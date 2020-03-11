Austin, TX;84;63;82;64;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;6;69%;55%;5
Baltimore, MD;53;46;59;51;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;65%;77%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;80;62;80;64;Cloudy;S;9;66%;21%;2
Billings, MT;60;28;43;25;A little a.m. snow;NE;9;50%;62%;2
Birmingham, AL;69;61;77;64;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;69%;66%;3
Bismarck, ND;53;30;39;23;Windy and colder;NW;20;52%;2%;3
Boise, ID;63;31;53;30;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;7;49%;0%;4
Boston, MA;52;36;47;41;Variable clouds;ESE;10;55%;25%;3
Bridgeport, CT;53;36;48;41;Mostly cloudy;E;8;63%;76%;2
Buffalo, NY;45;36;54;45;Mostly cloudy, mild;SSE;5;68%;70%;3
Burlington, VT;35;25;47;39;Partly sunny, milder;SE;6;52%;67%;2
Caribou, ME;29;6;30;15;Partly sunny;E;4;56%;2%;4
Casper, WY;56;28;36;19;A bit of a.m. snow;ESE;10;68%;57%;2
Charleston, SC;74;58;75;60;Clouds limiting sun;SSW;7;71%;29%;5
Charleston, WV;62;46;73;57;A little p.m. rain;S;5;67%;87%;2
Charlotte, NC;76;50;75;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSW;5;54%;55%;4
Cheyenne, WY;58;34;43;25;Cooler;SSE;12;56%;63%;3
Chicago, IL;44;41;59;34;Spotty p.m. showers;W;16;67%;86%;1
Cleveland, OH;45;41;56;43;Not as cool;S;7;65%;65%;3
Columbia, SC;77;55;79;62;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;57%;55%;2
Columbus, OH;53;40;61;44;Showers around;SSW;6;74%;89%;2
Concord, NH;46;26;46;34;Partly sunny;SE;5;51%;65%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;66;85;62;Showers and t-storms;W;16;67%;85%;4
Denver, CO;68;39;55;31;Cooler but pleasant;E;9;47%;23%;3
Des Moines, IA;59;48;59;29;Windy in the p.m.;NW;16;67%;56%;2
Detroit, MI;45;36;53;38;Clouds and sun, mild;SSE;7;73%;68%;3
Dodge City, KS;71;46;68;31;Turning cloudy, mild;ENE;19;46%;27%;5
Duluth, MN;42;34;42;23;Bit of rain, snow;WNW;9;74%;66%;1
El Paso, TX;76;58;69;55;Spotty p.m. showers;SSE;7;62%;86%;2
Fairbanks, AK;-3;-14;9;-3;Very cold;NE;3;62%;12%;2
Fargo, ND;39;30;35;15;Mostly cloudy;WNW;14;75%;14%;1
Grand Junction, CO;51;38;62;38;Partly sunny;ENE;7;45%;33%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;44;36;57;34;Not as cool;WSW;9;68%;79%;3
Hartford, CT;54;33;53;42;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;57%;67%;2
Helena, MT;57;27;44;22;Morning flurries;SW;13;41%;67%;4
Honolulu, HI;84;66;82;67;A touch of rain;NNE;3;59%;88%;3
Houston, TX;82;66;82;66;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;8;70%;20%;3
Indianapolis, IN;48;41;62;37;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;6;75%;98%;1
Jackson, MS;80;61;80;64;Cloudy and very warm;SSW;11;62%;69%;2
Jacksonville, FL;81;58;82;57;Clouds and sun, warm;S;6;63%;14%;6
Juneau, AK;32;16;30;14;Mostly sunny, cold;NE;8;45%;6%;2
Kansas City, MO;68;49;67;37;Showers and t-storms;NNW;9;64%;68%;2
Knoxville, TN;69;54;71;61;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;66%;81%;2
Las Vegas, NV;68;52;72;53;Spotty p.m. showers;NNE;7;53%;92%;5
Lexington, KY;58;48;67;48;Mild with rain;SW;9;72%;93%;1
Little Rock, AR;68;59;76;54;Showers and t-storms;WSW;13;76%;83%;2
