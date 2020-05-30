Atlantic City, NJ;75;60;71;52;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;40%;3%;11
Austin, TX;88;69;80;68;Showers and t-storms;N;4;71%;82%;7
Baltimore, MD;84;60;74;52;Not as warm;NNW;11;37%;1%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;88;70;90;69;Partly sunny;NE;7;56%;14%;12
Billings, MT;85;63;93;56;Clouds and sun, hot;W;10;35%;10%;9
Birmingham, AL;81;61;84;60;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;51%;2%;12
Bismarck, ND;69;49;77;59;Breezy with some sun;SE;14;61%;18%;5
Boise, ID;98;57;76;57;Cooler but pleasant;NE;8;44%;1%;10
Boston, MA;79;59;69;49;Not as warm;NNW;13;38%;11%;10
Bridgeport, CT;79;55;70;46;Not as warm;NNW;11;37%;8%;10
Buffalo, NY;62;46;59;51;Partly sunny, cool;SW;9;50%;44%;10
Burlington, VT;74;47;60;44;Cooler;NNW;14;37%;36%;6
Caribou, ME;74;47;55;36;A shower;NW;12;64%;65%;4
Casper, WY;86;56;90;52;Increasingly windy;SW;18;31%;19%;11
Charleston, SC;82;72;83;67;A p.m. t-storm;NE;8;67%;67%;9
Charleston, WV;76;53;72;45;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;54%;3%;11
Charlotte, NC;85;63;78;56;Partly sunny;NNE;7;51%;0%;11
Cheyenne, WY;76;54;83;57;A p.m. t-storm;SW;9;48%;80%;11
Chicago, IL;60;52;65;54;Mostly sunny, cool;SE;8;42%;2%;10
Cleveland, OH;65;52;59;52;Mostly sunny, cool;SW;11;53%;0%;10
Columbia, SC;87;68;82;59;Partly sunny;NE;6;55%;1%;11
Columbus, OH;72;50;67;43;Sunshine and cool;NNE;8;52%;0%;11
Concord, NH;79;50;66;38;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;16;33%;13%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;65;87;68;Sunny and pleasant;E;9;52%;14%;12
Denver, CO;87;58;88;60;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;44%;80%;12
Des Moines, IA;75;56;71;61;Clouds and sun;SE;9;60%;44%;5
Detroit, MI;70;45;67;48;Mostly sunny, cool;W;5;43%;0%;10
Dodge City, KS;92;60;90;61;Winds subsiding;S;22;40%;6%;11
Duluth, MN;67;42;67;51;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;47%;9%;9
El Paso, TX;93;68;93;68;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;22%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;80;55;75;49;Nice with some sun;NE;9;35%;71%;4
Fargo, ND;68;43;79;63;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;12;39%;42%;9
Grand Junction, CO;93;66;89;63;Partly sunny;SSE;12;27%;66%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;66;39;66;43;Mostly sunny;SW;6;45%;2%;10
Hartford, CT;80;56;70;46;Not as warm;NW;11;35%;10%;10
Helena, MT;89;61;83;49;Increasingly windy;W;15;33%;3%;9
Honolulu, HI;87;74;86;74;Partly sunny;ENE;15;51%;58%;13
Houston, TX;88;72;84;72;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;68%;64%;8
Indianapolis, IN;73;51;71;47;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;7;39%;0%;11
Jackson, MS;86;64;86;65;Sunny and nice;NE;7;48%;3%;12
Jacksonville, FL;89;72;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;NE;7;66%;66%;11
Juneau, AK;62;47;55;45;Cloudy and cooler;ESE;13;72%;44%;2
Kansas City, MO;78;61;79;66;Clouds and sun;SSE;9;60%;20%;7
Knoxville, TN;82;60;77;53;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;49%;1%;11
Las Vegas, NV;101;70;98;72;Partly sunny and hot;W;9;11%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;74;52;71;47;Mostly sunny;NE;7;51%;3%;11
Little Rock, AR;83;59;82;59;Sunshine, pleasant;ENE;7;54%;6%;11
