Atlantic City, NJ;66;56;66;46;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;47%;4%;4
Austin, TX;82;55;85;64;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;45%;12%;5
Baltimore, MD;64;54;66;46;Sunny and breezy;NW;14;50%;8%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;75;47;75;51;Sunny and nice;E;6;48%;6%;5
Billings, MT;63;38;47;29;A snow shower;NW;14;52%;73%;1
Birmingham, AL;69;42;70;45;Sunny and nice;E;4;44%;8%;4
Bismarck, ND;48;30;43;24;Cloudy;NW;9;64%;29%;1
Boise, ID;62;37;58;31;Mostly sunny;NE;8;47%;0%;3
Boston, MA;57;56;68;47;Morning rain;W;16;66%;65%;3
Bridgeport, CT;58;55;65;41;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;14;55%;6%;3
Buffalo, NY;61;48;53;48;Windy;SW;18;60%;42%;2
Burlington, VT;62;50;60;43;Clouds and sun;S;8;65%;30%;1
Caribou, ME;52;42;51;40;Rain;W;9;85%;94%;0
Casper, WY;55;32;41;20;A snow shower;NE;11;69%;68%;1
Charleston, SC;83;56;73;54;Not as warm;NNE;7;48%;4%;4
Charleston, WV;68;44;64;40;Sunshine;SSE;7;49%;8%;4
Charlotte, NC;78;46;69;40;Plenty of sunshine;NE;5;41%;3%;4
Cheyenne, WY;55;37;45;22;A snow shower;N;16;40%;79%;3
Chicago, IL;49;42;57;43;Inc. clouds;W;11;57%;68%;3
Cleveland, OH;67;48;60;52;Partly sunny, windy;S;19;46%;12%;3
Columbia, SC;80;49;72;43;Mostly sunny;NE;5;41%;8%;4
Columbus, OH;64;39;63;46;Mostly sunny, windy;SSW;16;40%;10%;3
Concord, NH;62;50;63;37;A little a.m. rain;WNW;13;70%;58%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;74;53;79;61;Breezy with sunshine;SSE;17;44%;14%;4
Denver, CO;64;40;56;26;Showers around;NNE;8;35%;88%;3
Des Moines, IA;53;38;58;35;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;64%;38%;1
Detroit, MI;59;43;58;48;Windy;SSW;16;52%;64%;3
Dodge City, KS;67;41;70;35;Mostly sunny;NNE;15;37%;14%;4
Duluth, MN;46;38;44;34;Cloudy;WNW;10;69%;39%;1
El Paso, TX;77;49;81;52;Plenty of sunshine;SW;5;22%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;36;24;39;27;Sun and clouds;NE;7;57%;61%;1
Fargo, ND;45;31;40;27;Cloudy and cold;NNW;9;83%;27%;1
Grand Junction, CO;60;32;62;31;Clouds and sunshine;NW;7;37%;14%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;49;44;54;43;Windy;ESE;16;62%;66%;3
Hartford, CT;59;55;65;40;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;57%;9%;3
Helena, MT;61;39;43;29;A snow shower;SW;8;61%;72%;1
Honolulu, HI;88;76;88;74;Partly sunny;ENE;11;60%;45%;7
Houston, TX;78;56;81;64;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;8;55%;7%;5
Indianapolis, IN;55;39;65;49;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;58%;17%;3
Jackson, MS;69;43;73;46;Sunny and nice;SE;3;45%;8%;4
Jacksonville, FL;87;57;74;63;Not as warm;NE;9;55%;9%;5
Juneau, AK;43;37;45;41;Breezy with rain;SSE;17;93%;96%;0
Kansas City, MO;59;44;69;42;Partly sunny;N;11;43%;10%;4
Knoxville, TN;68;41;65;39;Plenty of sunshine;E;4;51%;9%;4
Las Vegas, NV;83;57;84;56;Sunny and warm;N;6;18%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;64;40;66;45;Mostly sunny;S;9;55%;13%;4
Little Rock, AR;67;44;74;47;Sunny and pleasant;S;8;47%;16%;4
Long Beach, CA;99;62;84;62;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;38%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;97;66;94;67;Sunny and summerlike;ENE;5;32%;1%;4
Louisville, KY;64;42;69;47;Mostly sunny;S;8;52%;14%;4
Madison, WI;46;37;52;35;A shower in the p.m.;NNW;7;67%;80%;1
Memphis, TN;66;44;72;48;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;8;47%;12%;4
