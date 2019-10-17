Austin, TX;76;54;84;67;Partly sunny;S;2;46%;3%;5
Baltimore, MD;60;48;63;43;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;15;47%;3%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;68;58;73;56;A shower or t-storm;NE;6;69%;66%;5
Billings, MT;65;44;60;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;W;15;42%;10%;3
Birmingham, AL;70;45;72;57;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;48%;28%;5
Bismarck, ND;66;42;58;38;Some sun;WSW;10;66%;27%;3
Boise, ID;57;41;57;42;Clouds and sunshine;ESE;8;49%;72%;2
Boston, MA;54;48;58;42;Breezy with some sun;NW;15;54%;2%;3
Bridgeport, CT;56;46;59;38;Clouds and sun;NW;14;58%;2%;2
Buffalo, NY;49;42;49;38;Partly sunny;SW;9;69%;11%;2
Burlington, VT;47;43;52;36;Decreasing clouds;NW;15;66%;27%;1
Caribou, ME;50;40;50;40;Cloudy with a shower;WNW;14;75%;60%;1
Casper, WY;74;38;57;32;Mostly sunny, cooler;SW;17;47%;41%;4
Charleston, SC;71;52;71;57;Mostly sunny;E;7;55%;25%;5
Charleston, WV;59;39;64;36;Partly sunny;ENE;4;65%;2%;4
Charlotte, NC;66;41;70;44;Sunny;SE;4;49%;5%;4
Cheyenne, WY;75;44;57;31;Mostly sunny, cooler;W;16;33%;12%;4
Chicago, IL;50;43;59;48;Partly sunny;SSE;9;60%;4%;3
Cleveland, OH;52;46;54;42;Mostly sunny;SE;9;58%;4%;3
Columbia, SC;71;45;72;49;Mostly sunny;E;4;52%;26%;4
Columbus, OH;55;36;60;36;Sunny;SE;4;59%;7%;4
Concord, NH;54;38;54;33;Breezy with some sun;WNW;14;63%;8%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;74;51;78;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;49%;8%;5
Denver, CO;80;48;65;35;Partly sunny, cooler;SSW;8;33%;26%;4
Des Moines, IA;63;47;70;53;Windy with some sun;S;18;57%;100%;4
Detroit, MI;53;37;55;40;Plenty of sun;SSE;5;62%;5%;3
Dodge City, KS;86;56;85;44;Sunny and warm;N;19;39%;30%;4
Duluth, MN;52;41;59;51;Partly sunny, breezy;S;14;73%;43%;3
El Paso, TX;81;63;81;53;Plenty of sunshine;W;12;41%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;42;22;34;22;Mostly cloudy;NE;4;55%;11%;1
Fargo, ND;63;47;60;42;Partly sunny;WSW;11;80%;11%;1
Grand Junction, CO;75;45;61;34;Cooler;NNE;6;33%;25%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;52;33;56;41;Partly sunny;SE;5;72%;6%;3
Hartford, CT;53;46;56;36;Breezy with some sun;NW;14;61%;2%;2
Helena, MT;62;41;54;35;Variable cloudiness;SW;16;41%;29%;2
Honolulu, HI;86;77;87;76;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;63%;33%;5
Houston, TX;67;57;81;65;Warmer with some sun;SE;4;59%;5%;5
Indianapolis, IN;58;36;62;42;Mostly sunny;SE;5;65%;4%;4
Jackson, MS;66;47;72;52;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;6;54%;5%;5
Jacksonville, FL;77;55;78;69;Partly sunny;E;6;59%;73%;5
Juneau, AK;48;39;46;37;Spotty showers;E;10;93%;71%;0
Kansas City, MO;68;52;73;54;Windy;S;16;51%;100%;4
Knoxville, TN;62;39;69;43;Plenty of sunshine;NE;5;54%;8%;4
Las Vegas, NV;86;57;77;52;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;7;16%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;59;36;65;41;Mostly sunny;E;5;63%;7%;4
Little Rock, AR;69;45;72;49;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;6;58%;5%;4
Long Beach, CA;73;59;78;57;Low clouds, then sun;ENE;7;51%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;79;58;79;58;Sunny and beautiful;E;6;48%;1%;4
Louisville, KY;62;38;67;42;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;61%;7%;4
Madison, WI;53;37;61;47;Partly sunny, breezy;S;14;59%;11%;3
