%;10%;4
Burlington, VT;63;42;63;43;Periods of sun;NE;5;59%;17%;3
Caribou, ME;61;33;61;38;Partly sunny, nice;NE;4;62%;6%;3
Casper, WY;34;15;24;13;A little snow;W;12;79%;81%;1
Charleston, SC;73;64;79;61;Sunshine and nice;NNE;7;65%;7%;5
Charleston, WV;76;53;81;53;Partly sunny, warm;E;4;66%;11%;4
Charlotte, NC;78;57;79;54;Some sun, pleasant;ENE;5;59%;1%;5
Cheyenne, WY;71;16;26;14;Heavy snow, breezy;NW;17;63%;91%;1
Chicago, IL;65;57;71;64;Sunny intervals;SE;9;71%;85%;3
Cleveland, OH;71;52;72;55;Partly sunny;SE;9;54%;4%;4
Columbia, SC;79;60;81;55;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;5;58%;3%;5
Columbus, OH;73;49;77;54;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;5;63%;11%;4
Concord, NH;60;44;58;44;Rain and drizzle;NE;9;57%;80%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;75;91;49;Clouds breaking;SSE;19;61%;74%;3
Denver, CO;82;24;33;18;Periods of snow;SE;8;68%;85%;1
Des Moines, IA;65;56;66;36;A strong t-storm;W;12;82%;87%;1
Detroit, MI;68;50;68;57;Partly sunny;E;7;68%;7%;4
Dodge City, KS;87;46;49;26;Sunshine and chilly;NNW;25;62%;27%;4
Duluth, MN;73;54;55;49;Cooler with rain;ESE;7;85%;92%;1
El Paso, TX;86;63;85;49;Brilliant sunshine;NW;10;32%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;41;34;39;30;Cloudy, snow showers;WNW;5;89%;92%;0
Fargo, ND;70;38;39;32;Rain and snow;NNW;14;92%;96%;1
Grand Junction, CO;82;37;50;22;A bit of a.m. snow;NNE;10;27%;56%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;70;49;72;59;Clouds and sun;ESE;8;68%;67%;3
Hartford, CT;55;49;53;49;Breezy with rain;NNE;14;71%;90%;1
Helena, MT;26;9;34;13;Mostly sunny;SW;4;57%;0%;3
Honolulu, HI;88;78;87;77;An afternoon shower;SSW;9;71%;84%;5
Houston, TX;88;74;91;74;Episodes of sunshine;SSE;8;69%;14%;6
Indianapolis, IN;75;56;79;62;Sun and clouds, warm;SE;6;68%;30%;4
Jackson, MS;86;67;88;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;67%;38%;5
Jacksonville, FL;80;72;83;69;A t-storm in spots;NE;11;70%;48%;3
Juneau, AK;45;40;47;43;A little rain;ESE;14;87%;95%;1
Kansas City, MO;63;61;74;38;A severe t-storm;NW;13;78%;78%;2
Knoxville, TN;78;58;82;59;Partly sunny;E;4;64%;16%;4
Las Vegas, NV;91;50;68;44;Sunny, but cooler;NNE;11;10%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;67;57;83;60;Partly sunny;SE;6;68%;33%;4
Little Rock, AR;79;63;87;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;66%;63%;5
Long Beach, CA;73;59;84;57;Fog, then sun;E;6;33%;3%;4
Los Angeles, CA;77;59;82;59;Sunny;NE;5;34%;4%;5
Louisville, KY;68;59;84;65;Partly sunny;SE;6;64%;38%;4
Madison, WI;71;53;70;57;A little p.m. rain;SSE;9;72%;84%;2
Memphis, TN;81;65;87;70;Partly sunny;SSE;10;64%;39%;4
Miami, FL;86;76;87;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;NE;6;78%;72%;3
Milwaukee, WI;67;54;67;61;Partly sunny;SE;11;73%;78%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;73;54;64;42;Cooler with rain;SE;13;76%;88%;1
Mobile, AL;90;72;88;73;Sunny and warm;ESE;8;66%;38%;5
Montgomery, AL;86;64;84;61;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;61%;11%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;39;32;41;33;Partly sunny, windy;ENE;37;36%;18%;2
Nashville, TN;81;63;83;65;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;61%;38%;3
New Orleans, LA;87;74;88;77;Partial sunshine;ESE;8;69%;65%;5
New York, NY;57;51;59;52;Rain and drizzle;N;15;68%;86%;1
Newark, NJ;56;51;60;52;Rain and drizzle;N;14;67%;82%;1
Norfolk, VA;66;60;72;58;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;63%;6%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;81;69;79;38;A severe t-storm;N;16;73%;72%;3
Olympia, WA;53;29;58;29;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;5;56%;3%;3
Omaha, NE;66;57;62;33;A strong t-storm;WNW;16;85%;82%;1
Orlando, FL;80;73;86;72;A t-storm in spots;NE;10;75%;47%;4
Philadelphia, PA;59;52;66;53;Rather cloudy;N;15;58%;74%;1
Phoenix, AZ;95;65;87;60;Plenty of sun;ENE;6;21%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;71;45;72;48;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;5;61%;0%;4
Portland, ME;59;48;57;49;Rain and drizzle;NNE;16;60%;79%;1
Portland, OR;56;35;61;40;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;8;42%;3%;3
Providence, RI;57;50;53;51;Downpours, breezy;NNE;19;81%;95%;1
Raleigh, NC;71;53;76;52;Partly sunny, nice;N;6;62%;2%;5
Reno, NV;54;25;54;25;Mostly sunny, cold;SSE;5;26%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;66;52;75;53;Partly sunny;NNW;6;60%;2%;4
Roswell, NM;88;54;86;36;Sunny;NNW;10;33%;5%;5
Sacramento, CA;75;47;78;41;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;16;21%;1%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;50;27;45;25;Sun and clouds;ESE;11;42%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;93;76;96;64;Clouds breaking, hot;SSE;10;63%;23%;5
San Diego, CA;71;58;78;58;Fog to sun;NNE;5;50%;1%;5
San Francisco, CA;68;55;75;54;Sunny and breezy;N;16;27%;1%;4
Savannah, GA;78;65;82;61;Humid with sunshine;ENE;8;63%;13%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;35;59;39;Brilliant sunshine;NNE;7;50%;3%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;72;53;55;31;Rain, breezy, cooler;WNW;15;86%;89%;1
Spokane, WA;44;21;49;24;Sunny and chilly;SE;1;52%;1%;3
Springfield, IL;74;55;76;58;Turning cloudy, warm;S;10;70%;72%;3
St. Louis, MO;76;60;79;58;Periods of sun, warm;SSE;9;61%;75%;2
Tampa, FL;82;73;88;72;A t-storm in spots;NE;7;75%;47%;2
Toledo, OH;68;49;71;57;Partly sunny, nice;E;3;66%;56%;3
Tucson, AZ;91;59;87;54;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;25%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;73;67;79;40;A severe t-storm;NNW;11;83%;88%;1
Vero Beach, FL;84;77;86;77;A shower or t-storm;NE;9;76%;85%;4
Washington, DC;69;53;75;55;Sun and clouds;NNE;7;55%;0%;4
Wichita, KS;72;66;72;34;Not as warm;NNW;16;71%;26%;4
Wilmington, DE;60;53;68;54;Mostly cloudy;N;15;57%;60%;1
