US Forecast for Monday, June 1, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;62;44;67;51;Clouds and sun;ESE;9;41%;57%;7

Albuquerque, NM;89;64;87;63;Clouds and sun;E;7;26%;43%;9

Anchorage, AK;61;46;62;45;A shower;SSE;7;52%;63%;2

Asheville, NC;76;47;75;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;5;51%;15%;12

Atlanta, GA;82;63;81;62;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;7;57%;10%;12

Atlantic City, NJ;71;53;71;58;Sunshine and breezy;WSW;15;38%;0%;11

Austin, TX;84;68;83;68;Showers and t-storms;S;3;77%;79%;5

Baltimore, MD;73;53;76;56;Nice with sunshine;NNW;8;34%;2%;11

Baton Rouge, LA;88;69;90;71;Partly sunny;ESE;6;56%;28%;12

Billings, MT;93;56;84;59;Mostly sunny, warm;N;9;43%;18%;10

Birmingham, AL;81;60;86;68;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;7;56%;6%;12

Bismarck, ND;80;61;88;58;Partly sunny;NW;9;48%;28%;9

Boise, ID;77;58;76;52;Clouds and sun;N;8;41%;7%;7

Boston, MA;66;49;65;50;Partly sunny;WNW;7;35%;41%;7

Bridgeport, CT;68;46;69;51;Partly sunny;NNW;8;39%;39%;9

Buffalo, NY;57;50;64;55;Partly sunny;SSW;12;50%;60%;10

Burlington, VT;54;41;63;47;Partly sunny;SSE;8;41%;45%;6

Caribou, ME;54;35;58;34;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;34%;60%;4

Casper, WY;91;55;91;52;Mostly sunny;W;14;28%;7%;11

Charleston, SC;84;68;79;63;Mostly sunny;ESE;10;57%;5%;12

Charleston, WV;73;46;75;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;3;44%;14%;11

Charlotte, NC;76;57;77;58;Sunny and nice;S;5;46%;5%;11

Cheyenne, WY;84;58;86;59;Partly sunny;SW;8;31%;55%;11

Chicago, IL;57;54;74;67;Partly sunny;SSW;12;54%;33%;6

Cleveland, OH;58;51;69;60;Partly sunny;SSW;8;48%;65%;10

Columbia, SC;82;60;82;59;Sunny and pleasant;SE;6;51%;8%;11

Columbus, OH;67;42;73;58;Nice with sunshine;SSW;6;47%;60%;11

Concord, NH;63;37;64;40;Clouds and sun;NW;9;33%;42%;6

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;68;85;70;Partly sunny;SE;9;61%;44%;9

Denver, CO;89;60;90;62;A t-storm around;SSW;7;35%;64%;11

Des Moines, IA;73;61;85;68;Windy and warmer;SW;18;59%;13%;10

Detroit, MI;66;47;74;61;More sun than clouds;SSW;8;43%;69%;10

Dodge City, KS;91;61;93;64;Mostly sunny and hot;S;22;42%;5%;11

Duluth, MN;74;51;67;61;A shower or t-storm;WSW;7;68%;59%;2

El Paso, TX;91;68;93;69;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;28%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;76;51;70;46;Spotty showers;WSW;6;44%;73%;2

Fargo, ND;82;64;92;60;A morning t-storm;W;11;47%;56%;7

Grand Junction, CO;92;64;92;62;A t-storm around;SSW;10;22%;45%;9

Grand Rapids, MI;66;44;71;61;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;53%;82%;6

Hartford, CT;67;46;69;50;Partly sunny;W;9;37%;44%;10

Helena, MT;82;49;76;46;Mostly cloudy;W;8;39%;38%;5

Honolulu, HI;86;73;87;74;Partly sunny;NE;11;52%;44%;13

Houston, TX;84;73;85;72;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;70%;55%;7

Indianapolis, IN;72;48;74;61;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;6;45%;23%;11

Jackson, MS;85;66;88;69;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;5;45%;5%;12

Jacksonville, FL;90;74;83;70;Partly sunny;E;12;66%;32%;8

Juneau, AK;54;45;52;45;Breezy with rain;E;15;75%;91%;1

Kansas City, MO;80;67;86;69;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;54%;6%;11

