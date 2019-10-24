Austin, TX;81;46;61;47;Mostly cloudy;NNW;15;57%;30%;2
Baltimore, MD;69;52;69;53;Partly sunny;WNW;3;61%;13%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;72;61;72;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;8;92%;93%;1
Billings, MT;53;41;66;34;Mostly sunny, windy;WSW;17;37%;59%;3
Birmingham, AL;73;60;65;63;Showers, not as warm;SE;8;93%;100%;1
Bismarck, ND;44;29;60;41;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;13;58%;2%;3
Boise, ID;61;38;66;36;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;35%;2%;3
Boston, MA;67;49;64;50;Inc. clouds;N;5;60%;57%;3
Bridgeport, CT;67;44;63;47;Inc. clouds;WSW;5;60%;7%;3
Buffalo, NY;59;43;54;39;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;73%;51%;1
Burlington, VT;61;42;54;38;Cloudy;ENE;3;67%;66%;1
Caribou, ME;57;38;51;32;Mostly cloudy;W;7;63%;22%;1
Casper, WY;45;30;57;39;Milder with sunshine;SSW;21;46%;15%;3
Charleston, SC;76;66;78;68;Becoming cloudy;E;8;71%;25%;2
Charleston, WV;71;42;68;50;Partly sunny;ENE;3;62%;26%;3
Charlotte, NC;72;51;72;58;Rather cloudy;NE;5;65%;37%;2
Cheyenne, WY;42;28;62;43;Sunny and warmer;WSW;10;30%;3%;4
Chicago, IL;48;42;51;40;Turning sunny, cool;E;7;61%;14%;3
Cleveland, OH;63;50;59;47;Mostly cloudy;S;7;65%;29%;1
Columbia, SC;77;58;77;61;Cloudy;ESE;5;70%;32%;1
Columbus, OH;68;46;63;45;Mostly cloudy;NNE;4;63%;39%;1
Concord, NH;67;42;60;39;A shower in the p.m.;SW;4;64%;80%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;46;54;46;Rain and drizzle;NW;17;84%;73%;1
Denver, CO;44;28;64;40;Sunny;SSW;5;36%;1%;4
Des Moines, IA;49;28;54;32;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;13;57%;3%;3
Detroit, MI;58;44;56;36;Turning sunny;N;5;63%;26%;3
Dodge City, KS;43;23;58;30;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;41%;0%;4
Duluth, MN;46;30;53;40;Breezy with sunshine;SSW;14;58%;4%;3
El Paso, TX;66;35;60;38;Mostly sunny;SW;5;37%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;38;27;34;21;Cloudy and colder;SSE;5;69%;34%;0
Fargo, ND;46;32;55;41;Mostly sunny, milder;S;14;56%;5%;3
Grand Junction, CO;52;27;58;31;Plenty of sunshine;NE;5;29%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;52;37;50;30;Turning sunny;W;6;68%;13%;3
Hartford, CT;68;43;64;46;Inc. clouds;WSW;3;65%;28%;3
Helena, MT;52;37;68;35;Very windy, sunshine;WSW;22;48%;70%;3
Honolulu, HI;88;75;88;77;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;59%;33%;6
Houston, TX;81;60;62;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;9;91%;67%;1
Indianapolis, IN;60;46;60;46;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;66%;41%;1
Jackson, MS;75;58;68;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;7;92%;94%;1
Jacksonville, FL;80;73;84;74;Partly sunny;E;11;79%;44%;2
Juneau, AK;47;38;47;35;A touch of rain;E;5;88%;83%;0
Kansas City, MO;47;37;56;39;Mostly sunny, cool;NE;5;53%;16%;3
Knoxville, TN;69;48;63;56;Cooler, p.m. rain;NE;6;74%;99%;1
Las Vegas, NV;75;51;77;53;Sunny and beautiful;NNW;5;14%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;72;45;68;53;Clouds limiting sun;E;4;63%;84%;3
Little Rock, AR;71;52;58;53;Rain and drizzle;NE;9;86%;96%;1
Long Beach, CA;99;64;93;60;Sunny and hot;ESE;6;14%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;97;64;91;64;Sunny and hot;NE;5;18%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;72;47;68;53;Mostly cloudy;E;5;66%;85%;2
