Austin, TX;48;33;57;34;Mostly sunny;N;9;36%;8%;4
Baltimore, MD;66;63;75;48;Rain, breezy;WSW;14;86%;92%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;82;50;55;35;Showers and t-storms;N;10;65%;62%;2
Billings, MT;31;23;40;26;Mostly cloudy, cold;WNW;11;54%;67%;1
Birmingham, AL;72;61;69;33;Rain and a t-storm;NNW;11;87%;66%;1
Bismarck, ND;33;17;43;31;Not as cold;WNW;8;52%;68%;2
Boise, ID;42;20;44;23;Partly sunny, chilly;N;6;32%;0%;3
Boston, MA;62;60;70;57;Periods of rain;SSW;11;85%;90%;1
Bridgeport, CT;63;59;68;48;Rain and drizzle;S;11;91%;96%;1
Buffalo, NY;57;54;63;40;Occasional rain;NE;8;87%;92%;1
Burlington, VT;66;56;66;47;Periods of rain;S;12;83%;95%;1
Caribou, ME;58;49;61;58;Mild with rain;S;9;90%;95%;1
Casper, WY;19;10;32;21;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;25;57%;31%;3
Charleston, SC;78;74;83;52;Humid;SSW;9;82%;73%;2
Charleston, WV;68;63;71;34;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;9;90%;89%;1
Charlotte, NC;68;67;79;40;Thunderstorms;W;10;83%;87%;1
Cheyenne, WY;22;12;44;22;Not as cold;WNW;15;33%;13%;3
Chicago, IL;42;37;39;27;Afternoon snow;WNW;16;93%;74%;1
Cleveland, OH;59;57;64;39;Breezy with rain;SSE;14;81%;98%;1
Columbia, SC;73;71;85;42;A t-storm in spots;W;8;77%;65%;1
Columbus, OH;58;58;60;27;Heavy morning rain;SSW;12;80%;91%;1
Concord, NH;60;54;67;53;Periods of rain;S;9;90%;91%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;44;27;52;31;Mostly sunny, cold;S;14;46%;4%;4
Denver, CO;25;10;45;20;Sunny, but chilly;SSW;6;39%;3%;3
Des Moines, IA;33;22;41;26;Clouds breaking;W;10;50%;6%;3
Detroit, MI;48;46;49;34;Occasional rain;ESE;9;93%;89%;1
Dodge City, KS;26;12;51;22;Sunny, but cool;SSW;12;36%;1%;4
Duluth, MN;33;21;37;28;Mostly sunny, chilly;SW;5;58%;57%;2
El Paso, TX;60;30;59;37;Sunshine;NE;6;23%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;35;20;30;20;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;73%;54%;1
Fargo, ND;28;19;40;32;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;9;45%;62%;2
Grand Junction, CO;29;9;38;14;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;6;31%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;41;38;40;31;Rain, then snow;NNW;15;100%;86%;1
Hartford, CT;63;59;69;50;Periods of rain;S;9;89%;93%;1
Helena, MT;29;18;36;20;Mostly cloudy, cold;WNW;5;55%;44%;1
Honolulu, HI;87;73;87;73;An afternoon shower;W;5;61%;57%;6
Houston, TX;68;40;55;37;Clouds, then sun;N;10;50%;23%;4
Indianapolis, IN;50;44;46;26;Rain, windy, cooler;W;17;93%;82%;1
Jackson, MS;76;49;49;32;Showers and t-storms;N;13;68%;62%;2
Jacksonville, FL;86;74;89;57;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;76%;57%;4
Juneau, AK;44;39;46;41;Cloudy;E;7;95%;90%;0
Kansas City, MO;37;24;42;30;Turning sunny, cold;SSW;9;53%;2%;3
Knoxville, TN;67;65;69;32;Thunderstorms;W;9;89%;80%;1
Las Vegas, NV;54;33;61;38;Sunny, but cold;NNW;5;11%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;63;58;62;27;Showers and t-storms;W;13;91%;68%;1
Little Rock, AR;55;35;49;30;Turning sunny, cold;W;10;56%;10%;4
Long Beach, CA;77;49;81;49;Plenty of sunshine;NE;7;10%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;77;48;79;51;Plenty of sunshine;N;4;14%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;61;51;55;29;Cooler with rain;W;13;91%;74%;1
