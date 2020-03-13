US Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;56;36;48;28;Partly sunny, cooler;WNW;15;40%;0%;4

Albuquerque, NM;61;38;60;40;Clouds and sunshine;SE;5;44%;0%;6

Anchorage, AK;26;9;25;11;Sunny, but cold;NNE;3;67%;7%;2

Asheville, NC;65;46;54;49;Overcast;SSE;7;61%;73%;2

Atlanta, GA;71;57;69;54;A thick cloud cover;E;6;64%;76%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;69;43;56;41;Partly sunny, cooler;WNW;10;38%;54%;5

Austin, TX;81;68;82;63;Showers around;SSE;5;71%;70%;2

Baltimore, MD;73;42;58;41;Cooler;NNW;8;33%;60%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;82;67;83;64;Cloudy and very warm;SSE;8;66%;23%;3

Billings, MT;35;27;44;18;Not as cold;NNE;8;57%;82%;2

Birmingham, AL;68;59;78;63;Warmer;SW;6;59%;74%;4

Bismarck, ND;31;15;27;21;Cloudy and cold;ESE;12;55%;69%;1

Boise, ID;57;41;54;39;Spotty showers;ESE;7;58%;89%;2

Boston, MA;60;40;55;33;Mostly sunny;NW;20;34%;1%;4

Bridgeport, CT;65;37;53;35;Partly sunny;NW;19;38%;3%;4

Buffalo, NY;45;33;39;27;Clouds and sun;NNW;11;58%;0%;4

Burlington, VT;53;34;44;21;Turning sunny, windy;NNW;18;45%;7%;4

Caribou, ME;35;30;34;11;Windy with some sun;NW;17;56%;29%;2

Casper, WY;30;23;48;31;Milder;SSW;17;69%;12%;3

Charleston, SC;78;61;67;58;Not as warm;ENE;9;64%;41%;3

Charleston, WV;64;37;48;37;A little p.m. rain;NNE;4;50%;90%;2

Charlotte, NC;76;51;62;49;Cloudy and cooler;ESE;6;39%;66%;1

Cheyenne, WY;30;23;45;29;Mostly cloudy;S;10;77%;19%;3

Chicago, IL;48;35;38;32;A bit of p.m. snow;NNE;10;56%;60%;1

Cleveland, OH;47;35;40;32;Increasing clouds;NNE;8;56%;41%;4

Columbia, SC;80;59;66;55;Cloudy and cooler;NE;6;46%;69%;1

Columbus, OH;51;31;42;29;Afternoon rain;NNE;4;56%;80%;3

Concord, NH;53;31;50;23;Winds subsiding;NW;18;41%;4%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;69;60;72;54;A stray a.m. t-storm;NNE;11;81%;81%;2

Denver, CO;41;27;56;32;Some sun;N;6;66%;21%;5

Des Moines, IA;50;30;38;26;A bit of a.m. snow;ENE;12;70%;75%;1

Detroit, MI;48;31;42;29;Inc. clouds;NE;5;50%;25%;4

Dodge City, KS;43;28;46;31;Rain and drizzle;ENE;12;92%;56%;1

Duluth, MN;31;18;28;20;Sunny intervals;ENE;7;62%;1%;4

El Paso, TX;70;46;69;49;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;46%;0%;7

Fairbanks, AK;23;3;24;17;Turning cloudy;NE;3;82%;82%;1

Fargo, ND;25;10;24;16;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;67%;4%;3

Grand Junction, CO;58;41;56;38;Mostly cloudy;ESE;10;51%;30%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;42;28;41;27;Turning cloudy;NNE;6;52%;3%;3

Hartford, CT;64;36;54;34;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;15;38%;2%;4

Helena, MT;31;12;13;0;A little snow;NW;12;61%;89%;1

Honolulu, HI;80;69;82;70;Showers around;ENE;9;61%;84%;4

Houston, TX;80;70;80;68;Cloudy;SE;7;74%;34%;2

Indianapolis, IN;49;35;39;30;Snow and rain;NE;7;64%;83%;1

Jackson, MS;75;64;80;65;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSW;7;66%;44%;2

Jacksonville, FL;85;59;84;62;Warm with some sun;ESE;7;66%;10%;7

Juneau, AK;31;18;40;24;Sunny, not as cold;ENE;4;63%;0%;2

Kansas City, MO;47;35;41;33;Showers around;NE;14;74%;68%;1

Knoxville, TN;66;48;54;48;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;6;74%;96%;1

