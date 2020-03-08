Austin, TX;73;63;74;63;Low clouds and fog;S;7;73%;36%;3
Baltimore, MD;61;44;69;52;Mostly sunny;SW;6;40%;12%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;73;58;76;64;Mostly cloudy;SSE;11;65%;73%;2
Billings, MT;39;26;45;31;Bit of rain, snow;SE;10;70%;82%;1
Birmingham, AL;65;47;68;57;Rather cloudy;S;9;58%;78%;2
Bismarck, ND;32;19;36;24;Partly sunny;SE;7;58%;12%;4
Boise, ID;53;39;54;32;An a.m. snow shower;N;6;56%;46%;1
Boston, MA;54;42;67;49;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;10;39%;3%;4
Bridgeport, CT;54;39;60;44;Sunshine and mild;SW;8;48%;5%;4
Buffalo, NY;51;44;55;49;Inc. clouds;SSW;17;60%;63%;4
Burlington, VT;48;37;55;44;Mostly cloudy;SSE;14;55%;67%;2
Caribou, ME;39;16;28;18;Colder with snow;E;7;69%;93%;1
Casper, WY;52;28;48;30;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;19;60%;27%;4
Charleston, SC;61;48;68;57;Inc. clouds;S;6;65%;7%;5
Charleston, WV;65;40;67;52;Partly sunny, mild;SSW;6;45%;67%;5
Charlotte, NC;62;36;67;53;Inc. clouds;SSW;8;44%;25%;5
Cheyenne, WY;59;30;54;31;Partly sunny;W;12;54%;58%;5
Chicago, IL;63;49;54;37;Rain, windy, cooler;SSW;21;77%;91%;1
Cleveland, OH;61;48;62;51;Inc. clouds;SSW;17;47%;68%;4
Columbia, SC;63;37;70;54;Inc. clouds;S;5;57%;8%;4
Columbus, OH;61;43;62;51;Inc. clouds;S;14;53%;76%;4
Concord, NH;53;31;62;37;Mostly cloudy, mild;WSW;7;44%;8%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;70;60;76;57;A little a.m. rain;SSW;18;73%;64%;1
Denver, CO;66;38;60;35;Partly sunny;WNW;6;48%;14%;5
Des Moines, IA;72;50;52;29;Cooler with rain;NW;13;78%;85%;1
Detroit, MI;58;45;61;50;A little p.m. rain;SSW;16;62%;85%;4
Dodge City, KS;66;47;61;38;Partly sunny;SSE;18;62%;5%;5
Duluth, MN;53;31;37;21;Colder with some sun;NNE;7;76%;6%;3
El Paso, TX;61;47;66;48;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;57%;0%;6
Fairbanks, AK;19;0;9;-9;Cloudy and very cold;WNW;4;80%;44%;0
Fargo, ND;41;10;20;10;Partly sunny, colder;NNW;10;82%;2%;3
Grand Junction, CO;60;36;59;36;Turning cloudy;NE;7;43%;24%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;61;48;55;36;A little p.m. rain;S;19;71%;93%;1
Hartford, CT;57;39;67;45;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;7;42%;5%;4
Helena, MT;47;28;46;25;A bit of a.m. snow;WSW;9;51%;57%;3
Honolulu, HI;80;68;80;68;Partly sunny;ENE;13;60%;39%;4
Houston, TX;71;62;75;64;A shower or two;SSE;7;70%;80%;2
Indianapolis, IN;63;48;60;51;A touch of p.m. rain;S;20;61%;85%;1
Jackson, MS;71;54;72;62;Mostly cloudy;S;11;63%;72%;2
Jacksonville, FL;67;53;73;58;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;10;58%;14%;4
Juneau, AK;35;33;40;35;Snow in the morning;E;13;87%;90%;1
Kansas City, MO;72;52;60;34;Cooler with rain;NW;14;71%;70%;1
Knoxville, TN;63;35;64;53;Inc. clouds;S;6;53%;66%;5
Las Vegas, NV;69;47;69;52;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;32%;12%;4
Lexington, KY;63;43;62;52;Inc. clouds;S;14;56%;80%;4
Little Rock, AR;69;56;63;58;Rain, cooler;SSW;12;73%;88%;1
Long Beach, CA;64;51;70;58;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;44%;78%;2
Los Angeles, CA;67;51;72;58;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;51%;76%;2
Louisville, KY;66;48;65;56;Winds subsiding;S;18;50%;86%;2
