Austin, TX;59;46;72;47;Warmer with sunshine;SSW;6;46%;4%;5
Baltimore, MD;68;55;65;59;Inc. clouds;ESE;5;62%;74%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;73;59;67;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;W;8;83%;57%;1
Billings, MT;69;34;39;19;Cloudy, snow showers;NNW;12;63%;89%;1
Birmingham, AL;66;64;74;53;Couple of t-storms;W;18;94%;75%;2
Bismarck, ND;62;41;46;26;Spotty showers;NW;14;64%;60%;1
Boise, ID;69;36;51;27;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;12;46%;27%;3
Boston, MA;61;50;61;47;Partly sunny;SE;7;57%;14%;3
Bridgeport, CT;63;47;61;51;Clouds limiting sun;ESE;7;60%;28%;2
Buffalo, NY;54;41;56;51;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;70%;90%;2
Burlington, VT;52;39;53;38;Partly sunny;ESE;4;64%;27%;3
Caribou, ME;49;30;49;26;Mostly cloudy;NW;6;62%;7%;1
Casper, WY;60;41;44;14;Cooler, p.m. snow;NE;18;72%;87%;2
Charleston, SC;78;68;80;74;Partly sunny;SE;9;75%;68%;2
Charleston, WV;67;51;70;59;Morning rain, cloudy;SSE;9;77%;94%;1
Charlotte, NC;74;57;76;68;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;72%;81%;1
Cheyenne, WY;63;41;62;17;Cooler in the p.m.;NNE;14;33%;80%;4
Chicago, IL;47;42;52;47;Afternoon rain;NE;12;80%;95%;2
Cleveland, OH;58;47;58;56;Afternoon rain;SE;11;70%;90%;1
Columbia, SC;79;60;80;72;Cloudy;ESE;6;72%;70%;1
Columbus, OH;62;46;59;54;Periods of rain;SE;15;84%;92%;1
Concord, NH;56;40;57;36;Mostly cloudy;E;5;65%;23%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;49;45;67;48;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;14;60%;5%;4
Denver, CO;63;38;71;25;Sunny and delightful;NNE;6;27%;49%;4
Des Moines, IA;53;30;55;36;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;63%;4%;3
Detroit, MI;53;37;54;51;Afternoon rain;ESE;10;81%;96%;1
Dodge City, KS;58;32;70;34;Sunny and warmer;SSW;12;38%;1%;4
Duluth, MN;54;39;57;39;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;59%;6%;2
El Paso, TX;58;38;71;48;Sunny and warmer;SW;6;28%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;33;23;37;34;Clouds and sunshine;NE;4;64%;74%;0
Fargo, ND;59;41;54;31;Partly sunny;NW;9;64%;11%;2
Grand Junction, CO;60;30;64;33;Sunshine;ESE;6;31%;3%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;48;31;53;48;Afternoon rain;E;9;76%;92%;3
Hartford, CT;65;46;61;46;Sunny intervals;ESE;6;57%;55%;3
Helena, MT;73;36;37;21;Snow;NNW;14;63%;87%;1
Honolulu, HI;89;74;89;73;Partly sunny;ENE;11;59%;30%;6
Houston, TX;58;50;68;52;Sun and some clouds;SW;8;70%;2%;5
Indianapolis, IN;57;47;61;50;Stormy;SSE;15;90%;92%;1
Jackson, MS;69;65;68;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;17;78%;67%;1
Jacksonville, FL;83;74;85;74;A shower or t-storm;SE;12;80%;81%;2
Juneau, AK;45;32;44;34;Mainly cloudy;ENE;4;82%;47%;1
Kansas City, MO;56;37;59;42;Occasional rain;SW;4;61%;57%;2
Knoxville, TN;61;56;74;56;Cloudy and warmer;SSE;9;78%;82%;1
Las Vegas, NV;78;53;83;54;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;16%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;65;53;68;54;Windy with rain;S;17;84%;75%;1
Little Rock, AR;56;53;59;46;Showers around;W;14;94%;87%;1
Long Beach, CA;98;61;84;61;Sunny and cooler;SE;5;31%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;93;64;88;61;Sunny and very warm;SE;5;28%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;63;54;68;54;Stormy;SSE;19;88%;95%;1
