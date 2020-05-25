Austin, TX;78;64;81;64;Couple of t-storms;N;3;70%;74%;4
Baltimore, MD;74;62;79;64;Low clouds breaking;SSE;6;66%;7%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;85;71;84;69;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;77%;86%;4
Billings, MT;73;54;77;55;Clouds and sun;NW;10;46%;20%;6
Birmingham, AL;84;69;78;66;Thundershower;E;15;75%;55%;5
Bismarck, ND;64;45;79;53;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;8;52%;5%;9
Boise, ID;80;58;79;58;Periods of sun;NNE;7;54%;25%;6
Boston, MA;56;54;79;62;Warmer;SSW;8;68%;5%;9
Bridgeport, CT;65;56;73;58;Low clouds breaking;S;7;76%;6%;9
Buffalo, NY;80;67;84;67;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;60%;44%;10
Burlington, VT;79;64;90;68;Clouds and sun;S;10;43%;29%;9
Caribou, ME;75;56;85;63;Partly sunny;SSE;9;49%;55%;7
Casper, WY;66;35;77;43;Partly sunny, warmer;NNE;12;34%;14%;11
Charleston, SC;80;72;77;72;Rain and a t-storm;E;9;79%;92%;3
Charleston, WV;88;64;86;64;Clouds and sun;SE;5;60%;5%;11
Charlotte, NC;75;65;78;65;Decreasing clouds;ENE;6;70%;67%;5
Cheyenne, WY;60;38;73;49;Mostly sunny, warmer;W;11;36%;13%;11
Chicago, IL;76;68;82;69;A t-storm in spots;S;9;65%;66%;6
Cleveland, OH;89;66;82;68;Partly sunny;SE;6;61%;29%;10
Columbia, SC;79;66;77;67;Periods of sun;ENE;6;75%;74%;5
Columbus, OH;87;67;87;66;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;60%;50%;10
Concord, NH;67;53;88;60;Low clouds breaking;SE;5;52%;4%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;69;59;74;60;Showers and t-storms;NW;9;81%;71%;3
Denver, CO;66;44;77;53;Sunshine and warmer;WSW;7;33%;15%;11
Des Moines, IA;84;66;77;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;9;80%;85%;3
Detroit, MI;89;66;87;67;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;62%;55%;9
Dodge City, KS;59;46;77;51;Partly sunny, warmer;E;14;49%;4%;11
Duluth, MN;61;48;59;54;Morning rain;N;8;91%;92%;2
El Paso, TX;86;61;88;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;29%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;57;49;64;43;Spotty showers;WSW;8;47%;69%;2
Fargo, ND;75;57;74;56;Mostly sunny, nice;S;8;68%;16%;9
Grand Junction, CO;77;46;82;55;Mostly sunny;NE;7;18%;2%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;85;67;87;70;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;65%;55%;9
Hartford, CT;74;58;82;60;Low clouds breaking;S;7;62%;7%;9
Helena, MT;73;53;75;52;Increasingly windy;WSW;15;42%;19%;7
Honolulu, HI;87;72;86;72;Nice with some sun;ENE;8;56%;39%;12
Houston, TX;82;71;81;66;Thunderstorms;NW;6;74%;84%;5
Indianapolis, IN;88;68;87;68;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;61%;55%;8
Jackson, MS;88;68;81;67;Showers and t-storms;SE;10;75%;82%;4
Jacksonville, FL;82;73;80;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;12;80%;71%;3
Juneau, AK;52;43;53;39;Cloudy with a shower;E;8;70%;68%;2
Kansas City, MO;81;65;73;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;7;80%;68%;2
Knoxville, TN;86;64;81;65;Showers and t-storms;ENE;5;71%;71%;6
Las Vegas, NV;92;70;100;76;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;6;11%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;86;66;83;66;A t-storm in spots;ESE;5;66%;55%;7
Little Rock, AR;85;66;81;65;Thunderstorms;SE;7;82%;87%;4
