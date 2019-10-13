US Forecast for Monday, October 14, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;63;42;68;39;Sunshine, pleasant;WNW;7;60%;6%;4
Albuquerque, NM;73;46;75;46;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;6;28%;0%;5
Anchorage, AK;44;27;43;25;Mostly cloudy;NNE;11;62%;7%;1
Asheville, NC;67;45;74;43;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;52%;11%;5
Atlanta, GA;66;56;78;54;Mostly sunny;N;6;55%;29%;5
Atlantic City, NJ;65;60;73;53;Partly sunny;W;7;67%;4%;4
Austin, TX;79;68;85;75;Showers and t-storms;SSE;1;68%;70%;2
Baltimore, MD;66;56;76;50;Mostly sunny, warmer;NNW;6;45%;6%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;81;65;82;72;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;81%;72%;1
Billings, MT;64;39;57;30;Clouds and sun;WNW;12;53%;9%;3
Birmingham, AL;72;55;78;61;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;4;62%;70%;5
Bismarck, ND;38;18;39;33;Mostly cloudy, cold;W;6;94%;72%;1
Boise, ID;64;36;63;38;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;38%;0%;4
Boston, MA;65;49;66;48;Variable cloudiness;W;7;68%;6%;3
Bridgeport, CT;65;52;69;44;Turning sunny;NW;6;63%;6%;4
Buffalo, NY;66;47;52;40;Cooler;WNW;11;64%;45%;1
Burlington, VT;63;45;64;39;Partly sunny;W;10;58%;35%;3
Caribou, ME;61;36;62;42;Partly sunny;SSW;7;70%;54%;2
Casper, WY;66;34;66;27;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;17;22%;3%;4
Charleston, SC;84;70;81;66;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;75%;55%;4
Charleston, WV;65;43;72;41;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;6;54%;3%;4
Charlotte, NC;72;59;80;50;Warmer with clearing;NW;4;53%;6%;4
Cheyenne, WY;67;35;66;29;Mostly sunny;NNW;13;17%;1%;4
Chicago, IL;53;37;53;45;Mostly sunny, cool;S;8;56%;11%;4
Cleveland, OH;67;48;55;44;Partly sunny, cooler;WSW;15;55%;15%;3
Columbia, SC;84;64;83;57;Decreasing clouds;NNW;5;58%;41%;5
Columbus, OH;67;39;62;37;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;55%;4%;4
Concord, NH;67;38;63;39;Clouds and sun;NW;5;72%;12%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;60;80;71;Clouds limiting sun;SE;10;64%;67%;2
Denver, CO;73;39;74;35;Sunny and beautiful;W;7;16%;0%;4
Des Moines, IA;56;30;61;46;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;59%;13%;4
Detroit, MI;63;41;52;36;Clouds and sun;W;8;58%;8%;2
Dodge City, KS;76;45;80;45;Sunny and nice;ESE;11;50%;0%;4
Duluth, MN;45;34;47;35;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;69%;67%;1
El Paso, TX;82;60;77;60;Showers and t-storms;WSW;6;57%;60%;3
Fairbanks, AK;30;17;33;17;Mostly sunny;NE;5;55%;9%;1
Fargo, ND;43;29;42;34;Mostly cloudy, cold;SE;7;89%;61%;2
Grand Junction, CO;67;34;71;36;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;8;18%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;49;40;49;36;Cloudy and chilly;S;9;63%;12%;1
Hartford, CT;67;46;70;43;Turning sunny;NW;6;66%;6%;4
Helena, MT;59;36;51;31;Mostly cloudy;WSW;11;57%;27%;2
Honolulu, HI;88;76;88;76;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;60%;20%;7
Houston, TX;82;70;84;75;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;83%;72%;2
Indianapolis, IN;66;38;61;41;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;62%;3%;4
Jackson, MS;66;56;76;66;Rain and a t-storm;ENE;4;73%;92%;2
Jacksonville, FL;86;67;87;70;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;5;69%;39%;5
Juneau, AK;45;29;42;37;Cloudy and chilly;NE;7;75%;88%;1
Kansas City, MO;64;41;72;57;Sunny and nice;S;8;56%;18%;4
Knoxville, TN;71;44;76;46;Mostly sunny;ENE;3;50%;3%;4
Las Vegas, NV;81;54;81;57;Abundant sunshine;NNW;5;18%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;69;42;70;43;Mostly sunny, nice;S;7;57%;4%;4