Madison, WI;62;48;51;31;Rain, windy, cooler;NW;19;82%;90%;1
Memphis, TN;70;54;65;60;Cloudy, p.m. rain;SSW;15;67%;87%;1
Miami, FL;73;69;76;71;Windy with some sun;E;20;52%;40%;5
Milwaukee, WI;65;48;53;34;Rain, windy, mild;W;21;70%;90%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;61;35;40;25;Cooler;NNW;12;63%;27%;3
Mobile, AL;68;54;70;61;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;73%;41%;2
Montgomery, AL;65;46;69;56;Some sun;S;7;61%;39%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;20;18;31;25;Very windy;W;42;82%;27%;2
Nashville, TN;68;48;67;59;Mostly cloudy;S;11;49%;74%;2
New Orleans, LA;72;61;76;64;Mostly cloudy;SSE;11;66%;66%;2
New York, NY;60;43;69;51;Sunny and warmer;SW;9;40%;4%;4
Newark, NJ;59;41;67;48;Warm with sunshine;SW;9;40%;6%;4
Norfolk, VA;60;41;68;54;Mostly sunny, mild;SSW;10;44%;2%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;60;57;72;42;Warmer;NNE;16;61%;26%;3
Olympia, WA;47;25;52;24;Partly sunny;ENE;4;64%;6%;4
Omaha, NE;74;36;43;25;Rain, breezy, cooler;NNW;17;83%;67%;1
Orlando, FL;76;59;76;61;Breezy with some sun;E;13;54%;19%;3
Philadelphia, PA;60;40;70;50;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;43%;6%;4
Phoenix, AZ;74;53;76;57;Sun and some clouds;WSW;5;37%;79%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;61;44;68;51;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;35%;63%;4
Portland, ME;49;38;51;36;Mostly cloudy, mild;ESE;6;58%;14%;3
Portland, OR;50;29;55;30;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;62%;4%;4
Providence, RI;55;39;64;46;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;8;36%;3%;4
Raleigh, NC;62;38;71;54;Mostly sunny;S;9;42%;6%;5
Reno, NV;54;37;54;36;Cloudy and cool;NNE;5;48%;35%;2
Richmond, VA;62;43;70;55;Mostly sunny, mild;SSW;9;37%;3%;5
Roswell, NM;66;43;71;42;Mostly sunny, warmer;W;8;47%;1%;6
Sacramento, CA;58;45;62;44;Cloudy;NNW;6;67%;39%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;52;40;60;40;Rather cloudy;WNW;11;46%;55%;2
San Antonio, TX;74;62;75;63;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;76%;36%;2
San Diego, CA;63;52;69;61;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;53%;94%;3
San Francisco, CA;57;48;63;51;Cloudy;NNE;7;67%;39%;1
Savannah, GA;64;48;71;57;Inc. clouds;SE;6;63%;3%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;32;50;32;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;59%;7%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;69;29;40;22;A bit of ice;N;14;67%;56%;4
Spokane, WA;46;27;49;26;Partly sunny;S;3;53%;27%;4
Springfield, IL;68;51;58;41;Rain, windy, cooler;SW;22;76%;92%;1
St. Louis, MO;72;53;59;42;Rain, windy, cooler;SW;20;71%;90%;1
Tampa, FL;75;57;78;60;Partly sunny;E;9;57%;6%;7
Toledo, OH;59;47;62;52;Inc. clouds;SSW;14;54%;75%;4
Tucson, AZ;65;47;76;56;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;7;45%;75%;6
Tulsa, OK;65;57;70;39;A little a.m. rain;NNW;11;69%;76%;1
Vero Beach, FL;74;63;75;65;Partly sunny, windy;ESE;18;56%;40%;5
Washington, DC;62;44;71;56;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;7;42%;11%;5
Wichita, KS;64;53;61;35;Showers around;N;14;70%;63%;3
Wilmington, DE;59;39;69;50;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;44%;4%;4
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.