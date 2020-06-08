US Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;79;54;86;61;Mostly sunny, warm;E;5;46%;9%;10

Albuquerque, NM;89;48;77;50;Sunny, not as warm;N;17;17%;0%;12

Anchorage, AK;55;46;58;45;Cloudy with a shower;WSW;7;72%;50%;1

Asheville, NC;83;70;85;68;Overcast, a t-storm;SSE;7;66%;73%;6

Atlanta, GA;83;71;84;72;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;74%;76%;6

Atlantic City, NJ;69;63;79;68;Sunny and nice;SSW;9;54%;1%;11

Austin, TX;97;78;101;68;Sunny;ESE;6;47%;25%;12

Baltimore, MD;82;64;90;73;Sunny and more humid;SSE;6;46%;6%;11

Baton Rouge, LA;86;77;91;78;Partly sunny;S;11;72%;58%;7

Billings, MT;66;45;70;51;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;14;36%;31%;10

Birmingham, AL;81;74;85;74;A t-storm in spots;S;9;77%;65%;5

Bismarck, ND;77;55;71;49;Not as warm;NW;12;58%;48%;3

Boise, ID;63;46;70;50;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;45%;26%;3

Boston, MA;76;58;82;61;Mostly sunny;SE;5;42%;12%;10

Bridgeport, CT;78;56;83;64;Mostly sunny, nice;S;6;47%;0%;10

Buffalo, NY;74;58;85;73;Sunny and warmer;SE;5;52%;25%;10

Burlington, VT;73;55;69;58;Partly sunny;E;5;59%;31%;7

Caribou, ME;69;43;67;41;Clouds limiting sun;E;9;36%;0%;7

Casper, WY;67;36;66;38;Mostly sunny, breezy;N;15;35%;5%;11

Charleston, SC;81;75;86;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;79%;71%;7

Charleston, WV;87;66;91;72;Hot with some sun;S;5;62%;36%;11

Charlotte, NC;88;74;87;73;A shower or t-storm;S;6;72%;73%;10

Cheyenne, WY;68;38;61;41;Windy;NW;21;48%;56%;12

Chicago, IL;74;70;83;72;Thunderstorms/wind;SSW;20;68%;94%;8

Cleveland, OH;71;66;87;77;Sun and clouds;S;7;48%;48%;10

Columbia, SC;87;73;90;73;A shower or t-storm;SSW;5;72%;74%;11

Columbus, OH;85;62;91;74;Partly sunny and hot;S;8;59%;55%;11

Concord, NH;77;50;75;56;Sunshine;ESE;6;48%;22%;10

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;80;98;65;Sunny and hot;NW;18;35%;3%;12

Denver, CO;80;44;68;45;Windy;WNW;19;40%;56%;12

Des Moines, IA;91;71;77;57;Rain;WNW;11;82%;85%;2

Detroit, MI;84;59;91;74;Partly sunny and hot;S;8;48%;55%;10

Dodge City, KS;98;63;66;50;Windy;NW;30;71%;73%;9

Duluth, MN;60;55;66;54;A little p.m. rain;NE;7;79%;87%;3

El Paso, TX;93;64;89;62;Plenty of sunshine;SW;10;8%;0%;13

Fairbanks, AK;73;49;75;50;Clouds limiting sun;NE;5;41%;44%;4

Fargo, ND;88;62;64;51;Periods of rain;NNW;14;79%;94%;2

Grand Junction, CO;68;38;70;44;Mostly sunny, cool;N;8;34%;0%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;88;63;92;73;Very windy;SSE;14;50%;78%;10

Hartford, CT;80;56;86;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;42%;3%;10

Helena, MT;57;39;63;48;Periods of sun;SW;13;45%;33%;7

Honolulu, HI;87;71;86;73;Partly sunny;ENE;14;59%;69%;12

Houston, TX;93;79;97;76;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;64%;48%;12

Indianapolis, IN;89;71;85;73;Windy;S;21;66%;80%;5

Jackson, MS;79;76;90;74;Clouds and sun;S;15;72%;72%;8

Jacksonville, FL;87;74;88;74;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;75%;77%;7

