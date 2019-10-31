Austin, TX;56;35;63;40;Sunny, but cool;N;3;34%;4%;4
Baltimore, MD;75;48;55;37;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;15;44%;10%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;55;35;59;39;Sunny and cool;N;6;50%;16%;4
Billings, MT;41;26;42;29;Turning sunny;SW;10;56%;4%;3
Birmingham, AL;60;32;55;32;Sunny, but cool;N;6;50%;9%;4
Bismarck, ND;43;33;37;25;Colder;WNW;14;74%;56%;1
Boise, ID;45;22;47;25;Sunny, but chilly;E;7;39%;0%;3
Boston, MA;70;54;59;38;Cooler;W;22;39%;29%;3
Bridgeport, CT;67;45;57;33;Windy and cooler;NW;19;49%;8%;3
Buffalo, NY;65;39;42;35;Very windy;SW;36;64%;32%;1
Burlington, VT;70;46;50;30;A little a.m. rain;WNW;29;51%;58%;1
Caribou, ME;62;57;62;29;Very windy;W;24;70%;87%;1
Casper, WY;33;21;32;14;Sunshine, but cold;SSW;12;77%;24%;3
Charleston, SC;83;48;64;48;Clearing and cooler;NNE;8;51%;5%;4
Charleston, WV;71;33;48;27;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;59%;8%;3
Charlotte, NC;80;37;59;36;Mostly sunny, cooler;ENE;5;46%;4%;4
Cheyenne, WY;46;24;33;17;Mostly sunny, colder;WNW;14;60%;16%;3
Chicago, IL;38;27;43;33;Chilly with some sun;SW;14;62%;63%;3
Cleveland, OH;64;38;44;36;Rather cloudy, windy;SSW;25;58%;45%;2
Columbia, SC;85;39;63;37;Mostly sunny, cooler;ENE;5;46%;8%;4
Columbus, OH;61;26;45;28;Partly sunny, chilly;SSW;10;53%;14%;3
Concord, NH;68;52;54;27;Windy;WNW;21;46%;29%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;51;33;60;36;Mostly sunny;ESE;11;45%;3%;4
Denver, CO;42;21;36;18;Cold with sunshine;S;6;64%;4%;3
Des Moines, IA;42;27;42;30;A shower or two;WNW;10;64%;60%;1
Detroit, MI;49;33;44;35;Winds subsiding;SSW;21;60%;18%;2
Dodge City, KS;52;21;49;21;Mostly sunny, chilly;NW;18;58%;3%;3
Duluth, MN;34;27;40;30;Cloudy with a flurry;W;8;63%;53%;1
El Paso, TX;57;38;69;40;Mostly sunny;E;5;23%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;26;20;30;17;Cloudy;NW;5;66%;82%;0
Fargo, ND;43;31;38;28;Cloudy;WNW;11;73%;73%;1
Grand Junction, CO;40;15;47;19;Sunny, but chilly;ESE;4;32%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;40;32;44;36;Mostly cloudy;SSW;12;62%;59%;2
Hartford, CT;70;48;57;32;Windy and cooler;NW;19;56%;8%;3
Helena, MT;34;18;38;25;Sunny and cold;SSW;5;63%;0%;2
Honolulu, HI;85;71;87;72;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;59%;55%;6
Houston, TX;55;35;60;45;Sunshine;E;5;52%;17%;4
Indianapolis, IN;45;26;47;31;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSW;9;62%;6%;3
Jackson, MS;48;31;56;34;Sunny, but cool;NNW;4;53%;5%;4
Jacksonville, FL;90;54;64;58;Cloudy and cooler;N;9;67%;59%;2
Juneau, AK;46;40;47;43;Rain at times;ESE;8;96%;87%;0
Kansas City, MO;42;30;51;32;Mostly cloudy, cool;W;9;51%;9%;3
Knoxville, TN;69;31;51;32;Sunny and cooler;NNE;5;60%;10%;4
Las Vegas, NV;61;36;69;44;Sunny, but cool;N;4;10%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;63;28;49;29;Mostly sunny, chilly;S;6;58%;10%;3
Little Rock, AR;48;30;55;36;Sunny, but cool;WSW;5;51%;9%;4
Long Beach, CA;83;50;82;51;Plenty of sun;NNE;5;13%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;79;52;82;54;Sunny and pleasant;E;5;13%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;52;29;51;32;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;54%;11%;3
