Austin, TX;89;66;87;68;A shower or t-storm;NNW;2;66%;62%;12
Baltimore, MD;80;68;79;71;Showers;SSE;15;83%;98%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;82;65;85;68;Mainly cloudy;ENE;6;62%;44%;5
Billings, MT;75;54;72;50;Periods of sun, nice;E;9;43%;16%;5
Birmingham, AL;78;64;83;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;WSW;7;65%;74%;6
Bismarck, ND;76;49;70;41;Partly sunny;N;14;42%;2%;9
Boise, ID;83;54;91;64;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;6;33%;22%;10
Boston, MA;83;65;83;66;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;17;61%;35%;4
Bridgeport, CT;76;61;70;62;Areas of morning fog;S;15;84%;92%;4
Buffalo, NY;84;69;75;65;Tropical rainstorm;SSW;9;75%;87%;2
Burlington, VT;95;69;87;71;Periods of sun;S;14;46%;44%;6
Caribou, ME;87;66;92;68;Partly sunny;SSW;9;48%;55%;7
Casper, WY;76;42;70;45;Partly sunny;E;9;63%;35%;5
Charleston, SC;80;74;84;75;A shower or t-storm;S;9;79%;73%;9
Charleston, WV;82;64;83;67;A shower or t-storm;SE;5;72%;73%;6
Charlotte, NC;71;65;81;69;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;79%;82%;5
Cheyenne, WY;76;48;68;49;Partly sunny;SSE;9;64%;42%;5
Chicago, IL;78;67;77;61;Showers and t-storms;WSW;8;75%;89%;3
Cleveland, OH;93;68;74;68;A shower or t-storm;SSW;7;75%;91%;6
Columbia, SC;74;65;84;69;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;81%;82%;4
Columbus, OH;85;66;82;64;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;71%;79%;9
Concord, NH;91;62;87;68;Periods of sun;SSW;13;51%;74%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;65;82;65;A shower or t-storm;NNE;8;70%;60%;5
Denver, CO;83;53;77;54;A t-storm around;ESE;7;50%;55%;7
Des Moines, IA;79;65;75;54;Clearing, a t-storm;NNW;12;76%;57%;5
Detroit, MI;83;67;79;65;A shower or t-storm;S;8;70%;82%;6
Dodge City, KS;80;53;82;54;Clouds and sunshine;NE;19;47%;12%;11
Duluth, MN;83;58;71;47;Partly sunny;NW;10;53%;13%;9
El Paso, TX;97;69;99;72;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;6;18%;25%;12
Fairbanks, AK;65;43;69;51;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;44%;45%;2
Fargo, ND;88;53;70;44;Cooler;N;16;46%;25%;8
Grand Junction, CO;88;57;91;61;Partly sunny and hot;ENE;7;23%;4%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;87;67;76;59;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;80%;100%;3
Hartford, CT;83;64;76;66;Not as warm;S;15;73%;72%;4
Helena, MT;76;45;76;51;Partial sunshine;W;7;44%;2%;9
Honolulu, HI;85;71;85;72;Sunshine and breezy;ENE;16;51%;30%;13
Houston, TX;89;69;84;69;A shower or t-storm;E;6;75%;64%;7
Indianapolis, IN;81;66;78;63;Clearing, a t-storm;SSW;7;73%;83%;4
Jackson, MS;82;65;80;64;Thunderstorms;SSW;7;75%;79%;5
Jacksonville, FL;85;72;88;74;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;72%;76%;10
Juneau, AK;65;40;67;47;Spotty showers;ESE;7;49%;86%;3
Kansas City, MO;77;65;72;57;Cloudy, a t-storm;N;10;81%;76%;2
Knoxville, TN;79;64;82;63;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;72%;69%;11
Las Vegas, NV;108;79;108;79;Sunny and summerlike;SW;6;11%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;79;65;79;63;A shower or t-storm;SSW;8;75%;74%;6
Little Rock, AR;80;61;77;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;6;71%;73%;8
