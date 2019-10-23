Austin, TX;85;64;84;48;A p.m. t-storm;NW;6;62%;92%;1
Baltimore, MD;66;47;69;51;Sunny and nice;SW;4;46%;12%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;75;52;73;62;Clouds and sun;E;7;64%;74%;4
Billings, MT;47;29;52;40;Partly sunny, cool;WSW;11;47%;3%;3
Birmingham, AL;71;44;73;59;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;50%;64%;4
Bismarck, ND;43;25;45;29;Partly sunny;SSW;7;71%;6%;2
Boise, ID;59;32;57;36;Mostly sunny;E;6;45%;0%;3
Boston, MA;67;47;66;49;Sunshine, pleasant;SW;8;48%;5%;3
Bridgeport, CT;65;42;65;45;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;50%;7%;3
Buffalo, NY;55;50;59;43;Cloudy and breezy;NNW;15;57%;22%;1
Burlington, VT;62;41;61;43;Becoming cloudy;SW;12;57%;44%;2
Caribou, ME;46;40;55;38;Not as cool;WSW;9;65%;44%;1
Casper, WY;41;20;43;28;Partly sunny, chilly;SSW;12;62%;0%;3
Charleston, SC;75;57;76;65;Sunshine and nice;NE;8;66%;6%;4
Charleston, WV;62;37;72;42;Sunny and nice;ESE;4;48%;11%;4
Charlotte, NC;69;42;71;52;Sunny and nice;NE;5;47%;4%;4
Cheyenne, WY;42;21;43;27;Mostly sunny, cold;WSW;7;40%;0%;4
Chicago, IL;58;44;51;41;Decreasing clouds;NNW;8;67%;16%;2
Cleveland, OH;62;53;63;49;Mostly cloudy;NNE;15;49%;21%;3
Columbia, SC;72;44;74;57;Partly sunny;NE;5;56%;8%;4
Columbus, OH;63;46;67;45;Clouds limiting sun;NNE;7;42%;30%;3
Concord, NH;65;38;65;42;Mostly sunny;SW;7;53%;6%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;81;59;70;47;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;12;80%;95%;2
Denver, CO;55;27;43;27;Clouds breaking;SSW;5;57%;12%;3
Des Moines, IA;60;34;47;29;Some brightening;NNW;9;62%;3%;3
Detroit, MI;60;52;59;43;Rather cloudy;NNW;8;61%;25%;2
Dodge City, KS;66;35;45;26;Showers around;NNE;20;51%;65%;1
Duluth, MN;48;35;43;29;Cloudy and chilly;WSW;8;63%;4%;1
El Paso, TX;80;52;69;35;Windy, not as warm;E;18;33%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;42;27;40;29;Cloudy;SW;4;56%;63%;0
Fargo, ND;43;28;43;31;Clouds and sun;S;6;65%;4%;3
Grand Junction, CO;65;28;53;26;Plenty of sunshine;W;6;35%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;55;43;51;36;Low clouds;NW;7;72%;11%;1
Hartford, CT;65;39;66;44;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;55%;7%;3
Helena, MT;39;23;52;35;Partly sunny;SSE;7;50%;0%;3
Honolulu, HI;88;75;88;74;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;7;56%;35%;6
Houston, TX;80;65;83;61;Partly sunny;ESE;8;69%;87%;3
Indianapolis, IN;64;50;63;45;Rather cloudy;NNW;6;63%;36%;2
Jackson, MS;75;47;75;59;Mostly sunny;E;6;49%;87%;4
Jacksonville, FL;75;63;81;74;Mostly cloudy;ENE;10;73%;37%;1
Juneau, AK;46;40;46;38;Periods of rain;E;9;93%;92%;0
Kansas City, MO;70;44;50;36;Showers around;NNE;9;61%;70%;1
Knoxville, TN;66;39;70;47;Sunny and nice;ENE;4;54%;18%;4
Las Vegas, NV;85;55;74;50;Sunny, not as warm;NNE;10;12%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;65;43;72;45;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;6;50%;21%;4
Little Rock, AR;74;48;72;52;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;54%;36%;3
Long Beach, CA;87;63;95;61;Plenty of sunshine;E;6;15%;3%;4
Los Angeles, CA;93;66;95;64;Sunshine, summerlike;NE;8;23%;4%;4