Madison, WI;37;28;36;22;Windy with snow;NW;18;70%;74%;1
Memphis, TN;65;38;45;31;A little a.m. rain;NW;15;70%;55%;3
Miami, FL;86;79;88;76;A shower in the a.m.;SE;8;69%;66%;5
Milwaukee, WI;41;31;37;24;Chilly with snow;NW;17;73%;75%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;36;21;39;28;Mostly sunny, cold;WSW;7;51%;42%;3
Mobile, AL;77;69;74;39;Showers and t-storms;N;10;73%;62%;1
Montgomery, AL;77;70;72;35;Showers and t-storms;N;9;90%;69%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;44;39;51;30;Very windy, rain;S;42;92%;95%;1
Nashville, TN;65;48;53;28;Showers around;NW;11;87%;85%;1
New Orleans, LA;80;58;61;42;Showers and t-storms;N;15;73%;63%;1
New York, NY;66;60;71;52;Warm with rain;SSW;10;89%;94%;1
Newark, NJ;64;60;71;48;Warm with rain;SSW;8;87%;95%;1
Norfolk, VA;68;63;82;50;Cloudy and humid;S;9;75%;69%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;36;24;50;31;Mostly sunny, cold;S;9;48%;1%;4
Olympia, WA;53;26;52;31;Partial sunshine;NNE;2;68%;2%;2
Omaha, NE;35;23;44;30;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;9;45%;4%;3
Orlando, FL;90;74;90;70;Partly sunny;WNW;6;69%;66%;5
Philadelphia, PA;66;61;73;47;Rain, warm;S;11;85%;92%;1
Phoenix, AZ;69;44;76;46;Sunny, but cool;NE;6;9%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;67;60;67;36;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;9;85%;90%;1
Portland, ME;60;54;63;56;Periods of rain;S;10;96%;88%;1
Portland, OR;51;26;54;34;Partly sunny;NNE;4;51%;4%;2
Providence, RI;63;59;68;54;Periods of rain;S;10;92%;92%;1
Raleigh, NC;69;67;80;43;A t-storm in spots;SSW;10;80%;77%;1
Reno, NV;46;17;55;24;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;4;27%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;67;61;78;43;A t-storm in spots;SSW;11;82%;76%;1
Roswell, NM;47;20;56;24;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;34%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;69;33;72;33;Sunny and pleasant;S;5;30%;2%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;34;17;42;25;Sunny;ENE;6;34%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;55;35;59;33;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;41%;7%;4
San Diego, CA;74;49;77;50;Sunny and windy;NNW;16;26%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;68;48;69;46;Plenty of sun;W;6;34%;2%;3
Savannah, GA;79;74;86;49;Humid;NW;8;81%;64%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;33;52;37;Partly sunny;NE;4;54%;3%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;34;16;43;28;Mostly sunny, cold;SW;8;41%;22%;3
Spokane, WA;38;22;43;20;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSE;2;38%;2%;2
Springfield, IL;39;29;34;22;Windy, a.m. flurries;WNW;17;74%;57%;1
St. Louis, MO;43;32;38;27;Windy, a.m. flurries;WNW;16;75%;56%;1
Tampa, FL;89;74;88;70;Partly sunny;W;6;81%;65%;5
Toledo, OH;49;46;53;33;Periods of rain;NW;6;83%;90%;1
Tucson, AZ;70;44;75;47;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;9;14%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;39;26;48;31;Mostly sunny, cold;S;7;50%;3%;4
Vero Beach, FL;88;75;88;73;Partly sunny;S;6;76%;67%;5
Washington, DC;67;62;76;45;Cloudy, rain ending;SW;10;82%;92%;1
Wichita, KS;32;20;48;29;Turning sunny;SSW;9;51%;4%;3
Wilmington, DE;66;61;74;45;Rain, breezy;S;14;89%;92%;1
