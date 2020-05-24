US Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;78;53;78;61;Some sun returning;SSE;10;52%;7%;9

Albuquerque, NM;81;52;73;48;Partly sunny;ESE;9;23%;35%;12

Anchorage, AK;54;44;55;43;Spotty showers;SW;7;58%;71%;2

Asheville, NC;79;63;76;64;A shower or t-storm;SE;5;77%;73%;6

Atlanta, GA;85;67;83;66;Showers and t-storms;E;6;68%;71%;8

Atlantic City, NJ;57;55;64;57;Clouds breaking;ENE;9;84%;44%;5

Austin, TX;89;71;85;67;Showers and t-storms;SSW;4;74%;92%;3

Baltimore, MD;69;59;76;62;Clouds breaking;SE;5;66%;14%;6

Baton Rouge, LA;89;72;86;72;A t-storm in spots;ESE;9;72%;65%;6

Billings, MT;55;43;74;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;W;8;46%;18%;9

Birmingham, AL;85;68;88;69;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;60%;66%;11

Bismarck, ND;62;50;65;44;A passing shower;SE;8;67%;59%;6

Boise, ID;70;48;78;57;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;6;39%;29%;10

Boston, MA;55;49;63;56;Clouds breaking;SE;7;81%;16%;5

Bridgeport, CT;65;53;67;56;Clouds breaking;ESE;6;74%;8%;6

Buffalo, NY;82;64;78;67;Partly sunny;S;8;73%;39%;10

Burlington, VT;80;55;78;63;Sun and clouds;S;15;41%;33%;4

Caribou, ME;72;44;74;56;Partly sunny;SSW;11;35%;28%;8

Casper, WY;58;30;68;39;Sunshine;ESE;9;43%;4%;10

Charleston, SC;84;72;81;70;Showers and t-storms;E;9;78%;70%;6

Charleston, WV;82;66;86;65;Sunny intervals;SE;5;65%;40%;9

Charlotte, NC;86;67;76;65;A shower or t-storm;ENE;6;80%;67%;5

Cheyenne, WY;48;37;60;39;Clouds and sun;S;10;47%;9%;8

Chicago, IL;71;67;82;68;Showers and t-storms;S;9;68%;72%;9

Cleveland, OH;88;66;81;68;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;66%;44%;10

Columbia, SC;93;68;82;66;Showers and t-storms;ESE;5;76%;71%;5

Columbus, OH;86;65;86;66;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;67%;57%;10

Concord, NH;68;40;73;53;Some sun, pleasant;SE;5;58%;10%;10

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;65;78;65;Thunderstorms;NE;11;87%;91%;2

Denver, CO;61;42;65;44;Mostly cloudy, cool;SSW;7;50%;28%;9

Des Moines, IA;81;64;80;64;Showers and t-storms;S;7;78%;84%;4

Detroit, MI;86;66;87;68;Thundershower;S;7;62%;68%;9

Dodge City, KS;88;53;62;47;Cloudy, a t-storm;N;20;82%;62%;2

Duluth, MN;64;49;62;50;Spotty showers;NE;6;82%;90%;3

El Paso, TX;87;65;88;60;Partly sunny;E;8;12%;1%;12

Fairbanks, AK;63;49;56;47;Cloudy and cooler;SW;9;70%;67%;1

Fargo, ND;79;54;71;55;Thickening clouds;WNW;10;72%;70%;3

Grand Junction, CO;71;43;76;46;Mostly sunny;NE;8;21%;1%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;79;65;83;67;Thundershower;S;9;70%;72%;8

Hartford, CT;73;52;74;58;Some sun returning;S;5;64%;11%;6

Helena, MT;68;42;72;50;Partly sunny;SW;10;42%;58%;8

Honolulu, HI;86;69;86;71;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;53%;44%;13

Houston, TX;86;70;84;71;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;9;80%;81%;3

Indianapolis, IN;86;67;87;68;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;60%;69%;10

Jackson, MS;89;68;89;69;Humid with some sun;SE;8;59%;55%;8

Jacksonville, FL;87;73;83;72;Thunderstorms;ENE;10;76%;91%;5

Juneau, AK;54;44;53;43;A little rain;ESE;9;73%;88%;1

Kansas City, MO;88;68;76;65;Heavy thunderstorms;WNW;8;78%;88%;3

Knoxville, TN;88;65;85;66;A p.m. t-storm;NE;4;70%;68%;7

Las Vegas, NV;88;66;92;70;Plenty of sunshine;NW;8;12%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;84;67;86;67;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;68%;72%;10

