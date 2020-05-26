US Forecast for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;89;65;89;67;Partly sunny;S;8;57%;32%;10

Albuquerque, NM;85;57;87;62;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;18%;14%;12

Anchorage, AK;56;41;59;44;Sun and some clouds;ENE;5;56%;25%;4

Asheville, NC;71;62;70;61;Showers and t-storms;ESE;5;80%;83%;3

Atlanta, GA;72;64;74;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;86%;74%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;62;58;68;61;Low clouds breaking;SE;7;91%;44%;4

Austin, TX;83;62;90;64;A p.m. t-storm;N;4;57%;88%;12

Baltimore, MD;79;65;78;67;Low clouds breaking;SE;7;72%;100%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;79;69;84;67;Thunderstorms;SE;7;74%;69%;5

Billings, MT;79;57;74;50;Clouds and sun, nice;ENE;6;48%;44%;5

Birmingham, AL;72;66;77;66;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;83%;79%;3

Bismarck, ND;77;52;77;48;Partly sunny, nice;NW;9;49%;44%;9

Boise, ID;77;55;83;56;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;8;43%;2%;10

Boston, MA;65;61;84;66;Low clouds breaking;SW;10;57%;10%;9

Bridgeport, CT;76;58;74;61;Low clouds breaking;S;7;77%;26%;9

Buffalo, NY;90;68;83;67;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;56%;17%;9

Burlington, VT;92;69;94;68;A strong t-storm;S;10;42%;51%;8

Caribou, ME;88;63;85;66;A shower or t-storm;S;6;58%;66%;4

Casper, WY;80;43;73;43;A t-storm around;ENE;8;49%;55%;10

Charleston, SC;76;73;81;73;A t-storm in spots;SW;9;73%;76%;4

Charleston, WV;85;65;83;64;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;59%;70%;8

Charlotte, NC;75;65;72;65;Showers and t-storms;NNW;7;81%;86%;3

Cheyenne, WY;73;49;74;48;A t-storm around;N;8;41%;74%;11

Chicago, IL;71;68;78;67;Showers and t-storms;SSE;8;69%;83%;3

Cleveland, OH;87;70;81;68;Periods of sun;S;9;55%;36%;7

Columbia, SC;76;67;77;66;A t-storm in spots;NW;6;75%;77%;3

Columbus, OH;88;67;82;66;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;62%;78%;9

Concord, NH;86;60;92;62;Low clouds breaking;SSW;6;46%;21%;9

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;73;60;82;61;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;63%;70%;12

Denver, CO;79;52;81;53;Partly sunny;NNE;7;35%;66%;11

Des Moines, IA;80;65;77;65;Clearing, a t-storm;NE;6;77%;80%;4

Detroit, MI;91;66;84;67;Decreasing clouds;SSE;8;62%;63%;7

Dodge City, KS;78;52;78;53;Partly sunny;SSW;12;47%;13%;10

Duluth, MN;60;52;73;58;Partly sunny, warmer;E;5;58%;31%;8

El Paso, TX;88;65;99;71;Sunny;WSW;7;14%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;63;42;65;42;Cloudy with a shower;SE;5;44%;61%;2

Fargo, ND;73;54;84;52;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;50%;22%;7

Grand Junction, CO;80;56;86;56;A t-storm around;ESE;8;25%;49%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;89;67;82;67;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;66%;57%;4

Hartford, CT;82;60;83;65;Low clouds breaking;S;8;62%;25%;9

Helena, MT;73;49;76;47;Partly sunny;WNW;10;37%;8%;9

Honolulu, HI;84;71;85;72;Partly sunny;ENE;13;57%;37%;10

Houston, TX;85;66;90;67;Warmer;S;6;50%;46%;12

Indianapolis, IN;87;67;80;65;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;72%;87%;6

Jackson, MS;80;67;80;64;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;74%;71%;3

Jacksonville, FL;78;73;87;72;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;76%;52%;7

Juneau, AK;54;38;63;42;Turning cloudy;ENE;7;51%;1%;6

Kansas City, MO;77;61;78;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;3;68%;80%;3

Knoxville, TN;78;65;75;64;Partly sunny;E;5;77%;44%;5

Las Vegas, NV;102;75;106;79;Sunshine, summerlike;W;7;11%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;82;66;76;64;A t-storm in spots;E;7;73%;81%;6

