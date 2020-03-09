Austin, TX;69;63;80;65;Fog in the morning;S;2;70%;22%;3
Baltimore, MD;71;54;68;43;A few showers;W;14;60%;80%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;74;64;77;63;A shower or t-storm;SSW;7;76%;70%;2
Billings, MT;45;31;53;38;Some sun;SW;12;51%;42%;4
Birmingham, AL;70;58;68;60;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;79%;80%;2
Bismarck, ND;34;25;46;32;Rather cloudy;SSE;7;58%;38%;1
Boise, ID;51;33;59;36;Sunshine;E;5;52%;1%;4
Boston, MA;72;49;64;44;Turning cloudy;SW;18;54%;63%;3
Bridgeport, CT;69;44;58;40;A little p.m. rain;WSW;17;68%;82%;3
Buffalo, NY;60;49;53;29;Cooler with rain;W;16;76%;67%;1
Burlington, VT;65;44;53;29;Breezy with rain;NW;14;70%;88%;1
Caribou, ME;27;18;36;20;Snow and sleet;ESE;10;74%;85%;1
Casper, WY;52;33;48;33;Decreasing clouds;SW;17;57%;41%;3
Charleston, SC;68;56;71;58;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;70%;30%;3
Charleston, WV;71;54;63;46;Cloudy, a t-storm;NNW;12;70%;69%;1
Charlotte, NC;67;53;66;55;A shower or two;SW;10;66%;71%;1
Cheyenne, WY;54;31;53;35;Partly sunny;W;10;44%;12%;4
Chicago, IL;55;36;43;36;Clearing and cooler;SE;16;67%;58%;3
Cleveland, OH;68;51;56;31;Morning rain;NNE;18;75%;77%;1
Columbia, SC;72;56;70;55;Mostly cloudy;SW;8;62%;36%;2
Columbus, OH;64;51;57;37;Mild with rain;NE;12;76%;67%;1
Concord, NH;71;37;61;34;Rather cloudy, mild;SW;6;59%;68%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;54;78;65;Warm with some sun;S;6;59%;35%;5
Denver, CO;59;35;62;36;Partly sunny;SW;7;38%;19%;5
Des Moines, IA;51;27;52;39;Sun, then clouds;S;7;62%;66%;4
Detroit, MI;61;49;54;31;A little a.m. rain;E;11;53%;63%;3
Dodge City, KS;56;36;69;41;Partly sunny;S;16;59%;3%;5
Duluth, MN;37;20;37;23;Turning out cloudy;SW;5;68%;16%;4
El Paso, TX;67;49;74;55;Clouds and sun;WSW;6;50%;8%;5
Fairbanks, AK;7;-10;2;-24;Clearing, very cold;ENE;5;68%;21%;2
Fargo, ND;18;6;29;20;Not as cold;SSW;6;72%;29%;2
Grand Junction, CO;60;38;61;39;Mostly cloudy;ESE;8;35%;44%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;56;37;50;31;Decreasing clouds;WSW;15;60%;44%;3
Hartford, CT;71;45;62;40;A little p.m. rain;SW;14;60%;83%;3
Helena, MT;47;26;51;36;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;12;38%;5%;4
Honolulu, HI;79;68;81;66;Partial sunshine;N;7;57%;50%;9
Houston, TX;74;65;77;64;A shower in the p.m.;S;5;74%;64%;3
Indianapolis, IN;63;51;55;41;Occasional a.m. rain;ENE;11;73%;60%;1
Jackson, MS;72;62;75;62;A shower or t-storm;SSW;7;72%;66%;2
Jacksonville, FL;72;57;76;57;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;63%;14%;3
Juneau, AK;39;34;39;29;A touch of rain;SE;8;87%;82%;1
Kansas City, MO;59;33;58;43;Inc. clouds;SSE;5;59%;64%;5
Knoxville, TN;66;53;63;53;Cloudy, a t-storm;NW;10;75%;81%;1
Las Vegas, NV;70;53;62;54;A little rain;NE;6;53%;81%;1
Lexington, KY;63;52;60;46;Showers and t-storms;NNW;14;79%;69%;1
Little Rock, AR;63;55;69;52;Partly sunny, warmer;ESE;6;51%;20%;5
Long Beach, CA;72;57;64;56;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;11;74%;84%;1