Long Beach, CA;79;61;75;61;Fog to sun;SW;7;69%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;81;61;81;60;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;60%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;75;67;80;65;A shower or t-storm;SSW;7;71%;84%;5
Madison, WI;82;66;71;53;Rain and a t-storm;NNW;6;82%;69%;3
Memphis, TN;83;66;78;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;10;76%;74%;4
Miami, FL;86;79;87;78;A t-storm in spots;E;9;72%;55%;10
Milwaukee, WI;83;63;73;57;Showers and t-storms;NW;8;78%;84%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;60;77;51;Turning sunny;NNW;12;47%;14%;9
Mobile, AL;78;70;90;72;Cloudy;S;6;57%;66%;6
Montgomery, AL;80;65;83;66;Cloudy and humid;SE;5;68%;57%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;66;54;60;51;Periods of sun;SSW;19;78%;74%;4
Nashville, TN;77;65;82;63;Clearing, a t-storm;SSW;7;69%;73%;6
New Orleans, LA;83;72;89;73;Cloudy;S;6;52%;71%;5
New York, NY;78;62;72;65;Fog in the morning;SSE;16;81%;79%;3
Newark, NJ;79;64;75;67;A p.m. shower or two;SSE;14;79%;86%;3
Norfolk, VA;79;69;83;72;Showers and t-storms;S;12;83%;87%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;77;61;78;60;Showers and t-storms;N;8;68%;76%;5
Olympia, WA;76;49;81;49;Warm with some sun;N;6;44%;3%;8
Omaha, NE;71;62;79;52;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;61%;25%;10
Orlando, FL;87;76;91;76;Showers and t-storms;ESE;6;68%;80%;10
Philadelphia, PA;86;67;77;69;A shower or two;S;14;77%;91%;3
Phoenix, AZ;107;78;109;81;Sunny and very hot;W;8;11%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;83;67;83;68;Showers and t-storms;SSE;9;71%;84%;3
Portland, ME;68;59;74;61;Partly sunny;SSW;15;75%;30%;9
Portland, OR;82;58;89;57;Warm with sunshine;NW;7;38%;3%;9
Providence, RI;75;63;76;64;Partly sunny, breezy;S;15;76%;53%;4
Raleigh, NC;77;71;80;71;Showers and t-storms;S;9;82%;85%;4
Reno, NV;91;58;94;59;Plenty of sunshine;W;8;16%;0%;11
Richmond, VA;79;69;82;72;Showers and t-storms;S;12;78%;91%;5
Roswell, NM;96;63;93;63;A t-storm around;ESE;8;32%;41%;12
Sacramento, CA;102;61;100;59;Unseasonably hot;SSW;6;38%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;84;59;88;65;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;7;30%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;93;69;88;71;A t-storm in spots;E;7;70%;51%;8
San Diego, CA;76;64;74;63;Fog, then sun;WNW;7;67%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;76;54;69;55;Partly sunny;WSW;9;70%;0%;11
Savannah, GA;81;73;88;73;A shower or t-storm;S;8;80%;80%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;74;55;78;54;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;9;49%;3%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;83;60;75;49;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;48%;4%;10
Spokane, WA;74;49;80;53;Mostly sunny, warm;N;4;38%;2%;9
Springfield, IL;79;65;79;60;Showers and t-storms;W;8;80%;90%;3
St. Louis, MO;75;65;79;63;A shower or t-storm;NW;6;71%;86%;4
Tampa, FL;87;76;89;74;Showers and t-storms;ENE;6;79%;70%;9
Toledo, OH;80;65;78;64;Clearing, a t-storm;SSW;4;74%;84%;6
Tucson, AZ;101;70;105;73;Very hot;WNW;8;12%;1%;12
Tulsa, OK;74;62;76;62;Showers and t-storms;NW;6;74%;84%;3
Vero Beach, FL;91;75;87;75;Couple of t-storms;SE;8;76%;70%;12
Washington, DC;79;69;82;73;Showers and t-storms;S;15;78%;82%;3
Wichita, KS;75;61;79;57;A shower in the a.m.;N;12;65%;61%;6
Wilmington, DE;78;66;76;69;More clouds than sun;SSE;14;81%;84%;3
