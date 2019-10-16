Austin, TX;69;54;77;55;Partly sunny;ESE;2;43%;4%;5
Baltimore, MD;66;50;60;48;Windy;WNW;18;49%;7%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;73;53;70;57;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;63%;23%;4
Billings, MT;74;48;69;42;Mostly cloudy;NW;8;38%;32%;2
Birmingham, AL;70;43;68;45;High clouds;N;6;52%;5%;5
Bismarck, ND;50;31;59;43;Milder with some sun;SE;8;81%;2%;3
Boise, ID;80;51;57;42;Rain and drizzle;WNW;8;53%;69%;1
Boston, MA;61;51;56;47;Very windy, a shower;W;29;64%;57%;1
Bridgeport, CT;65;48;57;47;Very windy, cooler;W;27;65%;31%;2
Buffalo, NY;56;45;49;43;Cloudy with a shower;WNW;16;81%;67%;1
Burlington, VT;64;46;51;44;Morning rain, windy;NW;17;82%;98%;1
Caribou, ME;59;42;51;42;Downpours, cooler;ESE;16;81%;94%;1
Casper, WY;74;43;75;40;Sun and clouds, warm;SW;21;17%;28%;4
Charleston, SC;81;53;71;50;Not as warm;WNW;6;48%;0%;5
Charleston, WV;56;42;58;39;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;59%;0%;3
Charlotte, NC;70;43;67;41;Sunshine;NNW;6;46%;0%;4
Cheyenne, WY;72;41;75;43;Partly sunny;WNW;9;18%;11%;4
Chicago, IL;50;42;55;43;Partly sunny;NE;8;60%;1%;3
Cleveland, OH;52;47;53;46;Mostly cloudy;NW;21;63%;29%;2
Columbia, SC;77;46;71;44;Sunny;NW;5;47%;1%;4
Columbus, OH;51;40;55;35;Partly sunny, cool;NW;12;51%;2%;2
Concord, NH;61;47;53;42;Windy, morning rain;NW;27;82%;90%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;67;48;76;54;Sun and clouds;SSE;6;47%;1%;5
Denver, CO;82;45;80;46;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;16%;11%;4
Des Moines, IA;49;36;64;47;Sunny;SE;9;63%;6%;4
Detroit, MI;53;42;53;37;Some sun returning;NW;11;61%;10%;2
Dodge City, KS;70;42;83;55;Partly sunny, warmer;S;15;38%;0%;4
Duluth, MN;49;38;50;41;Turning sunny;E;6;74%;4%;3
El Paso, TX;76;52;82;63;Mostly sunny;S;6;40%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;41;20;34;22;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;55%;9%;1
Fargo, ND;46;34;58;47;Mostly sunny, milder;SE;10;75%;4%;3
Grand Junction, CO;73;38;76;46;Warm with some sun;SSE;10;17%;30%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;51;42;52;34;Periods of sun;NNW;10;67%;12%;2
Hartford, CT;66;48;54;46;Very windy, a shower;W;27;69%;57%;1
Helena, MT;72;42;58;40;Cooler;SW;8;47%;44%;1
Honolulu, HI;86;76;86;76;Periods of sun;ENE;13;63%;67%;5
Houston, TX;75;58;74;58;Partly sunny;ENE;6;55%;22%;4
Indianapolis, IN;52;40;58;38;Partly sunny;N;8;60%;3%;4
Jackson, MS;68;45;70;49;Some sun;NE;4;56%;5%;5
Jacksonville, FL;86;60;79;56;High clouds and nice;NW;6;46%;8%;5
Juneau, AK;45;38;47;38;A bit of rain;E;5;91%;91%;0
Kansas City, MO;56;42;69;53;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;9;55%;7%;4
Knoxville, TN;63;40;63;39;Cool with sunshine;NNE;5;55%;2%;4
Las Vegas, NV;88;63;86;58;Sunshine and warm;NW;12;16%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;52;38;61;37;Partly sunny;W;8;62%;0%;4
Little Rock, AR;66;43;69;45;Sunny;SE;4;59%;4%;4
Long Beach, CA;91;63;74;59;Clouds to sun;SE;6;62%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;95;61;77;58;Cooler;SE;6;53%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;54;40;62;38;Partly sunny;W;7;61%;0%;4
