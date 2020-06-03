Atlantic City, NJ;80;67;82;68;Inc. clouds;WNW;8;61%;78%;11
Austin, TX;91;73;94;73;Partly sunny;S;3;57%;25%;12
Baltimore, MD;93;75;90;71;Strong thunderstorms;SW;5;60%;85%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;87;72;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;71%;66%;10
Billings, MT;84;55;79;55;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;39%;44%;7
Birmingham, AL;85;69;84;69;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;71%;58%;7
Bismarck, ND;82;52;77;48;Partly sunny;NNW;7;54%;30%;8
Boise, ID;86;57;82;60;Partly sunny;ENE;8;33%;1%;10
Boston, MA;75;63;86;67;Warmer with some sun;SSW;9;46%;61%;10
Bridgeport, CT;79;63;83;64;Periods of sun;SSW;7;54%;62%;10
Buffalo, NY;66;57;76;62;Warmer with sunshine;S;6;60%;6%;10
Burlington, VT;62;54;79;60;Partly sunny, warmer;ESE;7;55%;45%;7
Caribou, ME;70;44;72;50;Inc. clouds;WSW;12;42%;48%;5
Casper, WY;85;48;86;49;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;19;26%;10%;11
Charleston, SC;83;71;82;72;A t-storm in spots;S;8;72%;87%;7
Charleston, WV;88;68;87;67;Strong thunderstorms;S;6;71%;85%;6
Charlotte, NC;89;71;89;68;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;59%;62%;11
Cheyenne, WY;82;54;84;52;Partly sunny;SW;12;29%;33%;11
Chicago, IL;78;65;80;68;Warm with some sun;E;7;60%;28%;10
Cleveland, OH;80;65;77;68;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;70%;60%;10
Columbia, SC;88;69;90;68;Partly sunny;SSE;7;54%;29%;11
Columbus, OH;88;67;82;67;Heavy p.m. t-storms;S;6;80%;86%;6
Concord, NH;78;53;85;58;Warmer;SW;9;47%;2%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;92;75;95;76;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;58%;8%;12
Denver, CO;90;59;89;60;A t-storm in spots;W;8;31%;53%;12
Des Moines, IA;89;67;88;70;Strong thunderstorms;S;7;63%;86%;10
Detroit, MI;86;62;86;65;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;5;51%;13%;10
Dodge City, KS;94;65;97;66;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;10;40%;66%;11
Duluth, MN;80;53;78;56;Clouds and sun, warm;WNW;8;47%;69%;9
El Paso, TX;100;73;105;78;Partly sunny;ESE;5;21%;2%;13
Fairbanks, AK;61;45;68;45;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;44%;44%;3
Fargo, ND;84;58;83;55;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;7;34%;80%;7
Grand Junction, CO;95;60;95;61;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;11;16%;18%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;82;59;83;60;Clouds and sun, warm;WNW;6;56%;14%;10
Hartford, CT;80;61;87;66;Partly sunny;S;7;47%;56%;10
Helena, MT;80;53;76;48;Turning cloudy;NW;12;29%;4%;9
Honolulu, HI;89;75;87;75;A shower or two;ENE;16;58%;74%;13
Houston, TX;88;73;91;74;A t-storm in spots;S;6;65%;45%;11
Indianapolis, IN;89;67;83;67;Cloudy, a t-storm;WSW;6;75%;79%;4
Jackson, MS;85;71;85;71;A t-storm in spots;S;4;73%;79%;6
Jacksonville, FL;84;71;81;72;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;7;76%;85%;2
Juneau, AK;54;43;57;42;A passing shower;E;8;63%;73%;2
Kansas City, MO;92;73;92;74;A strong t-storm;ESE;6;64%;82%;11
Knoxville, TN;88;70;85;69;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;69%;82%;9
Las Vegas, NV;107;79;107;79;Very hot;SW;9;10%;1%;12
Lexington, KY;88;69;84;69;A shower or t-storm;SSW;8;73%;73%;7
Little Rock, AR;86;71;90;72;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;67%;82%;10
Long Beach, CA;88;63;77;64;Turning sunny;SSE;8;63%;25%;11
