Austin, TX;63;41;72;47;Mostly sunny;SW;3;30%;1%;5
Baltimore, MD;44;32;46;28;Inc. clouds;WNW;15;38%;36%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;54;33;66;38;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;8;46%;4%;5
Billings, MT;52;32;54;37;Sunny and breezy;SW;18;43%;3%;3
Birmingham, AL;48;32;53;35;Mostly sunny;W;11;51%;27%;4
Bismarck, ND;37;25;42;26;Cloudy;SW;6;62%;2%;2
Boise, ID;56;32;61;37;Mild with sunshine;ESE;10;41%;2%;4
Boston, MA;52;29;41;27;Windy and cooler;WSW;25;28%;6%;4
Bridgeport, CT;43;27;39;25;Windy;W;23;31%;8%;4
Buffalo, NY;26;21;26;18;Windy with snow;W;24;62%;98%;1
Burlington, VT;40;23;29;15;Cloudy and colder;SSW;14;55%;74%;1
Caribou, ME;29;18;26;3;Cloudy and breezy;SW;14;56%;40%;1
Casper, WY;35;19;40;28;Sunny and breezy;SSW;20;60%;3%;4
Charleston, SC;55;35;58;41;Partly sunny;WNW;9;40%;14%;5
Charleston, WV;36;30;41;21;Snow showers;WNW;9;55%;72%;1
Charlotte, NC;51;30;52;32;Showers around;W;11;40%;68%;3
Cheyenne, WY;40;28;51;34;Sunny, not as cool;W;14;32%;2%;4
Chicago, IL;32;18;30;17;Clouds and sun, cold;NW;13;50%;7%;3
Cleveland, OH;29;22;28;24;Snow showers, windy;WNW;21;63%;86%;1
Columbia, SC;52;31;55;36;Partly sunny;W;11;41%;14%;5
Columbus, OH;30;20;28;16;A few flurries;WNW;12;52%;58%;2
Concord, NH;43;20;34;17;Colder;WSW;14;37%;23%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;62;38;66;43;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;43%;0%;5
Denver, CO;47;26;54;29;Sunny and milder;SW;7;31%;2%;4
Des Moines, IA;38;25;41;25;Mostly sunny;E;11;59%;1%;3
Detroit, MI;27;18;27;19;A few flurries;WNW;16;59%;74%;1
Dodge City, KS;54;27;58;35;Breezy with sunshine;SSW;20;48%;0%;4
Duluth, MN;22;3;24;10;Partly sunny, cold;WSW;7;60%;0%;3
El Paso, TX;62;35;67;42;Mostly cloudy;E;5;23%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;-3;-31;-10;-29;Very cold;NE;3;70%;54%;1
Fargo, ND;18;7;25;20;Clouds and sun;S;4;72%;1%;3
Grand Junction, CO;51;21;53;26;Sunny;NE;6;33%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;26;19;26;19;Flurries, very cold;NW;14;62%;74%;1
Hartford, CT;48;27;39;25;Windy and colder;WSW;19;32%;12%;4
Helena, MT;50;31;56;30;Sunny and mild;ESE;6;45%;6%;3
Honolulu, HI;81;70;80;69;Increasingly windy;ENE;19;51%;60%;8
Houston, TX;59;40;72;46;Sunny and warmer;WSW;7;41%;0%;5
Indianapolis, IN;34;18;31;16;Clouds and sun, cold;NW;9;64%;16%;2
Jackson, MS;51;35;60;38;Mostly sunny;W;9;47%;1%;5
Jacksonville, FL;57;35;60;42;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;43%;10%;5
Juneau, AK;39;36;38;29;A bit of snow;NNW;7;92%;91%;1
Kansas City, MO;49;29;53;31;Inc. clouds;S;11;51%;16%;4
Knoxville, TN;44;32;44;27;Rain/snow showers;WSW;9;62%;85%;1
Las Vegas, NV;71;45;70;49;Clouds and sun;N;5;24%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;37;30;41;21;Mostly cloudy, cold;NW;11;52%;66%;2
Little Rock, AR;52;37;58;36;Partly sunny;W;9;42%;2%;5
Long Beach, CA;84;57;81;54;Clearing;SSE;5;25%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;86;59;86;55;Clearing;SE;5;23%;1%;4
Louisville, KY;42;31;43;23;Variable cloudiness;NW;9;54%;69%;2
Madison, WI;28;11;27;7;Very cold;WNW;9;54%;4%;4
