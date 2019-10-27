Austin, TX;82;56;82;61;Lots of sun, nice;SSE;3;65%;27%;3
Baltimore, MD;76;55;69;57;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;62%;6%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;66;53;74;60;Partly sunny;E;5;77%;13%;4
Billings, MT;30;20;28;10;A little p.m. snow;NNE;12;55%;89%;1
Birmingham, AL;64;49;72;54;Partly sunny, nice;SE;4;71%;10%;4
Bismarck, ND;31;19;38;19;Clouds and sun, cold;NW;10;53%;7%;1
Boise, ID;49;23;45;21;Partly sunny, chilly;NW;6;35%;1%;2
Boston, MA;55;51;57;53;Mostly cloudy;ENE;9;75%;32%;1
Bridgeport, CT;60;50;63;50;Nice with some sun;E;8;70%;47%;2
Buffalo, NY;61;48;60;46;Mostly sunny;SE;6;67%;9%;3
Burlington, VT;50;47;61;50;Partly sunny;SSE;5;76%;9%;1
Caribou, ME;43;33;44;40;Clouds and sun;S;5;81%;18%;1
Casper, WY;17;-4;24;6;Rather cloudy, cold;N;14;70%;74%;2
Charleston, SC;80;65;81;70;Clouds and sun;E;5;64%;59%;3
Charleston, WV;67;43;74;53;Areas of morning fog;SE;3;69%;6%;3
Charlotte, NC;82;56;76;61;Clouds and sun;ENE;5;62%;10%;4
Cheyenne, WY;20;11;29;10;Mostly cloudy, cold;SW;7;55%;70%;3
Chicago, IL;58;46;51;40;Afternoon mist;NE;7;83%;83%;1
Cleveland, OH;59;47;64;52;Mostly sunny;SE;6;62%;10%;3
Columbia, SC;82;55;81;63;Partly sunny;NE;4;59%;57%;4
Columbus, OH;61;41;65;47;Areas of morning fog;SSE;4;74%;9%;3
Concord, NH;47;42;57;44;Milder;ESE;5;79%;59%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;77;50;72;48;Partly sunny;SE;10;69%;53%;4
Denver, CO;28;16;30;16;A little a.m. snow;SSW;5;72%;84%;3
Des Moines, IA;48;31;42;25;Rain and snow shower;NNW;8;58%;84%;1
Detroit, MI;59;42;60;49;Sun, some clouds;SSE;5;80%;16%;3
Dodge City, KS;42;26;34;17;Mostly cloudy, cold;N;14;60%;50%;1
Duluth, MN;45;29;39;27;Partly sunny, chilly;WSW;8;57%;3%;2
El Paso, TX;81;54;77;48;Partly sunny;W;12;29%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;45;37;44;29;Cloudy and mild;ENE;4;69%;43%;0
Fargo, ND;37;25;38;24;Clouds and sun, cold;W;8;48%;14%;2
Grand Junction, CO;48;22;41;26;Partly sunny;NE;5;33%;33%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;52;43;55;44;Afternoon mist;N;5;79%;75%;1
Hartford, CT;56;48;61;49;Clouds and sun, nice;E;6;72%;27%;1
Helena, MT;30;16;27;7;Cold with snow;N;12;69%;95%;1
Honolulu, HI;87;72;88;71;Partly sunny;ENE;11;57%;44%;6
Houston, TX;78;60;81;67;Some sun;ESE;6;71%;41%;4
Indianapolis, IN;62;43;65;51;Sun, some clouds;SSE;5;75%;16%;3
Jackson, MS;64;50;73;54;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;3;72%;11%;4
Jacksonville, FL;84;72;85;74;Showers and t-storms;E;6;79%;83%;3
Juneau, AK;44;35;44;35;Low clouds;E;5;87%;60%;1
Kansas City, MO;59;41;45;29;An afternoon shower;NNW;9;74%;89%;2
Knoxville, TN;68;50;73;51;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;71%;10%;4
Las Vegas, NV;68;40;59;38;Sunny, but cool;NNW;7;10%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;66;43;70;53;Mostly sunny;SE;4;71%;8%;4
Little Rock, AR;66;52;70;54;Sunny intervals;SSE;6;78%;11%;2
Long Beach, CA;71;57;78;52;Plenty of sunshine;NW;15;17%;1%;4
Los Angeles, CA;74;53;76;52;Plenty of sun;SE;14;23%;1%;4
Louisville, KY;67;44;69;52;Sun, some clouds;SSE;4;69%;8%;3
