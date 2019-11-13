Atlantic City, NJ;37;27;51;43;Periods of sun;W;8;50%;67%;2
Austin, TX;41;36;48;34;Rain and drizzle;N;3;69%;70%;1
Baltimore, MD;38;28;48;35;Partly sunny;W;6;49%;9%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;51;40;48;36;Cold with rain;N;6;75%;84%;1
Billings, MT;48;29;48;37;Partly sunny;WSW;8;65%;0%;2
Birmingham, AL;49;32;47;38;A little p.m. rain;N;4;66%;84%;1
Bismarck, ND;31;14;42;24;Not as cold;ENE;7;83%;2%;2
Boise, ID;56;35;57;37;Partly sunny;E;5;55%;5%;2
Boston, MA;31;19;42;36;Mostly cloudy, cold;WSW;7;46%;59%;1
Bridgeport, CT;32;19;45;30;Partly sunny;WSW;7;49%;6%;2
Buffalo, NY;29;25;37;33;Some snow;SW;15;60%;89%;1
Burlington, VT;23;9;34;30;Cloudy and cold;S;13;53%;55%;1
Caribou, ME;24;1;26;20;Very cold;S;6;65%;56%;1
Casper, WY;47;23;48;35;Mostly sunny;SSW;14;59%;0%;3
Charleston, SC;48;38;59;51;Occasional p.m. rain;N;8;73%;84%;1
Charleston, WV;35;23;49;26;Partly sunny;S;5;48%;8%;3
Charlotte, NC;42;24;42;38;A little p.m. rain;N;5;64%;84%;1
Cheyenne, WY;49;25;50;31;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;50%;0%;3
Chicago, IL;28;25;35;22;Partly sunny, cold;WSW;8;69%;6%;2
Cleveland, OH;29;26;39;29;Decreasing clouds;SW;13;55%;13%;2
Columbia, SC;45;28;46;41;A bit of p.m. rain;NNW;5;75%;83%;1
Columbus, OH;28;23;40;21;Decreasing clouds;W;6;59%;8%;2
Concord, NH;25;10;35;24;Inc. clouds;SSW;5;48%;12%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;47;37;53;31;Plenty of sunshine;N;10;57%;14%;4
Denver, CO;59;28;57;36;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;50%;1%;3
Des Moines, IA;32;19;31;21;Mostly sunny, cold;W;8;69%;2%;2
Detroit, MI;26;23;34;26;Mostly cloudy, cold;SW;7;71%;44%;1
Dodge City, KS;63;29;54;31;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;59%;2%;3
Duluth, MN;25;15;32;20;Partly sunny, chilly;W;10;65%;7%;2
El Paso, TX;60;40;63;36;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;7;41%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;9;4;7;2;Cold with snow;NE;12;68%;91%;0
Fargo, ND;28;9;36;22;Not as cold;N;9;81%;7%;2
Grand Junction, CO;56;28;59;31;Partly sunny;ENE;5;29%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;24;23;35;30;Morning snow showers;WSW;6;71%;60%;1
Hartford, CT;31;12;41;28;Mostly cloudy, cold;SSW;5;58%;6%;1
Helena, MT;51;23;46;29;Partly sunny;SW;4;68%;1%;2
Honolulu, HI;87;70;86;72;Mostly sunny;S;7;61%;31%;5
Houston, TX;48;41;46;38;Rain and drizzle;N;7;88%;71%;1
Indianapolis, IN;30;24;38;22;Periods of sun, cold;WNW;6;65%;5%;2
Jackson, MS;47;34;46;31;A bit of rain;NNW;2;73%;85%;1
Jacksonville, FL;58;52;70;57;A t-storm in spots;NNE;9;82%;87%;1
Juneau, AK;46;44;47;43;Periods of rain;ESE;11;94%;91%;0
Kansas City, MO;41;31;42;24;Mostly sunny, chilly;SW;7;59%;2%;3
Knoxville, TN;42;24;46;34;Inc. clouds;NE;3;58%;29%;3
Las Vegas, NV;75;51;74;51;Mostly cloudy, warm;NE;4;21%;0%;2
Lexington, KY;34;26;46;23;Partly sunny;WNW;8;55%;9%;3
Little Rock, AR;43;25;52;28;Partly sunny, cool;N;5;53%;16%;3
Long Beach, CA;70;58;70;56;Low clouds, then sun;W;5;67%;1%;3
Los Angeles, CA;73;56;72;54;Turning sunny;SSE;5;67%;2%;3