Memphis, TN;65;45;73;50;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;52%;10%;4
Miami, FL;88;77;88;81;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;71%;55%;4
Milwaukee, WI;52;41;57;47;Sun and clouds;S;11;65%;7%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;57;44;65;51;Partly sunny;S;17;61%;42%;3
Mobile, AL;72;59;67;59;Showers and t-storms;NE;9;70%;95%;2
Montgomery, AL;69;48;69;58;Partly sunny, nice;E;5;54%;78%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;35;21;26;22;A snow shower;NW;37;97%;57%;1
Nashville, TN;61;39;71;47;Mostly sunny;E;5;49%;5%;4
New Orleans, LA;71;64;73;64;Thunderstorms;NNE;11;75%;90%;1
New York, NY;57;49;58;44;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;15;54%;1%;2
Newark, NJ;57;47;57;39;Partly sunny;NW;14;56%;3%;2
Norfolk, VA;64;47;62;45;Mostly sunny;NW;9;50%;2%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;76;51;77;52;Mostly sunny, windy;S;16;53%;57%;4
Olympia, WA;56;43;54;45;Periods of rain;S;10;90%;91%;1
Omaha, NE;67;52;74;50;Windy with some sun;WNW;19;57%;57%;4
Orlando, FL;84;69;81;72;Mainly cloudy;E;6;65%;75%;2
Philadelphia, PA;59;47;60;39;Partly sunny;NW;14;54%;2%;3
Phoenix, AZ;95;65;85;61;Sunny and not as hot;SSE;5;24%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;52;41;56;35;Clouds and sunshine;SE;6;60%;3%;2
Portland, ME;55;44;56;41;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;14;61%;6%;2
Portland, OR;57;48;57;50;Periods of rain;SSW;8;79%;90%;1
Providence, RI;55;45;57;36;Breezy with some sun;NW;14;53%;1%;2
Raleigh, NC;64;42;66;41;Plenty of sun;E;6;53%;5%;4
Reno, NV;61;32;63;40;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;34%;25%;4
Richmond, VA;62;41;65;38;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;7;50%;2%;4
Roswell, NM;82;56;85;48;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;13;38%;5%;5
Sacramento, CA;74;46;73;47;Mostly sunny, cool;S;5;52%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;73;40;59;41;Cooler;SE;8;43%;13%;3
San Antonio, TX;75;53;84;67;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;63%;4%;5
San Diego, CA;71;60;74;59;Partly sunny;W;7;55%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;65;53;65;53;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;59%;4%;4
Savannah, GA;73;51;73;64;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;6;60%;60%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;48;55;48;A little rain;S;13;80%;93%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;68;49;67;42;Partly sunny;WNW;16;60%;42%;3
Spokane, WA;57;43;55;42;Mostly cloudy;SSW;11;60%;81%;2
Springfield, IL;60;36;66;46;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;56%;5%;4
St. Louis, MO;62;41;68;47;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;57%;7%;4
Tampa, FL;86;68;81;73;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;82%;90%;2
Toledo, OH;55;36;57;38;Plenty of sunshine;SE;0;59%;5%;3
Tucson, AZ;92;61;83;54;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;33%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;74;50;75;54;Mostly sunny, windy;S;16;56%;65%;4
Vero Beach, FL;89;72;84;76;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;78%;70%;2
Washington, DC;58;46;64;40;Mostly sunny;NW;10;48%;2%;4
Wichita, KS;74;52;76;54;Windy;SSE;18;54%;67%;4
Wilmington, DE;60;47;60;39;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;14;54%;1%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.