Madison, WI;51;36;54;38;Partly sunny;SE;4;66%;3%;3
Memphis, TN;63;44;67;47;Abundant sunshine;E;4;58%;3%;4
Miami, FL;86;77;89;77;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;76%;57%;6
Milwaukee, WI;54;39;54;40;Sun and some clouds;ESE;7;61%;3%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;48;36;58;45;Mostly sunny;SE;8;64%;6%;3
Mobile, AL;78;54;73;57;High clouds and nice;NE;6;52%;13%;5
Montgomery, AL;76;47;69;48;High clouds;NNW;5;53%;6%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;35;27;35;22;A bit of snow, windy;WNW;37;95%;89%;1
Nashville, TN;63;40;65;41;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;5;53%;0%;4
New Orleans, LA;79;61;73;66;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;62%;30%;4
New York, NY;68;50;59;50;Very windy, cooler;W;29;57%;28%;2
Newark, NJ;67;49;58;48;Very windy, cooler;W;26;61%;27%;2
Norfolk, VA;70;47;63;46;Sunny and breezy;WNW;14;50%;1%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;66;44;76;52;Sunny and breezy;S;14;50%;2%;4
Olympia, WA;57;47;58;45;A little rain;SSW;12;88%;90%;1
Omaha, NE;54;41;67;51;Sunny and breezy;SSE;14;61%;5%;4
Orlando, FL;90;72;86;70;Partly sunny;E;6;68%;34%;4
Philadelphia, PA;68;49;59;49;Windy and cooler;W;22;58%;7%;2
Phoenix, AZ;96;72;95;65;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;7;21%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;54;43;51;41;Windy with a shower;WNW;17;64%;56%;1
Portland, ME;57;52;55;45;Rain tapering off;W;28;77%;77%;1
Portland, OR;58;50;59;48;Periods of rain;WSW;9;81%;85%;1
Providence, RI;63;49;56;45;Very windy, a shower;W;27;67%;55%;2
Raleigh, NC;66;44;64;42;Cool with sunshine;NW;10;51%;0%;4
Reno, NV;69;47;60;33;Partly sunny, cooler;W;9;41%;14%;4
Richmond, VA;61;46;64;41;Partly sunny;WNW;12;47%;0%;3
Roswell, NM;71;43;81;55;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;37%;0%;5
Sacramento, CA;76;54;72;46;Clouds breaking;NNW;6;58%;10%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;78;52;72;41;Partly sunny, breezy;N;17;25%;82%;3
San Antonio, TX;70;57;76;57;A shower in the a.m.;E;6;51%;62%;5
San Diego, CA;76;61;71;61;Low clouds, then sun;SW;6;68%;4%;4
San Francisco, CA;64;55;66;50;Sun and some clouds;NW;12;67%;5%;4
Savannah, GA;83;52;74;51;High clouds;W;5;53%;0%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;58;50;58;48;Breezy with rain;SSW;15;79%;85%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;52;36;64;48;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;62%;4%;3
Spokane, WA;63;49;57;43;Cooler;SSW;10;67%;82%;2
Springfield, IL;55;34;60;38;Sunshine;SE;3;60%;3%;4
St. Louis, MO;56;38;63;43;Sunshine;SE;5;62%;5%;4
Tampa, FL;87;74;87;70;Partly sunny, humid;N;5;71%;44%;5
Toledo, OH;53;42;56;36;Clouds breaking;NW;10;57%;8%;2
Tucson, AZ;92;65;92;61;Mostly sunny, warm;S;8;27%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;64;42;73;51;Sunny and pleasant;S;8;57%;4%;4
Vero Beach, FL;93;72;86;72;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;77%;55%;5
Washington, DC;64;48;60;47;Windy with some sun;WNW;16;49%;3%;3
Wichita, KS;63;45;73;52;Sunny and warmer;S;14;53%;4%;4
Wilmington, DE;67;49;59;48;Windy and cooler;W;23;57%;3%;3
