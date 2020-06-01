Atlantic City, NJ;69;59;72;63;A shower in the p.m.;SW;10;52%;84%;4
Austin, TX;82;69;88;70;Showers and t-storms;SSE;2;69%;82%;6
Baltimore, MD;75;58;74;65;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;48%;55%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;89;70;90;72;A t-storm in spots;S;6;63%;55%;8
Billings, MT;81;59;80;60;Partly sunny;SSE;7;38%;13%;10
Birmingham, AL;83;69;87;68;Partial sunshine;S;7;56%;35%;12
Bismarck, ND;87;57;82;49;Partly sunny;WNW;9;53%;60%;9
Boise, ID;76;54;84;58;Partly sunny;ENE;7;40%;0%;10
Boston, MA;63;49;68;58;Partly sunny;SW;6;52%;70%;5
Bridgeport, CT;68;53;72;58;More clouds than sun;SW;7;46%;75%;4
Buffalo, NY;63;55;66;62;A shower or t-storm;SW;10;74%;81%;3
Burlington, VT;61;44;68;55;Mostly cloudy;S;7;52%;79%;3
Caribou, ME;52;35;64;40;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;31%;25%;9
Casper, WY;91;51;82;50;Warm with some sun;E;9;37%;27%;11
Charleston, SC;79;65;81;69;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;53%;3%;12
Charleston, WV;75;55;87;69;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;8;50%;21%;11
Charlotte, NC;78;58;84;67;Nice with sunshine;SW;8;57%;5%;11
Cheyenne, WY;88;59;83;55;A t-storm in spots;SW;9;29%;48%;11
Chicago, IL;70;67;90;72;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;12;54%;62%;10
Cleveland, OH;69;60;78;70;A morning t-storm;WSW;12;58%;80%;3
Columbia, SC;84;60;86;66;Nice with sunshine;SSW;7;54%;4%;11
Columbus, OH;74;59;86;68;Warmer;WSW;11;51%;15%;10
Concord, NH;64;39;70;51;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;4;46%;70%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;71;87;72;A t-storm in spots;S;9;67%;67%;6
Denver, CO;93;61;89;59;A t-storm in spots;S;7;28%;64%;12
Des Moines, IA;86;70;92;69;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;14;54%;62%;10
Detroit, MI;75;61;87;72;Clouds breaking;WSW;9;57%;73%;6
Dodge City, KS;92;63;96;63;Mostly sunny and hot;S;17;44%;24%;11
Duluth, MN;58;53;80;58;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;51%;31%;7
El Paso, TX;92;68;97;72;Partly sunny;NNE;6;28%;1%;12
Fairbanks, AK;70;45;67;47;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;43%;74%;4
Fargo, ND;99;62;81;57;Cooler with some sun;W;8;49%;29%;9
Grand Junction, CO;93;59;94;61;Partly sunny;WNW;8;17%;6%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;73;64;85;68;Humid and warmer;WSW;11;61%;60%;9
Hartford, CT;68;49;75;58;More clouds than sun;S;7;46%;80%;4
Helena, MT;77;45;78;54;Partly sunny;WSW;10;34%;0%;10
Honolulu, HI;88;75;88;75;Turning sunny;ENE;11;55%;69%;11
Houston, TX;85;71;90;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;66%;74%;8
Indianapolis, IN;76;62;87;68;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;11;49%;11%;11
Jackson, MS;86;69;89;71;A t-storm in spots;S;5;52%;64%;7
Jacksonville, FL;83;71;83;66;Partly sunny;SE;11;61%;7%;12
Juneau, AK;52;45;53;45;Periods of rain;E;10;76%;92%;1
Kansas City, MO;86;69;90;72;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;12;54%;22%;11
Knoxville, TN;82;60;87;67;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;7;59%;20%;11
Las Vegas, NV;102;77;103;79;Periods of sun;NW;6;12%;3%;12
Lexington, KY;77;60;86;67;Mostly sunny;SW;11;58%;12%;11
Little Rock, AR;85;60;88;69;Clouds and sun;S;5;52%;60%;11
Long Beach, CA;82;63;81;64;Clearing;S;6;55%;11%;9
Los Angeles, CA;81;62;84;66;Partly sunny;S;5;48%;9%;9