Long Beach, CA;70;54;65;56;Showers/thunderstorm;S;4;77%;92%;4
Los Angeles, CA;73;53;67;56;Morning t-storms;SSW;6;82%;94%;2
Louisville, KY;59;48;67;46;Heavy p.m. t-storms;SW;8;73%;88%;1
Madison, WI;45;39;58;31;A few showers;WNW;14;59%;65%;1
Memphis, TN;67;58;73;54;A p.m. t-storm;SW;13;79%;85%;1
Miami, FL;79;69;80;69;Mostly sunny, nice;E;10;63%;27%;8
Milwaukee, WI;46;39;57;34;A little p.m. rain;WNW;15;62%;89%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;43;39;47;27;A shower;WNW;12;66%;58%;2
Mobile, AL;72;60;74;62;Partly sunny;S;8;79%;17%;6
Montgomery, AL;71;59;78;61;Sun and clouds;SSW;7;65%;28%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;18;12;19;17;Windy;SSE;27;90%;59%;2
Nashville, TN;60;56;74;53;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;75%;75%;1
New Orleans, LA;80;62;80;65;Cloudy;S;9;72%;23%;3
New York, NY;56;41;50;45;Rather cloudy;E;7;59%;80%;2
Newark, NJ;57;38;49;45;Cooler;E;6;59%;83%;2
Norfolk, VA;62;49;66;57;Rather cloudy;SE;7;78%;69%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;76;58;79;47;Clouds and sun;NNE;13;46%;7%;5
Olympia, WA;55;32;52;32;Partly sunny;SSW;4;65%;47%;4
Omaha, NE;64;48;58;29;Increasingly windy;NNW;18;61%;57%;4
Orlando, FL;84;62;84;62;Partly sunny, warm;SE;4;57%;30%;7
Philadelphia, PA;58;40;56;49;Rather cloudy;E;6;52%;82%;1
Phoenix, AZ;69;63;72;57;Afternoon rain;SW;5;79%;90%;2
Pittsburgh, PA;50;42;65;53;Showers around;SE;6;61%;92%;2
Portland, ME;47;31;41;38;Periods of sun;SE;8;56%;22%;2
Portland, OR;55;33;55;34;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;62%;27%;4
Providence, RI;57;33;52;39;More clouds than sun;ESE;7;52%;55%;3
Raleigh, NC;77;52;77;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;5;60%;27%;4
Reno, NV;62;34;64;30;Sunny;NNE;6;45%;1%;5
Richmond, VA;65;46;67;58;Mostly cloudy, mild;ESE;5;66%;80%;1
Roswell, NM;77;52;76;54;Cloudy;S;6;48%;44%;2
Sacramento, CA;73;46;77;43;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;6;61%;2%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;61;41;57;33;Mostly sunny, nice;E;7;43%;5%;5
San Antonio, TX;85;63;84;65;Cloudy and very warm;SSE;7;71%;33%;3
San Diego, CA;67;58;66;59;Thundershower;W;7;75%;75%;3
San Francisco, CA;66;49;65;49;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;78%;2%;5
Savannah, GA;80;57;79;58;Sunny intervals;SSW;5;69%;24%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;38;51;38;Some sunshine;WNW;5;67%;50%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;61;37;46;27;Increasingly windy;NW;19;69%;8%;4
Spokane, WA;52;27;49;30;Partly sunny;SSE;4;48%;16%;4
Springfield, IL;49;43;61;32;Afternoon t-storms;NW;10;75%;70%;2
St. Louis, MO;62;47;63;39;Thunderstorms;NW;6;77%;74%;1
Tampa, FL;81;59;83;60;Partly sunny;N;5;70%;9%;7
Toledo, OH;46;37;58;38;Not as cool;SSW;4;69%;74%;3
Tucson, AZ;73;59;69;53;A little p.m. rain;ESE;6;80%;92%;1
Tulsa, OK;76;58;81;46;Clouds and sun, warm;NNE;9;54%;29%;5
Vero Beach, FL;81;62;81;62;Partly sunny;SE;7;65%;16%;7
Washington, DC;56;45;62;54;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;64%;77%;1
Wichita, KS;70;53;71;40;Inc. clouds;NNE;13;49%;11%;5
Wilmington, DE;57;42;56;50;Rather cloudy;E;7;57%;81%;1