Los Angeles, CA;91;64;85;63;Turning sunny;SSW;6;51%;25%;11
Louisville, KY;89;71;87;71;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;70%;76%;6
Madison, WI;84;62;85;66;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;49%;61%;10
Memphis, TN;90;74;86;72;Showers and t-storms;SSW;9;71%;83%;10
Miami, FL;85;77;83;76;Showers and t-storms;E;10;82%;85%;3
Milwaukee, WI;86;65;79;65;Warm with sunshine;SSE;7;55%;16%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;63;86;65;A thunderstorm;WNW;7;47%;84%;10
Mobile, AL;80;73;87;73;Partly sunny;S;7;67%;42%;12
Montgomery, AL;88;68;84;68;Humid with some sun;SSW;5;73%;44%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;46;38;50;46;Very windy;W;43;88%;30%;4
Nashville, TN;88;71;87;70;A shower or t-storm;SSW;7;67%;81%;10
New Orleans, LA;82;74;87;75;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;65%;55%;11
New York, NY;78;67;84;67;Clouds and sun;S;7;51%;71%;10
Newark, NJ;80;65;87;67;Clouds and sun, warm;S;6;48%;70%;10
Norfolk, VA;92;74;92;72;Humid with some sun;SSW;9;54%;35%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;92;73;96;71;A strong t-storm;S;10;62%;54%;12
Olympia, WA;68;44;68;47;Rather cloudy;N;5;56%;14%;3
Omaha, NE;94;66;87;70;Severe thunderstorms;SE;9;67%;86%;10
Orlando, FL;84;72;81;73;Showers and t-storms;S;8;81%;84%;3
Philadelphia, PA;89;68;90;69;A t-storm in spots;NE;6;48%;80%;11
Phoenix, AZ;110;84;110;85;Clouds and sun, hot;W;5;14%;5%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;85;67;79;67;A t-storm or two;S;6;76%;80%;5
Portland, ME;61;54;73;56;Warmer with some sun;SW;8;63%;5%;9
Portland, OR;73;48;72;51;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;6;52%;28%;6
Providence, RI;77;61;87;64;Partly sunny;SSW;8;46%;70%;10
Raleigh, NC;92;72;91;70;Clouds and sun;SSW;9;58%;35%;11
Reno, NV;88;57;91;59;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;10;18%;2%;12
Richmond, VA;92;70;93;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;55%;66%;11
Roswell, NM;96;67;103;68;Partly sunny;S;10;29%;17%;12
Sacramento, CA;100;62;100;57;Blazing sunshine;S;6;33%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;92;68;92;69;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;8;21%;19%;11
San Antonio, TX;91;71;92;72;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;65%;0%;12
San Diego, CA;80;63;73;63;Low clouds, then sun;SW;7;73%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;84;56;72;55;Plenty of sunshine;SW;10;62%;0%;11
Savannah, GA;88;68;83;70;A t-storm in spots;S;7;71%;78%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;51;68;52;Periods of sun;N;6;58%;18%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;88;62;84;63;Severe thunderstorms;NE;7;68%;86%;10
Spokane, WA;73;51;73;47;Nice with some sun;S;9;36%;2%;9
Springfield, IL;92;69;85;69;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;72%;66%;5
St. Louis, MO;92;70;87;70;A shower or t-storm;S;6;68%;60%;7
Tampa, FL;85;74;81;75;Showers and t-storms;SE;8;86%;89%;3
Toledo, OH;83;62;84;64;Partly sunny;SSW;3;60%;15%;10
Tucson, AZ;104;75;106;78;Very hot;WNW;6;17%;2%;12
Tulsa, OK;93;74;95;74;A strong t-storm;S;8;63%;50%;11
Vero Beach, FL;79;70;80;73;Cloudy with t-storms;S;7;85%;92%;3
Washington, DC;93;72;92;70;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SW;6;54%;81%;11
Wichita, KS;97;70;95;71;Partly sunny and hot;SE;7;57%;33%;11
Wilmington, DE;86;69;88;69;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;53%;81%;10