Little Rock, AR;86;67;85;67;Heavy thunderstorms;SSE;8;70%;87%;10

Long Beach, CA;78;61;80;61;Partly sunny;S;7;57%;1%;10

Los Angeles, CA;79;60;86;62;Partly sunny;SSW;5;46%;1%;10

Louisville, KY;86;68;90;69;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;57%;68%;10

Madison, WI;81;66;83;67;Thundershower;S;8;64%;81%;3

Memphis, TN;88;69;88;70;Showers and t-storms;SE;8;67%;78%;10

Miami, FL;79;75;80;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;15;85%;96%;2

Milwaukee, WI;79;64;80;66;Thundershower;SSW;11;71%;77%;9

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;65;78;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;6;76%;85%;3

Mobile, AL;89;73;86;73;Periods of sun;ENE;8;66%;55%;5

Montgomery, AL;89;68;84;67;Humid with some sun;ESE;7;68%;44%;7

Mt. Washington, NH;54;38;51;47;Windy;SSW;24;67%;11%;5

Nashville, TN;88;68;91;68;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;60%;72%;10

New Orleans, LA;90;77;86;76;A t-storm in spots;E;11;67%;60%;4

New York, NY;67;55;72;59;Clouds breaking;SSE;6;64%;3%;9

Newark, NJ;68;54;74;58;Warmer;SSE;6;65%;3%;8

Norfolk, VA;65;57;69;58;Decreasing clouds;E;7;78%;8%;5

Oklahoma City, OK;83;64;73;60;Heavy thunderstorms;NNW;8;82%;91%;3

Olympia, WA;72;52;62;49;Spotty showers;SW;7;83%;72%;2

Omaha, NE;81;61;71;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;7;86%;84%;3

Orlando, FL;90;73;80;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;14;81%;94%;3

Philadelphia, PA;74;56;76;61;Some sun returning;SSE;5;63%;3%;6

Phoenix, AZ;94;68;98;72;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;10%;0%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;82;63;88;66;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;58%;24%;10

Portland, ME;52;45;56;52;Partly sunny, cool;SE;7;81%;28%;6

Portland, OR;74;55;68;56;Mostly cloudy;N;4;73%;44%;3

Providence, RI;65;50;69;56;Clouds breaking;NE;6;71%;19%;5

Raleigh, NC;87;61;75;60;Not as warm;E;6;79%;36%;7

Reno, NV;77;50;85;56;Sunlit and very warm;SW;6;26%;0%;11

Richmond, VA;70;58;79;59;Decreasing clouds;SE;5;68%;19%;3

Roswell, NM;94;59;72;50;A t-storm or two;NNE;18;57%;70%;7

Sacramento, CA;92;59;98;64;Brilliant sunshine;SW;5;38%;0%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;65;46;71;52;Sunny and beautiful;ESE;8;35%;0%;11

San Antonio, TX;93;69;85;67;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;82%;91%;7

San Diego, CA;72;61;75;61;Partly sunny;W;6;65%;1%;11

San Francisco, CA;72;54;76;57;Sunshine and warm;SW;9;60%;0%;11

Savannah, GA;88;69;83;68;Showers and t-storms;E;9;78%;70%;5

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;54;63;52;A shower or two;SW;7;86%;72%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;78;60;66;57;A little a.m. rain;NW;10;86%;89%;3

Spokane, WA;68;49;66;53;A p.m. shower or two;S;7;65%;86%;3

Springfield, IL;87;68;86;69;Showers and t-storms;SSE;10;77%;72%;7

St. Louis, MO;87;68;87;69;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;64%;77%;9

Tampa, FL;85;74;78;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;9;88%;94%;3

Toledo, OH;84;66;84;68;Thundershower;SSW;4;72%;75%;9

Tucson, AZ;90;62;93;63;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;13%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;85;67;74;64;Heavy thunderstorms;NNW;8;82%;89%;2

Vero Beach, FL;83;72;79;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;15;87%;95%;2

Washington, DC;71;58;78;61;Some sun returning;SE;5;67%;20%;6

Wichita, KS;83;64;70;57;Heavy thunderstorms;NNW;9;77%;88%;2

Wilmington, DE;69;56;75;59;Clouds breaking;SSE;6;66%;2%;6

