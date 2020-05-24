Austin, TX;89;71;85;67;Showers and t-storms;SSW;4;74%;92%;3
Baltimore, MD;69;59;76;62;Clouds breaking;SE;5;66%;14%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;89;72;86;72;A t-storm in spots;ESE;9;72%;65%;6
Billings, MT;55;43;74;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;W;8;46%;18%;9
Birmingham, AL;85;68;88;69;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;60%;66%;11
Bismarck, ND;62;50;65;44;A passing shower;SE;8;67%;59%;6
Boise, ID;70;48;78;57;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;6;39%;29%;10
Boston, MA;55;49;63;56;Clouds breaking;SE;7;81%;16%;5
Bridgeport, CT;65;53;67;56;Clouds breaking;ESE;6;74%;8%;6
Buffalo, NY;82;64;78;67;Partly sunny;S;8;73%;39%;10
Burlington, VT;80;55;78;63;Sun and clouds;S;15;41%;33%;4
Caribou, ME;72;44;74;56;Partly sunny;SSW;11;35%;28%;8
Casper, WY;58;30;68;39;Sunshine;ESE;9;43%;4%;10
Charleston, SC;84;72;81;70;Showers and t-storms;E;9;78%;70%;6
Charleston, WV;82;66;86;65;Sunny intervals;SE;5;65%;40%;9
Charlotte, NC;86;67;76;65;A shower or t-storm;ENE;6;80%;67%;5
Cheyenne, WY;48;37;60;39;Clouds and sun;S;10;47%;9%;8
Chicago, IL;71;67;82;68;Showers and t-storms;S;9;68%;72%;9
Cleveland, OH;88;66;81;68;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;66%;44%;10
Columbia, SC;93;68;82;66;Showers and t-storms;ESE;5;76%;71%;5
Columbus, OH;86;65;86;66;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;67%;57%;10
Concord, NH;68;40;73;53;Some sun, pleasant;SE;5;58%;10%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;65;78;65;Thunderstorms;NE;11;87%;91%;2
Denver, CO;61;42;65;44;Mostly cloudy, cool;SSW;7;50%;28%;9
Des Moines, IA;81;64;80;64;Showers and t-storms;S;7;78%;84%;4
Detroit, MI;86;66;87;68;Thundershower;S;7;62%;68%;9
Dodge City, KS;88;53;62;47;Cloudy, a t-storm;N;20;82%;62%;2
Duluth, MN;64;49;62;50;Spotty showers;NE;6;82%;90%;3
El Paso, TX;87;65;88;60;Partly sunny;E;8;12%;1%;12
Fairbanks, AK;63;49;56;47;Cloudy and cooler;SW;9;70%;67%;1
Fargo, ND;79;54;71;55;Thickening clouds;WNW;10;72%;70%;3
Grand Junction, CO;71;43;76;46;Mostly sunny;NE;8;21%;1%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;79;65;83;67;Thundershower;S;9;70%;72%;8
Hartford, CT;73;52;74;58;Some sun returning;S;5;64%;11%;6
Helena, MT;68;42;72;50;Partly sunny;SW;10;42%;58%;8
Honolulu, HI;86;69;86;71;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;53%;44%;13
Houston, TX;86;70;84;71;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;9;80%;81%;3
Indianapolis, IN;86;67;87;68;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;60%;69%;10
Jackson, MS;89;68;89;69;Humid with some sun;SE;8;59%;55%;8
Jacksonville, FL;87;73;83;72;Thunderstorms;ENE;10;76%;91%;5
Juneau, AK;54;44;53;43;A little rain;ESE;9;73%;88%;1
Kansas City, MO;88;68;76;65;Heavy thunderstorms;WNW;8;78%;88%;3
Knoxville, TN;88;65;85;66;A p.m. t-storm;NE;4;70%;68%;7
Las Vegas, NV;88;66;92;70;Plenty of sunshine;NW;8;12%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;84;67;86;67;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;68%;72%;10
Little Rock, AR;86;67;85;67;Heavy thunderstorms;SSE;8;70%;87%;10
Long Beach, CA;78;61;80;61;Partly sunny;S;7;57%;1%;10
Los Angeles, CA;79;60;86;62;Partly sunny;SSW;5;46%;1%;10
Louisville, KY;86;68;90;69;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;57%;68%;10