Knoxville, TN;79;54;81;59;Sunny and nice;S;5;46%;13%;11

Las Vegas, NV;101;72;101;76;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;8;11%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;72;47;76;60;Sunny and nice;S;5;44%;7%;11

Little Rock, AR;83;59;84;60;Sunny and pleasant;E;6;48%;5%;11

Long Beach, CA;79;61;79;62;Low clouds breaking;WSW;8;56%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;75;60;81;62;Low clouds breaking;SSW;6;52%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;75;50;79;62;Lots of sun, nice;S;6;42%;6%;11

Madison, WI;70;53;76;69;A shower or t-storm;SW;11;62%;66%;4

Memphis, TN;84;62;85;66;Sunny and nice;NE;7;43%;5%;11

Miami, FL;87;76;88;79;A shower or t-storm;ENE;11;67%;83%;11

Milwaukee, WI;60;53;73;67;A t-storm in spots;SW;16;58%;77%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;64;86;69;Mostly cloudy;SSW;13;58%;57%;4

Mobile, AL;91;70;92;76;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;7;53%;20%;12

Montgomery, AL;85;65;86;67;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;8;59%;17%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;25;18;31;25;Windy;WNW;30;72%;43%;4

Nashville, TN;80;54;84;63;Sunlit and nice;SSE;5;43%;3%;11

New Orleans, LA;90;76;90;76;Nice with some sun;ESE;7;51%;23%;12

New York, NY;70;51;71;57;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;16;33%;27%;10

Newark, NJ;70;49;72;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;15;33%;25%;10

Norfolk, VA;74;56;71;54;Mostly sunny;S;7;43%;1%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;84;62;85;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;58%;9%;11

Olympia, WA;62;41;69;42;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;53%;7%;8

Omaha, NE;78;66;89;69;Windy and warmer;SSW;20;53%;10%;10

Orlando, FL;93;76;88;73;Showers and t-storms;E;12;67%;68%;10

Philadelphia, PA;74;50;73;54;Breezy with sunshine;WSW;15;34%;0%;11

Phoenix, AZ;106;79;105;81;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;5;16%;31%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;65;43;73;55;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;6;44%;60%;11

Portland, ME;62;44;62;45;Clouds and sun;W;8;41%;8%;6

Portland, OR;65;46;72;47;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;50%;4%;9

Providence, RI;70;44;67;47;Clouds and sun;W;8;34%;32%;6

Raleigh, NC;76;54;76;56;Sunny and nice;S;5;48%;4%;11

Reno, NV;76;56;72;51;A p.m. t-storm;NW;7;42%;66%;8

Richmond, VA;75;50;74;53;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;5;39%;0%;11

Roswell, NM;92;60;91;64;Partly sunny;S;12;39%;20%;12

Sacramento, CA;81;57;87;61;Some sun returning;WNW;5;48%;8%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;93;70;94;63;Mostly sunny;ESE;15;15%;0%;11

San Antonio, TX;83;69;84;69;Showers and t-storms;ESE;7;81%;80%;3

San Diego, CA;73;62;75;64;Low clouds breaking;NW;8;65%;0%;11

San Francisco, CA;64;54;66;55;Clouds breaking;SW;10;69%;0%;10

Savannah, GA;90;70;82;66;Not as hot;ESE;14;58%;4%;12

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;63;49;68;49;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;55%;10%;9

Sioux Falls, SD;80;67;93;67;Partly sunny;SSW;14;51%;16%;10

Spokane, WA;66;45;67;47;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;53%;55%;5

Springfield, IL;77;59;79;66;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;54%;26%;10

St. Louis, MO;78;59;82;64;Mostly sunny;S;9;52%;16%;11

Tampa, FL;91;75;92;75;Showers and t-storms;E;8;69%;82%;11

Toledo, OH;64;44;72;59;Partly sunny;SSW;6;47%;68%;10

Tucson, AZ;101;73;101;72;Partly sunny and hot;SE;6;21%;31%;12

Tulsa, OK;86;63;86;66;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;56%;8%;11

Vero Beach, FL;89;74;87;76;Showers and t-storms;E;10;74%;76%;11

Washington, DC;75;51;75;54;Mostly sunny;S;7;36%;1%;11

Wichita, KS;86;65;88;67;Mostly sunny;S;12;52%;6%;11

Wilmington, DE;72;49;73;53;Breezy with sunshine;SW;15;37%;0%;11

