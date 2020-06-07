Atlantic City, NJ;77;61;74;63;Sunny and nice;SSW;8;47%;0%;11
Austin, TX;95;75;101;77;Partly sunny;S;2;43%;3%;12
Baltimore, MD;81;63;82;63;Mostly sunny;SW;5;38%;2%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;80;75;84;77;Thunderstorms/wind;S;18;83%;86%;3
Billings, MT;75;49;59;45;Partly sunny;W;12;53%;66%;5
Birmingham, AL;84;75;81;73;A thunderstorm;SSE;9;82%;75%;3
Bismarck, ND;89;62;80;50;Not as warm;NW;13;50%;17%;9
Boise, ID;53;43;63;46;Cloudy and cool;ENE;10;48%;18%;4
Boston, MA;64;57;77;59;Sunny and warmer;NW;8;39%;0%;10
Bridgeport, CT;75;56;77;56;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;7;43%;2%;10
Buffalo, NY;68;50;73;57;Sunshine and nice;SSE;5;50%;0%;10
Burlington, VT;71;50;73;55;Mostly sunny;N;8;43%;0%;10
Caribou, ME;63;46;66;41;Partly sunny;NNE;12;41%;0%;9
Casper, WY;73;40;64;35;Windy;N;21;32%;30%;11
Charleston, SC;83;74;84;75;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;79%;66%;4
Charleston, WV;82;53;88;65;Plenty of sun;E;4;50%;2%;11
Charlotte, NC;89;71;87;72;Turning cloudy;SE;5;65%;44%;9
Cheyenne, WY;82;46;68;38;A t-storm in spots;NNW;11;39%;90%;11
Chicago, IL;66;65;84;70;Mostly sunny, warmer;SE;10;47%;13%;10
Cleveland, OH;72;60;72;66;Sunlit and pleasant;ESE;6;54%;0%;10
Columbia, SC;90;72;88;73;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;74%;65%;5
Columbus, OH;80;56;84;62;Sunny and warm;E;7;47%;9%;11
Concord, NH;71;48;77;50;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;38%;2%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;75;96;80;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;54%;9%;12
Denver, CO;90;54;79;44;Becoming very windy;NNE;20;30%;81%;12
Des Moines, IA;91;73;91;70;Mostly sunny;SE;13;55%;32%;11
Detroit, MI;76;52;81;60;Sunny and warm;SSE;6;47%;2%;10
Dodge City, KS;95;69;99;59;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;23;42%;17%;12
Duluth, MN;57;45;75;59;Warmer with some sun;SSE;9;71%;44%;5
El Paso, TX;99;72;95;64;Sunny, breezy, warm;NW;15;19%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;73;46;74;49;Partly sunny;NNW;5;40%;14%;4
Fargo, ND;100;71;93;59;A strong t-storm;NW;14;56%;85%;6
Grand Junction, CO;84;45;65;39;Increasingly windy;W;14;33%;25%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;79;57;87;63;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;8;51%;7%;10
Hartford, CT;75;55;80;57;Sunny;WNW;7;39%;1%;10
Helena, MT;64;41;55;39;Cloudy with a shower;SW;12;74%;63%;2
Honolulu, HI;88;75;88;74;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;14;53%;80%;11
Houston, TX;94;77;97;79;Partly sunny;SSW;8;57%;36%;8
Indianapolis, IN;86;62;88;70;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;8;44%;10%;11
Jackson, MS;86;73;81;74;Thunderstorms;S;19;89%;93%;3
Jacksonville, FL;78;75;91;74;A shower or t-storm;SSE;7;76%;78%;4
Juneau, AK;53;47;55;43;Spotty showers;E;9;74%;83%;2
Kansas City, MO;92;74;92;74;Partly sunny;ESE;10;52%;28%;10
Knoxville, TN;93;66;91;72;Partly sunny, warm;S;5;60%;31%;9
Las Vegas, NV;88;60;81;60;Sunny, but cool;NNW;10;8%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;84;60;88;70;Partly sunny, warm;E;9;47%;10%;11
Little Rock, AR;93;75;80;72;Rain and wind;SSE;17;87%;96%;2
Long Beach, CA;76;61;88;63;Sunshine;NE;8;22%;3%;12
Los Angeles, CA;77;62;87;66;Plenty of sun;NNE;7;28%;3%;12
