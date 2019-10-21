Atlantic City, NJ;62;59;68;55;Cloudy and misty;SE;10;82%;86%;1
Austin, TX;80;53;81;54;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;3;32%;2%;5
Baltimore, MD;67;59;67;51;Afternoon rain;NW;9;85%;93%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;76;56;77;48;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;7;45%;5%;5
Billings, MT;52;39;58;39;Showers around;WNW;17;55%;79%;2
Birmingham, AL;75;56;70;42;Sunny;NW;8;47%;12%;4
Bismarck, ND;47;30;48;30;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;14;61%;54%;3
Boise, ID;57;41;60;38;Mostly cloudy;N;6;67%;10%;1
Boston, MA;61;50;60;56;Cloudy, p.m. mist;E;11;73%;86%;1
Bridgeport, CT;67;47;59;53;A little p.m. rain;E;8;80%;100%;1
Buffalo, NY;73;58;60;47;Rain, windy, cooler;SW;16;77%;90%;1
Burlington, VT;62;43;61;49;A bit of p.m. rain;SSE;11;65%;92%;1
Caribou, ME;61;32;54;42;Inc. clouds;ESE;6;70%;76%;3
Casper, WY;43;23;54;31;Partly sunny, windy;WSW;23;58%;53%;3
Charleston, SC;75;68;83;54;Showers and t-storms;WNW;9;81%;64%;2
Charleston, WV;80;57;67;44;A little a.m. rain;WSW;7;63%;61%;3
Charlotte, NC;73;64;77;46;Rain and a t-storm;NW;7;82%;66%;2
Cheyenne, WY;45;30;55;37;Mostly sunny, windy;W;21;41%;21%;4
Chicago, IL;64;48;51;41;Windy and cooler;W;18;70%;47%;1
Cleveland, OH;74;59;65;48;A touch of a.m. rain;WSW;17;57%;66%;3
Columbia, SC;79;66;81;48;Showers and t-storms;W;8;76%;62%;3
Columbus, OH;71;55;63;39;Mostly sunny, cooler;WSW;12;54%;23%;4
Concord, NH;63;38;59;49;Cloudy, p.m. mist;ESE;5;77%;85%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;73;48;75;52;Sunny and nice;SSE;6;33%;1%;4
Denver, CO;54;34;64;40;Mostly sunny;SW;8;30%;18%;4
Des Moines, IA;51;41;54;37;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;22;56%;7%;3
Detroit, MI;68;53;59;43;Mostly cloudy, windy;SW;16;62%;44%;2
Dodge City, KS;62;34;69;41;Plenty of sun;SSW;13;31%;0%;4
Duluth, MN;48;43;46;38;Spotty showers;W;14;84%;78%;1
El Paso, TX;76;50;76;51;Sunny and delightful;E;6;18%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;42;24;34;24;Clouds and sun;NE;4;75%;24%;1
Fargo, ND;52;34;43;30;Breezy with some sun;NW;20;86%;33%;2
Grand Junction, CO;56;30;58;36;Sunny;ESE;6;38%;4%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;61;48;51;43;Windy;WSW;16;78%;68%;1
Hartford, CT;66;45;60;53;Cloudy;NE;5;74%;86%;1
Helena, MT;50;39;58;38;Mostly cloudy, windy;W;17;53%;74%;1
Honolulu, HI;87;77;88;76;Turning cloudy;ENE;15;60%;24%;6
Houston, TX;76;57;80;56;Sunny and nice;E;7;40%;0%;5
Indianapolis, IN;67;47;55;39;Partly sunny, cooler;WSW;14;67%;7%;2
Jackson, MS;72;49;71;43;Sunny and beautiful;NNW;6;50%;3%;4
Jacksonville, FL;82;75;88;59;A p.m. t-storm;NW;9;81%;70%;3
Juneau, AK;42;32;44;40;Spotty showers;E;8;90%;86%;0
Kansas City, MO;58;44;62;46;Sunshine and breezy;SSW;15;43%;2%;4
Knoxville, TN;73;57;68;41;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;58%;18%;4
Las Vegas, NV;80;54;81;58;Plenty of sun;NNW;5;19%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;77;52;65;41;Sunny and cooler;WSW;13;55%;14%;4
Little Rock, AR;72;48;68;44;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;9;42%;5%;4
Long Beach, CA;96;65;92;63;Sunny and summerlike;WNW;6;24%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;92;66;94;66;Sunny and hot;ENE;6;27%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;73;51;65;43;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;12;55%;12%;4
