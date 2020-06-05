Atlanta, GA;78;70;89;69;A t-storm in spots;S;5;59%;47%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;73;68;82;65;A t-storm in spots;NW;9;70%;55%;11
Austin, TX;93;73;97;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;3;50%;6%;12
Baltimore, MD;83;72;90;65;A t-storm in spots;NNW;8;61%;50%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;93;73;92;75;A t-storm in spots;ENE;8;63%;73%;10
Billings, MT;86;63;86;54;Partly sunny;W;10;41%;44%;7
Birmingham, AL;84;71;90;70;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;63%;64%;12
Bismarck, ND;78;59;74;64;Windy with a t-storm;SE;20;67%;85%;3
Boise, ID;96;55;66;42;Showers and t-storms;WNW;7;72%;99%;3
Boston, MA;79;68;85;60;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;11;60%;63%;5
Bridgeport, CT;75;65;83;59;A t-storm in spots;NW;8;70%;49%;9
Buffalo, NY;74;61;71;53;A shower in the p.m.;NNW;9;64%;58%;10
Burlington, VT;90;62;76;52;Spotty showers;NW;10;64%;72%;8
Caribou, ME;83;53;63;45;Cooler with showers;NNE;9;78%;100%;3
Casper, WY;94;62;74;49;A severe t-storm;SW;21;53%;68%;11
Charleston, SC;84;74;86;72;Mostly cloudy, humid;SW;9;69%;44%;6
Charleston, WV;77;65;88;59;A t-storm in spots;NW;5;67%;42%;9
Charlotte, NC;86;68;92;71;Periods of sun;SW;5;55%;25%;11
Cheyenne, WY;88;59;77;50;Severe thunderstorms;SW;17;50%;68%;11
Chicago, IL;81;64;70;58;Not as warm;N;11;53%;1%;10
Cleveland, OH;89;66;74;59;Sunshine, less humid;NNE;7;61%;9%;10
Columbia, SC;87;72;91;72;Periods of sun;SW;6;60%;30%;10
Columbus, OH;87;69;85;56;Mostly sunny;N;8;53%;7%;11
Concord, NH;86;64;83;54;A strong t-storm;NW;11;62%;61%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;74;97;75;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;6;53%;4%;12
Denver, CO;96;62;85;56;A p.m. t-storm;S;14;32%;59%;8
Des Moines, IA;90;67;83;68;Partly sunny;SE;12;57%;5%;10
Detroit, MI;91;62;82;53;Mostly sunny;NE;8;50%;1%;10
Dodge City, KS;100;68;99;71;Partly sunny;SSE;20;39%;8%;12
Duluth, MN;79;52;61;45;Mostly sunny, cooler;ENE;9;62%;27%;9
El Paso, TX;104;77;104;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;9;20%;8%;13
Fairbanks, AK;70;45;71;45;Partly sunny;NNE;5;39%;31%;5
Fargo, ND;82;54;77;64;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;11;45%;66%;5
Grand Junction, CO;100;63;76;56;Showers and t-storms;SE;14;50%;62%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;85;58;78;52;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;8;53%;3%;10
Hartford, CT;81;68;85;60;A p.m. t-storm;NW;9;60%;59%;7
Helena, MT;82;60;72;46;Afternoon showers;W;8;59%;99%;4
Honolulu, HI;87;75;86;74;A little rain;E;13;59%;69%;6
Houston, TX;93;74;95;76;A t-storm in spots;NE;6;62%;64%;12
Indianapolis, IN;89;69;88;59;Sunshine and warm;NNE;7;49%;13%;11
Jackson, MS;92;71;91;73;Partly sunny;SE;5;61%;29%;12
Jacksonville, FL;83;73;81;73;A shower or t-storm;ESE;8;76%;85%;4
Juneau, AK;60;44;63;48;Spotty showers;S;7;63%;93%;2
Kansas City, MO;93;73;94;75;Some sun;SE;7;57%;16%;7
Knoxville, TN;83;67;91;69;A t-storm in spots;E;3;62%;73%;11
Las Vegas, NV;104;69;89;65;Sunshine and cooler;SW;16;22%;3%;12
Lexington, KY;85;69;89;63;Clouds and sun;NNE;6;63%;25%;11
Little Rock, AR;95;71;93;72;Partly sunny, warm;E;6;56%;24%;11
Long Beach, CA;70;62;73;59;Misty in the morning;S;8;57%;47%;8
Los Angeles, CA;73;61;74;57;Misty in the morning;S;7;53%;65%;8
Louisville, KY;87;70;92;64;Some sun, hot, humid;NNE;6;59%;25%;11
Madison, WI;83;59;78;54;Mostly sunny;E;6;44%;0%;10
Memphis, TN;92;72;94;75;Partly sunny;SE;6;63%;27%;11
Miami, FL;86;81;86;81;Some sun, a t-storm;SSE;14;76%;66%;6
Milwaukee, WI;86;60;70;54;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;12;56%;0%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;81;59;78;64;Partly sunny;ESE;8;43%;15%;10
Mobile, AL;88;75;87;75;Showers and t-storms;E;9;73%;93%;4
Montgomery, AL;90;70;84;69;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;71%;38%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;57;47;52;33;Very windy;NW;40;95%;84%;4
Nashville, TN;90;71;95;71;Partly sunny;E;4;56%;25%;10
New Orleans, LA;90;77;88;77;Showers and t-storms;ENE;14;69%;87%;4
New York, NY;79;68;86;62;A t-storm in spots;NNW;8;63%;48%;10
Newark, NJ;79;69;86;61;A t-storm in spots;NW;8;60%;48%;10
Norfolk, VA;90;71;87;70;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;71%;81%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;96;73;96;72;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;9;54%;4%;12
Olympia, WA;68;47;58;46;Cooler with showers;SSW;7;74%;90%;2
Omaha, NE;96;71;91;77;Winds subsiding;SE;17;59%;18%;11
Orlando, FL;91;73;80;74;Showers and t-storms;ESE;7;84%;88%;3
Philadelphia, PA;86;70;89;63;A t-storm in spots;NNW;8;57%;50%;10
Phoenix, AZ;106;72;92;73;Sunny and cooler;W;6;23%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;81;68;84;56;Partly sunny;NNW;8;54%;28%;11
Portland, ME;72;62;74;56;A strong t-storm;WNW;9;77%;66%;5
Portland, OR;69;50;59;47;Cloudy with showers;SW;6;74%;98%;3
Providence, RI;79;65;82;60;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;8;73%;64%;6
Raleigh, NC;86;71;91;70;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;62%;81%;11
Reno, NV;87;55;69;39;Increasingly windy;W;17;25%;33%;12
Richmond, VA;83;71;94;65;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;59%;74%;11
Roswell, NM;103;70;100;68;Mostly sunny, windy;SSE;19;31%;19%;12
Sacramento, CA;82;54;78;51;Partly sunny, cool;W;11;44%;16%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;100;71;78;53;Increasingly windy;SE;18;39%;84%;7
San Antonio, TX;93;71;96;72;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;60%;4%;12
San Diego, CA;72;65;71;61;Clouds and sun;WNW;8;66%;20%;6
San Francisco, CA;63;55;65;53;Windy in the p.m.;WNW;21;59%;20%;11
Savannah, GA;89;74;88;72;A shower or t-storm;SSW;8;69%;66%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;51;61;49;Cloudy with showers;SSW;9;70%;93%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;84;62;82;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;19;54%;67%;5
Spokane, WA;69;53;67;47;A passing shower;SSW;9;50%;61%;4
Springfield, IL;90;67;88;62;Mostly sunny, warm;E;8;54%;6%;11
St. Louis, MO;89;73;93;68;A t-storm around;E;6;58%;41%;9
Tampa, FL;87;74;82;76;Showers and t-storms;SE;9;83%;86%;3
Toledo, OH;86;62;82;52;Mostly sunny;NE;6;51%;2%;10
Tucson, AZ;100;67;94;67;Sunny and not as hot;WNW;7;17%;1%;12
Tulsa, OK;98;75;97;75;Warm with sunshine;SSE;7;58%;15%;11
Vero Beach, FL;87;74;84;76;Showers and t-storms;SE;9;83%;85%;5
Washington, DC;85;71;93;64;A t-storm in spots;NNW;8;58%;51%;10
Wichita, KS;97;74;97;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;10;52%;6%;11
Wilmington, DE;85;70;88;62;A t-storm in spots;NNW;9;61%;50%;10