Madison, WI;47;30;51;30;Sunny and breezy;S;13;56%;3%;3
Memphis, TN;75;51;61;57;Cooler with rain;ENE;11;79%;94%;1
Miami, FL;86;81;87;80;A passing shower;E;16;69%;83%;4
Milwaukee, WI;51;34;50;34;Turning sunny, cool;WSW;5;52%;7%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;44;30;54;38;Sunny and breezy;S;13;57%;3%;3
Mobile, AL;75;67;77;74;Showers and t-storms;SE;8;84%;87%;1
Montgomery, AL;71;62;70;67;Showers and t-storms;ESE;7;89%;83%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;35;24;31;19;A snow shower;WNW;32;65%;80%;1
Nashville, TN;73;48;65;57;Cooler, p.m. rain;ENE;5;72%;96%;1
New Orleans, LA;74;66;76;72;Thunderstorms;SSE;10;83%;85%;1
New York, NY;68;52;65;53;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;52%;4%;3
Newark, NJ;69;45;66;49;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;57%;6%;3
Norfolk, VA;71;53;73;56;Partly sunny;S;4;64%;16%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;49;41;48;41;Rain and drizzle;N;12;91%;66%;2
Olympia, WA;64;46;58;36;A passing shower;WSW;10;82%;62%;1
Omaha, NE;49;30;56;34;Mostly sunny;S;8;54%;3%;3
Orlando, FL;88;75;86;75;A shower or t-storm;E;12;74%;66%;2
Philadelphia, PA;70;47;68;51;Clouds and sun;WSW;4;57%;7%;3
Phoenix, AZ;85;59;83;55;Mostly sunny;E;5;13%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;70;43;64;44;Mostly cloudy;SW;4;67%;24%;1
Portland, ME;60;47;57;44;A shower in the p.m.;W;5;62%;82%;1
Portland, OR;67;47;63;42;Mostly cloudy;W;5;74%;36%;1
Providence, RI;68;44;64;47;Inc. clouds;WSW;5;56%;27%;3
Raleigh, NC;72;52;73;56;Rather cloudy;SE;4;69%;19%;2
Reno, NV;65;33;74;40;Sunny and warm;WSW;5;26%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;71;47;72;54;Partly sunny;SSW;5;64%;17%;3
Roswell, NM;57;28;60;31;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;37%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;88;46;86;47;Plenty of sun;SSE;4;32%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;53;35;62;42;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;38%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;86;47;63;44;Clouds and sun;NNW;13;65%;30%;5
San Diego, CA;94;65;87;60;Sunny and very warm;ENE;7;26%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;90;58;84;52;Plenty of sun;WSW;6;41%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;77;68;80;70;Humid with some sun;E;9;74%;39%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;49;58;43;Spotty showers;SE;11;81%;72%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;49;28;58;37;Plenty of sunshine;S;10;54%;3%;3
Spokane, WA;57;39;62;34;Showers around;WNW;10;59%;69%;3
Springfield, IL;50;39;55;40;More clouds than sun;NE;5;63%;39%;2
St. Louis, MO;51;45;58;47;Mostly cloudy, cool;NE;7;66%;44%;1
Tampa, FL;89;74;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;E;9;78%;69%;3
Toledo, OH;59;43;57;36;Mostly cloudy;N;1;62%;33%;1
Tucson, AZ;82;53;77;50;Sunny and beautiful;ESE;11;19%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;51;43;52;45;Mostly cloudy, cold;N;8;85%;85%;1
Vero Beach, FL;88;76;87;78;A shower or t-storm;E;14;78%;73%;2
Washington, DC;67;48;70;52;Sun and some clouds;NNW;5;60%;13%;3
Wichita, KS;48;36;57;36;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;56%;33%;4
Wilmington, DE;67;47;68;50;Partly sunny;W;5;62%;5%;3
