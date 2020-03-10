Atlantic City, NJ;65;46;53;41;Showers around;E;8;54%;62%;4
Austin, TX;81;66;83;65;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;5;66%;16%;5
Baltimore, MD;70;44;55;42;Showers around;N;4;54%;67%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;75;63;78;63;A passing shower;SSW;7;69%;59%;3
Billings, MT;54;38;59;29;Partly sunny;NNW;16;41%;66%;2
Birmingham, AL;68;59;73;61;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;68%;66%;2
Bismarck, ND;44;30;56;30;Partial sunshine;NW;14;55%;18%;3
Boise, ID;57;35;62;30;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;46%;0%;4
Boston, MA;64;42;53;36;Partial sunshine;ESE;9;35%;3%;4
Bridgeport, CT;60;39;53;34;Sun and clouds;SSE;5;40%;4%;4
Buffalo, NY;54;29;45;32;Plenty of clouds;SE;6;55%;39%;2
Burlington, VT;57;28;38;25;Colder;ENE;7;52%;19%;3
Caribou, ME;31;19;31;6;Mostly cloudy;N;9;57%;11%;2
Casper, WY;50;34;54;28;Sunny and windy;SW;27;42%;47%;5
Charleston, SC;71;58;74;57;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;72%;76%;4
Charleston, WV;63;47;62;45;Cloudy with a shower;WNW;5;74%;63%;1
Charlotte, NC;66;53;73;49;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;59%;55%;1
Cheyenne, WY;54;36;59;33;Mostly sunny, mild;W;17;37%;17%;5
Chicago, IL;40;36;51;42;A shower in the a.m.;SE;6;69%;60%;1
Cleveland, OH;56;32;47;40;Cloudy;SE;6;63%;35%;1
Columbia, SC;71;54;77;54;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;64%;70%;1
Columbus, OH;56;40;53;41;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;5;62%;59%;1
Concord, NH;63;34;49;26;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;9;39%;5%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;65;84;66;Mainly cloudy, warm;S;13;68%;44%;3
Denver, CO;63;36;68;39;Partly sunny, mild;WSW;7;34%;16%;5
Des Moines, IA;51;37;60;46;Mostly sunny;S;6;63%;3%;4
Detroit, MI;53;31;46;35;Cloudy;ESE;4;64%;43%;1
Dodge City, KS;73;41;69;46;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;9;62%;55%;5
Duluth, MN;37;21;40;34;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;80%;57%;3
El Paso, TX;73;55;75;57;A thick cloud cover;W;8;55%;29%;3
Fairbanks, AK;-1;-22;-1;-15;Very cold;NE;3;63%;5%;2
Fargo, ND;30;21;38;29;Sun and some clouds;SW;13;89%;12%;3
Grand Junction, CO;59;37;58;38;A shower in the a.m.;SE;7;47%;74%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;49;31;46;37;Showers of rain/snow;ESE;4;73%;62%;1
Hartford, CT;66;39;56;34;Clouds and sun, mild;NE;6;38%;4%;4
Helena, MT;51;36;52;27;Windy in the p.m.;W;16;40%;80%;3
Honolulu, HI;81;67;82;67;Showers around;N;6;59%;80%;9
Houston, TX;82;64;80;65;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;7;71%;10%;4
Indianapolis, IN;53;41;55;45;Mostly cloudy;S;5;67%;41%;1
Jackson, MS;77;62;78;62;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;7;67%;67%;2
Jacksonville, FL;75;58;80;57;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;64%;38%;6
Juneau, AK;39;29;35;19;Cloudy;NNE;4;75%;44%;1
Kansas City, MO;56;41;67;50;Mostly sunny;S;4;59%;9%;5
Knoxville, TN;62;55;67;52;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;7;59%;66%;2
Las Vegas, NV;60;53;68;52;Clouds and sun;NNE;6;67%;69%;3
Lexington, KY;58;47;60;47;Cloudy with a shower;SSW;6;68%;63%;1
Little Rock, AR;67;49;67;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;6;82%;89%;2
