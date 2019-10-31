US Forecast for Friday, November 1, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;70;44;52;31;Windy and cooler;W;20;55%;8%;3

Albuquerque, NM;50;25;59;29;Sunny;E;4;14%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;43;37;45;39;Spotty showers;NNE;4;82%;84%;0

Asheville, NC;71;29;54;31;Winds subsiding;SE;15;53%;6%;4

Atlanta, GA;73;33;56;34;Sunny and cooler;ESE;6;53%;6%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;69;47;56;41;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;19;51%;6%;3

Austin, TX;56;35;63;40;Sunny, but cool;N;3;34%;4%;4

Baltimore, MD;75;48;55;37;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;15;44%;10%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;55;35;59;39;Sunny and cool;N;6;50%;16%;4

Billings, MT;41;26;42;29;Turning sunny;SW;10;56%;4%;3

Birmingham, AL;60;32;55;32;Sunny, but cool;N;6;50%;9%;4

Bismarck, ND;43;33;37;25;Colder;WNW;14;74%;56%;1

Boise, ID;45;22;47;25;Sunny, but chilly;E;7;39%;0%;3

Boston, MA;70;54;59;38;Cooler;W;22;39%;29%;3

Bridgeport, CT;67;45;57;33;Windy and cooler;NW;19;49%;8%;3

Buffalo, NY;65;39;42;35;Very windy;SW;36;64%;32%;1

Burlington, VT;70;46;50;30;A little a.m. rain;WNW;29;51%;58%;1

Caribou, ME;62;57;62;29;Very windy;W;24;70%;87%;1

Casper, WY;33;21;32;14;Sunshine, but cold;SSW;12;77%;24%;3

Charleston, SC;83;48;64;48;Clearing and cooler;NNE;8;51%;5%;4

Charleston, WV;71;33;48;27;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;59%;8%;3

Charlotte, NC;80;37;59;36;Mostly sunny, cooler;ENE;5;46%;4%;4

Cheyenne, WY;46;24;33;17;Mostly sunny, colder;WNW;14;60%;16%;3

Chicago, IL;38;27;43;33;Chilly with some sun;SW;14;62%;63%;3

Cleveland, OH;64;38;44;36;Rather cloudy, windy;SSW;25;58%;45%;2

Columbia, SC;85;39;63;37;Mostly sunny, cooler;ENE;5;46%;8%;4

Columbus, OH;61;26;45;28;Partly sunny, chilly;SSW;10;53%;14%;3

Concord, NH;68;52;54;27;Windy;WNW;21;46%;29%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;51;33;60;36;Mostly sunny;ESE;11;45%;3%;4

Denver, CO;42;21;36;18;Cold with sunshine;S;6;64%;4%;3

Des Moines, IA;42;27;42;30;A shower or two;WNW;10;64%;60%;1

Detroit, MI;49;33;44;35;Winds subsiding;SSW;21;60%;18%;2

Dodge City, KS;52;21;49;21;Mostly sunny, chilly;NW;18;58%;3%;3

Duluth, MN;34;27;40;30;Cloudy with a flurry;W;8;63%;53%;1

El Paso, TX;57;38;69;40;Mostly sunny;E;5;23%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;26;20;30;17;Cloudy;NW;5;66%;82%;0

Fargo, ND;43;31;38;28;Cloudy;WNW;11;73%;73%;1

Grand Junction, CO;40;15;47;19;Sunny, but chilly;ESE;4;32%;0%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;40;32;44;36;Mostly cloudy;SSW;12;62%;59%;2

Hartford, CT;70;48;57;32;Windy and cooler;NW;19;56%;8%;3

Helena, MT;34;18;38;25;Sunny and cold;SSW;5;63%;0%;2

Honolulu, HI;85;71;87;72;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;59%;55%;6

Houston, TX;55;35;60;45;Sunshine;E;5;52%;17%;4

Indianapolis, IN;45;26;47;31;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSW;9;62%;6%;3

Jackson, MS;48;31;56;34;Sunny, but cool;NNW;4;53%;5%;4

Jacksonville, FL;90;54;64;58;Cloudy and cooler;N;9;67%;59%;2

Juneau, AK;46;40;47;43;Rain at times;ESE;8;96%;87%;0

Kansas City, MO;42;30;51;32;Mostly cloudy, cool;W;9;51%;9%;3

Knoxville, TN;69;31;51;32;Sunny and cooler;NNE;5;60%;10%;4

Las Vegas, NV;61;36;69;44;Sunny, but cool;N;4;10%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;63;28;49;29;Mostly sunny, chilly;S;6;58%;10%;3

