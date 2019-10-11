Atlantic City, NJ;62;54;71;57;Warmer with some sun;WNW;7;63%;10%;3
Austin, TX;57;49;69;56;Some sun, pleasant;N;5;28%;28%;5
Baltimore, MD;72;54;73;52;Partly sunny;NW;4;54%;33%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;87;56;71;59;Cooler;NE;8;72%;34%;5
Billings, MT;43;26;50;31;Partly sunny, cool;WSW;9;57%;0%;3
Birmingham, AL;84;56;67;54;Cooler;NNE;7;68%;39%;2
Bismarck, ND;35;28;34;29;A bit of snow, windy;NW;18;86%;75%;1
Boise, ID;58;30;62;36;Plenty of sunshine;E;6;29%;0%;4
Boston, MA;55;52;58;51;Rain and drizzle;W;9;81%;60%;1
Bridgeport, CT;59;51;67;50;Low clouds breaking;W;6;66%;13%;2
Buffalo, NY;75;54;57;40;A little a.m. rain;SW;14;72%;76%;1
Burlington, VT;68;46;64;45;Periods of sun, nice;WNW;4;65%;42%;2
Caribou, ME;65;45;53;44;Cloudy and cooler;N;7;78%;44%;1
Casper, WY;49;20;54;27;Mostly sunny;SW;14;32%;0%;4
Charleston, SC;77;60;81;67;Sunny;S;5;61%;11%;5
Charleston, WV;81;53;63;39;Cooler;SE;6;68%;58%;2
Charlotte, NC;79;57;84;62;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;57%;70%;4
Cheyenne, WY;45;26;56;33;Mostly sunny;W;14;26%;0%;4
Chicago, IL;64;36;54;44;Cooler;SSW;16;45%;10%;4
Cleveland, OH;80;48;55;45;Cooler with clearing;SSW;16;56%;26%;3
Columbia, SC;82;58;86;65;Warm with sunshine;S;5;58%;24%;5
Columbus, OH;76;42;58;35;Cooler;SSW;9;44%;30%;4
Concord, NH;61;44;58;43;A shower in the a.m.;SSE;5;79%;60%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;63;41;66;53;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;37%;18%;5
Denver, CO;53;28;65;34;Sunny;SW;6;20%;0%;4
Des Moines, IA;40;30;56;34;Windy with sunshine;NW;18;48%;7%;4
Detroit, MI;72;43;52;43;Cooler;SSW;14;55%;11%;3
Dodge City, KS;56;34;68;36;Plenty of sunshine;SE;15;38%;0%;4
Duluth, MN;46;33;41;34;A bit of snow, windy;SW;16;68%;80%;1
El Paso, TX;64;46;73;53;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;7;34%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;36;22;34;21;Clouds and sun;SSE;4;73%;12%;1
Fargo, ND;34;31;34;30;A bit of snow, windy;NW;23;97%;88%;1
Grand Junction, CO;54;24;62;28;Plenty of sun;NW;6;17%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;66;40;50;44;Partly sunny, chilly;SSW;14;58%;30%;3
Hartford, CT;58;51;65;47;Mostly cloudy;S;6;70%;14%;1
Helena, MT;42;21;48;28;Sunny and chilly;SW;3;60%;0%;3
Honolulu, HI;88;77;88;77;Periods of sun;ENE;15;62%;16%;8
Houston, TX;79;54;70;58;Clearing and cooler;NE;7;52%;27%;5
Indianapolis, IN;69;35;55;39;Cooler with sunshine;S;14;55%;4%;4
Jackson, MS;86;50;67;51;Periods of sun;N;8;50%;37%;5
Jacksonville, FL;82;66;82;65;Partly sunny;SE;7;64%;53%;4
Juneau, AK;48;41;45;31;Occasional rain;NE;7;88%;73%;1
Kansas City, MO;49;34;65;41;Sunny and breezy;SW;14;42%;2%;4
Knoxville, TN;82;53;65;47;Cooler;NNE;5;74%;66%;2
Las Vegas, NV;74;47;78;52;Sunny;NW;5;9%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;79;42;60;38;Cooler;S;6;59%;28%;4
Little Rock, AR;58;38;63;42;Sunny, but cool;S;4;43%;12%;5
Long Beach, CA;91;57;80;57;Plenty of sun;N;5;32%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;89;58;83;57;Plenty of sun;SSE;6;25%;2%;5
Louisville, KY;73;39;62;39;Cooler;S;6;52%;28%;4
