Austin, TX;94;61;63;51;A little a.m. rain;NNE;15;47%;64%;2
Baltimore, MD;74;56;69;52;Periods of sun;NE;9;47%;10%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;86;73;88;55;Couple of t-storms;NNW;5;76%;85%;4
Billings, MT;33;17;43;24;Sunny, but cold;WSW;10;57%;0%;3
Birmingham, AL;83;63;85;57;Clouds and sun;S;6;57%;44%;5
Bismarck, ND;32;26;35;29;Breezy with snow;NW;18;76%;88%;1
Boise, ID;49;28;58;31;Sun, some clouds;E;7;28%;0%;4
Boston, MA;56;53;55;52;Occasional rain;NNE;16;80%;91%;1
Bridgeport, CT;65;50;58;51;Cloudy and breezy;NNE;14;69%;44%;1
Buffalo, NY;67;45;69;54;Sunny and beautiful;SE;7;52%;58%;4
Burlington, VT;66;41;65;46;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;52%;9%;3
Caribou, ME;61;38;63;44;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;57%;18%;2
Casper, WY;24;12;42;21;Mostly sunny, cold;WSW;16;41%;0%;4
Charleston, SC;75;61;79;60;Mostly sunny;SW;6;60%;2%;5
Charleston, WV;80;55;84;57;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;4;60%;39%;4
Charlotte, NC;79;53;81;57;Warm with sunshine;S;4;58%;5%;5
Cheyenne, WY;25;14;43;25;Mostly sunny, cold;W;17;32%;0%;4
Chicago, IL;67;65;67;36;Showers and t-storms;W;13;91%;76%;1
Cleveland, OH;74;57;77;52;Sun and clouds, warm;SSE;11;55%;88%;4
Columbia, SC;79;55;81;58;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;57%;3%;5
Columbus, OH;78;55;79;45;Showers around;SSW;7;57%;93%;2
Concord, NH;58;42;57;45;Cloudy;NE;10;63%;32%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;49;61;41;A little a.m. rain;N;21;49%;73%;3
Denver, CO;27;18;52;29;Sunshine;SSW;5;28%;0%;4
Des Moines, IA;65;37;43;29;Cloudy and windy;W;19;61%;23%;1
Detroit, MI;71;57;71;46;Partly sunny;S;8;69%;83%;2
Dodge City, KS;44;25;54;33;Sunshine and breezy;S;19;36%;0%;4
Duluth, MN;55;46;52;34;Rain;SSW;12;91%;90%;1
El Paso, TX;85;48;67;47;Sunshine;E;9;31%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;39;30;36;18;A little snow;NW;7;82%;90%;0
Fargo, ND;39;31;33;30;Breezy with snow;W;18;99%;87%;1
Grand Junction, CO;50;21;54;24;Sunny, but cool;E;5;21%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;73;61;67;40;Rain and a t-storm;W;13;80%;93%;1
Hartford, CT;63;50;57;50;A little rain;N;11;68%;62%;1
Helena, MT;33;13;41;20;Mostly sunny, cold;SW;3;59%;0%;3
Honolulu, HI;88;76;88;76;A shower or two;ENE;8;71%;56%;2
Houston, TX;91;75;77;54;Showers and t-storms;N;9;68%;68%;2
Indianapolis, IN;79;64;73;37;Showers and t-storms;WNW;10;74%;88%;2
Jackson, MS;90;69;82;50;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;7;77%;85%;3
Jacksonville, FL;82;68;83;64;Clouds and sun;NE;9;61%;7%;5
Juneau, AK;47;43;48;40;Occasional rain;SE;14;85%;92%;1
Kansas City, MO;73;38;49;35;Decreasing clouds;WSW;15;53%;10%;3
Knoxville, TN;81;58;82;57;Warm with some sun;SSW;5;62%;38%;5
Las Vegas, NV;68;45;72;47;Sunny and cool;NNW;8;10%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;80;61;80;46;Periods of sun, warm;WSW;9;63%;78%;3
Little Rock, AR;86;63;66;39;Showers and t-storms;NNW;10;74%;87%;1
Long Beach, CA;81;59;86;56;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;14%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;83;59;86;59;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;6;20%;2%;5
Louisville, KY;82;66;81;41;A few p.m. showers;WNW;9;63%;87%;2
Madison, WI;71;53;61;31;Morning rain, cooler;WSW;9;87%;76%;1
