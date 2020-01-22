Austin, TX;57;51;68;42;Turning sunny;NNW;11;59%;7%;4
Baltimore, MD;41;27;44;32;Partly sunny;ENE;2;54%;11%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;53;50;67;45;Thunderstorms;NW;10;78%;69%;1
Billings, MT;47;26;43;32;Partly sunny;WSW;12;61%;23%;1
Birmingham, AL;50;38;47;45;Periods of rain;SE;7;75%;90%;1
Bismarck, ND;33;18;23;10;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;76%;3%;1
Boise, ID;47;38;50;40;Periods of sun;ESE;6;70%;44%;1
Boston, MA;37;25;45;30;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;47%;5%;2
Bridgeport, CT;36;21;42;25;Mostly sunny;W;5;47%;6%;2
Buffalo, NY;33;23;40;29;Milder;ESE;5;41%;4%;1
Burlington, VT;34;20;35;21;Partly sunny;SE;7;63%;2%;2
Caribou, ME;23;19;34;17;Partly sunny;W;6;72%;10%;1
Casper, WY;42;18;37;26;A thick cloud cover;SSW;15;56%;13%;1
Charleston, SC;55;39;56;51;Becoming cloudy;NE;7;65%;30%;2
Charleston, WV;43;26;50;38;Mostly cloudy;ESE;3;39%;54%;1
Charlotte, NC;45;28;50;39;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;42%;55%;1
Cheyenne, WY;45;22;40;29;Rather cloudy;WNW;14;48%;10%;2
Chicago, IL;33;30;35;33;Snow and rain;ESE;10;89%;85%;1
Cleveland, OH;36;27;42;35;Cloudy and milder;SSE;8;47%;40%;1
Columbia, SC;51;30;53;43;Mostly cloudy;ENE;5;55%;65%;1
Columbus, OH;35;26;44;35;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;28%;61%;1
Concord, NH;36;8;42;19;Partly sunny, milder;NW;3;57%;5%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;47;44;57;38;Clearing and milder;W;12;73%;10%;3
Denver, CO;53;25;47;27;Periods of sun;WSW;9;45%;13%;2
Des Moines, IA;33;31;35;29;Rain and snow shower;NNE;5;91%;84%;1
Detroit, MI;32;26;37;32;Cloudy;ESE;5;62%;58%;1
Dodge City, KS;55;30;49;25;Partly sunny;NNW;17;54%;1%;3
Duluth, MN;33;30;32;28;A bit of snow;NE;14;91%;81%;0
El Paso, TX;62;35;62;34;Mostly cloudy;WNW;5;51%;0%;3
Fairbanks, AK;-9;-15;-10;-14;Cold with low clouds;W;3;83%;44%;0
Fargo, ND;26;19;26;19;A bit of p.m. snow;N;10;95%;66%;0
Grand Junction, CO;34;26;40;23;Mostly cloudy;NNE;4;73%;6%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;33;27;35;32;Cloudy, some snow;ESE;7;77%;88%;1
Hartford, CT;38;17;41;23;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;54%;6%;2
Helena, MT;45;27;43;29;Partly sunny;S;4;65%;17%;1
Honolulu, HI;82;63;82;64;Sunshine, pleasant;NNW;4;56%;32%;5
Houston, TX;57;56;66;44;A shower in the a.m.;N;7;78%;56%;2
Indianapolis, IN;36;30;42;35;Mainly cloudy;ESE;7;62%;73%;1
Jackson, MS;48;38;52;41;Periods of rain;NW;9;85%;86%;1
Jacksonville, FL;52;50;63;58;Cloudy with a shower;ENE;11;72%;74%;1
Juneau, AK;38;34;38;34;A bit of snow;ESE;11;92%;84%;0
Kansas City, MO;36;33;39;29;Bit of rain, snow;NNW;5;90%;86%;1
Knoxville, TN;43;30;48;40;Mostly cloudy;NE;4;49%;90%;1
Las Vegas, NV;61;42;65;43;Partly sunny;NNW;5;47%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;43;31;48;38;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;48%;83%;1
Little Rock, AR;36;33;41;35;Periods of rain;WSW;5;98%;71%;1
Long Beach, CA;61;47;71;50;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;4;57%;1%;3
