Austin, TX;93;63;71;55;Cooler;NNE;10;43%;36%;2
Baltimore, MD;71;57;68;50;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;12;80%;71%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;84;71;75;52;Showers and t-storms;NNE;7;83%;66%;1
Billings, MT;56;44;74;49;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;9;35%;3%;3
Birmingham, AL;73;64;70;44;Clearing;N;9;70%;27%;5
Bismarck, ND;41;29;49;33;Chilly with some sun;WSW;10;80%;2%;3
Boise, ID;74;46;77;49;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;8;23%;12%;3
Boston, MA;61;45;64;55;Inc. clouds;SE;17;60%;82%;3
Bridgeport, CT;62;48;66;48;Afternoon rain;NW;14;70%;97%;1
Buffalo, NY;61;50;57;46;Rain tapering off;W;18;79%;87%;1
Burlington, VT;59;42;64;46;Afternoon rain;ESE;13;54%;97%;3
Caribou, ME;56;34;59;41;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;60%;25%;3
Casper, WY;57;36;74;44;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;17;24%;3%;4
Charleston, SC;77;69;80;53;Couple of t-storms;WNW;8;78%;63%;2
Charleston, WV;78;55;59;43;A little a.m. rain;W;7;69%;76%;1
Charlotte, NC;80;60;74;43;Showers around;NW;8;78%;78%;2
Cheyenne, WY;56;35;75;40;Partly sunny;WSW;13;18%;2%;4
Chicago, IL;60;44;52;41;Windy;WNW;16;63%;16%;2
Cleveland, OH;69;54;56;47;A little a.m. rain;NW;21;68%;90%;1
Columbia, SC;79;65;79;47;Couple of t-storms;NNW;7;76%;61%;2
Columbus, OH;73;48;53;39;A little a.m. rain;WNW;16;65%;59%;1
Concord, NH;61;32;62;48;Inc. clouds;ESE;14;63%;81%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;54;71;50;Sunny and cooler;ENE;14;40%;2%;5
Denver, CO;63;38;79;44;Partly sunny;SSW;6;20%;2%;4
Des Moines, IA;59;39;52;36;Sun and clouds, cool;ENE;11;63%;6%;2
Detroit, MI;64;47;53;43;Windy and cooler;NW;17;74%;63%;1
Dodge City, KS;68;34;69;44;Plenty of sunshine;S;11;44%;3%;4
Duluth, MN;45;40;49;37;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;67%;15%;1
El Paso, TX;82;56;77;53;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;8;35%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;39;20;33;21;Partial sunshine;NNE;5;49%;7%;1
Fargo, ND;46;36;43;34;Partly sunny, chilly;SSE;6;87%;6%;1
Grand Junction, CO;71;34;74;40;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;6;16%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;57;46;51;43;A shower or two;NW;15;80%;62%;1
Hartford, CT;63;40;65;49;Afternoon rain;WNW;14;73%;98%;2
Helena, MT;58;37;69;43;Partly sunny;SSE;4;45%;3%;3
Honolulu, HI;89;73;86;75;A shower or two;ENE;11;64%;82%;2
Houston, TX;90;72;74;58;Showers and t-storms;NE;9;75%;70%;1
Indianapolis, IN;73;42;51;39;Windy;WNW;17;72%;1%;2
Jackson, MS;70;64;69;45;Clouds and sun;N;10;63%;20%;4
Jacksonville, FL;82;74;86;59;Showers and t-storms;WNW;12;79%;65%;2
Juneau, AK;43;38;46;39;A bit of rain;ENE;5;97%;87%;0
Kansas City, MO;66;40;58;41;Sunny, but cool;S;7;58%;1%;4
Knoxville, TN;75;59;65;41;Not as warm;N;6;65%;55%;3
Las Vegas, NV;86;56;87;63;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;18%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;76;49;56;38;Cooler;WNW;12;68%;20%;2
Little Rock, AR;70;49;67;43;Sunny;N;7;53%;0%;4
Long Beach, CA;86;62;83;62;Partly sunny;S;5;44%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;83;63;87;61;Partly sunny;SSE;5;34%;1%;4
Louisville, KY;77;48;57;40;Sunshine and cooler;NW;11;68%;1%;3