Little Rock, AR;71;48;74;60;Partly sunny;SSE;5;68%;30%;4
Long Beach, CA;74;58;73;56;Low clouds, then sun;SE;5;61%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;78;57;75;57;Clouds, then sun;S;5;62%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;70;43;72;44;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;5;52%;4%;4
Madison, WI;43;31;52;37;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;60%;72%;3
Memphis, TN;69;47;75;60;Partly sunny;SSE;4;60%;12%;4
Miami, FL;85;78;86;77;A shower or two;ENE;9;70%;60%;3
Milwaukee, WI;46;33;51;40;Clouds and sun;SSW;10;59%;51%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;45;32;49;40;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;67%;65%;3
Mobile, AL;82;67;80;72;A t-storm in spots;E;6;76%;55%;1
Montgomery, AL;73;60;77;65;Variable cloudiness;S;4;73%;72%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;42;36;43;24;Windy;NW;28;70%;65%;4
Nashville, TN;69;41;75;49;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;3;49%;2%;4
New Orleans, LA;82;72;84;75;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;69%;70%;2
New York, NY;67;59;72;50;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;6;56%;4%;4
Newark, NJ;67;55;72;46;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;57%;6%;4
Norfolk, VA;78;65;77;55;Clearing;SW;5;66%;27%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;76;51;81;66;Partly sunny, breezy;S;14;68%;6%;4
Olympia, WA;62;38;59;37;Clouds breaking;NNE;4;76%;29%;3
Omaha, NE;61;32;66;44;Mostly sunny;S;11;60%;10%;4
Orlando, FL;88;70;88;71;Partly sunny;ESE;4;63%;10%;6
Philadelphia, PA;69;56;74;47;Mostly sunny;NW;6;52%;5%;4
Phoenix, AZ;91;64;89;67;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;5;32%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;65;45;63;39;Mostly sunny;NW;8;53%;7%;4
Portland, ME;62;50;59;46;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;76%;26%;3
Portland, OR;62;41;61;41;Clouds breaking;NE;4;71%;6%;3
Providence, RI;67;47;67;45;Variable clouds;W;6;71%;6%;2
Raleigh, NC;76;62;79;50;Decreasing clouds;NNW;5;57%;8%;4
Reno, NV;70;35;71;38;Mostly sunny;SW;5;24%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;69;58;79;47;Sunshine and warmer;WSW;5;55%;5%;4
Roswell, NM;84;49;83;53;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;38%;27%;4
Sacramento, CA;79;42;80;44;Mostly sunny, nice;S;4;37%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;67;41;67;43;Mostly sunny;SE;7;26%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;81;70;90;75;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;69%;66%;2
San Diego, CA;72;59;71;57;Turning sunny;NNW;6;65%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;64;49;65;49;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;52%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;86;67;83;64;A t-storm in spots;S;4;73%;56%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;58;46;60;45;Some sun returning;NNE;5;67%;9%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;46;26;57;39;Clouds and sun;SSW;10;67%;42%;3
Spokane, WA;51;37;57;35;Partly sunny;ESE;1;64%;2%;3
Springfield, IL;66;34;63;46;Mostly sunny;SE;3;54%;25%;4
St. Louis, MO;69;40;69;51;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;5;56%;8%;4
Tampa, FL;89;70;90;70;Partly sunny;E;5;72%;9%;6
Toledo, OH;64;38;56;35;Partial sunshine;NW;6;56%;8%;3
Tucson, AZ;89;60;88;62;Partly sunny;SSW;5;32%;5%;5
Tulsa, OK;75;48;78;66;Mostly sunny;S;8;67%;9%;4
Vero Beach, FL;86;69;86;69;Partly sunny;E;6;68%;6%;6
Washington, DC;65;54;77;49;Warmer with sunshine;NNW;6;49%;4%;4
Wichita, KS;70;46;76;55;Mostly sunny;S;11;69%;4%;4
Wilmington, DE;67;56;74;46;Mostly sunny;NW;7;51%;3%;4
