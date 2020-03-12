Austin, TX;85;65;80;67;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;71%;55%;2
Baltimore, MD;58;53;73;41;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;14;55%;56%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;81;63;81;67;Cloudy;SE;7;71%;57%;2
Billings, MT;42;26;39;26;Mostly cloudy;ESE;9;58%;44%;1
Birmingham, AL;78;64;67;57;A t-storm in spots;NE;7;69%;57%;1
Bismarck, ND;39;23;34;16;Increasing clouds;E;10;39%;8%;4
Boise, ID;54;31;58;38;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;10;41%;36%;4
Boston, MA;46;42;60;39;Rain, mainly early;W;18;70%;87%;1
Bridgeport, CT;46;42;63;36;Heavy morning rain;WNW;18;72%;77%;3
Buffalo, NY;52;44;48;32;Windy;WSW;22;76%;55%;4
Burlington, VT;49;40;51;34;Periods of rain;WSW;16;65%;70%;1
Caribou, ME;30;12;38;28;Snow in the morning;WSW;15;75%;89%;1
Casper, WY;34;17;37;24;A bit of p.m. snow;E;15;70%;80%;2
Charleston, SC;73;60;77;61;Sun and clouds, warm;SW;9;65%;38%;6
Charleston, WV;74;57;62;36;A little a.m. rain;WNW;10;56%;54%;4
Charlotte, NC;76;64;74;50;A passing shower;N;7;60%;63%;2
Cheyenne, WY;34;25;32;24;A snow shower;SSE;13;83%;94%;1
Chicago, IL;54;34;48;35;Partly sunny;WNW;15;38%;7%;4
Cleveland, OH;56;41;46;35;Windy and cooler;W;22;59%;0%;4
Columbia, SC;79;63;80;58;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;58%;44%;2
Columbus, OH;63;44;51;32;Partly sunny, cooler;WNW;13;54%;4%;5
Concord, NH;44;35;56;32;Mild with rain;W;10;74%;73%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;63;68;62;Showers and t-storms;E;13;81%;83%;1
Denver, CO;49;32;44;29;Rain to snow;E;10;81%;80%;1
Des Moines, IA;62;29;50;31;Partly sunny;E;10;45%;55%;4
Detroit, MI;51;38;46;31;Mostly sunny, windy;W;22;50%;0%;4
Dodge City, KS;64;36;38;29;Rain and sleet;ESE;17;72%;89%;1
Duluth, MN;38;24;32;18;Areas of low clouds;WNW;16;58%;2%;2
El Paso, TX;68;55;70;46;Spotty showers;W;10;55%;63%;3
Fairbanks, AK;8;-1;21;1;Not as cold;E;3;60%;11%;2
Fargo, ND;37;14;24;9;Increasing clouds;N;10;66%;0%;4
Grand Junction, CO;63;40;54;39;Cloudy and cooler;SSE;10;58%;81%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;55;33;42;28;Increasingly windy;WNW;17;55%;0%;4
Hartford, CT;51;42;65;36;Heavy morning rain;WNW;10;71%;77%;3
Helena, MT;43;19;33;10;A bit of p.m. snow;NW;9;54%;98%;1
Honolulu, HI;79;67;80;68;Showers around;NE;3;72%;83%;4
Houston, TX;82;68;80;68;Cloudy with a shower;SE;7;74%;46%;2
Indianapolis, IN;60;37;50;36;Cooler;NW;11;49%;10%;5
Jackson, MS;81;65;73;62;Cloudy, a t-storm;E;5;72%;66%;1
Jacksonville, FL;82;58;86;60;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;56%;11%;7
Juneau, AK;27;12;32;20;Sunny, but cold;E;8;51%;0%;2
Kansas City, MO;66;36;52;35;Partly sunny, cooler;ENE;7;44%;82%;4
Knoxville, TN;70;62;65;47;Considerable clouds;N;7;61%;43%;2
Las Vegas, NV;72;53;60;51;A shower in the a.m.;SSE;9;74%;59%;2
Lexington, KY;67;49;56;38;Cooler;NNW;10;50%;16%;5
Little Rock, AR;76;54;56;45;A t-storm, cooler;ENE;11;63%;80%;2
Long Beach, CA;59;57;62;55;Morning rain, cloudy;S;7;77%;85%;1
Los Angeles, CA;64;56;62;55;Morning rain, cloudy;SSE;7;81%;85%;1