Memphis, TN;48;36;54;35;Clouds and sunshine;NW;10;56%;45%;4
Miami, FL;67;50;68;50;Abundant sunshine;NW;9;44%;14%;6
Milwaukee, WI;29;14;28;15;Chilly with some sun;NW;14;43%;7%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;25;14;27;17;Mostly sunny;SW;7;56%;0%;3
Mobile, AL;55;35;64;42;Plenty of sun;WNW;8;44%;4%;5
Montgomery, AL;49;31;55;37;Plenty of sunshine;W;11;46%;8%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;23;-5;2;-5;Afternoon flurries;WSW;27;98%;69%;1
Nashville, TN;47;36;50;26;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;8;50%;68%;1
New Orleans, LA;54;40;66;44;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;9;46%;3%;5
New York, NY;41;29;41;28;Windy;W;25;28%;4%;4
Newark, NJ;40;28;41;27;Windy;W;21;28%;6%;4
Norfolk, VA;51;32;53;33;Sun, some clouds;W;15;41%;54%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;60;32;65;39;Mostly sunny;NNW;11;43%;1%;5
Olympia, WA;60;33;52;37;Rain and drizzle;SSW;8;80%;88%;2
Omaha, NE;41;28;47;28;Mostly cloudy;SSE;10;67%;2%;2
Orlando, FL;62;40;61;44;Sunny, but cool;W;10;44%;8%;6
Philadelphia, PA;43;31;44;27;Periods of sun;WNW;15;32%;10%;4
Phoenix, AZ;76;49;80;51;Partly sunny;NE;5;23%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;30;23;33;20;Cold with flurries;W;15;44%;80%;2
Portland, ME;45;27;36;24;Partly sunny;WSW;16;38%;22%;2
Portland, OR;61;36;57;40;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;69%;81%;2
Providence, RI;50;27;40;24;Windy and colder;WSW;20;36%;6%;4
Raleigh, NC;50;29;52;32;Partly sunny;WNW;11;40%;50%;4
Reno, NV;67;34;68;42;Periods of sun, mild;WSW;8;29%;2%;4
Richmond, VA;49;30;50;28;Partly sunny;WNW;14;43%;63%;2
Roswell, NM;68;29;68;35;Partly sunny;S;5;27%;0%;5
Sacramento, CA;77;44;75;47;Mainly cloudy, mild;S;4;62%;3%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;52;31;56;39;Abundant sunshine;SSE;7;41%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;62;34;72;41;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;40%;0%;6
San Diego, CA;82;57;80;55;Clearing;SSE;6;31%;0%;3
San Francisco, CA;75;51;66;50;Mostly cloudy;WSW;8;72%;1%;3
Savannah, GA;56;32;59;38;Plenty of sunshine;W;9;42%;6%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;37;52;40;Rain and drizzle;SSW;11;77%;84%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;32;27;38;27;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;80%;1%;2
Spokane, WA;54;32;59;36;Clouds and sun, mild;SW;5;54%;58%;3
Springfield, IL;41;19;36;18;Periods of sun, cold;NW;9;68%;17%;2
St. Louis, MO;45;25;44;25;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;55%;44%;1
Tampa, FL;60;42;62;49;Sunny, but cool;WNW;8;57%;13%;6
Toledo, OH;27;17;26;18;Cold with flurries;W;14;67%;74%;1
Tucson, AZ;74;47;79;50;Partly sunny;ESE;8;19%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;58;32;64;35;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;41%;1%;4
Vero Beach, FL;66;40;63;42;Sunny, but cool;WNW;11;53%;12%;6
Washington, DC;45;32;48;29;Inc. clouds;W;16;37%;36%;3
Wichita, KS;51;30;58;33;Sunshine and breezy;WNW;16;45%;0%;4
Wilmington, DE;44;30;44;27;Periods of sun;WNW;15;35%;11%;4
