Austin, TX;91;75;89;69;A heavy p.m. t-storm;S;7;67%;86%;4
Baltimore, MD;81;60;68;58;Clearing and cooler;ESE;8;67%;28%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;91;73;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;67%;73%;8
Billings, MT;48;44;60;44;A little rain;SSW;7;68%;63%;3
Birmingham, AL;84;68;90;69;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;58%;80%;11
Bismarck, ND;81;57;66;50;Cooler with showers;NW;10;78%;100%;2
Boise, ID;64;42;70;49;Variable clouds;NNE;8;43%;0%;8
Boston, MA;65;47;56;49;Sunshine and cool;ENE;11;55%;26%;10
Bridgeport, CT;68;48;65;52;Decreasing clouds;E;9;52%;27%;6
Buffalo, NY;67;61;76;63;A t-storm in spots;S;9;66%;73%;7
Burlington, VT;79;50;77;54;Clouds and sun, nice;SSE;12;29%;27%;9
Caribou, ME;63;36;72;43;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;8;32%;10%;9
Casper, WY;72;32;57;32;Some sun;NE;11;56%;30%;8
Charleston, SC;83;72;87;71;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;69%;80%;9
Charleston, WV;80;63;84;64;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;71%;57%;9
Charlotte, NC;84;66;87;67;A p.m. t-storm;E;5;62%;80%;10
Cheyenne, WY;76;41;54;37;Rain and drizzle;NNW;10;63%;74%;4
Chicago, IL;64;57;81;67;Warmer;SSE;7;65%;26%;7
Cleveland, OH;65;62;80;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;11;63%;73%;10
Columbia, SC;88;67;92;69;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;4;62%;80%;10
Columbus, OH;80;64;86;66;Clouds and sun;S;7;66%;42%;7
Concord, NH;74;37;69;40;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;32%;4%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;74;86;69;A shower or t-storm;SE;15;75%;82%;4
Denver, CO;81;47;61;43;Afternoon t-storms;S;8;68%;92%;4
Des Moines, IA;77;63;83;65;Severe thunderstorms;SE;12;79%;88%;3
Detroit, MI;73;61;85;67;A t-storm or two;W;10;66%;66%;4
Dodge City, KS;88;62;79;54;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;17;66%;88%;9
Duluth, MN;60;47;61;49;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;78%;71%;6
El Paso, TX;90;67;90;64;Sunshine;W;11;12%;1%;12
Fairbanks, AK;73;53;67;50;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;44%;44%;2
Fargo, ND;79;58;74;56;A shower;N;8;66%;83%;3
Grand Junction, CO;76;45;71;43;Mostly sunny;N;10;24%;7%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;80;65;77;67;Mostly cloudy, warm;SE;10;73%;39%;8
Hartford, CT;76;46;73;51;Clouds breaking;E;7;41%;10%;9
Helena, MT;58;40;66;42;Partly sunny;SW;10;46%;10%;8
Honolulu, HI;87;72;86;72;Partly sunny;ENE;7;59%;47%;13
Houston, TX;91;77;87;74;A shower or t-storm;SE;9;70%;82%;4
Indianapolis, IN;79;66;87;67;Periods of sun;S;7;62%;33%;7
Jackson, MS;87;71;92;69;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;58%;66%;12
Jacksonville, FL;92;70;88;73;Partly sunny, warm;SE;8;65%;44%;12
Juneau, AK;60;49;54;44;Cooler with rain;SE;15;76%;88%;1
Kansas City, MO;86;71;87;69;A strong t-storm;S;12;66%;85%;3
Knoxville, TN;83;64;87;65;A morning t-storm;N;4;69%;80%;11
Las Vegas, NV;84;62;88;66;Mostly sunny;N;7;11%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;80;66;85;66;A morning t-storm;SSE;7;66%;66%;9
Little Rock, AR;83;68;87;68;Showers and t-storms;S;7;74%;71%;10
Long Beach, CA;73;59;77;60;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;7;58%;2%;10
Los Angeles, CA;75;57;81;60;Low clouds, then sun;S;6;47%;2%;10