Louisville, KY;37;27;46;25;Partly sunny;NW;7;52%;8%;3
Madison, WI;25;20;32;20;Partly sunny, cold;WSW;6;63%;1%;2
Memphis, TN;46;26;47;29;Partly sunny, chilly;NE;4;53%;17%;3
Miami, FL;82;75;83;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;9;70%;55%;2
Milwaukee, WI;26;21;33;22;Turning sunny, cold;WSW;7;66%;2%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;29;15;32;25;Mostly sunny, cold;WSW;10;62%;4%;2
Mobile, AL;55;42;50;41;Cool with rain;N;8;68%;93%;1
Montgomery, AL;53;35;46;41;A little p.m. rain;NNE;5;74%;87%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;-3;-4;11;5;Windy and frigid;SSW;42;69%;47%;1
Nashville, TN;44;27;51;27;Sunshine and cool;NNW;5;45%;11%;3
New Orleans, LA;47;44;51;43;Cool with rain;NNE;9;78%;84%;1
New York, NY;35;28;46;37;Sun and clouds;WSW;7;39%;3%;3
Newark, NJ;35;21;46;31;Sunny intervals;WSW;6;44%;5%;3
Norfolk, VA;39;28;55;47;Partly sunny;NNW;5;56%;58%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;51;28;49;28;Mostly sunny;NW;9;67%;1%;3
Olympia, WA;52;38;57;46;Fog in the morning;SSW;3;81%;76%;1
Omaha, NE;38;21;39;25;Sunny, but cold;SSW;7;68%;2%;3
Orlando, FL;69;63;80;68;A t-storm in spots;ESE;9;69%;55%;1
Philadelphia, PA;36;22;48;33;Clouds and sun;SW;6;46%;5%;2
Phoenix, AZ;79;53;82;58;Partly sunny;ENE;4;32%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;30;24;44;25;Not as cold;SW;8;50%;9%;2
Portland, ME;28;16;39;33;Clouding up;SW;9;45%;37%;1
Portland, OR;53;45;57;46;Areas of morning fog;SE;6;81%;67%;1
Providence, RI;31;14;41;30;Mostly cloudy, cold;W;6;52%;66%;1
Raleigh, NC;41;22;47;40;Occasional p.m. rain;N;5;70%;84%;2
Reno, NV;66;41;68;37;Partly sunny;W;5;33%;0%;2
Richmond, VA;37;19;47;37;Clouds and sunshine;WNW;5;57%;68%;3
Roswell, NM;67;34;55;30;Sunny and cooler;S;5;52%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;73;50;67;47;High clouds;SSW;5;68%;1%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;61;35;62;40;Clouds and sun, mild;NNE;6;46%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;43;39;52;35;Rain and drizzle;NNE;7;68%;58%;1
San Diego, CA;67;59;71;58;Partly sunny;NNW;6;67%;1%;3
San Francisco, CA;59;52;59;51;Low clouds and fog;W;8;81%;27%;2
Savannah, GA;50;38;59;50;A little p.m. rain;NNE;8;68%;90%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;55;45;57;49;Areas of morning fog;SSE;6;72%;78%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;40;14;39;26;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;65%;3%;2
Spokane, WA;44;31;49;36;Areas of morning fog;N;2;80%;21%;1
Springfield, IL;29;21;37;16;Partly sunny, cold;WNW;7;63%;3%;2
St. Louis, MO;37;25;41;21;Partly sunny, cold;NW;7;70%;4%;2
Tampa, FL;69;63;81;68;A t-storm in spots;ENE;8;79%;73%;1
Toledo, OH;26;23;35;23;Periods of sun, cold;WSW;4;71%;43%;2
Tucson, AZ;79;50;82;55;Sunny and warm;ESE;4;32%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;50;27;49;26;Mostly sunny;SE;6;63%;2%;3
Vero Beach, FL;78;72;81;69;A t-storm in spots;SE;11;74%;55%;1
Washington, DC;39;25;48;34;Partly sunny;SW;6;49%;8%;3
Wichita, KS;51;29;50;26;Mostly sunny;S;7;64%;0%;3
Wilmington, DE;37;22;48;33;Sunny intervals;SW;7;51%;4%;2
