US Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2020

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;86;46;75;53;Some sun, pleasant;SE;7;37%;5%;10

Albuquerque, NM;83;53;81;51;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;15%;2%;12

Anchorage, AK;57;45;54;44;Occasional rain;SE;7;72%;83%;1

Asheville, NC;78;60;82;64;A morning t-storm;ENE;5;68%;80%;9

Atlanta, GA;82;67;89;67;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;4;58%;80%;10

Atlantic City, NJ;70;54;57;54;Clearing and cooler;NE;16;82%;36%;4

Austin, TX;91;75;89;69;A heavy p.m. t-storm;S;7;67%;86%;4

Baltimore, MD;81;60;68;58;Clearing and cooler;ESE;8;67%;28%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;91;73;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;67%;73%;8

Billings, MT;48;44;60;44;A little rain;SSW;7;68%;63%;3

Birmingham, AL;84;68;90;69;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;58%;80%;11

Bismarck, ND;81;57;66;50;Cooler with showers;NW;10;78%;100%;2

Boise, ID;64;42;70;49;Variable clouds;NNE;8;43%;0%;8

Boston, MA;65;47;56;49;Sunshine and cool;ENE;11;55%;26%;10

Bridgeport, CT;68;48;65;52;Decreasing clouds;E;9;52%;27%;6

Buffalo, NY;67;61;76;63;A t-storm in spots;S;9;66%;73%;7

Burlington, VT;79;50;77;54;Clouds and sun, nice;SSE;12;29%;27%;9

Caribou, ME;63;36;72;43;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;8;32%;10%;9

Casper, WY;72;32;57;32;Some sun;NE;11;56%;30%;8

Charleston, SC;83;72;87;71;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;69%;80%;9

Charleston, WV;80;63;84;64;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;71%;57%;9

Charlotte, NC;84;66;87;67;A p.m. t-storm;E;5;62%;80%;10

Cheyenne, WY;76;41;54;37;Rain and drizzle;NNW;10;63%;74%;4

Chicago, IL;64;57;81;67;Warmer;SSE;7;65%;26%;7

Cleveland, OH;65;62;80;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;11;63%;73%;10

Columbia, SC;88;67;92;69;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;4;62%;80%;10

Columbus, OH;80;64;86;66;Clouds and sun;S;7;66%;42%;7

Concord, NH;74;37;69;40;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;32%;4%;9

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;74;86;69;A shower or t-storm;SE;15;75%;82%;4

Denver, CO;81;47;61;43;Afternoon t-storms;S;8;68%;92%;4

Des Moines, IA;77;63;83;65;Severe thunderstorms;SE;12;79%;88%;3

Detroit, MI;73;61;85;67;A t-storm or two;W;10;66%;66%;4

Dodge City, KS;88;62;79;54;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;17;66%;88%;9

Duluth, MN;60;47;61;49;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;78%;71%;6

El Paso, TX;90;67;90;64;Sunshine;W;11;12%;1%;12

Fairbanks, AK;73;53;67;50;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;44%;44%;2

Fargo, ND;79;58;74;56;A shower;N;8;66%;83%;3

Grand Junction, CO;76;45;71;43;Mostly sunny;N;10;24%;7%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;80;65;77;67;Mostly cloudy, warm;SE;10;73%;39%;8

Hartford, CT;76;46;73;51;Clouds breaking;E;7;41%;10%;9

Helena, MT;58;40;66;42;Partly sunny;SW;10;46%;10%;8

Honolulu, HI;87;72;86;72;Partly sunny;ENE;7;59%;47%;13

Houston, TX;91;77;87;74;A shower or t-storm;SE;9;70%;82%;4

Indianapolis, IN;79;66;87;67;Periods of sun;S;7;62%;33%;7

Jackson, MS;87;71;92;69;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;58%;66%;12

Jacksonville, FL;92;70;88;73;Partly sunny, warm;SE;8;65%;44%;12

Juneau, AK;60;49;54;44;Cooler with rain;SE;15;76%;88%;1

Kansas City, MO;86;71;87;69;A strong t-storm;S;12;66%;85%;3

Knoxville, TN;83;64;87;65;A morning t-storm;N;4;69%;80%;11

Las Vegas, NV;84;62;88;66;Mostly sunny;N;7;11%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;80;66;85;66;A morning t-storm;SSE;7;66%;66%;9

