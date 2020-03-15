Austin, TX;66;64;78;67;Warmer;SSE;4;72%;64%;2
Baltimore, MD;53;38;53;44;Inc. clouds;SE;8;45%;44%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;84;62;81;65;Warm with some sun;SE;7;63%;44%;7
Billings, MT;22;11;32;16;Partly sunny, cold;S;6;72%;2%;4
Birmingham, AL;66;52;70;60;Rather cloudy;ESE;5;73%;75%;2
Bismarck, ND;33;26;34;19;Mostly cloudy;WNW;12;61%;11%;1
Boise, ID;56;36;62;39;Some sun;E;5;58%;69%;4
Boston, MA;46;26;38;32;Lots of sun, colder;SSE;9;36%;25%;4
Bridgeport, CT;50;27;42;36;Mostly sunny, cooler;SE;9;44%;54%;5
Buffalo, NY;39;24;48;40;Milder with sunshine;S;7;40%;47%;4
Burlington, VT;30;16;40;32;Not as cold;SSE;5;41%;47%;4
Caribou, ME;25;3;26;14;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;54%;21%;4
Casper, WY;57;23;40;24;Colder;ENE;8;72%;9%;4
Charleston, SC;73;53;60;55;Showers around;NNE;8;80%;79%;2
Charleston, WV;44;43;59;49;Milder;SSE;5;62%;67%;1
Charlotte, NC;59;46;54;47;Morning mist;NNE;6;59%;85%;2
Cheyenne, WY;48;29;50;29;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;59%;32%;4
Chicago, IL;40;32;44;38;Rather cloudy;SW;8;66%;47%;1
Cleveland, OH;40;32;49;40;Milder;SSW;7;57%;41%;5
Columbia, SC;68;50;55;51;Cooler, morning mist;ENE;5;71%;90%;1
Columbus, OH;45;29;50;42;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;64%;24%;3
Concord, NH;43;13;40;25;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;36%;41%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;57;52;67;59;Showers around;SSE;7;84%;80%;1
Denver, CO;58;34;63;35;Mostly cloudy, mild;NE;6;47%;27%;4
Des Moines, IA;43;33;46;31;Mostly cloudy;WNW;8;75%;14%;1
Detroit, MI;43;25;48;39;Sun, then clouds;SW;6;56%;57%;4
Dodge City, KS;42;36;60;37;Mostly cloudy;NE;11;78%;44%;2
Duluth, MN;32;28;39;22;A bit of a.m. snow;W;11;70%;63%;1
El Paso, TX;75;49;77;51;Partly sunny;ESE;6;37%;1%;7
Fairbanks, AK;31;18;31;11;Partly sunny;NE;4;64%;22%;1
Fargo, ND;36;28;31;15;Cloudy;W;10;67%;26%;1
Grand Junction, CO;64;37;65;42;Partly sunny;E;9;35%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;44;24;45;36;Increasing clouds;SW;7;59%;43%;4
Hartford, CT;52;24;46;33;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;39%;52%;5
Helena, MT;14;5;36;15;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;5;51%;0%;4
Honolulu, HI;82;72;81;71;Cloudy with showers;E;11;73%;93%;2
Houston, TX;82;65;75;66;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;75%;37%;2
Indianapolis, IN;43;31;48;40;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;68%;48%;2
Jackson, MS;76;54;73;61;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;4;67%;31%;4
Jacksonville, FL;87;64;74;64;Not as warm;NNE;9;77%;44%;4
Juneau, AK;42;27;38;26;Partly sunny;NNE;6;76%;7%;2
Kansas City, MO;41;36;51;40;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;5;75%;66%;1
Knoxville, TN;54;45;61;53;Showers around;SE;4;73%;90%;2
Las Vegas, NV;68;47;67;48;Partly sunny;S;8;41%;30%;4
Lexington, KY;42;33;55;46;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;70%;67%;2
Little Rock, AR;51;40;50;46;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;5;79%;85%;1
Long Beach, CA;65;52;60;47;Rain and a t-storm;W;11;69%;94%;2