Long Beach, CA;81;62;81;63;Partly sunny;S;7;56%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;77;62;87;64;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;6;46%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;89;68;86;68;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;59%;56%;7
Madison, WI;83;67;84;67;Showers and t-storms;S;9;68%;79%;6
Memphis, TN;91;71;81;67;Showers and t-storms;SE;11;75%;83%;7
Miami, FL;79;77;86;78;A p.m. t-storm;SE;11;77%;87%;10
Milwaukee, WI;84;62;80;64;Showers and t-storms;S;10;70%;83%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;67;77;63;Morning rain;SW;9;77%;88%;3
Mobile, AL;88;73;84;73;A shower or t-storm;SE;8;75%;74%;3
Montgomery, AL;86;68;76;65;A shower or t-storm;ESE;15;81%;67%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;54;48;61;55;Clouds and sun, mild;SSW;15;76%;33%;5
Nashville, TN;90;69;86;67;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;60%;72%;7
New Orleans, LA;84;76;85;74;Showers and t-storms;SSE;9;75%;77%;3
New York, NY;71;59;74;60;Low clouds breaking;SSE;6;69%;4%;9
Newark, NJ;73;58;78;60;Low clouds breaking;SSE;6;68%;7%;9
Norfolk, VA;70;59;70;62;Low clouds breaking;ENE;7;80%;27%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;70;57;75;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;8;69%;67%;3
Olympia, WA;64;51;70;45;Clouds and sun;N;5;63%;13%;5
Omaha, NE;71;58;68;58;Clouds and sunshine;N;9;89%;44%;4
Orlando, FL;77;73;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;10;73%;73%;5
Philadelphia, PA;79;60;80;62;Low clouds breaking;S;5;63%;7%;6
Phoenix, AZ;98;72;102;76;Sunny and hot;W;5;9%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;89;65;89;65;Partly sunny;SE;7;53%;7%;10
Portland, ME;54;52;66;55;Low clouds breaking;SSW;9;88%;5%;5
Portland, OR;67;57;74;51;Partly sunny;NNW;5;63%;12%;5
Providence, RI;71;57;77;59;Warmer;SSW;7;70%;6%;9
Raleigh, NC;77;62;77;64;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;71%;33%;4
Reno, NV;86;56;91;58;Partly sunny;W;8;26%;0%;11
Richmond, VA;77;58;78;62;Low clouds breaking;ESE;6;68%;22%;4
Roswell, NM;75;51;85;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;5;36%;0%;12
Sacramento, CA;98;63;102;65;Very hot;SSW;5;38%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;73;52;81;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;7;28%;4%;11
San Antonio, TX;80;66;83;63;Couple of t-storms;SW;6;70%;63%;5
San Diego, CA;73;62;77;63;Some sun;WNW;7;63%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;83;56;76;57;Plenty of sunshine;SW;9;64%;0%;11
Savannah, GA;83;70;77;69;Rain and a t-storm;E;14;86%;88%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;63;53;68;50;Clouds and sun;NNE;6;67%;18%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;67;57;70;54;Partly sunny;S;8;78%;34%;6
Spokane, WA;66;54;74;49;A shower or two;SSW;9;52%;57%;6
Springfield, IL;88;70;84;67;Showers and t-storms;SSE;12;71%;77%;6
St. Louis, MO;86;70;85;68;Showers and t-storms;SE;9;68%;77%;6
Tampa, FL;84;73;87;75;A morning shower;S;8;79%;69%;8
Toledo, OH;84;66;84;65;A t-storm in spots;N;3;69%;56%;9
Tucson, AZ;92;64;99;68;Plenty of sun;WSW;6;11%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;75;62;74;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;6;74%;70%;3
Vero Beach, FL;78;74;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;11;77%;68%;4
Washington, DC;78;60;80;63;Low clouds breaking;SE;6;67%;6%;4
Wichita, KS;71;55;73;56;Clouds and sunshine;ESE;9;64%;44%;5
Wilmington, DE;74;59;78;62;Low clouds breaking;SSE;6;69%;5%;6