Madison, WI;59;42;51;35;Cooler;WNW;17;66%;7%;2
Memphis, TN;71;51;65;43;Sunny, but cool;NNE;12;54%;4%;4
Miami, FL;85;77;88;76;A t-storm or two;WSW;8;73%;68%;5
Milwaukee, WI;63;42;53;38;Windy and cooler;WNW;18;60%;22%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;52;39;50;36;Mostly cloudy;W;10;68%;6%;1
Mobile, AL;82;73;81;54;A morning t-storm;N;6;77%;60%;1
Montgomery, AL;70;66;74;47;Mostly cloudy, humid;N;6;81%;30%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;26;24;38;29;Inc. clouds;ESE;29;65%;83%;4
Nashville, TN;79;53;64;40;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;7;56%;13%;4
New Orleans, LA;88;74;80;60;Showers and t-storms;NNE;8;78%;65%;1
New York, NY;66;56;67;51;Heavy afternoon rain;NW;18;68%;97%;2
Newark, NJ;65;51;67;49;Heavy afternoon rain;NW;16;74%;91%;2
Norfolk, VA;73;59;71;48;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;9;78%;76%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;78;45;67;44;Sunny, not as warm;SSE;8;49%;1%;4
Olympia, WA;58;47;56;48;Rain;S;11;88%;94%;1
Omaha, NE;59;38;55;40;Partly sunny, cool;SSE;8;64%;7%;4
Orlando, FL;87;74;88;73;A t-storm in spots;WSW;12;69%;49%;3
Philadelphia, PA;70;52;72;49;Rain;NW;16;73%;92%;1
Phoenix, AZ;92;66;97;73;Sunny and hot;ESE;6;20%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;69;55;57;44;Cooler, morning rain;WNW;12;72%;94%;1
Portland, ME;59;43;59;51;Inc. clouds;ESE;10;63%;83%;3
Portland, OR;62;52;58;50;Cooler with rain;SSW;6;73%;88%;1
Providence, RI;63;42;63;51;Afternoon rain;SE;15;63%;95%;2
Raleigh, NC;78;59;70;44;Spotty showers;NW;7;83%;73%;1
Reno, NV;77;41;74;45;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;20%;27%;4
Richmond, VA;74;57;66;46;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;6;76%;68%;1
Roswell, NM;84;45;72;43;Sunny, not as warm;S;7;38%;2%;5
Sacramento, CA;81;45;75;55;Nice with some sun;SSW;5;46%;62%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;72;43;78;54;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;10;22%;2%;4
San Antonio, TX;94;65;71;57;Showers and t-storms;NE;11;58%;70%;2
San Diego, CA;74;59;78;61;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;6;59%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;66;51;64;55;Variable cloudiness;SW;10;66%;50%;2
Savannah, GA;72;69;82;51;Showers and t-storms;NW;11;81%;63%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;61;52;59;50;Rain;S;10;79%;92%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;47;34;50;36;Partly sunny, cool;SE;5;65%;5%;3
Spokane, WA;59;44;64;48;A little p.m. rain;S;2;57%;90%;1
Springfield, IL;67;39;56;36;Cooler with some sun;NW;15;58%;1%;1
St. Louis, MO;70;43;58;39;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;11;61%;0%;4
Tampa, FL;89;74;87;74;Showers and t-storms;W;8;81%;83%;3
Toledo, OH;70;49;55;44;Windy and cooler;NW;17;69%;50%;1
Tucson, AZ;88;62;92;66;Sunny and very warm;E;9;24%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;76;43;64;42;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;54%;2%;4
Vero Beach, FL;86;71;91;73;A t-storm in spots;WSW;10;67%;64%;4
Washington, DC;71;56;66;49;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;6;78%;68%;1
Wichita, KS;68;38;63;44;Plenty of sun;S;6;53%;1%;4
Wilmington, DE;68;52;70;49;Heavy rain, t-storm;NW;15;80%;82%;1