Miami, FL;86;77;88;80;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;8;70%;55%;5
Milwaukee, WI;49;38;54;38;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;11;58%;81%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;45;36;46;32;Cloudy;NW;8;67%;29%;1
Mobile, AL;76;50;74;52;Mostly sunny;NE;8;42%;7%;5
Montgomery, AL;73;43;68;45;Sunshine and nice;ENE;5;47%;9%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;45;31;40;23;Very windy, rain;WNW;34;93%;67%;1
Nashville, TN;67;40;71;42;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;5;46%;11%;4
New Orleans, LA;76;58;73;61;Mostly sunny, nice;E;8;45%;5%;5
New York, NY;61;55;65;48;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;16;49%;4%;3
Newark, NJ;61;54;64;42;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;14;51%;6%;3
Norfolk, VA;75;56;68;47;Plenty of sunshine;NW;7;54%;6%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;71;49;77;47;Sunny and breezy;SSE;16;50%;70%;4
Olympia, WA;61;41;58;38;Partly sunny;NE;5;78%;5%;3
Omaha, NE;58;41;60;34;Mostly cloudy;NNW;12;62%;22%;3
Orlando, FL;91;70;81;71;Not as warm;NNE;11;57%;22%;5
Philadelphia, PA;65;53;65;43;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;14;47%;6%;3
Phoenix, AZ;91;59;90;62;Sunny and very warm;SSE;4;20%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;62;45;59;45;Breezy with sunshine;SSW;14;50%;8%;3
Portland, ME;56;52;61;45;Rain in the morning;WSW;8;80%;74%;2
Portland, OR;63;42;62;42;Partly sunny;NNE;6;75%;3%;3
Providence, RI;60;54;67;41;Clearing and breezy;W;14;65%;28%;3
Raleigh, NC;75;50;68;41;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;48%;7%;4
Reno, NV;73;39;67;32;Sunny;ESE;6;41%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;67;50;68;40;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;7;52%;5%;4
Roswell, NM;73;42;81;44;Brilliant sunshine;W;6;25%;0%;5
Sacramento, CA;84;52;87;53;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;40%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;63;41;57;33;Periods of sun;N;10;49%;1%;4
San Antonio, TX;82;54;86;66;Plenty of sun;SSE;9;56%;14%;5
San Diego, CA;92;61;80;60;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;54%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;81;55;73;60;Sunny and pleasant;N;6;58%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;86;51;75;52;Not as warm;NNE;7;49%;4%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;46;58;43;Clouds and sun;NE;7;72%;7%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;53;34;44;27;Rain, snow;NNW;9;77%;61%;1
Spokane, WA;60;36;55;33;Mostly sunny;N;3;59%;1%;3
Springfield, IL;60;38;68;42;Mostly sunny;SW;11;52%;26%;3
St. Louis, MO;61;43;72;48;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;9;50%;21%;4
Tampa, FL;88;67;83;70;Not as hot;ENE;8;57%;14%;5
Toledo, OH;58;43;62;47;Windy;SSW;16;49%;30%;3
Tucson, AZ;89;55;89;55;Sunny and warm;SE;5;20%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;69;49;76;47;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;11;48%;81%;4
Vero Beach, FL;91;74;85;76;A t-storm in spots;ENE;13;76%;65%;3
Washington, DC;64;51;66;44;Sunny and breezy;W;14;49%;5%;4
Wichita, KS;67;48;71;43;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;45%;27%;4
Wilmington, DE;66;52;65;42;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;14;50%;4%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.