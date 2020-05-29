Austin, TX;89;64;89;67;Mostly sunny;NE;4;46%;4%;12
Baltimore, MD;87;71;84;59;Decreasing clouds;NW;8;48%;11%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;88;69;89;68;A t-storm in spots;NNE;6;61%;44%;11
Billings, MT;81;56;86;62;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;9;58%;38%;10
Birmingham, AL;82;65;84;60;Partly sunny;N;7;55%;29%;12
Bismarck, ND;70;46;70;51;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;10;58%;9%;9
Boise, ID;96;67;99;55;Very hot;WNW;13;25%;32%;10
Boston, MA;81;66;82;60;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;9;53%;61%;6
Bridgeport, CT;75;64;80;55;Variable cloudiness;NW;7;58%;45%;9
Buffalo, NY;76;55;63;45;Cooler with a shower;NW;12;70%;60%;5
Burlington, VT;86;64;75;47;Partly sunny;W;10;45%;71%;6
Caribou, ME;90;66;74;50;Spotty showers;N;15;63%;85%;4
Casper, WY;86;49;84;55;A t-storm around;S;9;50%;55%;11
Charleston, SC;83;74;82;72;A morning t-storm;SSW;7;76%;85%;8
Charleston, WV;80;61;76;52;Partly sunny;N;5;66%;30%;8
Charlotte, NC;77;66;84;63;A t-storm in spots;N;4;65%;45%;10
Cheyenne, WY;82;54;77;54;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;9;57%;56%;11
Chicago, IL;67;57;68;52;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;53%;25%;9
Cleveland, OH;79;57;65;52;Cooler with some sun;NNE;12;66%;11%;10
Columbia, SC;84;68;86;67;Couple of t-storms;N;5;69%;68%;11
Columbus, OH;77;56;72;50;Partly sunny;NNW;9;57%;7%;5
Concord, NH;88;66;82;51;Rather cloudy;W;11;45%;38%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;63;87;65;Mostly sunny;E;8;51%;1%;12
Denver, CO;90;59;85;57;A t-storm around;SSW;7;44%;55%;10
Des Moines, IA;72;53;69;52;Mostly cloudy;ENE;5;56%;32%;5
Detroit, MI;73;55;70;47;Partly sunny;NNE;9;47%;13%;8
Dodge City, KS;84;61;91;63;Winds subsiding;SSE;23;39%;22%;11
Duluth, MN;66;46;61;42;Mostly sunny;W;7;48%;0%;9
El Paso, TX;93;69;94;69;Sunshine;SE;7;26%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;76;54;77;54;Partly sunny, warm;NE;9;32%;7%;5
Fargo, ND;68;42;68;43;Sunny;ESE;7;42%;0%;9
Grand Junction, CO;94;65;89;61;Clouds and sun;SE;10;25%;44%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;70;50;67;39;Partly sunny;N;10;56%;28%;5
Hartford, CT;79;66;81;55;Variable cloudiness;NW;7;53%;46%;9
Helena, MT;79;55;88;59;Sunny intervals;S;8;48%;44%;9
Honolulu, HI;87;73;87;74;Sunshine, a shower;NE;13;53%;65%;13
Houston, TX;88;70;88;71;Partly sunny;SSE;6;54%;11%;11
Indianapolis, IN;76;56;73;52;Partly sunny;NNE;7;53%;9%;5
Jackson, MS;84;66;85;61;Partly sunny;NNE;8;54%;8%;12
Jacksonville, FL;86;72;88;72;Showers and t-storms;S;7;75%;80%;5
Juneau, AK;66;47;61;47;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;64%;69%;3
Kansas City, MO;78;57;75;58;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;57%;44%;11
Knoxville, TN;83;64;81;60;Sun and clouds;N;6;60%;10%;11
Las Vegas, NV;107;79;98;70;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;14;10%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;77;56;74;53;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;6;67%;30%;8
Little Rock, AR;84;59;82;58;Sunny and nice;ENE;7;50%;3%;11
Long Beach, CA;71;59;75;59;Mostly cloudy;W;9;58%;1%;11
Los Angeles, CA;73;59;75;58;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;56%;3%;11