Long Beach, CA;79;59;75;60;Low clouds breaking;S;7;60%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;75;59;77;60;Low clouds breaking;S;6;57%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;75;55;75;49;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;45%;3%;11
Madison, WI;68;42;70;54;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;48%;21%;10
Memphis, TN;84;61;82;61;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;10;50%;6%;11
Miami, FL;86;78;87;76;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;71%;74%;10
Milwaukee, WI;69;48;67;53;Mostly sunny;S;9;45%;5%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;68;50;74;62;More sun than clouds;SSE;8;48%;46%;9
Mobile, AL;90;71;92;70;Mostly sunny;N;7;48%;5%;12
Montgomery, AL;87;63;85;64;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;6;55%;0%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;49;28;29;20;Windy;NW;37;80%;31%;5
Nashville, TN;81;57;79;53;Mostly sunny;NE;7;48%;1%;11
New Orleans, LA;89;76;90;75;Partly sunny;NE;8;55%;11%;12
New York, NY;82;56;70;52;Not as warm;NNW;11;33%;4%;10
Newark, NJ;82;55;70;49;Not as warm;NNW;11;34%;5%;10
Norfolk, VA;82;64;71;57;Cooler but pleasant;NNE;11;51%;1%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;84;60;85;62;Sunny;SSE;9;54%;4%;11
Olympia, WA;58;48;65;42;A little a.m. rain;WNW;9;55%;59%;4
Omaha, NE;61;58;76;65;Clouds and sun;SSE;16;67%;63%;4
Orlando, FL;89;73;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;62%;80%;12
Philadelphia, PA;86;57;72;50;Lots of sun, cooler;NNW;10;33%;2%;11
Phoenix, AZ;109;80;108;80;Plenty of sunshine;W;7;14%;12%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;72;51;66;44;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;47%;3%;11
Portland, ME;76;56;64;45;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;13;49%;13%;10
Portland, OR;64;50;66;45;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;58%;27%;5
Providence, RI;81;58;71;45;Not as warm;NNW;11;37%;10%;10
Raleigh, NC;87;63;75;55;Some sun, pleasant;NE;8;49%;0%;11
Reno, NV;68;44;76;54;Partly sunny, warmer;WNW;7;37%;28%;12
Richmond, VA;82;60;75;49;Mostly sunny, nice;N;8;41%;1%;11
Roswell, NM;94;62;91;62;Mostly sunny;S;11;30%;9%;12
Sacramento, CA;80;55;80;56;Partly sunny;SW;5;54%;8%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;98;67;88;68;Partly sunny, warm;SE;10;25%;2%;11
San Antonio, TX;87;70;82;69;Showers and t-storms;ESE;8;75%;86%;7
San Diego, CA;74;64;73;62;Low clouds breaking;NW;8;56%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;69;55;64;54;Clouds breaking;WSW;9;75%;8%;10
Savannah, GA;91;71;87;68;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;7;69%;59%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;51;63;50;A little a.m. rain;NNE;10;64%;62%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;76;55;75;66;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;16;64%;44%;4
Spokane, WA;88;52;66;44;Cooler, morning rain;SSE;14;59%;66%;5
Springfield, IL;77;53;74;57;Partly sunny;ESE;7;51%;9%;11
St. Louis, MO;76;56;78;58;Partly sunny;ESE;6;50%;15%;11
Tampa, FL;89;73;92;74;Partly sunny, humid;NW;5;67%;10%;12
Toledo, OH;68;42;65;44;Mostly sunny, cool;SW;4;47%;0%;10
Tucson, AZ;100;73;103;72;Unseasonably hot;SW;6;19%;32%;12
Tulsa, OK;84;60;84;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;56%;7%;11
Vero Beach, FL;89;70;89;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;75%;75%;11
Washington, DC;83;60;74;51;Sunshine and nice;NNW;10;40%;0%;11
Wichita, KS;84;63;86;64;Partly sunny;S;11;52%;6%;11
Wilmington, DE;82;57;72;49;Not as warm;NNW;11;37%;1%;11
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.