Madison, WI;50;32;49;36;Turning cloudy, cold;WSW;14;58%;32%;4
Memphis, TN;73;42;64;44;Mostly sunny, cool;NNE;6;49%;8%;5
Miami, FL;86;78;85;78;Partly sunny;ENE;11;64%;63%;6
Milwaukee, WI;66;33;52;38;Windy and cooler;W;18;50%;29%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;41;30;41;33;Showers of rain/snow;WSW;19;67%;81%;1
Mobile, AL;85;66;74;64;Not as warm;NNE;8;77%;31%;3
Montgomery, AL;86;61;74;61;Not as warm;NNW;6;65%;41%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;38;33;44;36;Cloudy and milder;W;23;88%;38%;1
Nashville, TN;83;42;62;36;Clouds, then sun;SE;5;52%;28%;4
New Orleans, LA;87;64;73;67;Cooler;ENE;9;75%;33%;2
New York, NY;63;52;70;54;Clearing and warmer;W;6;58%;13%;2
Newark, NJ;62;50;71;50;Warmer with clearing;W;5;60%;16%;2
Norfolk, VA;71;54;77;60;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;5;61%;23%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;55;33;65;43;Plenty of sun;S;10;43%;6%;5
Olympia, WA;64;32;57;41;Mostly cloudy;NNE;2;64%;64%;1
Omaha, NE;42;30;58;34;Mostly sunny, windy;WNW;17;47%;5%;4
Orlando, FL;87;67;85;67;Mostly sunny;E;6;62%;15%;6
Philadelphia, PA;68;49;71;50;Partly sunny;WNW;5;56%;18%;3
Phoenix, AZ;88;64;90;62;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;6;17%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;75;54;60;38;Showers around;SW;8;60%;81%;3
Portland, ME;57;49;55;48;Rain and drizzle;NW;12;85%;61%;1
Portland, OR;63;40;62;47;Mostly cloudy;NNE;4;49%;10%;1
Providence, RI;54;51;58;48;Rain and drizzle;WSW;9;83%;59%;1
Raleigh, NC;78;51;82;59;Mostly sunny;SW;6;58%;34%;4
Reno, NV;64;31;71;39;Sunny and nice;WSW;4;26%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;74;49;80;55;Partly sunny;N;4;59%;36%;3
Roswell, NM;55;35;69;44;Plenty of sun;SSW;11;32%;2%;5
Sacramento, CA;78;43;80;47;Mostly sunny;S;4;35%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;51;30;58;37;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;34%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;58;53;66;58;Partly sunny;E;8;42%;27%;5
San Diego, CA;83;58;75;58;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;6;54%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;78;49;70;50;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;6;45%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;79;57;84;65;Warm with sunshine;S;3;62%;10%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;42;58;47;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;52%;79%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;36;27;40;31;Windy, p.m. flurries;W;21;67%;73%;2
Spokane, WA;53;27;57;36;Mostly sunny;ESE;1;57%;3%;3
Springfield, IL;48;31;59;41;Sunny and breezy;SSW;14;47%;5%;4
St. Louis, MO;50;35;61;42;Plenty of sun;SSW;8;46%;3%;4
Tampa, FL;88;67;87;66;Nice with sunshine;E;6;65%;6%;6
Toledo, OH;68;41;54;39;Cooler;SSW;14;51%;10%;4
Tucson, AZ;89;60;89;57;Sunshine;SSE;6;23%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;55;33;65;41;Sunny and cool;S;7;42%;2%;4
Vero Beach, FL;86;72;85;71;Lots of sun, nice;E;10;61%;7%;6
Washington, DC;73;51;76;53;Partly sunny;NW;5;61%;39%;2
Wichita, KS;51;33;67;39;Sunny and breezy;SSW;15;40%;1%;4
Wilmington, DE;68;50;71;50;Partly sunny;WNW;5;62%;17%;3