Louisville, KY;78;58;76;55;Periods of sun;N;7;57%;15%;5
Madison, WI;65;49;68;42;Clouds and sun;E;8;52%;0%;8
Memphis, TN;83;62;80;61;Sunlit and pleasant;NNE;9;50%;5%;11
Miami, FL;86;79;86;75;Clouds and sun;ESE;9;69%;36%;11
Milwaukee, WI;71;54;66;47;Clouds and sun;NE;10;59%;25%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;66;51;68;49;Partly sunny;NE;9;46%;0%;9
Mobile, AL;88;72;89;70;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;5;65%;63%;9
Montgomery, AL;85;67;85;62;Partly sunny;N;6;58%;16%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;58;47;49;25;Windy and cooler;WSW;27;84%;71%;4
Nashville, TN;81;58;80;58;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;54%;9%;11
New Orleans, LA;86;75;89;76;T-storms possible;ENE;6;61%;45%;11
New York, NY;81;66;83;56;A shower in the a.m.;NW;7;50%;59%;10
Newark, NJ;81;67;83;54;A shower in the a.m.;NW;7;50%;59%;10
Norfolk, VA;86;70;83;64;Couple of t-storms;NNE;7;78%;86%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;84;60;84;61;Sunny and nice;SE;9;54%;6%;11
Olympia, WA;82;50;61;47;Cooler with showers;SW;5;78%;97%;3
Omaha, NE;76;54;62;56;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;73%;80%;3
Orlando, FL;90;74;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;69%;66%;9
Philadelphia, PA;88;69;83;57;Decreasing clouds;NW;8;50%;15%;10
Phoenix, AZ;111;83;108;80;Unseasonably hot;WSW;6;16%;1%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;82;54;72;49;Not as warm;NNW;15;58%;22%;5
Portland, ME;69;62;75;57;A shower in the a.m.;W;10;64%;62%;10
Portland, OR;82;55;64;50;Cooler with rain;WSW;7;77%;91%;3
Providence, RI;77;63;81;58;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;7;66%;62%;6
Raleigh, NC;82;69;84;63;A shower or t-storm;NNW;6;71%;64%;10
Reno, NV;92;57;67;43;Cooler;WSW;15;36%;63%;8
Richmond, VA;85;69;82;60;Showers possible;NNW;6;64%;67%;8
Roswell, NM;92;64;94;63;Mostly sunny, windy;SSE;18;29%;14%;12
Sacramento, CA;87;59;74;55;Cooler;WSW;7;61%;41%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;96;72;96;64;Partial sunshine;SE;15;19%;34%;11
San Antonio, TX;90;66;89;69;Mostly sunny;E;7;51%;4%;12
San Diego, CA;70;63;72;64;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;63%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;67;59;68;56;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;10;69%;63%;6
Savannah, GA;86;72;87;71;Couple of t-storms;SW;5;80%;75%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;55;61;50;Cooler with showers;S;6;78%;97%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;73;48;67;51;Mostly cloudy, cool;E;7;58%;33%;3
Spokane, WA;87;61;91;52;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;7;45%;80%;7
Springfield, IL;78;52;73;52;Sunshine, pleasant;NNE;9;57%;4%;10
St. Louis, MO;78;55;76;56;Sunshine, pleasant;N;7;51%;12%;11
Tampa, FL;88;73;89;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;NNW;6;74%;55%;9
Toledo, OH;71;52;69;44;Clouds and sunshine;N;8;56%;10%;7
Tucson, AZ;106;75;103;73;Sunshine, summerlike;NW;5;19%;8%;12
Tulsa, OK;82;59;83;61;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;6;55%;6%;11
Vero Beach, FL;88;75;87;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;72%;55%;7
Washington, DC;87;69;84;59;Decreasing clouds;NW;8;53%;7%;11
Wichita, KS;82;60;83;62;Nice with sunshine;SE;11;52%;20%;11
Wilmington, DE;83;69;83;57;Decreasing clouds;NW;9;54%;13%;11
