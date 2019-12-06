Atlantic City, NJ;51;34;43;30;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;11;50%;0%;2
Austin, TX;72;47;68;51;Mostly sunny;S;2;51%;1%;3
Baltimore, MD;55;34;45;30;Cooler with sunshine;NE;7;46%;2%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;80;56;66;50;Cloudy and cooler;NNE;6;74%;5%;1
Billings, MT;50;35;50;34;Partial sunshine;WSW;12;50%;29%;2
Birmingham, AL;55;49;62;52;Partly sunny;ESE;6;71%;12%;1
Bismarck, ND;33;20;37;23;Turning cloudy;WNW;7;89%;25%;1
Boise, ID;51;36;48;39;A shower;SSE;10;73%;84%;1
Boston, MA;37;26;35;19;Sunny, but cold;WNW;9;49%;1%;2
Bridgeport, CT;44;25;37;18;Sunny and cold;NNW;7;50%;1%;2
Buffalo, NY;39;25;32;27;Partly sunny;S;7;64%;3%;1
Burlington, VT;29;19;26;13;Mostly cloudy, cold;SW;6;63%;21%;1
Caribou, ME;27;10;21;1;Partly sunny, colder;W;8;66%;13%;1
Casper, WY;40;32;41;33;Mostly cloudy, windy;SSW;28;65%;43%;2
Charleston, SC;68;49;63;43;Partly sunny;NNE;8;70%;8%;2
Charleston, WV;50;29;46;30;Sunny;ESE;4;64%;0%;2
Charlotte, NC;55;41;58;32;Partly sunny;NE;7;62%;4%;3
Cheyenne, WY;45;28;50;34;Clouds and sun, mild;W;15;46%;2%;2
Chicago, IL;37;26;41;36;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;56%;2%;2
Cleveland, OH;47;30;39;33;Plenty of sun;SSE;5;58%;2%;2
Columbia, SC;61;41;63;36;Periods of sun;ENE;5;62%;7%;3
Columbus, OH;47;22;39;27;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;4;67%;1%;2
Concord, NH;29;14;30;4;Mostly sunny, cold;WNW;7;58%;2%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;64;40;61;47;Partly sunny;SSE;5;60%;3%;2
Denver, CO;51;28;58;33;Not as cool;SSW;6;39%;3%;3
Des Moines, IA;32;25;47;35;Sunshine and milder;SSW;13;59%;2%;2
Detroit, MI;40;22;36;31;Periods of sun;S;5;62%;4%;2
Dodge City, KS;47;28;57;32;Sunshine;S;17;59%;0%;3
Duluth, MN;22;18;33;31;Morning flurries;SW;6;73%;58%;1
El Paso, TX;65;41;66;44;Partly sunny;WSW;6;53%;1%;3
Fairbanks, AK;-14;-16;12;11;Not as cold;WNW;5;49%;41%;0
Fargo, ND;27;21;34;19;Mostly cloudy;WSW;12;81%;8%;1
Grand Junction, CO;50;25;45;32;Partly sunny;NNE;5;68%;62%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;36;22;38;31;Periods of sun;S;8;64%;5%;2
Hartford, CT;42;21;35;13;Sunny, but cold;NW;6;55%;1%;2
Helena, MT;40;24;43;29;Mostly cloudy;S;4;70%;46%;1
Honolulu, HI;80;72;82;71;Mostly sunny;NE;7;63%;39%;4
Houston, TX;73;55;69;53;Partly sunny;ESE;6;68%;3%;3
Indianapolis, IN;47;24;42;31;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;63%;0%;2
Jackson, MS;65;49;60;50;Mostly cloudy;E;6;69%;5%;1
Jacksonville, FL;74;49;69;58;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;7;61%;84%;3
Juneau, AK;38;30;36;35;Snow, rain mixing in;E;7;98%;83%;0
Kansas City, MO;43;26;52;41;Sunny, not as cool;SSW;7;53%;1%;2
Knoxville, TN;52;41;57;37;Mostly sunny;NE;6;70%;3%;3
Las Vegas, NV;62;45;60;51;Partly sunny;SSE;5;70%;32%;1
Lexington, KY;52;30;48;35;Mostly sunny;SE;6;66%;1%;2
Little Rock, AR;65;38;54;41;Cooler;SE;5;74%;3%;1
Long Beach, CA;65;55;65;56;A passing shower;E;4;80%;80%;1
Los Angeles, CA;69;58;65;58;A passing shower;ESE;5;88%;80%;1