Memphis, TN;87;69;73;42;Showers and t-storms;NNW;12;82%;87%;2
Miami, FL;86;79;86;78;A shower or two;NE;11;71%;85%;5
Milwaukee, WI;65;62;65;33;Rain, not as warm;WSW;15;80%;81%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;60;38;42;32;Showers of rain/snow;SW;16;67%;83%;1
Mobile, AL;87;71;86;68;Partly sunny;SSE;7;72%;44%;3
Montgomery, AL;87;60;83;63;Clouds and sun;SE;5;59%;36%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;43;33;38;33;Very windy;E;35;53%;55%;1
Nashville, TN;82;66;82;44;Partly sunny;NNW;8;57%;72%;3
New Orleans, LA;89;75;87;64;Couple of t-storms;N;6;77%;88%;3
New York, NY;71;52;60;53;A shower or two;NNE;15;64%;62%;1
Newark, NJ;70;52;61;52;A shower or two;NNE;11;62%;60%;1
Norfolk, VA;71;59;70;55;Mostly sunny;N;10;60%;13%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;76;39;56;34;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;16;45%;8%;5
Olympia, WA;58;28;61;33;Partly sunny;N;4;57%;5%;3
Omaha, NE;62;33;44;31;Cloudy and windy;WSW;20;59%;18%;1
Orlando, FL;85;72;86;68;Partly sunny;NE;10;67%;36%;6
Philadelphia, PA;75;54;64;52;Mostly cloudy;N;10;56%;23%;1
Phoenix, AZ;89;61;89;65;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;12%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;73;49;75;55;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;58%;56%;4
Portland, ME;58;48;56;49;Mostly cloudy;NE;14;69%;71%;1
Portland, OR;60;41;64;40;Partly sunny;E;7;39%;4%;3
Providence, RI;53;50;55;51;Occasional rain;NNE;15;79%;89%;1
Raleigh, NC;75;53;79;52;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;6;60%;1%;5
Reno, NV;56;26;64;31;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;27%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;74;52;74;50;Abundant sunshine;N;7;53%;3%;4
Roswell, NM;88;35;57;36;Plenty of sunshine;E;8;35%;1%;5
Sacramento, CA;78;41;79;42;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;27%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;42;25;53;31;Cool with sunshine;SE;6;35%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;96;62;67;54;Showers and t-storms;NNE;15;59%;68%;2
San Diego, CA;71;57;82;57;Mostly sunny;E;8;33%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;75;53;75;50;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;35%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;79;60;80;60;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;5;63%;1%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;58;38;63;43;Some sun;ESE;6;44%;5%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;49;30;37;29;A few flurries;WSW;22;70%;87%;1
Spokane, WA;46;24;54;26;Partly sunny;ENE;2;53%;1%;3
Springfield, IL;68;53;56;31;Rain, a thunderstorm;W;12;72%;68%;1
St. Louis, MO;80;52;57;36;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;10;76%;67%;1
Tampa, FL;88;72;89;68;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;69%;44%;5
Toledo, OH;71;58;76;40;Clouds and sun;W;5;66%;83%;2
Tucson, AZ;87;56;88;59;Sunshine;ESE;9;23%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;82;39;55;33;Decreasing clouds;W;9;52%;11%;4
Vero Beach, FL;85;76;86;71;A shower or two;ENE;13;70%;64%;5
Washington, DC;75;54;71;51;Partly sunny;NNE;7;53%;5%;3
Wichita, KS;68;34;52;34;Sunny and cooler;W;16;44%;4%;4
Wilmington, DE;71;54;66;52;Not as warm;N;11;59%;19%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.