Austin, TX;72;47;80;57;Sunny and nice;SSE;5;34%;1%;5
Baltimore, MD;65;61;77;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;17;77%;77%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;63;52;70;53;Sunshine, pleasant;ESE;4;75%;4%;4
Billings, MT;35;18;30;20;Partly sunny, cold;WSW;12;57%;23%;3
Birmingham, AL;74;53;67;51;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;5;78%;12%;3
Bismarck, ND;46;25;33;20;Breezy and colder;WNW;14;54%;11%;1
Boise, ID;51;27;48;22;Sunny, but chilly;ENE;7;39%;2%;3
Boston, MA;59;46;56;52;Rain;SW;18;78%;95%;1
Bridgeport, CT;62;51;63;50;Downpours, breezy;WNW;16;77%;83%;1
Buffalo, NY;57;53;63;49;Showers around;W;25;83%;68%;1
Burlington, VT;55;39;51;47;Periods of rain;SSE;13;81%;89%;1
Caribou, ME;48;25;47;34;A little p.m. rain;SE;5;63%;86%;1
Casper, WY;50;17;20;3;A little snow;SSW;11;82%;64%;1
Charleston, SC;81;74;81;68;A t-storm in spots;SW;9;83%;55%;1
Charleston, WV;71;60;68;43;Variable cloudiness;E;15;67%;14%;2
Charlotte, NC;76;68;83;56;Showers and t-storms;NNE;15;75%;66%;3
Cheyenne, WY;65;17;21;10;A bit of snow;NNE;11;77%;92%;1
Chicago, IL;51;47;58;47;Partly sunny;SSW;10;67%;10%;3
Cleveland, OH;57;55;62;47;Winds subsiding;WSW;21;66%;27%;1
Columbia, SC;81;73;85;57;Showers and t-storms;W;8;71%;62%;2
Columbus, OH;60;53;64;41;Partly sunny;SW;16;67%;16%;2
Concord, NH;58;35;49;44;Cooler with rain;NE;7;86%;93%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;68;46;76;50;Sunny and beautiful;SSE;13;46%;2%;4
Denver, CO;76;25;30;16;A little snow;NNE;8;87%;89%;1
Des Moines, IA;53;35;52;32;Clouds and sun;N;10;70%;11%;2
Detroit, MI;54;52;60;42;Clouds breaking;WSW;17;77%;17%;2
Dodge City, KS;71;39;44;25;Clouds and sun;NNE;20;69%;8%;2
Duluth, MN;60;37;45;29;Cooler;W;9;72%;8%;1
El Paso, TX;70;47;80;53;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;9;28%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;35;34;45;36;A morning shower;ENE;5;63%;69%;0
Fargo, ND;59;31;37;24;Cloudy and colder;WNW;13;62%;10%;1
Grand Junction, CO;63;32;50;20;On-and-off snow;NNE;9;39%;91%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;49;47;55;43;Clouds breaking;SW;14;81%;23%;3
Hartford, CT;62;46;58;48;Downpours, breezy;NW;14;80%;83%;1
Helena, MT;35;21;31;18;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;10;55%;36%;2
Honolulu, HI;87;75;87;74;Partly sunny;ENE;13;57%;30%;6
Houston, TX;67;50;78;60;Sunny and warmer;SSE;5;65%;5%;5
Indianapolis, IN;60;49;63;43;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;15;67%;8%;3
Jackson, MS;67;50;70;52;Clouds and sun;E;1;72%;8%;4
Jacksonville, FL;85;74;87;71;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;82%;60%;2
Juneau, AK;44;36;44;34;Rain and drizzle;ENE;5;87%;56%;0
Kansas City, MO;61;42;60;39;Partly sunny;N;5;62%;11%;3
Knoxville, TN;72;57;68;49;Sun and clouds;NE;6;75%;9%;3
Las Vegas, NV;82;55;69;40;Sunny and cooler;N;14;17%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;65;54;67;43;Partly sunny;S;8;69%;13%;4
Little Rock, AR;59;47;70;51;Clouds and sun;SE;5;74%;10%;4
Long Beach, CA;86;64;71;55;Cooler;E;12;56%;0%;3
Los Angeles, CA;89;61;73;54;Cooler;ENE;9;61%;26%;3
Louisville, KY;67;53;68;44;Sun and clouds;W;8;62%;10%;3
Madison, WI;49;38;57;37;Partly sunny;NW;7;63%;10%;3