Madison, WI;62;45;47;37;Cooler;W;14;80%;47%;1
Memphis, TN;65;49;67;45;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;11;47%;8%;4
Miami, FL;88;80;88;79;A couple of t-storms;ESE;7;73%;76%;5
Milwaukee, WI;65;45;51;38;Windy and cooler;WSW;21;69%;52%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;55;40;45;34;Windy and cooler;WNW;21;72%;51%;2
Mobile, AL;82;65;77;51;Partly sunny;NNW;8;50%;18%;5
Montgomery, AL;78;61;71;44;Partly sunny;NW;7;54%;19%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;45;34;41;35;Cloudy and windy;SE;29;65%;84%;1
Nashville, TN;71;50;67;41;Plenty of sun;WSW;9;48%;8%;4
New Orleans, LA;79;64;76;58;Partly sunny;NNE;10;49%;12%;5
New York, NY;68;53;62;54;A little p.m. rain;E;7;76%;100%;1
Newark, NJ;65;50;61;52;A little p.m. rain;ESE;6;76%;99%;1
Norfolk, VA;61;57;73;54;Heavy thunderstorms;WSW;6;84%;82%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;70;42;71;49;Sunny and nice;SSW;8;37%;0%;4
Olympia, WA;57;51;61;39;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;75%;30%;1
Omaha, NE;56;40;59;41;Sunny and breezy;SSW;20;49%;4%;3
Orlando, FL;89;76;90;70;A p.m. t-storm;W;9;74%;75%;5
Philadelphia, PA;69;55;65;52;Afternoon rain;N;6;79%;100%;1
Phoenix, AZ;86;58;90;60;Sunny and very warm;NE;5;16%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;74;57;61;45;Rain, cooler;WSW;8;71%;71%;1
Portland, ME;58;45;55;52;Cloudy, p.m. mist;ENE;9;77%;85%;1
Portland, OR;61;57;64;42;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;75%;29%;1
Providence, RI;64;46;60;53;Cloudy, p.m. mist;NNE;8;75%;83%;1
Raleigh, NC;73;59;74;49;Heavy thunderstorms;WNW;7;91%;64%;1
Reno, NV;68;37;72;39;Sunshine and warm;WNW;5;35%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;60;57;69;48;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;7;85%;89%;1
Roswell, NM;76;40;73;41;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;7;24%;0%;5
Sacramento, CA;85;48;84;53;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;4;41%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;56;41;62;42;Some sun;SE;7;47%;3%;3
San Antonio, TX;81;53;82;53;Sunny and pleasant;SE;7;37%;1%;5
San Diego, CA;87;61;87;61;Sunny;NNE;7;40%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;78;53;74;54;Sunny and nice;SW;6;56%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;80;72;84;53;A shower or t-storm;WNW;10;81%;60%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;59;54;59;45;A little a.m. rain;ENE;7;77%;60%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;51;34;51;34;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;21;58%;7%;3
Spokane, WA;50;46;60;36;Spotty showers;W;11;67%;65%;3
Springfield, IL;66;45;58;38;Partly sunny, breezy;W;17;55%;6%;3
St. Louis, MO;68;47;61;42;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;51%;3%;4
Tampa, FL;85;76;88;68;A t-storm around;NW;7;83%;64%;5
Toledo, OH;68;52;60;42;Mostly cloudy, windy;WSW;16;59%;43%;2
Tucson, AZ;83;54;89;55;Sunny and warm;ESE;6;17%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;69;42;69;49;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;7;39%;0%;4
Vero Beach, FL;93;75;91;75;A t-storm around;E;6;74%;64%;5
Washington, DC;67;58;67;50;Rain and a t-storm;NW;7;82%;90%;1
Wichita, KS;65;40;67;47;Plenty of sun;SSW;13;39%;1%;4
Wilmington, DE;68;56;66;51;Cloudy and misty;SE;8;81%;92%;1