Madison, WI;34;19;38;30;Afternoon flurries;W;9;69%;83%;1
Memphis, TN;45;30;53;35;Sunny, but cool;WSW;3;60%;8%;4
Miami, FL;86;78;87;77;Showers and t-storms;ENE;7;72%;76%;3
Milwaukee, WI;33;21;41;31;Mostly cloudy;WSW;16;62%;75%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;36;28;41;29;A little snow;WNW;10;64%;67%;1
Mobile, AL;70;38;61;40;Sunny and cooler;N;9;49%;13%;4
Montgomery, AL;71;34;58;36;Sunny, but cooler;NE;6;51%;9%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;52;23;26;17;Windy;NW;44;81%;66%;1
Nashville, TN;46;28;51;30;Sunny, but cool;WSW;4;52%;9%;4
New Orleans, LA;58;42;58;47;Cool with sunshine;NNE;8;54%;15%;4
New York, NY;69;46;56;37;Windy and cooler;NW;26;46%;7%;3
Newark, NJ;72;45;56;34;Windy and cooler;NW;18;48%;9%;3
Norfolk, VA;84;47;57;43;Cooler with clearing;N;7;48%;8%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;48;30;59;32;Plenty of sun;N;13;44%;5%;4
Olympia, WA;54;28;54;31;Mostly sunny;NE;5;73%;3%;2
Omaha, NE;45;29;46;30;Rain and snow shower;WNW;10;65%;53%;1
Orlando, FL;91;67;77;68;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;11;68%;52%;2
Philadelphia, PA;75;43;55;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;17;47%;9%;3
Phoenix, AZ;76;46;79;52;Sunny;NE;4;15%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;69;34;45;29;Windy;SSW;21;58%;14%;2
Portland, ME;63;53;57;35;Windy;W;23;60%;66%;2
Portland, OR;53;34;58;35;Sunshine;ENE;9;50%;3%;2
Providence, RI;69;48;57;32;Windy and cooler;WNW;18;50%;29%;3
Raleigh, NC;81;40;59;37;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;6;49%;7%;4
Reno, NV;53;23;60;27;Sunny, but cool;S;5;25%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;78;42;58;34;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;14;47%;8%;3
Roswell, NM;56;22;64;28;Mostly sunny;N;5;31%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;72;33;71;36;Sunny and pleasant;SE;3;37%;1%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;45;23;46;26;Sunny and chilly;ESE;5;39%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;56;31;62;41;Mostly sunny;NE;5;43%;3%;4
San Diego, CA;75;51;77;53;Sunny and beautiful;NE;6;31%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;72;46;67;46;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;5;40%;2%;3
Savannah, GA;87;45;66;46;Sunny and cooler;NNE;8;48%;4%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;36;54;38;Sunny;NE;8;64%;3%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;42;28;43;27;Low clouds may break;WNW;14;69%;32%;1
Spokane, WA;43;21;46;25;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;1;52%;1%;2
Springfield, IL;33;23;50;31;Partly sunny, chilly;WNW;11;57%;55%;3
St. Louis, MO;37;27;54;35;Sunny and cool;SW;8;51%;8%;3
Tampa, FL;88;67;79;66;Not as warm;NE;7;73%;49%;4
Toledo, OH;52;30;46;32;Winds subsiding;SSW;21;60%;16%;3
Tucson, AZ;76;47;81;53;Sunny and pleasant;E;5;16%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;48;30;59;33;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;9;44%;3%;4
Vero Beach, FL;88;75;83;73;Not as hot but humid;NNE;12;81%;83%;2
Washington, DC;75;43;55;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;14;48%;7%;3
Wichita, KS;48;28;53;27;Mostly sunny, cool;NNW;10;50%;4%;3
Wilmington, DE;75;43;55;34;Mostly sunny, cooler;WNW;15;52%;7%;3
