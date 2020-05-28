Atlantic City, NJ;67;63;72;66;Partly sunny;S;13;95%;44%;5
Austin, TX;88;67;89;65;Periods of sun;NNE;6;49%;1%;12
Baltimore, MD;79;72;86;69;A t-storm in spots;NNE;11;70%;75%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;88;70;86;70;Partly sunny;NNW;6;64%;30%;8
Billings, MT;72;50;80;57;Partly sunny;NE;6;52%;33%;9
Birmingham, AL;81;64;83;64;A t-storm in spots;NW;6;62%;76%;9
Bismarck, ND;69;40;69;46;Turning sunny;E;5;52%;27%;8
Boise, ID;91;64;96;67;Very hot;E;6;32%;2%;10
Boston, MA;80;67;81;66;Low clouds breaking;SSW;12;69%;74%;4
Bridgeport, CT;72;63;73;63;Couple of t-storms;S;7;88%;83%;4
Buffalo, NY;78;64;75;56;Thunderstorms;WNW;10;74%;89%;5
Burlington, VT;87;72;87;67;A heavy thunderstorm;S;15;54%;82%;4
Caribou, ME;91;67;91;66;Showers around;S;15;50%;86%;4
Casper, WY;76;45;84;50;Mostly sunny;E;6;44%;22%;11
Charleston, SC;82;74;80;72;Thunderstorms;S;9;83%;79%;3
Charleston, WV;85;66;82;56;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;69%;83%;9
Charlotte, NC;81;69;82;67;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;69%;61%;6
Cheyenne, WY;65;49;80;54;A thundershower;SSW;9;50%;58%;11
Chicago, IL;75;60;69;55;Decreasing clouds;NW;11;54%;27%;10
Cleveland, OH;83;66;73;58;Thunderstorms;WSW;12;81%;93%;3
Columbia, SC;88;69;84;67;Showers and t-storms;S;6;77%;77%;7
Columbus, OH;82;66;75;53;Heavy thunderstorms;NW;10;73%;90%;3
Concord, NH;84;67;87;66;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;10;59%;81%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;63;86;61;Partly sunny;NNE;12;58%;0%;12
Denver, CO;78;53;88;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;45%;32%;11
Des Moines, IA;79;54;72;52;Partly sunny;E;14;51%;4%;9
Detroit, MI;80;65;71;53;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;73%;67%;3
Dodge City, KS;81;55;83;61;Sunny and pleasant;SE;13;49%;8%;12
Duluth, MN;79;49;63;46;Cooler;NNW;12;54%;57%;4
El Paso, TX;98;73;94;70;Mostly sunny;SE;8;26%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;70;51;76;54;Partly sunny, warm;NE;8;33%;2%;5
Fargo, ND;72;44;66;42;Increasing clouds;NNE;10;46%;11%;4
Grand Junction, CO;92;61;93;61;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;10;19%;36%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;75;59;70;49;A shower in the a.m.;NW;10;68%;60%;10
Hartford, CT;77;66;77;66;Couple of t-storms;S;7;78%;84%;4
Helena, MT;78;51;81;54;Rather cloudy, warm;SSW;7;47%;38%;6
Honolulu, HI;85;72;86;71;Partial sunshine;ENE;13;55%;34%;13
Houston, TX;86;71;89;70;Sunny intervals;NNE;7;58%;55%;8
Indianapolis, IN;79;64;73;54;A t-storm in spots;NNW;8;69%;50%;4
Jackson, MS;80;64;85;66;A shower or t-storm;N;5;62%;73%;9
Jacksonville, FL;87;72;86;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;75%;60%;5
Juneau, AK;64;45;64;46;Cloudy;E;8;57%;57%;2
Kansas City, MO;74;57;76;56;Sunny and less humid;N;9;50%;8%;11
Knoxville, TN;80;64;82;62;Showers and t-storms;W;7;66%;83%;8
Las Vegas, NV;109;79;107;78;Sunshine, summerlike;SSW;11;8%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;80;64;75;54;Showers and t-storms;NW;10;71%;77%;4
Little Rock, AR;75;62;82;57;Partly sunny;N;8;59%;31%;11
Long Beach, CA;73;60;72;60;Fog, then some sun;W;7;72%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;75;60;76;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;66%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;82;65;75;57;A shower or t-storm;NW;8;72%;67%;3