Little Rock, AR;48;30;55;36;Sunny, but cool;WSW;5;51%;9%;4

Long Beach, CA;83;50;82;51;Plenty of sun;NNE;5;13%;0%;4

Los Angeles, CA;79;52;82;54;Sunny and pleasant;E;5;13%;2%;4

Louisville, KY;52;29;51;32;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;54%;11%;3

Madison, WI;34;19;38;30;Afternoon flurries;W;9;69%;83%;1

Memphis, TN;45;30;53;35;Sunny, but cool;WSW;3;60%;8%;4

Miami, FL;86;78;87;77;Showers and t-storms;ENE;7;72%;76%;3

Milwaukee, WI;33;21;41;31;Mostly cloudy;WSW;16;62%;75%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;36;28;41;29;A little snow;WNW;10;64%;67%;1

Mobile, AL;70;38;61;40;Sunny and cooler;N;9;49%;13%;4

Montgomery, AL;71;34;58;36;Sunny, but cooler;NE;6;51%;9%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;52;23;26;17;Windy;NW;44;81%;66%;1

Nashville, TN;46;28;51;30;Sunny, but cool;WSW;4;52%;9%;4

New Orleans, LA;58;42;58;47;Cool with sunshine;NNE;8;54%;15%;4

New York, NY;69;46;56;37;Windy and cooler;NW;26;46%;7%;3

Newark, NJ;72;45;56;34;Windy and cooler;NW;18;48%;9%;3

Norfolk, VA;84;47;57;43;Cooler with clearing;N;7;48%;8%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;48;30;59;32;Plenty of sun;N;13;44%;5%;4

Olympia, WA;54;28;54;31;Mostly sunny;NE;5;73%;3%;2

Omaha, NE;45;29;46;30;Rain and snow shower;WNW;10;65%;53%;1

Orlando, FL;91;67;77;68;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;11;68%;52%;2

Philadelphia, PA;75;43;55;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;17;47%;9%;3

Phoenix, AZ;76;46;79;52;Sunny;NE;4;15%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;69;34;45;29;Windy;SSW;21;58%;14%;2

Portland, ME;63;53;57;35;Windy;W;23;60%;66%;2

Portland, OR;53;34;58;35;Sunshine;ENE;9;50%;3%;2

Providence, RI;69;48;57;32;Windy and cooler;WNW;18;50%;29%;3

Raleigh, NC;81;40;59;37;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;6;49%;7%;4

Reno, NV;53;23;60;27;Sunny, but cool;S;5;25%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;78;42;58;34;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;14;47%;8%;3

Roswell, NM;56;22;64;28;Mostly sunny;N;5;31%;0%;4

Sacramento, CA;72;33;71;36;Sunny and pleasant;SE;3;37%;1%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;45;23;46;26;Sunny and chilly;ESE;5;39%;0%;3

San Antonio, TX;56;31;62;41;Mostly sunny;NE;5;43%;3%;4

San Diego, CA;75;51;77;53;Sunny and beautiful;NE;6;31%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;72;46;67;46;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;5;40%;2%;3

Savannah, GA;87;45;66;46;Sunny and cooler;NNE;8;48%;4%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;36;54;38;Sunny;NE;8;64%;3%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;42;28;43;27;Low clouds may break;WNW;14;69%;32%;1

Spokane, WA;43;21;46;25;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;1;52%;1%;2

Springfield, IL;33;23;50;31;Partly sunny, chilly;WNW;11;57%;55%;3

St. Louis, MO;37;27;54;35;Sunny and cool;SW;8;51%;8%;3

Tampa, FL;88;67;79;66;Not as warm;NE;7;73%;49%;4

Toledo, OH;52;30;46;32;Winds subsiding;SSW;21;60%;16%;3

Tucson, AZ;76;47;81;53;Sunny and pleasant;E;5;16%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;48;30;59;33;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;9;44%;3%;4

Vero Beach, FL;88;75;83;73;Not as hot but humid;NNE;12;81%;83%;2

Washington, DC;75;43;55;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;14;48%;7%;3

Wichita, KS;48;28;53;27;Mostly sunny, cool;NNW;10;50%;4%;3

Wilmington, DE;75;43;55;34;Mostly sunny, cooler;WNW;15;52%;7%;3

