Atlantic City, NJ;69;63;79;68;Sunny and nice;SSW;9;54%;1%;11
Austin, TX;97;78;101;68;Sunny;ESE;6;47%;25%;12
Baltimore, MD;82;64;90;73;Sunny and more humid;SSE;6;46%;6%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;86;77;91;78;Partly sunny;S;11;72%;58%;7
Billings, MT;66;45;70;51;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;14;36%;31%;10
Birmingham, AL;81;74;85;74;A t-storm in spots;S;9;77%;65%;5
Bismarck, ND;77;55;71;49;Not as warm;NW;12;58%;48%;3
Boise, ID;63;46;70;50;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;45%;26%;3
Boston, MA;76;58;82;61;Mostly sunny;SE;5;42%;12%;10
Bridgeport, CT;78;56;83;64;Mostly sunny, nice;S;6;47%;0%;10
Buffalo, NY;74;58;85;73;Sunny and warmer;SE;5;52%;25%;10
Burlington, VT;73;55;69;58;Partly sunny;E;5;59%;31%;7
Caribou, ME;69;43;67;41;Clouds limiting sun;E;9;36%;0%;7
Casper, WY;67;36;66;38;Mostly sunny, breezy;N;15;35%;5%;11
Charleston, SC;81;75;86;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;79%;71%;7
Charleston, WV;87;66;91;72;Hot with some sun;S;5;62%;36%;11
Charlotte, NC;88;74;87;73;A shower or t-storm;S;6;72%;73%;10
Cheyenne, WY;68;38;61;41;Windy;NW;21;48%;56%;12
Chicago, IL;74;70;83;72;Thunderstorms/wind;SSW;20;68%;94%;8
Cleveland, OH;71;66;87;77;Sun and clouds;S;7;48%;48%;10
Columbia, SC;87;73;90;73;A shower or t-storm;SSW;5;72%;74%;11
Columbus, OH;85;62;91;74;Partly sunny and hot;S;8;59%;55%;11
Concord, NH;77;50;75;56;Sunshine;ESE;6;48%;22%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;80;98;65;Sunny and hot;NW;18;35%;3%;12
Denver, CO;80;44;68;45;Windy;WNW;19;40%;56%;12
Des Moines, IA;91;71;77;57;Rain;WNW;11;82%;85%;2
Detroit, MI;84;59;91;74;Partly sunny and hot;S;8;48%;55%;10
Dodge City, KS;98;63;66;50;Windy;NW;30;71%;73%;9
Duluth, MN;60;55;66;54;A little p.m. rain;NE;7;79%;87%;3
El Paso, TX;93;64;89;62;Plenty of sunshine;SW;10;8%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;73;49;75;50;Clouds limiting sun;NE;5;41%;44%;4
Fargo, ND;88;62;64;51;Periods of rain;NNW;14;79%;94%;2
Grand Junction, CO;68;38;70;44;Mostly sunny, cool;N;8;34%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;88;63;92;73;Very windy;SSE;14;50%;78%;10
Hartford, CT;80;56;86;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;42%;3%;10
Helena, MT;57;39;63;48;Periods of sun;SW;13;45%;33%;7
Honolulu, HI;87;71;86;73;Partly sunny;ENE;14;59%;69%;12
Houston, TX;93;79;97;76;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;64%;48%;12
Indianapolis, IN;89;71;85;73;Windy;S;21;66%;80%;5
Jackson, MS;79;76;90;74;Clouds and sun;S;15;72%;72%;8
Jacksonville, FL;87;74;88;74;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;75%;77%;7
Juneau, AK;54;42;65;48;Considerable clouds;ESE;7;56%;64%;5
Kansas City, MO;92;74;88;59;A strong t-storm;ESE;9;63%;80%;6
Knoxville, TN;90;73;88;73;A t-storm in spots;S;7;62%;64%;8
Las Vegas, NV;81;61;89;67;Sunny and beautiful;NNW;5;9%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;87;71;87;74;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;66%;55%;6
Little Rock, AR;78;71;92;64;Windy;WSW;18;71%;25%;11
Long Beach, CA;90;63;95;62;Sunny and hot;W;8;12%;3%;12
Los Angeles, CA;88;65;94;68;Plenty of sunshine;NW;6;15%;3%;12
Louisville, KY;88;76;85;76;Showers and t-storms;S;20;69%;76%;5
