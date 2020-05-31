Austin, TX;84;68;83;68;Showers and t-storms;S;3;77%;79%;5
Baltimore, MD;73;53;76;56;Nice with sunshine;NNW;8;34%;2%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;88;69;90;71;Partly sunny;ESE;6;56%;28%;12
Billings, MT;93;56;84;59;Mostly sunny, warm;N;9;43%;18%;10
Birmingham, AL;81;60;86;68;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;7;56%;6%;12
Bismarck, ND;80;61;88;58;Partly sunny;NW;9;48%;28%;9
Boise, ID;77;58;76;52;Clouds and sun;N;8;41%;7%;7
Boston, MA;66;49;65;50;Partly sunny;WNW;7;35%;41%;7
Bridgeport, CT;68;46;69;51;Partly sunny;NNW;8;39%;39%;9
Buffalo, NY;57;50;64;55;Partly sunny;SSW;12;50%;60%;10
Burlington, VT;54;41;63;47;Partly sunny;SSE;8;41%;45%;6
Caribou, ME;54;35;58;34;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;34%;60%;4
Casper, WY;91;55;91;52;Mostly sunny;W;14;28%;7%;11
Charleston, SC;84;68;79;63;Mostly sunny;ESE;10;57%;5%;12
Charleston, WV;73;46;75;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;3;44%;14%;11
Charlotte, NC;76;57;77;58;Sunny and nice;S;5;46%;5%;11
Cheyenne, WY;84;58;86;59;Partly sunny;SW;8;31%;55%;11
Chicago, IL;57;54;74;67;Partly sunny;SSW;12;54%;33%;6
Cleveland, OH;58;51;69;60;Partly sunny;SSW;8;48%;65%;10
Columbia, SC;82;60;82;59;Sunny and pleasant;SE;6;51%;8%;11
Columbus, OH;67;42;73;58;Nice with sunshine;SSW;6;47%;60%;11
Concord, NH;63;37;64;40;Clouds and sun;NW;9;33%;42%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;68;85;70;Partly sunny;SE;9;61%;44%;9
Denver, CO;89;60;90;62;A t-storm around;SSW;7;35%;64%;11
Des Moines, IA;73;61;85;68;Windy and warmer;SW;18;59%;13%;10
Detroit, MI;66;47;74;61;More sun than clouds;SSW;8;43%;69%;10
Dodge City, KS;91;61;93;64;Mostly sunny and hot;S;22;42%;5%;11
Duluth, MN;74;51;67;61;A shower or t-storm;WSW;7;68%;59%;2
El Paso, TX;91;68;93;69;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;28%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;76;51;70;46;Spotty showers;WSW;6;44%;73%;2
Fargo, ND;82;64;92;60;A morning t-storm;W;11;47%;56%;7
Grand Junction, CO;92;64;92;62;A t-storm around;SSW;10;22%;45%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;66;44;71;61;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;53%;82%;6
Hartford, CT;67;46;69;50;Partly sunny;W;9;37%;44%;10
Helena, MT;82;49;76;46;Mostly cloudy;W;8;39%;38%;5
Honolulu, HI;86;73;87;74;Partly sunny;NE;11;52%;44%;13
Houston, TX;84;73;85;72;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;70%;55%;7
Indianapolis, IN;72;48;74;61;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;6;45%;23%;11
Jackson, MS;85;66;88;69;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;5;45%;5%;12
Jacksonville, FL;90;74;83;70;Partly sunny;E;12;66%;32%;8
Juneau, AK;54;45;52;45;Breezy with rain;E;15;75%;91%;1
Kansas City, MO;80;67;86;69;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;54%;6%;11
Knoxville, TN;79;54;81;59;Sunny and nice;S;5;46%;13%;11
Las Vegas, NV;101;72;101;76;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;8;11%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;72;47;76;60;Sunny and nice;S;5;44%;7%;11
Little Rock, AR;83;59;84;60;Sunny and pleasant;E;6;48%;5%;11
Long Beach, CA;79;61;79;62;Low clouds breaking;WSW;8;56%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;75;60;81;62;Low clouds breaking;SSW;6;52%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;75;50;79;62;Lots of sun, nice;S;6;42%;6%;11
