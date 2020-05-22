Atlantic City, NJ;62;59;69;54;Some sun, a t-storm;NNE;6;88%;76%;4
Austin, TX;91;73;92;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;63%;77%;7
Baltimore, MD;71;63;82;59;Thundershower;ENE;6;70%;83%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;91;74;89;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;67%;72%;6
Billings, MT;70;46;50;43;Chilly with rain;W;9;76%;84%;2
Birmingham, AL;83;68;90;68;A t-storm in spots;S;7;65%;57%;11
Bismarck, ND;82;57;84;57;Cloudy;N;10;51%;67%;4
Boise, ID;57;38;62;41;Partly sunny, cool;N;11;53%;3%;10
Boston, MA;80;61;66;47;Cooler with some sun;ENE;13;63%;44%;5
Bridgeport, CT;75;59;64;47;Rain and drizzle;NE;8;83%;89%;2
Buffalo, NY;73;58;72;61;Clouds and sun;E;7;75%;38%;5
Burlington, VT;87;55;76;48;Lots of sun, warm;SSE;10;33%;16%;9
Caribou, ME;74;36;62;36;Plenty of sun;NNW;7;28%;0%;9
Casper, WY;78;42;67;36;A passing shower;NNE;12;49%;66%;9
Charleston, SC;78;73;87;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;63%;55%;10
Charleston, WV;76;58;81;62;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;4;69%;44%;6
Charlotte, NC;81;64;86;66;Warmer;E;6;65%;41%;11
Cheyenne, WY;74;49;74;41;A severe t-storm;NNW;9;36%;82%;8
Chicago, IL;58;54;70;64;A heavy p.m. t-storm;S;8;79%;84%;4
Cleveland, OH;62;57;68;63;Clouds and sun;ESE;5;75%;24%;4
Columbia, SC;84;67;91;67;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;61%;61%;11
Columbus, OH;72;55;79;63;Some sun, more humid;SE;5;68%;64%;6
Concord, NH;87;55;69;38;Cooler with some sun;E;11;34%;15%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;71;88;72;A t-storm in spots;SE;16;79%;82%;5
Denver, CO;84;51;81;49;Mostly cloudy;NE;8;26%;57%;9
Des Moines, IA;73;61;77;64;Partly sunny;E;7;77%;44%;5
Detroit, MI;66;56;75;61;Warmer;ESE;6;67%;68%;4
Dodge City, KS;82;57;85;63;Mostly sunny;S;17;64%;44%;11
Duluth, MN;61;48;54;48;A shower or t-storm;NE;8;81%;65%;2
El Paso, TX;90;66;92;66;Abundant sunshine;W;9;11%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;69;44;73;53;Mostly cloudy;NW;5;37%;65%;4
Fargo, ND;75;59;80;60;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;57%;39%;2
Grand Junction, CO;84;52;74;45;Clouds and sun;NNW;15;18%;7%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;71;59;79;64;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;64%;84%;6
Hartford, CT;81;62;67;45;Rain and drizzle;NE;7;71%;69%;2
Helena, MT;61;39;58;40;Cool with some sun;WSW;9;46%;44%;5
Honolulu, HI;86;72;86;72;Partly sunny;ENE;9;55%;55%;13
Houston, TX;90;77;90;76;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;67%;73%;9
Indianapolis, IN;75;60;80;67;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;68%;82%;6
Jackson, MS;91;73;90;71;Partly sunny, humid;SE;9;63%;42%;10
Jacksonville, FL;91;72;94;70;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;60%;50%;12
Juneau, AK;62;44;58;48;Cloudy, p.m. rain;E;11;68%;92%;1
Kansas City, MO;77;64;86;72;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;7;61%;66%;11
Knoxville, TN;70;63;84;64;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;73%;69%;7
Las Vegas, NV;91;63;83;62;Sunny and beautiful;NNW;9;15%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;76;62;79;66;A t-storm in spots;S;6;77%;81%;5
Little Rock, AR;81;70;89;70;A t-storm in spots;S;7;71%;60%;7