Madison, WI;69;53;66;48;Sunny and breezy;NW;15;54%;19%;10
Memphis, TN;80;65;80;62;Showers and t-storms;N;8;69%;69%;8
Miami, FL;87;79;86;78;Becoming cloudy;E;10;69%;66%;11
Milwaukee, WI;79;58;68;52;Decreasing clouds;NW;12;59%;16%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;79;53;68;52;Not as warm;NNW;13;53%;3%;4
Mobile, AL;86;73;84;70;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;78%;90%;5
Montgomery, AL;85;66;82;67;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;71%;71%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;62;53;59;47;A shower or t-storm;SSW;23;88%;80%;3
Nashville, TN;81;64;80;57;A shower or t-storm;NNW;7;64%;66%;4
New Orleans, LA;89;75;86;75;A shower or t-storm;W;7;65%;66%;7
New York, NY;75;65;79;68;Clearing, a t-storm;S;7;77%;83%;4
Newark, NJ;75;67;82;69;Couple of t-storms;S;6;74%;85%;4
Norfolk, VA;85;71;83;70;Partly sunny;SSW;9;74%;55%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;77;60;83;59;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;53%;3%;11
Olympia, WA;84;51;81;50;Partly sunny, warm;N;4;52%;27%;9
Omaha, NE;82;52;75;55;Sunny and less humid;NNE;10;49%;27%;10
Orlando, FL;93;70;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;SE;7;71%;70%;9
Philadelphia, PA;82;70;85;70;Clearing, a t-storm;S;8;70%;84%;3
Phoenix, AZ;109;80;111;82;Very hot;SSW;5;13%;17%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;82;68;82;54;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;9;66%;86%;8
Portland, ME;74;62;73;61;Rather cloudy;SSW;12;83%;43%;3
Portland, OR;89;57;85;57;Mostly cloudy, warm;NNW;7;50%;45%;7
Providence, RI;78;64;74;63;Low clouds breaking;S;9;93%;69%;4
Raleigh, NC;82;71;83;68;Thundershower;SW;8;73%;73%;4
Reno, NV;92;58;93;56;Clouds limiting sun;W;8;20%;34%;8
Richmond, VA;79;72;85;70;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;72%;69%;6
Roswell, NM;93;63;92;65;Sunshine;S;12;30%;5%;12
Sacramento, CA;101;58;81;59;Lots of sun, cooler;SW;10;56%;58%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;89;67;95;71;Sun and some clouds;ESE;8;24%;9%;11
San Antonio, TX;90;72;91;66;Sunny intervals;NE;8;53%;54%;10
San Diego, CA;72;63;71;63;Low clouds breaking;NW;7;70%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;66;56;69;60;Windy in the p.m.;SSW;17;69%;49%;10
Savannah, GA;88;73;84;71;Thunderstorms;S;8;83%;79%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;82;56;79;55;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;8;54%;20%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;77;48;70;51;Turning sunny;NNE;10;54%;22%;10
Spokane, WA;79;55;86;60;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;3;41%;0%;9
Springfield, IL;81;59;74;51;Breezy with some sun;NNW;15;61%;16%;11
St. Louis, MO;79;63;77;55;Partly sunny;N;10;50%;10%;11
Tampa, FL;88;73;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;NE;6;82%;78%;9
Toledo, OH;75;63;70;49;Showers and t-storms;W;6;79%;71%;2
Tucson, AZ;103;73;107;75;Unseasonably hot;SE;6;17%;23%;12
Tulsa, OK;74;60;82;59;Warmer;NNE;7;54%;2%;11
Vero Beach, FL;89;72;87;71;Humid with some sun;SSE;8;73%;44%;12
Washington, DC;81;73;87;70;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;69%;76%;5
Wichita, KS;80;57;81;59;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;48%;8%;11
Wilmington, DE;79;70;84;69;Couple of t-storms;S;9;75%;83%;4