Louisville, KY;68;45;72;48;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;50%;26%;4
Madison, WI;54;36;47;29;Inc. clouds;NW;6;67%;5%;2
Memphis, TN;71;48;74;53;Partly sunny;NE;6;47%;27%;4
Miami, FL;88;81;87;81;Some sun, a t-storm;ENE;13;70%;73%;5
Milwaukee, WI;59;38;49;33;Some brightening;WNW;8;63%;7%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;46;32;44;30;Partly sunny, chilly;SW;9;57%;2%;3
Mobile, AL;75;52;75;67;High clouds;ENE;7;57%;73%;5
Montgomery, AL;72;46;71;62;Nice with some sun;E;6;60%;64%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;40;23;34;25;Very windy;W;44;76%;24%;1
Nashville, TN;71;41;74;49;Sunny and nice;ENE;5;45%;22%;4
New Orleans, LA;73;61;74;68;Mostly cloudy;E;9;61%;74%;3
New York, NY;67;47;66;50;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;6;43%;6%;3
Newark, NJ;65;43;67;45;Sunny and nice;SW;5;48%;8%;3
Norfolk, VA;70;49;70;53;Sunny and nice;SE;5;54%;6%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;77;47;47;40;Breezy with rain;N;15;90%;96%;1
Olympia, WA;59;38;62;44;Sunshine and nice;NNW;2;79%;25%;3
Omaha, NE;55;36;50;30;Chilly with some sun;E;9;54%;2%;3
Orlando, FL;83;71;86;74;A t-storm in spots;ENE;10;77%;61%;3
Philadelphia, PA;66;43;69;46;Sunny and pleasant;S;5;45%;8%;3
Phoenix, AZ;90;62;85;59;Increasingly windy;NE;19;13%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;59;43;69;44;Partly sunny;W;7;42%;16%;3
Portland, ME;64;46;61;48;Mostly sunny;SW;9;58%;5%;3
Portland, OR;59;41;67;46;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;5;64%;17%;3
Providence, RI;68;41;66;45;Mostly sunny;SW;7;51%;5%;3
Raleigh, NC;69;42;71;50;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;5;58%;5%;4
Reno, NV;67;33;65;33;Partly sunny;S;6;28%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;68;41;71;46;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;54%;7%;4
Roswell, NM;81;45;47;29;Windy, blowing dust;N;20;61%;4%;1
Sacramento, CA;88;54;87;46;Sunny and very warm;NNW;7;29%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;58;32;54;33;Sunshine;E;7;42%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;87;67;85;50;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;9;81%;91%;1
San Diego, CA;79;61;89;64;Sunlit and very warm;E;19;34%;3%;4
San Francisco, CA;85;61;85;57;Sunny and very warm;ENE;7;33%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;75;56;77;68;Clouds and sun, nice;NE;8;68%;11%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;44;62;48;Some sun, pleasant;E;3;72%;28%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;42;27;48;28;Partly sunny, chilly;SSW;7;58%;2%;3
Spokane, WA;56;35;58;36;Sun and some clouds;SSE;3;57%;4%;3
Springfield, IL;71;41;52;39;Cooler;NNE;7;69%;66%;1
St. Louis, MO;73;47;51;44;Spotty showers;N;7;79%;85%;1
Tampa, FL;83;70;89;74;A t-storm in spots;E;8;77%;48%;3
Toledo, OH;62;49;61;42;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;56%;29%;3
Tucson, AZ;89;55;84;52;Plenty of sun;E;9;21%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;77;47;47;43;Rain;NNE;10;89%;95%;1
Vero Beach, FL;86;77;87;78;A shower or t-storm;E;11;78%;74%;3
Washington, DC;65;44;70;48;Sunny and nice;SSE;5;52%;10%;4
Wichita, KS;71;42;45;36;Spotty showers;NE;13;70%;83%;1
Wilmington, DE;66;42;69;46;Sunny and nice;SSE;5;48%;6%;3