Little Rock, AR;80;65;78;62;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSW;6;70%;73%;6

Long Beach, CA;82;62;79;61;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;62%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;82;62;85;62;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;53%;0%;10

Louisville, KY;84;68;78;67;A t-storm in spots;S;7;65%;79%;4

Madison, WI;83;67;80;65;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;61%;82%;5

Memphis, TN;82;69;80;66;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;79%;76%;3

Miami, FL;83;74;87;79;A shower in the a.m.;SE;9;72%;74%;11

Milwaukee, WI;84;63;78;62;Showers and t-storms;SSE;9;70%;70%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;81;63;79;62;Some sun;W;6;66%;41%;6

Mobile, AL;83;72;84;72;Showers and t-storms;S;6;76%;77%;5

Montgomery, AL;74;66;79;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;83%;67%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;64;55;65;54;Sun and clouds, warm;SSW;13;72%;42%;5

Nashville, TN;83;66;75;66;Not as warm;SSE;7;82%;67%;5

New Orleans, LA;82;74;86;73;Thunderstorms;WSW;6;73%;72%;8

New York, NY;77;59;77;62;Low clouds breaking;SSE;6;67%;29%;6

Newark, NJ;80;60;76;64;Low clouds breaking;SSE;6;72%;59%;5

Norfolk, VA;69;62;76;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;9;80%;90%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;74;58;77;59;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;63%;74%;6

Olympia, WA;68;46;77;49;Variable cloudiness;NNE;7;44%;4%;7

Omaha, NE;66;61;73;63;A t-storm in spots;NE;7;81%;74%;4

Orlando, FL;91;73;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;68%;63%;11

Philadelphia, PA;86;62;78;66;Not as warm;SSE;6;65%;69%;4

Phoenix, AZ;104;75;107;78;Sunny and summerlike;WSW;7;11%;0%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;90;65;85;67;Clouds and sun;SE;8;54%;28%;9

Portland, ME;61;54;72;60;Low clouds breaking;SSW;10;82%;29%;9

Portland, OR;72;51;82;55;Partly sunny, warmer;N;6;46%;4%;9

Providence, RI;77;59;81;63;Low clouds breaking;SSW;9;66%;14%;9

Raleigh, NC;76;65;75;69;Rain and a t-storm;SE;8;83%;91%;3

Reno, NV;90;57;91;57;Mostly sunny;W;8;23%;0%;11

Richmond, VA;76;63;78;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;7;73%;94%;3

Roswell, NM;88;57;94;62;Mostly sunny;SE;6;24%;7%;12

Sacramento, CA;101;66;101;60;Very hot;S;6;37%;0%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;83;59;83;59;Mostly sunny, warm;E;7;33%;12%;11

San Antonio, TX;83;63;92;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;56%;3%;12

San Diego, CA;77;62;77;63;Mostly sunny;W;7;64%;0%;11

San Francisco, CA;85;57;73;55;Sunny, not as warm;SW;10;66%;0%;11

Savannah, GA;77;71;83;73;A t-storm in spots;S;9;81%;58%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;50;74;55;Warm with some sun;NNE;9;48%;4%;9

Sioux Falls, SD;68;52;80;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;N;6;58%;19%;10

Spokane, WA;74;48;76;50;Clouds and sun, nice;N;3;39%;2%;9

Springfield, IL;85;67;77;64;Showers and t-storms;SE;9;80%;77%;3

St. Louis, MO;83;67;74;66;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;78%;84%;3

Tampa, FL;85;76;89;75;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;7;76%;31%;10

Toledo, OH;86;64;82;65;Decreasing clouds;SE;4;67%;63%;6

Tucson, AZ;98;67;103;69;Sunny and summerlike;W;7;10%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;74;61;76;61;Showers and t-storms;NW;5;70%;76%;4

Vero Beach, FL;86;73;88;75;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;76%;55%;9

Washington, DC;80;64;78;68;Low clouds breaking;ESE;6;71%;86%;4

Wichita, KS;71;55;75;61;Showers and t-storms;NNW;7;65%;80%;4

Wilmington, DE;79;62;77;65;Low clouds breaking;SE;7;71%;76%;4