Madison, WI;89;65;85;67;Thunderstorms;SW;15;63%;94%;10
Memphis, TN;82;74;89;71;Windy;S;19;75%;55%;8
Miami, FL;88;81;89;79;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;70%;34%;10
Milwaukee, WI;83;65;78;67;Thunderstorms/wind;SSE;17;62%;94%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;96;68;84;58;Thunderstorms;NW;8;66%;92%;2
Mobile, AL;83;79;88;78;Thundershower;S;11;77%;73%;5
Montgomery, AL;87;73;84;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;81%;63%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;50;35;45;42;Windy;E;30;85%;42%;6
Nashville, TN;88;75;87;75;Windy with a t-storm;SSW;19;75%;74%;4
New Orleans, LA;83;80;90;78;Thundershower;S;11;72%;68%;7
New York, NY;80;63;86;69;Sunny and very warm;S;7;42%;0%;11
Newark, NJ;81;60;90;67;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;40%;2%;11
Norfolk, VA;85;66;88;70;Plenty of sun;SSW;5;61%;6%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;93;73;88;59;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;15;37%;2%;12
Olympia, WA;63;49;62;53;A bit of rain;SW;12;85%;71%;3
Omaha, NE;95;71;83;58;A strong t-storm;NNW;10;71%;93%;4
Orlando, FL;91;77;90;75;Showers and t-storms;SSW;4;74%;74%;7
Philadelphia, PA;82;59;89;68;Sunny;S;7;43%;4%;11
Phoenix, AZ;90;69;95;72;Plenty of sunshine;W;5;7%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;83;60;96;74;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;52%;29%;11
Portland, ME;73;55;69;56;Mostly sunny;S;6;56%;23%;9
Portland, OR;63;53;64;58;A little rain;S;7;80%;72%;2
Providence, RI;79;53;82;59;Partial sunshine;S;6;43%;5%;10
Raleigh, NC;87;70;89;73;A t-storm in spots;S;7;72%;55%;8
Reno, NV;67;44;80;51;Sunny and warmer;W;7;23%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;85;63;92;73;Sunshine, more humid;S;6;57%;19%;11
Roswell, NM;104;56;90;53;Windy;NW;20;11%;2%;12
Sacramento, CA;82;52;91;58;Abundant sunshine;WSW;5;31%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;54;43;68;51;Mostly sunny;SE;6;36%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;98;75;99;70;Mostly sunny and hot;NE;6;50%;32%;12
San Diego, CA;81;62;88;64;Plenty of sunshine;N;8;24%;3%;12
San Francisco, CA;71;53;73;56;Sunny and beautiful;W;9;50%;0%;11
Savannah, GA;84;74;92;74;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;75%;71%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;52;62;55;Cool with rain;SSW;9;87%;84%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;93;69;77;54;Periods of rain;NNW;15;73%;95%;3
Spokane, WA;63;46;57;50;A shower or two;SE;7;72%;73%;2
Springfield, IL;94;75;82;66;Thunderstorms;SSW;24;82%;89%;3
St. Louis, MO;91;74;87;68;Thunderstorms;WSW;18;75%;88%;3
Tampa, FL;88;76;90;75;Very humid;NNE;6;78%;55%;9
Toledo, OH;78;57;90;73;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;7;48%;55%;10
Tucson, AZ;89;57;93;65;Plenty of sun;NNE;6;8%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;95;72;95;61;Partly sunny, breezy;W;13;49%;27%;11
Vero Beach, FL;92;75;89;75;A t-storm in spots;ESE;5;76%;51%;7
Washington, DC;83;61;95;74;Sunshine, more humid;S;6;51%;5%;11
Wichita, KS;93;71;89;56;Increasingly windy;W;18;51%;12%;6
Wilmington, DE;79;58;88;68;Sunny and very warm;S;7;48%;3%;11