Long Beach, CA;71;61;73;58;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;8;59%;1%;10
Los Angeles, CA;79;59;77;57;Sunny and beautiful;S;6;49%;2%;11
Louisville, KY;78;64;81;67;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;70%;72%;5
Madison, WI;68;56;70;60;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;74%;85%;3
Memphis, TN;87;70;89;72;Clouds and sun;S;11;65%;51%;9
Miami, FL;85;79;86;79;Mostly cloudy;E;11;66%;68%;9
Milwaukee, WI;68;50;65;57;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NE;8;74%;87%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;66;61;74;61;A t-storm in spots;ESE;9;71%;55%;2
Mobile, AL;84;75;89;72;A stray thunderstorm;SSE;8;68%;45%;12
Montgomery, AL;81;67;88;68;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;66%;55%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;55;43;48;35;Sun and some clouds;SSE;16;62%;8%;6
Nashville, TN;79;67;88;69;A morning t-storm;S;7;66%;81%;9
New Orleans, LA;90;77;90;77;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;64%;72%;11
New York, NY;75;59;67;50;Rain and drizzle;NE;6;81%;91%;2
Newark, NJ;75;60;68;50;Rain and drizzle;NE;6;81%;87%;2
Norfolk, VA;85;66;79;59;A t-storm in spots;E;7;68%;53%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;85;65;86;69;Partly sunny;SSE;13;72%;70%;8
Olympia, WA;61;42;64;45;Mainly cloudy;W;5;57%;25%;2
Omaha, NE;72;61;79;68;Warmer;SE;7;72%;65%;8
Orlando, FL;97;73;94;73;Clouds and sun;ESE;8;55%;31%;12
Philadelphia, PA;73;62;76;54;A shower or t-storm;NE;5;73%;76%;3
Phoenix, AZ;96;69;93;68;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;14%;0%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;70;58;78;61;Warmer;SE;6;63%;32%;4
Portland, ME;76;55;59;44;Cooler with sunshine;E;13;50%;1%;9
Portland, OR;60;45;65;48;Partly sunny;NNW;4;60%;18%;8
Providence, RI;79;61;65;45;Cooler with showers;NE;9;70%;72%;3
Raleigh, NC;82;66;84;65;A t-storm in spots;NE;5;67%;53%;11
Reno, NV;60;37;69;45;Sunny, but cool;ESE;6;25%;0%;11
Richmond, VA;80;63;83;62;Sun and clouds;ESE;6;56%;14%;10
Roswell, NM;95;56;96;56;Windy in the p.m.;SSW;12;11%;7%;12
Sacramento, CA;79;53;86;54;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;30%;2%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;71;42;60;43;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;8;48%;57%;6
San Antonio, TX;96;75;94;73;A t-storm in spots;SE;11;69%;78%;8
San Diego, CA;69;61;69;59;Clearing;SSW;8;60%;2%;7
San Francisco, CA;66;52;70;53;Mostly sunny;SW;11;52%;2%;11
Savannah, GA;90;69;90;70;A t-storm in spots;S;6;68%;47%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;48;65;50;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;61%;29%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;71;59;78;61;Warmer;ESE;8;68%;55%;2
Spokane, WA;53;42;62;42;Inc. clouds;SSE;6;57%;39%;4
Springfield, IL;76;64;83;67;A shower or t-storm;SSW;11;75%;80%;6
St. Louis, MO;79;65;84;69;A t-storm in spots;S;7;66%;51%;7
Tampa, FL;90;72;92;73;A t-storm in spots;S;6;65%;56%;12
Toledo, OH;65;55;73;61;Clouds and sun;ESE;3;75%;71%;5
Tucson, AZ;92;62;93;61;Sunshine;SSW;9;12%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;83;67;85;72;Partly sunny;SSE;9;69%;66%;8
Vero Beach, FL;88;74;87;75;Periods of sun;ESE;10;66%;21%;12
Washington, DC;74;63;82;59;Thundershower;ENE;6;65%;74%;7
Wichita, KS;78;59;83;69;Clouds and sun;SSE;9;70%;68%;7
Wilmington, DE;68;63;77;55;A shower or t-storm;ENE;6;74%;77%;4