Louisville, KY;80;62;89;69;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;9;52%;10%;11
Madison, WI;75;69;90;69;Partly sunny;WSW;9;57%;66%;6
Memphis, TN;86;65;90;72;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;47%;29%;11
Miami, FL;88;80;85;79;Showers and t-storms;E;14;74%;88%;4
Milwaukee, WI;75;68;88;69;Clouds and sun;WSW;15;56%;68%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;91;70;89;63;A severe t-storm;NNW;6;61%;70%;9
Mobile, AL;91;75;86;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;71%;65%;6
Montgomery, AL;86;68;85;68;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;64%;54%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;28;23;40;37;Windy in the morning;SSW;27;71%;83%;4
Nashville, TN;84;63;90;68;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;7;53%;14%;11
New Orleans, LA;88;74;89;75;A t-storm in spots;S;8;63%;64%;7
New York, NY;72;58;73;62;Turning cloudy;WSW;7;40%;69%;7
Newark, NJ;72;55;74;61;Increasing clouds;WSW;6;41%;66%;7
Norfolk, VA;72;55;82;69;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;9;54%;35%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;84;66;87;69;Partly sunny;S;10;63%;60%;6
Olympia, WA;70;41;66;45;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;6;57%;17%;7
Omaha, NE;93;70;94;68;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;15;51%;64%;10
Orlando, FL;89;72;85;71;Showers and t-storms;E;14;73%;69%;5
Philadelphia, PA;74;56;73;63;A shower in the p.m.;SW;7;47%;80%;6
Phoenix, AZ;104;80;108;82;Partly sunny;W;6;15%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;73;54;79;69;A shower or t-storm;WSW;7;54%;80%;3
Portland, ME;61;44;62;53;Becoming cloudy;SSW;8;53%;65%;10
Portland, OR;71;47;77;50;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;5;47%;5%;8
Providence, RI;66;47;71;56;Partly sunny;SSW;6;46%;71%;5
Raleigh, NC;77;55;84;67;Mostly sunny;SW;8;58%;5%;11
Reno, NV;72;50;86;56;Partly sunny, warmer;W;7;31%;2%;12
Richmond, VA;74;54;84;70;Clouds and sun, nice;SW;8;51%;24%;9
Roswell, NM;92;63;95;65;Partly sunny;SSE;11;38%;45%;12
Sacramento, CA;86;61;97;63;Partly sunny;WSW;6;36%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;94;64;87;65;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;7;28%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;81;70;87;71;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;76%;79%;6
San Diego, CA;75;63;74;64;Decreasing clouds;NNW;7;62%;2%;9
San Francisco, CA;66;55;77;58;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;8;61%;0%;11
Savannah, GA;83;67;84;67;Mostly sunny, nice;S;10;56%;3%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;68;48;65;51;Thickening clouds;SSW;7;63%;34%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;96;70;90;59;A severe t-storm;NNE;10;56%;70%;10
Spokane, WA;69;47;73;47;Sun, some clouds;WSW;8;39%;2%;9
Springfield, IL;81;65;90;70;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;13;54%;10%;11
St. Louis, MO;82;64;91;69;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;48%;10%;11
Tampa, FL;92;74;88;73;Showers and t-storms;E;15;74%;70%;5
Toledo, OH;72;60;85;71;Warmer with some sun;WSW;11;57%;73%;5
Tucson, AZ;100;73;103;75;Partly sunny;WNW;6;21%;2%;12
Tulsa, OK;86;67;88;71;Partly sunny;S;8;58%;60%;8
Vero Beach, FL;87;76;83;73;Showers and t-storms;ESE;19;74%;82%;3
Washington, DC;75;55;78;67;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;51%;55%;4
Wichita, KS;88;68;91;70;Partly sunny;S;12;54%;15%;9
Wilmington, DE;73;54;72;63;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;7;50%;80%;3