Little Rock, AR;83;68;87;68;Showers and t-storms;S;7;74%;71%;10

Long Beach, CA;73;59;77;60;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;7;58%;2%;10

Los Angeles, CA;75;57;81;60;Low clouds, then sun;S;6;47%;2%;10

Louisville, KY;83;68;87;67;A shower or t-storm;SSE;7;66%;63%;8

Madison, WI;72;60;83;66;Cloudy and warmer;SSE;6;60%;76%;4

Memphis, TN;88;69;87;71;Showers and t-storms;ESE;8;73%;70%;10

Miami, FL;84;78;82;75;Heavy thunderstorms;E;12;80%;94%;3

Milwaukee, WI;67;56;76;61;Warmer;ESE;9;66%;35%;8

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;60;78;66;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;74%;84%;4

Mobile, AL;84;72;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;68%;69%;9

Montgomery, AL;88;67;88;67;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;64%;82%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;55;36;48;37;Mostly sunny;S;20;53%;4%;10

Nashville, TN;87;69;87;68;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;62%;82%;7

New Orleans, LA;91;74;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;9;66%;62%;9

New York, NY;66;51;66;55;Decreasing clouds;ESE;8;53%;16%;5

Newark, NJ;67;51;67;54;Decreasing clouds;SE;7;54%;15%;4

Norfolk, VA;80;60;65;56;Decreasing clouds;NE;9;86%;25%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;86;67;82;63;Severe thunderstorms;SE;13;74%;87%;4

Olympia, WA;63;46;67;52;Spotty showers;SW;4;60%;74%;3

Omaha, NE;81;67;82;64;A severe t-storm;S;14;75%;87%;3

Orlando, FL;95;74;89;74;Clouds and sun;E;10;59%;44%;12

Philadelphia, PA;78;53;65;55;Cooler;ENE;7;64%;29%;5

Phoenix, AZ;93;68;95;68;Mostly sunny;W;7;12%;0%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;78;59;85;65;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;60%;73%;10

Portland, ME;62;43;55;44;Mostly sunny, cool;SSE;9;48%;2%;9

Portland, OR;63;48;70;55;A shower in the p.m.;N;4;57%;66%;4

Providence, RI;68;45;64;48;Mostly sunny;NE;10;49%;17%;10

Raleigh, NC;84;65;85;61;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;65%;64%;11

Reno, NV;69;45;78;51;Nice with sunshine;E;6;24%;0%;11

Richmond, VA;83;62;76;57;Not as warm;E;6;68%;24%;4

Roswell, NM;98;59;95;60;Sunny and very warm;W;9;14%;16%;12

Sacramento, CA;86;53;93;60;Mostly sunny, warm;WNW;6;33%;1%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;57;43;64;45;Partly sunny;E;8;41%;13%;11

San Antonio, TX;96;75;90;69;A heavy p.m. t-storm;ESE;11;70%;89%;6

San Diego, CA;69;59;73;60;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;64%;1%;11

San Francisco, CA;70;53;72;55;Mostly sunny;SW;9;55%;2%;11

Savannah, GA;90;70;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;SE;5;70%;81%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;65;50;67;54;Showers around;SSW;5;61%;74%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;76;61;75;57;A severe t-storm;SSW;9;83%;86%;4

Spokane, WA;63;42;70;48;Clouds;S;5;47%;14%;3

Springfield, IL;84;68;87;69;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;71%;69%;5

St. Louis, MO;86;68;87;69;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;61%;66%;9

Tampa, FL;91;73;85;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;76%;75%;5

Toledo, OH;70;61;83;67;A t-storm around;SW;7;72%;55%;8

Tucson, AZ;91;61;91;62;Plenty of sunshine;W;8;15%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;86;71;86;68;A strong t-storm;SSW;11;66%;82%;6

Vero Beach, FL;87;76;84;75;Mostly cloudy;ESE;12;70%;44%;5

Washington, DC;82;59;70;57;Clearing and cooler;ESE;6;69%;28%;6

Wichita, KS;86;68;83;63;Severe thunderstorms;SSE;11;72%;88%;5

Wilmington, DE;78;55;66;55;Cooler;ENE;9;67%;27%;5

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