Madison, WI;57;37;44;30;Inc. clouds;NW;5;72%;77%;2
Memphis, TN;59;50;69;55;Partly sunny;SSE;4;78%;8%;3
Miami, FL;86;80;88;80;Partly sunny;E;9;73%;44%;5
Milwaukee, WI;59;42;47;34;Afternoon mist;NE;5;71%;82%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;45;27;39;24;Partly sunny, cold;SW;7;51%;4%;2
Mobile, AL;72;54;77;65;Clouds and sun, nice;NNW;5;72%;51%;4
Montgomery, AL;72;52;74;60;Clouds and sun;SE;4;70%;30%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;34;33;39;34;Partly sunny, breezy;S;25;86%;55%;1
Nashville, TN;63;49;70;52;Mostly sunny;SSE;3;67%;9%;4
New Orleans, LA;69;57;75;66;Partly sunny, nice;E;6;72%;42%;4
New York, NY;67;54;66;55;Clouds and sun;E;7;62%;26%;2
Newark, NJ;68;52;65;53;Partly sunny;ESE;6;64%;27%;3
Norfolk, VA;84;58;67;56;Partly sunny, cooler;ENE;7;68%;4%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;68;41;55;35;Clouds and sun;N;9;75%;96%;2
Olympia, WA;56;28;53;21;Mostly sunny;NE;3;68%;2%;2
Omaha, NE;45;28;40;24;A little p.m. snow;NW;9;52%;85%;1
Orlando, FL;90;75;89;73;A t-storm in spots;ESE;4;75%;57%;3
Philadelphia, PA;75;51;67;54;Mostly sunny;E;6;64%;22%;3
Phoenix, AZ;87;55;73;47;Sunny and cooler;SSW;5;14%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;63;44;65;50;Fog in the morning;ESE;4;64%;7%;3
Portland, ME;51;47;53;49;Mainly cloudy;E;10;82%;55%;1
Portland, OR;56;31;55;29;Mostly sunny;E;4;56%;3%;3
Providence, RI;56;49;57;50;Mostly cloudy;NE;8;80%;29%;1
Raleigh, NC;82;56;74;56;Clouds and sun;E;6;69%;6%;2
Reno, NV;46;19;56;28;Sunshine;W;5;25%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;80;51;72;52;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;5;61%;5%;4
Roswell, NM;84;39;71;34;Not as warm;NNE;10;43%;2%;4
Sacramento, CA;71;40;69;35;Sunshine;SSE;5;23%;1%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;38;21;43;30;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSE;7;39%;63%;3
San Antonio, TX;81;56;83;66;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;70%;27%;3
San Diego, CA;69;55;76;55;Plenty of sunshine;SE;14;38%;5%;4
San Francisco, CA;70;51;68;47;Mostly sunny;W;8;30%;1%;4
Savannah, GA;83;61;82;70;Clouds and sun;SE;3;75%;60%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;55;35;53;32;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;62%;2%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;40;23;38;20;Periods of sun, cold;SW;7;46%;6%;2
Spokane, WA;46;29;45;16;Sun and some clouds;NE;7;53%;48%;2
Springfield, IL;64;43;57;38;Clouds and sunshine;NE;4;77%;65%;1
St. Louis, MO;64;47;63;42;Clouds and sun;SSE;5;77%;29%;1
Tampa, FL;88;74;90;74;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;82%;68%;5
Toledo, OH;58;40;63;47;Partly sunny;SE;2;71%;14%;3
Tucson, AZ;86;54;74;42;Not as warm;SSW;6;21%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;77;44;56;36;Sun and clouds;NNW;7;89%;88%;2
Vero Beach, FL;91;75;88;75;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;80%;44%;4
Washington, DC;77;51;70;55;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;6;64%;5%;3
Wichita, KS;56;37;41;27;A shower in the p.m.;N;10;64%;64%;2
Wilmington, DE;75;51;68;54;Mostly sunny;E;7;64%;18%;3