Long Beach, CA;65;58;68;53;Decreasing clouds;WNW;5;70%;38%;4
Los Angeles, CA;67;57;69;53;Clearing, a shower;WSW;6;77%;63%;3
Louisville, KY;61;46;61;48;Clouds, a shower;SE;5;64%;66%;1
Madison, WI;47;37;49;40;Mostly cloudy;SSE;4;67%;31%;1
Memphis, TN;64;50;65;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;8;79%;90%;1
Miami, FL;78;71;78;69;More clouds than sun;ENE;12;63%;50%;6
Milwaukee, WI;40;33;47;39;A bit of a.m. snow;SSE;6;67%;64%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;42;29;49;39;Partly sunny, mild;S;8;59%;22%;4
Mobile, AL;70;60;75;60;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;74%;55%;3
Montgomery, AL;67;58;72;59;Mainly cloudy;SW;5;73%;66%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;35;13;19;10;Very windy, colder;WNW;53;53%;19%;4
Nashville, TN;66;45;66;56;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;68%;95%;2
New Orleans, LA;75;62;78;63;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;70%;30%;6
New York, NY;66;43;55;40;Cooler;SSE;6;36%;3%;4
Newark, NJ;65;41;56;38;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;6;37%;4%;4
Norfolk, VA;73;53;62;49;Cooler with a shower;E;7;68%;74%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;71;59;74;60;Mostly cloudy, mild;SE;8;56%;7%;4
Olympia, WA;55;39;52;31;Low clouds;W;7;67%;34%;1
Omaha, NE;45;34;62;45;Mostly sunny, mild;S;8;72%;25%;4
Orlando, FL;79;61;82;61;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;58%;46%;7
Philadelphia, PA;68;42;59;41;Increasing clouds;S;6;38%;5%;4
Phoenix, AZ;72;61;72;60;A little rain;NNW;5;76%;76%;2
Pittsburgh, PA;58;33;53;41;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;4;67%;66%;2
Portland, ME;46;36;46;32;Partly sunny;NW;7;44%;8%;4
Portland, OR;59;39;55;33;Clouds breaking;NW;6;65%;44%;3
Providence, RI;67;42;56;33;Partly sunny, mild;SSE;6;32%;3%;4
Raleigh, NC;68;53;73;52;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;62%;55%;1
Reno, NV;61;35;63;34;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;48%;14%;3
Richmond, VA;69;51;63;46;A passing shower;NE;5;55%;66%;2
Roswell, NM;76;52;77;52;Clouds and sun;WSW;6;52%;4%;4
Sacramento, CA;77;49;73;46;Clouds and sun;SW;6;61%;15%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;58;40;60;39;Variable cloudiness;SSE;7;48%;35%;3
San Antonio, TX;81;63;83;64;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;7;73%;28%;7
San Diego, CA;66;61;68;56;Decreasing clouds;NNW;6;70%;43%;3
San Francisco, CA;68;53;64;49;Mostly cloudy;W;8;77%;11%;4
Savannah, GA;74;57;79;57;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;65%;66%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;43;51;39;Partly sunny;E;7;68%;53%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;39;24;59;39;Sunshine and mild;S;11;66%;13%;4
Spokane, WA;51;37;52;27;Partial sunshine;W;10;48%;26%;4
Springfield, IL;42;39;59;46;Clearing;ESE;6;68%;30%;3
St. Louis, MO;45;41;64;49;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;65%;43%;2
Tampa, FL;80;61;81;59;Mostly sunny;N;5;72%;30%;7
Toledo, OH;52;35;51;39;Cloudy;SE;3;68%;49%;1
Tucson, AZ;75;59;73;57;A little rain;NNW;6;69%;81%;2
Tulsa, OK;67;53;74;57;Showers and t-storms;NE;6;66%;68%;3
Vero Beach, FL;80;63;79;61;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;63%;43%;6
Washington, DC;70;45;55;43;Showers around;ENE;5;53%;66%;3
Wichita, KS;57;47;68;52;Partly sunny;SSE;5;58%;75%;5
Wilmington, DE;67;42;57;40;Increasing clouds;S;6;43%;4%;4