Louisville, KY;89;64;90;74;Variable cloudiness;E;8;43%;16%;10
Madison, WI;81;63;89;64;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;9;48%;19%;10
Memphis, TN;95;75;82;73;Thunderstorms;SE;19;77%;95%;3
Miami, FL;87;82;87;80;Variable clouds;SE;8;72%;31%;5
Milwaukee, WI;70;59;80;65;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;14;53%;14%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;73;94;70;Winds subsiding;SSE;17;49%;44%;10
Mobile, AL;80;79;85;79;A couple of t-storms;S;14;81%;85%;4
Montgomery, AL;84;72;81;72;Showers and t-storms;S;9;86%;82%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;37;31;43;36;Very windy;NW;38;73%;0%;11
Nashville, TN;95;70;91;76;Partly sunny, warm;SE;8;60%;44%;9
New Orleans, LA;82;79;87;80;A couple of t-storms;S;18;79%;85%;3
New York, NY;78;60;79;63;Mostly sunny;W;6;38%;0%;11
Newark, NJ;78;58;81;61;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;7;37%;2%;11
Norfolk, VA;81;60;80;63;Mostly sunny;SE;7;53%;0%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;91;70;93;72;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;60%;5%;11
Olympia, WA;64;47;62;49;A passing shower;SSE;10;58%;87%;3
Omaha, NE;96;76;94;72;Clouding up, windy;SE;19;52%;34%;11
Orlando, FL;86;77;91;76;A shower or t-storm;ESE;8;70%;66%;4
Philadelphia, PA;81;58;80;60;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;37%;1%;11
Phoenix, AZ;95;71;92;69;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;9;12%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;79;55;83;60;Sunny;E;5;44%;1%;11
Portland, ME;62;53;72;54;Mostly sunny, warmer;NW;9;44%;1%;10
Portland, OR;60;50;65;53;A passing shower;SSW;6;60%;80%;4
Providence, RI;71;52;79;55;Sunny and delightful;WSW;7;40%;0%;10
Raleigh, NC;89;67;87;70;Sunshine and humid;SSE;6;59%;34%;10
Reno, NV;54;34;67;44;Mostly sunny, cool;SW;6;32%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;84;59;84;61;Sunny;ESE;5;46%;0%;11
Roswell, NM;105;65;102;59;Windy in the p.m.;WSW;12;16%;9%;12
Sacramento, CA;75;53;83;51;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;27%;3%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;60;43;57;44;A morning t-shower;SSE;10;58%;53%;5
San Antonio, TX;95;74;101;76;Sunny and hot;SSE;5;53%;2%;12
San Diego, CA;73;60;79;63;Mostly sunny;N;8;48%;3%;12
San Francisco, CA;64;53;70;53;Sunshine;W;11;48%;4%;11
Savannah, GA;83;73;87;74;Humid with a t-storm;SSW;6;79%;75%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;50;63;51;A passing shower;S;12;61%;85%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;98;78;93;64;A strong t-storm;SSE;19;52%;85%;5
Spokane, WA;58;47;66;44;Mostly cloudy;SW;13;44%;44%;5
Springfield, IL;93;64;90;73;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;12;43%;72%;11
St. Louis, MO;94;67;91;73;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;7;50%;76%;11
Tampa, FL;87;78;89;76;Showers and t-storms;SW;8;78%;65%;10
Toledo, OH;75;55;79;58;Sunshine and nice;ESE;4;50%;4%;10
Tucson, AZ;93;67;92;61;Plenty of sun;NNW;9;18%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;94;74;94;72;High clouds;E;6;59%;11%;11
Vero Beach, FL;89;75;90;75;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;8;77%;39%;5
Washington, DC;83;62;83;62;Sunny;SE;6;40%;1%;11
Wichita, KS;94;73;92;70;Partly sunny, warm;SE;11;56%;17%;10
Wilmington, DE;79;58;80;59;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;41%;0%;11