Madison, WI;50;31;52;40;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;66%;73%;3
Memphis, TN;59;57;68;50;Stormy;WSW;20;89%;88%;1
Miami, FL;86;79;87;80;Couple of t-storms;S;12;77%;82%;4
Milwaukee, WI;50;35;51;44;A touch of p.m. rain;NE;10;71%;91%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;56;38;57;36;Sunny and nice;ESE;13;52%;5%;3
Mobile, AL;78;75;78;54;Showers and t-storms;WNW;19;87%;66%;1
Montgomery, AL;76;70;78;54;Showers and t-storms;SW;17;88%;84%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;29;20;30;24;Windy;NE;30;80%;15%;1
Nashville, TN;59;57;73;53;Windy with rain;WSW;20;86%;75%;1
New Orleans, LA;75;65;70;56;Showers and t-storms;WNW;11;81%;61%;1
New York, NY;65;52;63;56;Partly sunny;SE;7;58%;36%;3
Newark, NJ;66;49;63;54;Partly sunny;ESE;6;61%;39%;3
Norfolk, VA;73;56;74;63;Clouds and sun;E;5;72%;32%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;47;42;64;44;Mostly sunny;S;7;71%;8%;4
Olympia, WA;60;36;55;30;Partly sunny;NE;6;73%;11%;2
Omaha, NE;56;33;60;38;Mostly sunny;S;10;58%;3%;3
Orlando, FL;87;75;87;73;A t-storm in spots;SE;10;77%;77%;2
Philadelphia, PA;69;50;66;56;Partly sunny;ESE;5;66%;66%;2
Phoenix, AZ;84;55;84;57;Plenty of sunshine;E;4;17%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;62;45;58;54;Afternoon rain;ESE;6;83%;90%;1
Portland, ME;57;47;57;43;Rather cloudy;ENE;7;61%;5%;2
Portland, OR;62;41;56;35;Partly sunny;N;6;68%;16%;3
Providence, RI;64;48;61;45;Partly sunny;E;7;58%;22%;3
Raleigh, NC;74;55;77;65;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;74%;32%;3
Reno, NV;75;40;73;29;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;7;28%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;69;54;74;62;Inc. clouds;ESE;5;69%;33%;3
Roswell, NM;60;30;78;39;Sunny and warmer;WSW;7;30%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;87;46;82;50;Sunny and very warm;NNW;5;44%;2%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;62;41;59;33;Mostly sunny;NNW;11;39%;20%;3
San Antonio, TX;63;45;73;44;Warmer with sunshine;SSW;6;50%;2%;5
San Diego, CA;89;60;80;62;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;49%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;88;54;70;54;Sunny and cooler;S;7;53%;3%;4
Savannah, GA;82;69;82;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;10;81%;82%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;58;43;55;38;Partly sunny;NE;9;70%;27%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;59;36;61;34;Sunny and breezy;N;15;50%;21%;3
Spokane, WA;63;34;50;26;Cooler;NNE;6;59%;55%;2
Springfield, IL;53;41;54;42;Stormy;WSW;18;80%;94%;1
St. Louis, MO;56;47;54;42;Downpours, breezy;WNW;17;87%;94%;1
Tampa, FL;87;74;86;74;Couple of t-storms;S;10;81%;82%;3
Toledo, OH;53;36;57;53;Afternoon rain;ESE;9;77%;98%;1
Tucson, AZ;76;50;85;55;Plenty of sun;SE;6;16%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;52;45;63;43;A little a.m. rain;S;14;74%;67%;4
Vero Beach, FL;85;78;86;74;A t-storm in spots;S;13;80%;77%;3
Washington, DC;66;53;66;60;Inc. clouds;ESE;6;68%;74%;2
Wichita, KS;57;35;63;39;Mostly sunny;S;6;61%;5%;4
Wilmington, DE;67;51;66;56;Clouds and sun;E;6;66%;66%;2