Memphis, TN;63;50;68;53;Partly sunny;SE;3;77%;7%;4
Miami, FL;85;80;88;80;Spotty showers;ESE;8;73%;69%;4
Milwaukee, WI;49;43;57;40;Partly sunny, milder;W;11;63%;15%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;56;34;46;28;Cooler;WNW;12;63%;13%;1
Mobile, AL;78;54;73;55;Partly sunny;N;5;67%;5%;4
Montgomery, AL;83;55;70;53;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;5;73%;15%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;26;25;32;31;Ice in the afternoon;ESE;34;87%;94%;1
Nashville, TN;73;54;68;47;Clouds and sun;SE;4;69%;9%;4
New Orleans, LA;70;56;70;58;Mostly sunny;SE;6;71%;5%;5
New York, NY;64;54;67;55;Downpours, breezy;WNW;19;82%;81%;1
Newark, NJ;64;54;68;53;Pouring rain;WNW;17;79%;81%;1
Norfolk, VA;75;65;79;58;Thunderstorms;WNW;16;83%;78%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;63;44;71;41;Mostly sunny;N;10;52%;3%;4
Olympia, WA;55;31;55;28;Mostly sunny;NW;4;62%;3%;2
Omaha, NE;58;39;48;30;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;16;66%;13%;1
Orlando, FL;88;74;89;75;A t-storm in spots;S;6;72%;50%;5
Philadelphia, PA;67;56;73;53;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;16;81%;71%;1
Phoenix, AZ;84;57;87;55;Mostly sunny;SW;7;21%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;58;55;63;45;Overcast and breezy;WSW;16;69%;42%;1
Portland, ME;56;44;51;47;Rain;ENE;11;73%;97%;1
Portland, OR;56;34;56;31;Plenty of sun;NE;7;55%;3%;3
Providence, RI;61;44;57;50;Rain;W;14;79%;96%;1
Raleigh, NC;77;67;81;57;Showers and t-storms;NNW;15;83%;68%;1
Reno, NV;71;29;46;20;Windy and colder;ENE;16;40%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;73;63;80;52;Rain and a t-storm;NNW;17;83%;68%;1
Roswell, NM;78;40;79;39;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;26%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;83;51;74;40;Windy, not as warm;N;18;21%;2%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;61;35;42;22;Rain and drizzle;N;9;49%;55%;2
San Antonio, TX;73;43;80;58;Sunny and pleasant;SE;7;43%;1%;5
San Diego, CA;79;62;72;56;Not as warm;SE;13;57%;25%;3
San Francisco, CA;73;54;72;51;Partly sunny, windy;NE;19;31%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;81;71;83;65;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;87%;66%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;38;55;35;Mostly sunny;E;7;58%;3%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;63;37;41;24;Mostly cloudy;NW;14;61%;9%;1
Spokane, WA;47;25;46;27;Sunny, but chilly;SSW;2;52%;3%;2
Springfield, IL;49;40;64;44;Mostly sunny;S;7;70%;5%;3
St. Louis, MO;53;44;66;47;Mostly sunny;S;6;68%;5%;3
Tampa, FL;86;75;88;74;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;80%;39%;4
Toledo, OH;56;51;62;40;Clouds breaking;W;15;71%;17%;2
Tucson, AZ;85;55;86;55;Sunny and warm;SSW;10;18%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;65;44;72;43;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;61%;4%;4
Vero Beach, FL;86;73;89;74;Clouds and sun;S;7;79%;44%;4
Washington, DC;66;61;78;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;16;71%;77%;2
Wichita, KS;63;40;58;36;Partly sunny;N;10;64%;7%;4
Wilmington, DE;66;57;74;53;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;17;85%;72%;1
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.