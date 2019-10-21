US Forecast for Tuesday, October 22, 2019

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;58;43;58;49;A little p.m. rain;SSE;7;73%;100%;1

Albuquerque, NM;61;37;66;41;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;6;25%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;43;32;46;35;Periods of sun;N;5;74%;77%;1

Asheville, NC;65;59;67;41;A little a.m. rain;NW;7;66%;58%;4

Atlanta, GA;76;62;71;44;Partly sunny;WNW;9;51%;19%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;62;59;68;55;Cloudy and misty;SE;10;82%;86%;1

Austin, TX;80;53;81;54;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;3;32%;2%;5

AD

Baltimore, MD;67;59;67;51;Afternoon rain;NW;9;85%;93%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;76;56;77;48;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;7;45%;5%;5

Billings, MT;52;39;58;39;Showers around;WNW;17;55%;79%;2

AD

Birmingham, AL;75;56;70;42;Sunny;NW;8;47%;12%;4

Bismarck, ND;47;30;48;30;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;14;61%;54%;3

Boise, ID;57;41;60;38;Mostly cloudy;N;6;67%;10%;1

Boston, MA;61;50;60;56;Cloudy, p.m. mist;E;11;73%;86%;1

Bridgeport, CT;67;47;59;53;A little p.m. rain;E;8;80%;100%;1

Buffalo, NY;73;58;60;47;Rain, windy, cooler;SW;16;77%;90%;1

Burlington, VT;62;43;61;49;A bit of p.m. rain;SSE;11;65%;92%;1

Caribou, ME;61;32;54;42;Inc. clouds;ESE;6;70%;76%;3

Casper, WY;43;23;54;31;Partly sunny, windy;WSW;23;58%;53%;3

AD

Charleston, SC;75;68;83;54;Showers and t-storms;WNW;9;81%;64%;2

Charleston, WV;80;57;67;44;A little a.m. rain;WSW;7;63%;61%;3

Charlotte, NC;73;64;77;46;Rain and a t-storm;NW;7;82%;66%;2

Cheyenne, WY;45;30;55;37;Mostly sunny, windy;W;21;41%;21%;4

Chicago, IL;64;48;51;41;Windy and cooler;W;18;70%;47%;1

AD

Cleveland, OH;74;59;65;48;A touch of a.m. rain;WSW;17;57%;66%;3

Columbia, SC;79;66;81;48;Showers and t-storms;W;8;76%;62%;3

Columbus, OH;71;55;63;39;Mostly sunny, cooler;WSW;12;54%;23%;4

Concord, NH;63;38;59;49;Cloudy, p.m. mist;ESE;5;77%;85%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;73;48;75;52;Sunny and nice;SSE;6;33%;1%;4

Denver, CO;54;34;64;40;Mostly sunny;SW;8;30%;18%;4

AD

Des Moines, IA;51;41;54;37;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;22;56%;7%;3

Detroit, MI;68;53;59;43;Mostly cloudy, windy;SW;16;62%;44%;2

Dodge City, KS;62;34;69;41;Plenty of sun;SSW;13;31%;0%;4

Duluth, MN;48;43;46;38;Spotty showers;W;14;84%;78%;1

El Paso, TX;76;50;76;51;Sunny and delightful;E;6;18%;0%;5

Fairbanks, AK;42;24;34;24;Clouds and sun;NE;4;75%;24%;1

Fargo, ND;52;34;43;30;Breezy with some sun;NW;20;86%;33%;2

Grand Junction, CO;56;30;58;36;Sunny;ESE;6;38%;4%;4

AD

Grand Rapids, MI;61;48;51;43;Windy;WSW;16;78%;68%;1

Hartford, CT;66;45;60;53;Cloudy;NE;5;74%;86%;1

Helena, MT;50;39;58;38;Mostly cloudy, windy;W;17;53%;74%;1

Honolulu, HI;87;77;88;76;Turning cloudy;ENE;15;60%;24%;6

AD

Houston, TX;76;57;80;56;Sunny and nice;E;7;40%;0%;5

Indianapolis, IN;67;47;55;39;Partly sunny, cooler;WSW;14;67%;7%;2

Jackson, MS;72;49;71;43;Sunny and beautiful;NNW;6;50%;3%;4

Jacksonville, FL;82;75;88;59;A p.m. t-storm;NW;9;81%;70%;3

Juneau, AK;42;32;44;40;Spotty showers;E;8;90%;86%;0

Kansas City, MO;58;44;62;46;Sunshine and breezy;SSW;15;43%;2%;4

Knoxville, TN;73;57;68;41;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;58%;18%;4