Louisville, KY;83;68;87;67;A shower or t-storm;SSE;7;66%;63%;8
Madison, WI;72;60;83;66;Cloudy and warmer;SSE;6;60%;76%;4
Memphis, TN;88;69;87;71;Showers and t-storms;ESE;8;73%;70%;10
Miami, FL;84;78;82;75;Heavy thunderstorms;E;12;80%;94%;3
Milwaukee, WI;67;56;76;61;Warmer;ESE;9;66%;35%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;60;78;66;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;74%;84%;4
Mobile, AL;84;72;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;68%;69%;9
Montgomery, AL;88;67;88;67;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;64%;82%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;55;36;48;37;Mostly sunny;S;20;53%;4%;10
Nashville, TN;87;69;87;68;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;62%;82%;7
New Orleans, LA;91;74;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;9;66%;62%;9
New York, NY;66;51;66;55;Decreasing clouds;ESE;8;53%;16%;5
Newark, NJ;67;51;67;54;Decreasing clouds;SE;7;54%;15%;4
Norfolk, VA;80;60;65;56;Decreasing clouds;NE;9;86%;25%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;86;67;82;63;Severe thunderstorms;SE;13;74%;87%;4
Olympia, WA;63;46;67;52;Spotty showers;SW;4;60%;74%;3
Omaha, NE;81;67;82;64;A severe t-storm;S;14;75%;87%;3
Orlando, FL;95;74;89;74;Clouds and sun;E;10;59%;44%;12
Philadelphia, PA;78;53;65;55;Cooler;ENE;7;64%;29%;5
Phoenix, AZ;93;68;95;68;Mostly sunny;W;7;12%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;78;59;85;65;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;60%;73%;10
Portland, ME;62;43;55;44;Mostly sunny, cool;SSE;9;48%;2%;9
Portland, OR;63;48;70;55;A shower in the p.m.;N;4;57%;66%;4
Providence, RI;68;45;64;48;Mostly sunny;NE;10;49%;17%;10
Raleigh, NC;84;65;85;61;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;65%;64%;11
Reno, NV;69;45;78;51;Nice with sunshine;E;6;24%;0%;11
Richmond, VA;83;62;76;57;Not as warm;E;6;68%;24%;4
Roswell, NM;98;59;95;60;Sunny and very warm;W;9;14%;16%;12
Sacramento, CA;86;53;93;60;Mostly sunny, warm;WNW;6;33%;1%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;57;43;64;45;Partly sunny;E;8;41%;13%;11
San Antonio, TX;96;75;90;69;A heavy p.m. t-storm;ESE;11;70%;89%;6
San Diego, CA;69;59;73;60;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;64%;1%;11
San Francisco, CA;70;53;72;55;Mostly sunny;SW;9;55%;2%;11
Savannah, GA;90;70;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;SE;5;70%;81%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;65;50;67;54;Showers around;SSW;5;61%;74%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;76;61;75;57;A severe t-storm;SSW;9;83%;86%;4
Spokane, WA;63;42;70;48;Clouds;S;5;47%;14%;3
Springfield, IL;84;68;87;69;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;71%;69%;5
St. Louis, MO;86;68;87;69;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;61%;66%;9
Tampa, FL;91;73;85;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;76%;75%;5
Toledo, OH;70;61;83;67;A t-storm around;SW;7;72%;55%;8
Tucson, AZ;91;61;91;62;Plenty of sunshine;W;8;15%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;86;71;86;68;A strong t-storm;SSW;11;66%;82%;6
Vero Beach, FL;87;76;84;75;Mostly cloudy;ESE;12;70%;44%;5
Washington, DC;82;59;70;57;Clearing and cooler;ESE;6;69%;28%;6
Wichita, KS;86;68;83;63;Severe thunderstorms;SSE;11;72%;88%;5
Wilmington, DE;78;55;66;55;Cooler;ENE;9;67%;27%;5