Louisville, KY;53;30;48;35;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;63%;1%;2
Madison, WI;36;24;41;34;Clouds breaking;SSW;9;57%;2%;2
Memphis, TN;57;42;56;45;Partly sunny;E;6;67%;4%;2
Miami, FL;76;62;79;69;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;7;57%;27%;4
Milwaukee, WI;38;25;41;34;Clouds breaking;SSW;11;58%;3%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;27;21;37;31;Periods of sun;SSW;11;84%;5%;2
Mobile, AL;69;57;65;56;Mostly cloudy;NNE;7;82%;20%;1
Montgomery, AL;68;51;61;52;Partly sunny;ESE;5;78%;15%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;8;-6;0;-5;Windy and frigid;WNW;41;96%;11%;1
Nashville, TN;53;43;56;42;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;64%;3%;3
New Orleans, LA;78;60;64;54;Cloudy and cooler;NNE;8;78%;9%;1
New York, NY;49;32;38;26;Sunny and colder;NNW;9;43%;0%;2
Newark, NJ;48;29;38;20;Sunny, but cold;NW;8;47%;1%;2
Norfolk, VA;56;43;46;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;10;55%;4%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;49;29;57;44;Milder;S;6;65%;2%;3
Olympia, WA;50;43;51;42;Spotty showers;WSW;4;93%;78%;0
Omaha, NE;35;27;51;33;Mostly sunny;S;14;57%;4%;2
Orlando, FL;77;56;77;63;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;7;55%;25%;4
Philadelphia, PA;51;31;42;25;Plenty of sun;NNE;7;44%;1%;2
Phoenix, AZ;73;50;71;56;Partly sunny;ENE;4;60%;38%;2
Pittsburgh, PA;48;27;39;27;Mostly sunny;ESE;4;58%;1%;2
Portland, ME;33;21;32;15;Mostly sunny, cold;WNW;8;49%;1%;2
Portland, OR;50;45;50;44;Spotty showers;NW;5;87%;93%;0
Providence, RI;40;23;35;15;Sunny, but cold;WNW;7;50%;0%;2
Raleigh, NC;59;40;52;28;Partly sunny;NE;7;61%;5%;3
Reno, NV;42;36;48;33;Showers around;SSW;10;71%;95%;1
Richmond, VA;57;37;48;24;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;5;49%;2%;2
Roswell, NM;56;35;62;39;Partly sunny;NW;5;60%;1%;3
Sacramento, CA;67;57;63;54;Rain at times;S;14;76%;94%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;48;30;46;37;Cloudy;S;7;69%;65%;1
San Antonio, TX;75;44;71;47;Mostly sunny;SE;6;59%;0%;3
San Diego, CA;68;59;69;61;A passing shower;S;5;75%;82%;1
San Francisco, CA;63;57;61;54;Periods of rain;SW;17;84%;89%;1
Savannah, GA;70;46;67;46;Partly sunny;NE;7;63%;9%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;47;53;46;Spotty showers;SSW;7;85%;78%;0
Sioux Falls, SD;29;24;43;28;Partly sunny;SW;13;79%;4%;2
Spokane, WA;43;36;45;34;Spotty showers;SW;3;88%;85%;0
Springfield, IL;43;23;45;34;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;62%;1%;2
St. Louis, MO;46;25;46;37;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;66%;2%;2
Tampa, FL;73;49;76;59;Mostly sunny;NE;4;58%;10%;4
Toledo, OH;43;24;38;31;Partly sunny;S;2;62%;3%;2
Tucson, AZ;74;47;72;54;Partly sunny;SE;5;58%;67%;3
Tulsa, OK;52;29;54;44;Partly sunny;S;5;72%;0%;3
Vero Beach, FL;78;50;77;62;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;6;65%;14%;4
Washington, DC;53;33;46;28;Plenty of sunshine;E;6;48%;0%;2
Wichita, KS;47;26;54;38;Mostly sunny;S;12;62%;4%;3
Wilmington, DE;51;31;42;24;Sunny and cooler;N;7;49%;0%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.