Madison, WI;70;53;76;69;A shower or t-storm;SW;11;62%;66%;4
Memphis, TN;84;62;85;66;Sunny and nice;NE;7;43%;5%;11
Miami, FL;87;76;88;79;A shower or t-storm;ENE;11;67%;83%;11
Milwaukee, WI;60;53;73;67;A t-storm in spots;SW;16;58%;77%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;64;86;69;Mostly cloudy;SSW;13;58%;57%;4
Mobile, AL;91;70;92;76;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;7;53%;20%;12
Montgomery, AL;85;65;86;67;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;8;59%;17%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;25;18;31;25;Windy;WNW;30;72%;43%;4
Nashville, TN;80;54;84;63;Sunlit and nice;SSE;5;43%;3%;11
New Orleans, LA;90;76;90;76;Nice with some sun;ESE;7;51%;23%;12
New York, NY;70;51;71;57;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;16;33%;27%;10
Newark, NJ;70;49;72;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;15;33%;25%;10
Norfolk, VA;74;56;71;54;Mostly sunny;S;7;43%;1%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;84;62;85;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;58%;9%;11
Olympia, WA;62;41;69;42;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;53%;7%;8
Omaha, NE;78;66;89;69;Windy and warmer;SSW;20;53%;10%;10
Orlando, FL;93;76;88;73;Showers and t-storms;E;12;67%;68%;10
Philadelphia, PA;74;50;73;54;Breezy with sunshine;WSW;15;34%;0%;11
Phoenix, AZ;106;79;105;81;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;5;16%;31%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;65;43;73;55;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;6;44%;60%;11
Portland, ME;62;44;62;45;Clouds and sun;W;8;41%;8%;6
Portland, OR;65;46;72;47;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;50%;4%;9
Providence, RI;70;44;67;47;Clouds and sun;W;8;34%;32%;6
Raleigh, NC;76;54;76;56;Sunny and nice;S;5;48%;4%;11
Reno, NV;76;56;72;51;A p.m. t-storm;NW;7;42%;66%;8
Richmond, VA;75;50;74;53;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;5;39%;0%;11
Roswell, NM;92;60;91;64;Partly sunny;S;12;39%;20%;12
Sacramento, CA;81;57;87;61;Some sun returning;WNW;5;48%;8%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;93;70;94;63;Mostly sunny;ESE;15;15%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;83;69;84;69;Showers and t-storms;ESE;7;81%;80%;3
San Diego, CA;73;62;75;64;Low clouds breaking;NW;8;65%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;64;54;66;55;Clouds breaking;SW;10;69%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;90;70;82;66;Not as hot;ESE;14;58%;4%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;63;49;68;49;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;55%;10%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;80;67;93;67;Partly sunny;SSW;14;51%;16%;10
Spokane, WA;66;45;67;47;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;53%;55%;5
Springfield, IL;77;59;79;66;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;54%;26%;10
St. Louis, MO;78;59;82;64;Mostly sunny;S;9;52%;16%;11
Tampa, FL;91;75;92;75;Showers and t-storms;E;8;69%;82%;11
Toledo, OH;64;44;72;59;Partly sunny;SSW;6;47%;68%;10
Tucson, AZ;101;73;101;72;Partly sunny and hot;SE;6;21%;31%;12
Tulsa, OK;86;63;86;66;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;56%;8%;11
Vero Beach, FL;89;74;87;76;Showers and t-storms;E;10;74%;76%;11
Washington, DC;75;51;75;54;Mostly sunny;S;7;36%;1%;11
Wichita, KS;86;65;88;67;Mostly sunny;S;12;52%;6%;11
Wilmington, DE;72;49;73;53;Breezy with sunshine;SW;15;37%;0%;11
