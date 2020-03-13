Austin, TX;81;68;82;63;Showers around;SSE;5;71%;70%;2
Baltimore, MD;73;42;58;41;Cooler;NNW;8;33%;60%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;82;67;83;64;Cloudy and very warm;SSE;8;66%;23%;3
Billings, MT;35;27;44;18;Not as cold;NNE;8;57%;82%;2
Birmingham, AL;68;59;78;63;Warmer;SW;6;59%;74%;4
Bismarck, ND;31;15;27;21;Cloudy and cold;ESE;12;55%;69%;1
Boise, ID;57;41;54;39;Spotty showers;ESE;7;58%;89%;2
Boston, MA;60;40;55;33;Mostly sunny;NW;20;34%;1%;4
Bridgeport, CT;65;37;53;35;Partly sunny;NW;19;38%;3%;4
Buffalo, NY;45;33;39;27;Clouds and sun;NNW;11;58%;0%;4
Burlington, VT;53;34;44;21;Turning sunny, windy;NNW;18;45%;7%;4
Caribou, ME;35;30;34;11;Windy with some sun;NW;17;56%;29%;2
Casper, WY;30;23;48;31;Milder;SSW;17;69%;12%;3
Charleston, SC;78;61;67;58;Not as warm;ENE;9;64%;41%;3
Charleston, WV;64;37;48;37;A little p.m. rain;NNE;4;50%;90%;2
Charlotte, NC;76;51;62;49;Cloudy and cooler;ESE;6;39%;66%;1
Cheyenne, WY;30;23;45;29;Mostly cloudy;S;10;77%;19%;3
Chicago, IL;48;35;38;32;A bit of p.m. snow;NNE;10;56%;60%;1
Cleveland, OH;47;35;40;32;Increasing clouds;NNE;8;56%;41%;4
Columbia, SC;80;59;66;55;Cloudy and cooler;NE;6;46%;69%;1
Columbus, OH;51;31;42;29;Afternoon rain;NNE;4;56%;80%;3
Concord, NH;53;31;50;23;Winds subsiding;NW;18;41%;4%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;69;60;72;54;A stray a.m. t-storm;NNE;11;81%;81%;2
Denver, CO;41;27;56;32;Some sun;N;6;66%;21%;5
Des Moines, IA;50;30;38;26;A bit of a.m. snow;ENE;12;70%;75%;1
Detroit, MI;48;31;42;29;Inc. clouds;NE;5;50%;25%;4
Dodge City, KS;43;28;46;31;Rain and drizzle;ENE;12;92%;56%;1
Duluth, MN;31;18;28;20;Sunny intervals;ENE;7;62%;1%;4
El Paso, TX;70;46;69;49;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;46%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;23;3;24;17;Turning cloudy;NE;3;82%;82%;1
Fargo, ND;25;10;24;16;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;67%;4%;3
Grand Junction, CO;58;41;56;38;Mostly cloudy;ESE;10;51%;30%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;42;28;41;27;Turning cloudy;NNE;6;52%;3%;3
Hartford, CT;64;36;54;34;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;15;38%;2%;4
Helena, MT;31;12;13;0;A little snow;NW;12;61%;89%;1
Honolulu, HI;80;69;82;70;Showers around;ENE;9;61%;84%;4
Houston, TX;80;70;80;68;Cloudy;SE;7;74%;34%;2
Indianapolis, IN;49;35;39;30;Snow and rain;NE;7;64%;83%;1
Jackson, MS;75;64;80;65;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSW;7;66%;44%;2
Jacksonville, FL;85;59;84;62;Warm with some sun;ESE;7;66%;10%;7
Juneau, AK;31;18;40;24;Sunny, not as cold;ENE;4;63%;0%;2
Kansas City, MO;47;35;41;33;Showers around;NE;14;74%;68%;1
Knoxville, TN;66;48;54;48;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;6;74%;96%;1
Las Vegas, NV;62;52;65;50;Mainly cloudy;SSE;11;48%;3%;2
Lexington, KY;55;39;42;34;Rain and a t-storm;NE;9;68%;87%;1
Little Rock, AR;58;45;58;42;Couple of t-storms;NNE;7;80%;87%;1
Long Beach, CA;60;55;63;53;Mostly cloudy, cool;S;7;73%;69%;2
Los Angeles, CA;60;55;62;54;Showers around;S;6;73%;88%;2