Louisville, KY;67;46;56;39;Cooler;NNW;9;44%;17%;5
Madison, WI;51;30;46;27;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;12;40%;2%;4
Memphis, TN;74;54;56;47;Cooler;ENE;14;61%;68%;2
Miami, FL;79;70;81;73;Partly sunny;NE;10;61%;9%;8
Milwaukee, WI;55;33;47;30;Sunny and breezy;NW;18;40%;0%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;43;26;38;22;Mostly sunny;NW;15;45%;0%;4
Mobile, AL;71;64;76;62;Some brightening;SE;7;77%;21%;4
Montgomery, AL;78;62;74;58;Spotty showers;ENE;6;72%;69%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;22;17;27;7;Very windy, snowy;W;46;99%;74%;1
Nashville, TN;73;52;58;46;Cooler;NNE;8;56%;33%;4
New Orleans, LA;81;65;80;66;Cloudy and humid;SE;7;73%;30%;2
New York, NY;50;46;67;40;Heavy morning rain;WNW;19;67%;76%;3
Newark, NJ;49;45;68;38;Heavy morning rain;WNW;15;59%;76%;4
Norfolk, VA;60;53;77;48;A shower in the a.m.;NW;11;63%;58%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;81;47;51;46;Cooler with rain;E;12;64%;89%;1
Olympia, WA;53;31;43;30;A little rain;NE;5;83%;81%;1
Omaha, NE;60;28;49;32;Partly sunny;SE;6;51%;80%;4
Orlando, FL;86;64;87;64;Sunshine and warm;SE;5;55%;6%;7
Philadelphia, PA;56;49;71;40;Showers around;WNW;15;60%;65%;4
Phoenix, AZ;70;57;66;54;A few showers;S;6;65%;84%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;66;53;55;31;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;14;46%;55%;4
Portland, ME;39;38;51;37;Breezy with rain;W;14;71%;77%;1
Portland, OR;56;35;44;35;Occasional rain;SSE;6;77%;89%;1
Providence, RI;51;40;61;36;Rain, mainly early;W;14;70%;91%;1
Raleigh, NC;73;62;76;48;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;62%;47%;2
Reno, NV;64;30;65;39;Plenty of sunshine;SW;11;38%;23%;5
Richmond, VA;65;55;79;43;Showers around;NW;15;57%;65%;3
Roswell, NM;74;55;72;44;Spotty showers;W;14;67%;63%;4
Sacramento, CA;82;45;71;47;Sunny and nice;SSW;9;67%;30%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;58;34;52;46;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;51%;29%;5
San Antonio, TX;87;66;81;69;Mostly cloudy;SE;8;72%;44%;2
San Diego, CA;63;58;64;59;Rain and drizzle;S;8;72%;83%;1
San Francisco, CA;66;50;62;49;Low clouds breaking;WSW;12;71%;58%;5
Savannah, GA;80;58;83;61;Warm with some sun;WNW;7;62%;16%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;38;44;34;A touch of rain;N;7;79%;82%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;48;25;44;24;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;52%;74%;4
Spokane, WA;49;29;40;17;Rain and snow shower;NNE;10;62%;93%;1
Springfield, IL;57;32;51;33;Sun and clouds;NNE;10;51%;51%;5
St. Louis, MO;60;39;51;37;Clouds and sun;NNE;7;43%;76%;5
Tampa, FL;83;60;85;61;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;63%;3%;7
Toledo, OH;53;39;47;32;Mostly sunny, cooler;W;16;51%;0%;4
Tucson, AZ;69;52;64;46;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;8;62%;60%;2
Tulsa, OK;83;47;53;45;Cooler;E;10;51%;84%;3
Vero Beach, FL;82;63;82;63;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;64%;4%;7
Washington, DC;62;53;74;42;A shower in the a.m.;NW;13;57%;55%;4
Wichita, KS;66;40;46;38;A shower in the p.m.;E;11;51%;93%;2
Wilmington, DE;56;49;71;38;Showers around;WNW;16;64%;81%;4