Madison, WI;81;66;83;67;Thundershower;S;8;64%;81%;3
Memphis, TN;88;69;88;70;Showers and t-storms;SE;8;67%;78%;10
Miami, FL;79;75;80;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;15;85%;96%;2
Milwaukee, WI;79;64;80;66;Thundershower;SSW;11;71%;77%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;65;78;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;6;76%;85%;3
Mobile, AL;89;73;86;73;Periods of sun;ENE;8;66%;55%;5
Montgomery, AL;89;68;84;67;Humid with some sun;ESE;7;68%;44%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;54;38;51;47;Windy;SSW;24;67%;11%;5
Nashville, TN;88;68;91;68;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;60%;72%;10
New Orleans, LA;90;77;86;76;A t-storm in spots;E;11;67%;60%;4
New York, NY;67;55;72;59;Clouds breaking;SSE;6;64%;3%;9
Newark, NJ;68;54;74;58;Warmer;SSE;6;65%;3%;8
Norfolk, VA;65;57;69;58;Decreasing clouds;E;7;78%;8%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;83;64;73;60;Heavy thunderstorms;NNW;8;82%;91%;3
Olympia, WA;72;52;62;49;Spotty showers;SW;7;83%;72%;2
Omaha, NE;81;61;71;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;7;86%;84%;3
Orlando, FL;90;73;80;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;14;81%;94%;3
Philadelphia, PA;74;56;76;61;Some sun returning;SSE;5;63%;3%;6
Phoenix, AZ;94;68;98;72;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;10%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;82;63;88;66;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;58%;24%;10
Portland, ME;52;45;56;52;Partly sunny, cool;SE;7;81%;28%;6
Portland, OR;74;55;68;56;Mostly cloudy;N;4;73%;44%;3
Providence, RI;65;50;69;56;Clouds breaking;NE;6;71%;19%;5
Raleigh, NC;87;61;75;60;Not as warm;E;6;79%;36%;7
Reno, NV;77;50;85;56;Sunlit and very warm;SW;6;26%;0%;11
Richmond, VA;70;58;79;59;Decreasing clouds;SE;5;68%;19%;3
Roswell, NM;94;59;72;50;A t-storm or two;NNE;18;57%;70%;7
Sacramento, CA;92;59;98;64;Brilliant sunshine;SW;5;38%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;65;46;71;52;Sunny and beautiful;ESE;8;35%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;93;69;85;67;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;82%;91%;7
San Diego, CA;72;61;75;61;Partly sunny;W;6;65%;1%;11
San Francisco, CA;72;54;76;57;Sunshine and warm;SW;9;60%;0%;11
Savannah, GA;88;69;83;68;Showers and t-storms;E;9;78%;70%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;54;63;52;A shower or two;SW;7;86%;72%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;78;60;66;57;A little a.m. rain;NW;10;86%;89%;3
Spokane, WA;68;49;66;53;A p.m. shower or two;S;7;65%;86%;3
Springfield, IL;87;68;86;69;Showers and t-storms;SSE;10;77%;72%;7
St. Louis, MO;87;68;87;69;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;64%;77%;9
Tampa, FL;85;74;78;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;9;88%;94%;3
Toledo, OH;84;66;84;68;Thundershower;SSW;4;72%;75%;9
Tucson, AZ;90;62;93;63;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;13%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;85;67;74;64;Heavy thunderstorms;NNW;8;82%;89%;2
Vero Beach, FL;83;72;79;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;15;87%;95%;2
Washington, DC;71;58;78;61;Some sun returning;SE;5;67%;20%;6
Wichita, KS;83;64;70;57;Heavy thunderstorms;NNW;9;77%;88%;2
Wilmington, DE;69;56;75;59;Clouds breaking;SSE;6;66%;2%;6
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.