Las Vegas, NV;80;54;81;58;Plenty of sun;NNW;5;19%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;77;52;65;41;Sunny and cooler;WSW;13;55%;14%;4

Little Rock, AR;72;48;68;44;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;9;42%;5%;4

Long Beach, CA;96;65;92;63;Sunny and summerlike;WNW;6;24%;0%;4

AD

Los Angeles, CA;92;66;94;66;Sunny and hot;ENE;6;27%;2%;4

AD

Louisville, KY;73;51;65;43;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;12;55%;12%;4

Madison, WI;62;45;47;37;Cooler;W;14;80%;47%;1

Memphis, TN;65;49;67;45;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;11;47%;8%;4

Miami, FL;88;80;88;79;A couple of t-storms;ESE;7;73%;76%;5

Milwaukee, WI;65;45;51;38;Windy and cooler;WSW;21;69%;52%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;55;40;45;34;Windy and cooler;WNW;21;72%;51%;2

Mobile, AL;82;65;77;51;Partly sunny;NNW;8;50%;18%;5

Montgomery, AL;78;61;71;44;Partly sunny;NW;7;54%;19%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;45;34;41;35;Cloudy and windy;SE;29;65%;84%;1

Nashville, TN;71;50;67;41;Plenty of sun;WSW;9;48%;8%;4

New Orleans, LA;79;64;76;58;Partly sunny;NNE;10;49%;12%;5

New York, NY;68;53;62;54;A little p.m. rain;E;7;76%;100%;1

AD

Newark, NJ;65;50;61;52;A little p.m. rain;ESE;6;76%;99%;1

AD

Norfolk, VA;61;57;73;54;Heavy thunderstorms;WSW;6;84%;82%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;70;42;71;49;Sunny and nice;SSW;8;37%;0%;4

Olympia, WA;57;51;61;39;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;75%;30%;1

Omaha, NE;56;40;59;41;Sunny and breezy;SSW;20;49%;4%;3

Orlando, FL;89;76;90;70;A p.m. t-storm;W;9;74%;75%;5

Philadelphia, PA;69;55;65;52;Afternoon rain;N;6;79%;100%;1

Phoenix, AZ;86;58;90;60;Sunny and very warm;NE;5;16%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;74;57;61;45;Rain, cooler;WSW;8;71%;71%;1

Portland, ME;58;45;55;52;Cloudy, p.m. mist;ENE;9;77%;85%;1

Portland, OR;61;57;64;42;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;75%;29%;1

Providence, RI;64;46;60;53;Cloudy, p.m. mist;NNE;8;75%;83%;1

AD

Raleigh, NC;73;59;74;49;Heavy thunderstorms;WNW;7;91%;64%;1

Reno, NV;68;37;72;39;Sunshine and warm;WNW;5;35%;0%;4

Richmond, VA;60;57;69;48;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;7;85%;89%;1

Roswell, NM;76;40;73;41;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;7;24%;0%;5

AD

Sacramento, CA;85;48;84;53;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;4;41%;2%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;56;41;62;42;Some sun;SE;7;47%;3%;3

San Antonio, TX;81;53;82;53;Sunny and pleasant;SE;7;37%;1%;5

San Diego, CA;87;61;87;61;Sunny;NNE;7;40%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;78;53;74;54;Sunny and nice;SW;6;56%;2%;4

Savannah, GA;80;72;84;53;A shower or t-storm;WNW;10;81%;60%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;59;54;59;45;A little a.m. rain;ENE;7;77%;60%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;51;34;51;34;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;21;58%;7%;3

AD

Spokane, WA;50;46;60;36;Spotty showers;W;11;67%;65%;3

Springfield, IL;66;45;58;38;Partly sunny, breezy;W;17;55%;6%;3

St. Louis, MO;68;47;61;42;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;51%;3%;4

Tampa, FL;85;76;88;68;A t-storm around;NW;7;83%;64%;5

Toledo, OH;68;52;60;42;Mostly cloudy, windy;WSW;16;59%;43%;2

Tucson, AZ;83;54;89;55;Sunny and warm;ESE;6;17%;0%;5

AD

Tulsa, OK;69;42;69;49;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;7;39%;0%;4

Vero Beach, FL;93;75;91;75;A t-storm around;E;6;74%;64%;5

Washington, DC;67;58;67;50;Rain and a t-storm;NW;7;82%;90%;1

Wichita, KS;65;40;67;47;Plenty of sun;SSW;13;39%;1%;4

Wilmington, DE;68;56;66;51;Cloudy and misty;SE;8;81%;92%;1

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD