Atlantic City, NJ;81;66;78;61;Partly sunny;N;8;43%;0%;11
Austin, TX;95;75;98;75;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;4;46%;8%;12
Baltimore, MD;90;66;83;61;Sun, some clouds;NNW;9;42%;1%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;90;75;84;75;Wind and rain;E;23;83%;94%;2
Billings, MT;76;55;73;47;Not as warm;WSW;11;46%;66%;7
Birmingham, AL;85;71;86;74;High clouds, humid;ESE;8;68%;11%;9
Bismarck, ND;75;63;91;61;A severe t-storm;NW;10;54%;84%;9
Boise, ID;69;41;51;42;Showers and t-storms;NW;9;76%;82%;3
Boston, MA;86;61;66;58;Cooler;WNW;8;65%;59%;5
Bridgeport, CT;84;61;75;56;Partly sunny;NNW;10;45%;9%;10
Buffalo, NY;73;55;67;51;Partly sunny;WSW;8;54%;0%;10
Burlington, VT;84;54;70;49;Cooler;WNW;11;50%;17%;5
Caribou, ME;62;46;66;45;Inc. clouds;NW;9;51%;5%;8
Casper, WY;74;48;73;38;Windy;WSW;22;40%;44%;11
Charleston, SC;86;74;84;74;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;9;71%;35%;5
Charleston, WV;87;61;83;55;Sunny and less humid;NE;5;55%;2%;11
Charlotte, NC;91;71;90;70;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;55%;59%;9
Cheyenne, WY;79;51;80;45;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;10;30%;21%;12
Chicago, IL;67;57;74;64;Sunshine and nice;ESE;9;57%;1%;10
Cleveland, OH;79;61;69;58;Mostly sunny;NE;8;58%;0%;10
Columbia, SC;89;73;90;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;62%;45%;8
Columbus, OH;87;57;80;56;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;7;51%;0%;11
Concord, NH;90;56;72;47;Cooler;WNW;9;54%;42%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;77;96;76;Sunny and hot;ENE;10;51%;5%;12
Denver, CO;83;58;89;52;Sunshine, very warm;SSW;11;20%;14%;12
Des Moines, IA;87;69;91;72;Partly sunny;SE;15;59%;6%;10
Detroit, MI;84;53;76;53;Mostly sunny;NE;6;50%;0%;10
Dodge City, KS;99;69;96;68;Mostly sunny, windy;SSE;27;41%;10%;12
Duluth, MN;62;46;57;48;Mostly cloudy;ENE;11;81%;44%;3
El Paso, TX;103;71;100;72;Sunny and hot;W;10;10%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;70;45;75;48;Increasing clouds;W;3;33%;8%;5
Fargo, ND;75;64;95;70;A severe t-storm;S;19;50%;88%;4
Grand Junction, CO;79;57;81;44;Strong winds;WNW;22;25%;27%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;79;53;78;57;Partly sunny;E;6;56%;0%;10
Hartford, CT;89;61;75;54;Cooler with some sun;NNW;10;46%;30%;9
Helena, MT;73;48;61;44;A p.m. t-storm;W;11;54%;87%;3
Honolulu, HI;86;72;86;73;Partly sunny;ENE;11;57%;66%;9
Houston, TX;95;76;95;77;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;9;58%;73%;11
Indianapolis, IN;89;60;85;62;Mostly sunny, warm;E;7;47%;2%;11
Jackson, MS;89;72;87;73;A t-storm in spots;ENE;15;67%;83%;4
Jacksonville, FL;82;74;79;75;Showers and t-storms;SE;8;81%;84%;3
Juneau, AK;64;48;52;45;Cooler with showers;SW;10;81%;92%;1
Kansas City, MO;94;73;94;74;Mostly sunny;SE;11;54%;8%;11
Knoxville, TN;91;68;92;66;Warm with some sun;NE;5;57%;1%;11
Las Vegas, NV;88;63;87;59;Plenty of sunshine;NW;8;13%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;89;63;84;59;Sunny and pleasant;NE;8;52%;0%;11
Little Rock, AR;92;71;94;73;Partly sunny;E;9;57%;28%;11
Long Beach, CA;72;60;78;59;Turning sunny;NW;10;45%;5%;11
Los Angeles, CA;74;59;79;61;Low clouds, then sun;NNE;7;45%;6%;11
Louisville, KY;93;64;88;63;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;7;48%;0%;11
Madison, WI;79;53;80;61;Sunshine and nice;SE;9;49%;4%;10
Memphis, TN;92;73;94;74;Increasing clouds;E;11;54%;11%;11
Miami, FL;87;82;87;81;A morning t-storm;ESE;11;73%;78%;6
Milwaukee, WI;73;54;70;60;Clouds and sun;SSE;10;61%;0%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;63;87;73;Windy;SSE;20;53%;25%;9
Mobile, AL;82;75;84;79;A p.m. t-storm;SE;13;80%;91%;3
Montgomery, AL;86;70;81;72;Showers and t-storms;ESE;10;83%;65%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;53;35;40;31;Windy;WNW;31;93%;25%;3
Nashville, TN;94;70;95;69;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;7;52%;2%;11
New Orleans, LA;83;77;83;78;Wind and rain;SSE;26;84%;98%;3
New York, NY;87;63;78;61;Partly sunny;N;10;38%;0%;11
Newark, NJ;89;62;78;58;Not as warm;NNW;10;37%;2%;11
Norfolk, VA;89;70;81;62;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;50%;0%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;95;72;93;70;Sunshine and warm;ESE;9;56%;5%;12
Olympia, WA;60;47;63;47;A shower in the a.m.;SW;10;68%;69%;4
Omaha, NE;95;77;96;76;Windy with some sun;SSE;20;51%;10%;10
Orlando, FL;83;76;85;76;Showers and t-storms;SSE;9;83%;82%;3
Philadelphia, PA;90;63;80;59;Not as warm;N;9;37%;3%;11
Phoenix, AZ;92;73;95;71;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;20%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;84;56;78;54;Mostly sunny;N;8;49%;4%;11
Portland, ME;70;57;67;54;Partly sunny;W;8;72%;25%;6
Portland, OR;57;48;63;49;Spotty showers;WSW;7;72%;88%;3
Providence, RI;78;61;70;53;Not as warm;WSW;8;63%;63%;5
Raleigh, NC;91;71;89;67;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;52%;2%;11
Reno, NV;65;39;55;35;Colder with a shower;NW;14;35%;60%;8
Richmond, VA;90;68;85;60;Mostly sunny;NE;7;44%;0%;11
Roswell, NM;102;69;103;65;Sunshine and windy;SW;20;19%;6%;12
Sacramento, CA;82;50;75;53;Partly sunny, cool;NNW;6;38%;8%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;79;51;60;41;Thunderstorms;E;12;58%;88%;6
San Antonio, TX;95;74;97;73;Mostly sunny and hot;NE;6;55%;2%;12
San Diego, CA;71;61;72;59;Turning sunny;W;8;63%;3%;11
San Francisco, CA;64;54;65;53;Mostly sunny;NW;17;53%;5%;11
Savannah, GA;87;73;84;74;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;84%;69%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;63;50;63;50;Showers around;SSW;8;76%;81%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;83;76;96;76;Windy;SSE;22;48%;42%;9
Spokane, WA;65;48;63;48;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSW;12;54%;66%;2
Springfield, IL;94;61;87;63;Sunny and warm;ESE;9;50%;5%;11
St. Louis, MO;94;67;91;65;Sunny and hot;ESE;7;55%;8%;11
Tampa, FL;81;75;86;77;Thunderstorms;SE;10;84%;84%;3
Toledo, OH;82;53;75;54;Mostly sunny;SE;3;52%;0%;10
Tucson, AZ;93;66;96;67;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;20%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;98;73;95;74;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;8;54%;9%;11
Vero Beach, FL;86;78;86;76;Showers and t-storms;S;11;81%;82%;4
Washington, DC;87;66;83;62;Partly sunny;NNE;8;42%;0%;11
Wichita, KS;97;73;95;72;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;12;52%;8%;11
Wilmington, DE;88;63;80;58;Not as warm;N;10;42%;1%;11