Los Angeles, CA;75;56;65;55;Rain and a t-storm;ESE;8;83%;88%;2
Louisville, KY;65;56;62;45;Showers and t-storms;NE;11;69%;64%;1
Madison, WI;50;30;48;36;Inc. clouds;SSE;5;56%;68%;4
Memphis, TN;68;60;66;51;Rain and drizzle;ENE;9;65%;66%;2
Miami, FL;75;71;79;70;Variable cloudiness;E;15;55%;64%;6
Milwaukee, WI;53;34;44;34;Decreasing clouds;WSW;17;53%;70%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;42;24;42;29;Clouding up;NNW;4;53%;74%;3
Mobile, AL;72;62;72;61;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;78%;64%;2
Montgomery, AL;70;56;67;58;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;80%;78%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;34;25;35;14;Very windy;W;47;94%;84%;1
Nashville, TN;68;59;68;47;Showers and t-storms;NE;9;68%;67%;2
New Orleans, LA;76;64;76;62;A shower or t-storm;S;8;75%;64%;2
New York, NY;71;53;64;43;A little p.m. rain;WSW;18;56%;86%;2
Newark, NJ;70;48;63;41;A little p.m. rain;WSW;15;61%;83%;2
Norfolk, VA;72;54;70;53;Inc. clouds;SW;13;59%;59%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;71;39;73;59;Increasing clouds;SSE;7;58%;28%;5
Olympia, WA;52;27;52;38;Partly sunny;SSW;7;70%;52%;3
Omaha, NE;37;22;51;32;A p.m. shower or two;SSE;8;72%;82%;4
Orlando, FL;77;61;80;62;Partial sunshine;ESE;9;58%;30%;6
Philadelphia, PA;70;50;65;43;A few showers;W;14;61%;80%;2
Phoenix, AZ;76;57;69;59;Showers, not as warm;ESE;6;70%;99%;1
Pittsburgh, PA;68;51;59;33;Cooler with rain;NW;14;72%;69%;1
Portland, ME;62;36;51;37;A little p.m. rain;SW;6;83%;82%;2
Portland, OR;56;31;60;39;Some sun;N;4;61%;17%;4
Providence, RI;71;46;63;42;Turning cloudy;SW;14;49%;77%;3
Raleigh, NC;71;54;68;55;Mostly cloudy;WSW;11;61%;69%;2
Reno, NV;55;34;60;36;Partly sunny;NNE;7;48%;9%;3
Richmond, VA;70;55;69;48;Cloudy and breezy;WSW;14;55%;55%;1
Roswell, NM;69;42;77;50;Clouds and sun, warm;W;7;50%;26%;6
Sacramento, CA;67;44;73;49;Warmer;NNW;8;55%;5%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;57;40;57;39;Cloudy;ENE;6;55%;26%;2
San Antonio, TX;75;63;82;63;Warmer with clearing;SSE;6;75%;28%;3
San Diego, CA;69;60;69;59;Rain and a t-storm;S;9;73%;88%;1
San Francisco, CA;64;51;64;52;A shower in the p.m.;SW;8;69%;56%;3
Savannah, GA;72;56;75;58;Mostly cloudy;S;5;68%;44%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;50;34;52;43;Partly sunny;SSW;10;63%;58%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;36;21;47;25;Showers around;NE;7;64%;82%;3
Spokane, WA;48;27;52;37;Mostly sunny;SW;8;54%;7%;4
Springfield, IL;58;40;50;39;Decreasing clouds;SE;10;72%;29%;3
St. Louis, MO;59;41;52;42;Partly sunny;SSE;8;72%;29%;4
Tampa, FL;78;60;81;61;Some sun;E;7;64%;16%;7
Toledo, OH;63;52;54;35;A little a.m. rain;SE;10;70%;62%;2
Tucson, AZ;76;56;73;59;Spotty showers;ESE;6;58%;86%;2
Tulsa, OK;72;38;67;55;Thickening clouds;SSE;5;60%;58%;5
Vero Beach, FL;77;65;78;63;Variable cloudiness;ESE;13;59%;64%;5
Washington, DC;74;56;69;43;A few showers;WNW;15;59%;74%;1
Wichita, KS;59;33;62;47;Partly sunny;SSE;7;61%;12%;5
Wilmington, DE;69;50;65;43;A few showers;W;14;65%;80%;2