Louisville, KY;56;41;43;36;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;8;67%;84%;1
Madison, WI;45;28;38;25;Rather cloudy;NE;6;52%;6%;2
Memphis, TN;58;49;67;44;Showers and t-storms;N;8;74%;87%;1
Miami, FL;82;74;82;73;Partly sunny;ENE;11;66%;30%;7
Milwaukee, WI;49;31;38;30;Mostly cloudy;NNE;9;54%;6%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;39;22;37;25;Clouds and sun;NE;8;49%;1%;3
Mobile, AL;76;63;78;59;Mostly cloudy;S;7;71%;13%;5
Montgomery, AL;76;59;79;59;Mainly cloudy, warm;SW;5;65%;25%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;32;7;12;1;Very windy, colder;NW;32;95%;14%;2
Nashville, TN;59;47;56;41;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;5;69%;85%;1
New Orleans, LA;81;67;81;64;Mostly cloudy;SE;8;69%;12%;5
New York, NY;68;41;54;40;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;11;34%;8%;5
Newark, NJ;67;39;55;39;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;10;34%;8%;5
Norfolk, VA;78;49;58;45;Cooler;NE;8;36%;56%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;47;45;59;42;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;8;87%;58%;1
Olympia, WA;39;30;45;25;A little a.m. rain;NNE;10;61%;60%;1
Omaha, NE;48;31;38;27;A bit of a.m. snow;E;15;81%;75%;1
Orlando, FL;87;65;88;65;Partly sunny, warm;E;7;56%;5%;7
Philadelphia, PA;70;40;57;40;Cooler;NNW;9;33%;55%;5
Phoenix, AZ;65;54;71;53;Clouds and sun, cool;N;5;56%;5%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;55;32;47;31;Rain and drizzle;N;5;39%;80%;5
Portland, ME;50;37;49;28;Mostly sunny, windy;WNW;20;41%;1%;4
Portland, OR;43;33;43;29;A bit of rain;E;11;70%;74%;1
Providence, RI;60;37;54;33;Mostly sunny;NW;14;42%;1%;4
Raleigh, NC;77;49;63;47;Cloudy and cooler;E;6;41%;76%;2
Reno, NV;63;40;51;34;Showers around;S;18;41%;92%;2
Richmond, VA;79;44;61;42;Cooler;NE;6;31%;58%;5
Roswell, NM;67;44;72;44;Sunny;WSW;6;48%;3%;6
Sacramento, CA;68;48;53;45;Spotty showers;S;8;78%;91%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;50;45;61;47;Windy;SSE;20;44%;39%;3
San Antonio, TX;84;69;84;67;A thick cloud cover;ESE;8;70%;69%;2
San Diego, CA;62;59;66;57;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;67%;55%;2
San Francisco, CA;61;50;54;48;Downpours;SW;10;78%;91%;1
Savannah, GA;84;60;75;59;Mainly cloudy;E;5;73%;21%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;40;35;44;30;A little a.m. rain;NE;12;53%;60%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;44;26;39;24;Mostly cloudy;E;12;63%;49%;2
Spokane, WA;43;17;31;13;A snow shower;NE;11;57%;60%;1
Springfield, IL;52;35;38;27;Bit of rain, snow;NE;12;75%;68%;1
St. Louis, MO;50;36;37;33;Colder with rain;NE;9;79%;78%;1
Tampa, FL;85;63;88;65;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;5;66%;4%;7
Toledo, OH;46;31;43;28;Becoming cloudy;NE;3;53%;41%;4
Tucson, AZ;66;47;70;46;Mostly sunny;W;6;53%;0%;6
Tulsa, OK;51;45;56;42;Rain and a t-storm;NNE;6;84%;68%;1
Vero Beach, FL;81;66;83;64;Partly sunny;E;8;66%;2%;7
Washington, DC;73;43;59;41;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;7;35%;57%;5
Wichita, KS;47;37;46;36;Cloudy;NE;9;78%;41%;1
Wilmington, DE;71;39;56;40;Cooler;NW;10;36%;65%;5