Las Vegas, NV;62;52;65;50;Mainly cloudy;SSE;11;48%;3%;2

Lexington, KY;55;39;42;34;Rain and a t-storm;NE;9;68%;87%;1

Little Rock, AR;58;45;58;42;Couple of t-storms;NNE;7;80%;87%;1

Long Beach, CA;60;55;63;53;Mostly cloudy, cool;S;7;73%;69%;2

Los Angeles, CA;60;55;62;54;Showers around;S;6;73%;88%;2

Louisville, KY;56;41;43;36;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;8;67%;84%;1

Madison, WI;45;28;38;25;Rather cloudy;NE;6;52%;6%;2

Memphis, TN;58;49;67;44;Showers and t-storms;N;8;74%;87%;1

Miami, FL;82;74;82;73;Partly sunny;ENE;11;66%;30%;7

Milwaukee, WI;49;31;38;30;Mostly cloudy;NNE;9;54%;6%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;39;22;37;25;Clouds and sun;NE;8;49%;1%;3

Mobile, AL;76;63;78;59;Mostly cloudy;S;7;71%;13%;5

Montgomery, AL;76;59;79;59;Mainly cloudy, warm;SW;5;65%;25%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;32;7;12;1;Very windy, colder;NW;32;95%;14%;2

Nashville, TN;59;47;56;41;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;5;69%;85%;1

New Orleans, LA;81;67;81;64;Mostly cloudy;SE;8;69%;12%;5

New York, NY;68;41;54;40;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;11;34%;8%;5

Newark, NJ;67;39;55;39;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;10;34%;8%;5

Norfolk, VA;78;49;58;45;Cooler;NE;8;36%;56%;5

Oklahoma City, OK;47;45;59;42;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;8;87%;58%;1

Olympia, WA;39;30;45;25;A little a.m. rain;NNE;10;61%;60%;1

Omaha, NE;48;31;38;27;A bit of a.m. snow;E;15;81%;75%;1

Orlando, FL;87;65;88;65;Partly sunny, warm;E;7;56%;5%;7

Philadelphia, PA;70;40;57;40;Cooler;NNW;9;33%;55%;5

Phoenix, AZ;65;54;71;53;Clouds and sun, cool;N;5;56%;5%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;55;32;47;31;Rain and drizzle;N;5;39%;80%;5

Portland, ME;50;37;49;28;Mostly sunny, windy;WNW;20;41%;1%;4

Portland, OR;43;33;43;29;A bit of rain;E;11;70%;74%;1

Providence, RI;60;37;54;33;Mostly sunny;NW;14;42%;1%;4

Raleigh, NC;77;49;63;47;Cloudy and cooler;E;6;41%;76%;2

Reno, NV;63;40;51;34;Showers around;S;18;41%;92%;2

Richmond, VA;79;44;61;42;Cooler;NE;6;31%;58%;5

Roswell, NM;67;44;72;44;Sunny;WSW;6;48%;3%;6

Sacramento, CA;68;48;53;45;Spotty showers;S;8;78%;91%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;50;45;61;47;Windy;SSE;20;44%;39%;3

San Antonio, TX;84;69;84;67;A thick cloud cover;ESE;8;70%;69%;2

San Diego, CA;62;59;66;57;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;67%;55%;2

San Francisco, CA;61;50;54;48;Downpours;SW;10;78%;91%;1

Savannah, GA;84;60;75;59;Mainly cloudy;E;5;73%;21%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;40;35;44;30;A little a.m. rain;NE;12;53%;60%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;44;26;39;24;Mostly cloudy;E;12;63%;49%;2

Spokane, WA;43;17;31;13;A snow shower;NE;11;57%;60%;1

Springfield, IL;52;35;38;27;Bit of rain, snow;NE;12;75%;68%;1

St. Louis, MO;50;36;37;33;Colder with rain;NE;9;79%;78%;1

Tampa, FL;85;63;88;65;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;5;66%;4%;7

Toledo, OH;46;31;43;28;Becoming cloudy;NE;3;53%;41%;4

Tucson, AZ;66;47;70;46;Mostly sunny;W;6;53%;0%;6

Tulsa, OK;51;45;56;42;Rain and a t-storm;NNE;6;84%;68%;1

Vero Beach, FL;81;66;83;64;Partly sunny;E;8;66%;2%;7

Washington, DC;73;43;59;41;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;7;35%;57%;5

Wichita, KS;47;37;46;36;Cloudy;NE;9;78%;41%;1

Wilmington, DE;71;39;56;40;Cooler;NW;10;36%;65%;5

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.