Los Angeles, CA;67;51;74;52;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;5;55%;2%;3
Louisville, KY;41;32;49;40;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;7;53%;85%;1
Madison, WI;32;28;34;31;Snow and rain;ESE;5;86%;87%;1
Memphis, TN;44;35;44;37;Occasional rain;WSW;9;89%;90%;1
Miami, FL;62;60;77;68;Partly sunny, warmer;E;10;59%;44%;3
Milwaukee, WI;34;29;36;33;A bit of a.m. snow;SE;6;81%;90%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;37;30;35;28;A little snow;NNE;6;83%;83%;0
Mobile, AL;52;42;58;51;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;7;77%;81%;1
Montgomery, AL;51;39;50;47;Rain at times;ESE;7;72%;90%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;17;16;31;21;Windy;NW;31;35%;2%;2
Nashville, TN;45;35;47;42;Cloudy, p.m. rain;SE;7;64%;93%;1
New Orleans, LA;52;51;66;49;Thunderstorms;WNW;11;77%;70%;1
New York, NY;40;27;46;32;Partly sunny;WSW;5;35%;5%;2
Newark, NJ;40;22;45;29;Partly sunny;WSW;5;36%;7%;2
Norfolk, VA;40;34;49;43;Partly sunny, milder;NE;7;63%;9%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;41;37;53;32;A shower in the a.m.;NW;13;63%;57%;3
Olympia, WA;48;47;53;47;Periods of rain;S;10;92%;94%;0
Omaha, NE;34;31;33;24;A bit of snow;NNW;13;95%;90%;1
Orlando, FL;56;53;72;60;Warmer;E;8;69%;49%;1
Philadelphia, PA;41;21;44;28;Partly sunny;W;3;46%;7%;3
Phoenix, AZ;66;46;71;46;Sunny and pleasant;NE;4;61%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;38;21;43;30;Partly sunny;ENE;3;40%;17%;2
Portland, ME;32;20;38;27;Partly sunny;NNW;5;54%;5%;2
Portland, OR;50;48;55;49;Periods of rain;S;9;82%;95%;0
Providence, RI;37;20;44;25;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;43%;5%;2
Raleigh, NC;46;26;51;38;Clouding up;NE;5;57%;6%;3
Reno, NV;54;32;53;38;Mostly cloudy;SW;4;63%;81%;1
Richmond, VA;43;20;48;32;Partly sunny;NE;3;53%;7%;3
Roswell, NM;63;37;57;28;Partly sunny;WNW;8;44%;2%;4
Sacramento, CA;60;45;57;45;Low clouds breaking;SW;4;94%;44%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;43;34;46;33;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;75%;23%;1
San Antonio, TX;60;51;71;40;Warmer;NNE;9;55%;4%;4
San Diego, CA;62;49;68;51;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;67%;1%;3
San Francisco, CA;61;48;58;49;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;87%;27%;2
Savannah, GA;55;38;58;53;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;70%;78%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;47;55;49;Periods of rain;SSE;12;85%;95%;0
Sioux Falls, SD;36;28;29;23;A little snow;N;11;85%;82%;1
Spokane, WA;39;36;43;40;A shower or two;SE;4;84%;86%;0
Springfield, IL;35;30;36;32;A little a.m. snow;ESE;10;94%;86%;1
St. Louis, MO;37;31;37;33;Bit of rain, snow;ESE;7;93%;85%;1
Tampa, FL;61;52;75;59;Cloudy and warmer;E;7;68%;34%;2
Toledo, OH;34;25;41;31;Milder;SE;2;55%;66%;1
Tucson, AZ;60;40;69;43;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;63%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;39;37;50;33;A shower in the a.m.;NW;7;72%;57%;1
Vero Beach, FL;63;60;74;62;Spotty showers;ESE;12;68%;71%;1
Washington, DC;41;24;46;31;Some sun;E;3;52%;7%;3
Wichita, KS;39;34;44;28;Bit of rain, snow;NNW;13;67%;80%;1
Wilmington, DE;40;21;45;29;Partly sunny;SW;4;48%;5%;3