Los Angeles, CA;65;52;59;45;Rain and a t-storm;WSW;8;77%;94%;2
Louisville, KY;48;35;55;46;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;61%;68%;2
Madison, WI;41;25;44;31;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;68%;40%;1
Memphis, TN;51;41;56;49;Showers around;ENE;6;75%;95%;2
Miami, FL;82;71;82;73;Mostly sunny;ENE;10;61%;11%;8
Milwaukee, WI;39;32;45;36;Mainly cloudy;WSW;8;60%;34%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;40;33;41;26;Cloudy;NW;10;68%;49%;1
Mobile, AL;82;61;80;63;Fog in the morning;S;6;67%;16%;7
Montgomery, AL;79;59;75;61;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;75%;44%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;7;-4;12;6;Windy;S;29;32%;51%;5
Nashville, TN;48;37;59;51;Showers around;S;5;74%;93%;2
New Orleans, LA;82;64;80;66;Fog in the morning;SSE;8;67%;36%;6
New York, NY;52;33;43;40;Sun, then clouds;SE;9;39%;61%;5
Newark, NJ;54;30;46;39;Cooler;SE;9;42%;65%;5
Norfolk, VA;52;44;53;48;Partly sunny;E;10;59%;44%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;49;46;61;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;7;82%;81%;1
Olympia, WA;48;27;57;25;Mostly sunny, milder;NE;7;53%;4%;4
Omaha, NE;36;33;47;29;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;81%;12%;1
Orlando, FL;90;65;86;66;Partly sunny;ESE;6;62%;27%;7
Philadelphia, PA;56;34;52;41;Inc. clouds;SE;9;40%;41%;5
Phoenix, AZ;75;54;78;56;Sun and some clouds;W;5;40%;0%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;50;33;50;44;Increasing clouds;SSE;6;53%;60%;3
Portland, ME;42;22;33;30;Mostly sunny;S;8;35%;25%;4
Portland, OR;47;33;59;32;Partly sunny, milder;ENE;10;46%;5%;4
Providence, RI;50;25;43;32;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;33%;25%;4
Raleigh, NC;57;44;57;49;Mostly cloudy, cool;ENE;6;55%;44%;2
Reno, NV;43;31;42;28;A downpour;S;7;71%;78%;1
Richmond, VA;50;35;57;45;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;51%;27%;2
Roswell, NM;55;50;75;49;Pleasant and warmer;SSW;8;67%;9%;5
Sacramento, CA;54;40;52;40;Cool with rain;SE;6;85%;87%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;65;45;65;44;Mostly cloudy, mild;ESE;10;39%;26%;4
San Antonio, TX;73;66;79;68;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;74%;55%;2
San Diego, CA;64;54;64;55;Mostly cloudy, cool;S;9;59%;76%;2
San Francisco, CA;54;44;54;45;Spotty showers;SE;7;69%;83%;2
Savannah, GA;82;57;65;58;Cooler;NE;8;74%;66%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;46;35;54;34;Mostly sunny, milder;NE;11;50%;4%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;35;31;41;23;Cloudy;NW;9;87%;29%;1
Spokane, WA;39;18;47;22;Mostly sunny;ENE;4;54%;1%;4
Springfield, IL;44;32;47;39;A little p.m. rain;NNE;6;73%;81%;1
St. Louis, MO;43;34;48;43;A bit of rain;S;5;71%;82%;1
Tampa, FL;86;64;87;65;Partly sunny;NE;5;67%;8%;7
Toledo, OH;43;28;47;39;Inc. clouds;WSW;3;63%;57%;5
Tucson, AZ;75;47;79;51;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;32%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;52;46;58;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;6;80%;80%;1
Vero Beach, FL;84;64;83;66;Partly sunny;ESE;6;65%;2%;8
Washington, DC;52;37;55;45;Rather cloudy;SE;7;49%;42%;2
Wichita, KS;43;38;55;44;Cloudy;N;7;77%;55%;1
Wilmington, DE;55;33;52;41;Inc. clouds;SE;10;46%;41%;5