Juneau, AK;54;42;65;48;Considerable clouds;ESE;7;56%;64%;5

Kansas City, MO;92;74;88;59;A strong t-storm;ESE;9;63%;80%;6

Knoxville, TN;90;73;88;73;A t-storm in spots;S;7;62%;64%;8

Las Vegas, NV;81;61;89;67;Sunny and beautiful;NNW;5;9%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;87;71;87;74;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;66%;55%;6

Little Rock, AR;78;71;92;64;Windy;WSW;18;71%;25%;11

Long Beach, CA;90;63;95;62;Sunny and hot;W;8;12%;3%;12

Los Angeles, CA;88;65;94;68;Plenty of sunshine;NW;6;15%;3%;12

Louisville, KY;88;76;85;76;Showers and t-storms;S;20;69%;76%;5

Madison, WI;89;65;85;67;Thunderstorms;SW;15;63%;94%;10

Memphis, TN;82;74;89;71;Windy;S;19;75%;55%;8

Miami, FL;88;81;89;79;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;70%;34%;10

Milwaukee, WI;83;65;78;67;Thunderstorms/wind;SSE;17;62%;94%;10

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;96;68;84;58;Thunderstorms;NW;8;66%;92%;2

Mobile, AL;83;79;88;78;Thundershower;S;11;77%;73%;5

Montgomery, AL;87;73;84;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;81%;63%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;50;35;45;42;Windy;E;30;85%;42%;6

Nashville, TN;88;75;87;75;Windy with a t-storm;SSW;19;75%;74%;4

New Orleans, LA;83;80;90;78;Thundershower;S;11;72%;68%;7

New York, NY;80;63;86;69;Sunny and very warm;S;7;42%;0%;11

Newark, NJ;81;60;90;67;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;40%;2%;11

Norfolk, VA;85;66;88;70;Plenty of sun;SSW;5;61%;6%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;93;73;88;59;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;15;37%;2%;12

Olympia, WA;63;49;62;53;A bit of rain;SW;12;85%;71%;3

Omaha, NE;95;71;83;58;A strong t-storm;NNW;10;71%;93%;4

Orlando, FL;91;77;90;75;Showers and t-storms;SSW;4;74%;74%;7

Philadelphia, PA;82;59;89;68;Sunny;S;7;43%;4%;11

Phoenix, AZ;90;69;95;72;Plenty of sunshine;W;5;7%;0%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;83;60;96;74;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;52%;29%;11

Portland, ME;73;55;69;56;Mostly sunny;S;6;56%;23%;9

Portland, OR;63;53;64;58;A little rain;S;7;80%;72%;2

Providence, RI;79;53;82;59;Partial sunshine;S;6;43%;5%;10

Raleigh, NC;87;70;89;73;A t-storm in spots;S;7;72%;55%;8

Reno, NV;67;44;80;51;Sunny and warmer;W;7;23%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;85;63;92;73;Sunshine, more humid;S;6;57%;19%;11

Roswell, NM;104;56;90;53;Windy;NW;20;11%;2%;12

Sacramento, CA;82;52;91;58;Abundant sunshine;WSW;5;31%;0%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;54;43;68;51;Mostly sunny;SE;6;36%;0%;11

San Antonio, TX;98;75;99;70;Mostly sunny and hot;NE;6;50%;32%;12

San Diego, CA;81;62;88;64;Plenty of sunshine;N;8;24%;3%;12

San Francisco, CA;71;53;73;56;Sunny and beautiful;W;9;50%;0%;11

Savannah, GA;84;74;92;74;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;75%;71%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;52;62;55;Cool with rain;SSW;9;87%;84%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;93;69;77;54;Periods of rain;NNW;15;73%;95%;3

Spokane, WA;63;46;57;50;A shower or two;SE;7;72%;73%;2

Springfield, IL;94;75;82;66;Thunderstorms;SSW;24;82%;89%;3

St. Louis, MO;91;74;87;68;Thunderstorms;WSW;18;75%;88%;3

Tampa, FL;88;76;90;75;Very humid;NNE;6;78%;55%;9

Toledo, OH;78;57;90;73;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;7;48%;55%;10

Tucson, AZ;89;57;93;65;Plenty of sun;NNE;6;8%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;95;72;95;61;Partly sunny, breezy;W;13;49%;27%;11

Vero Beach, FL;92;75;89;75;A t-storm in spots;ESE;5;76%;51%;7

Washington, DC;83;61;95;74;Sunshine, more humid;S;6;51%;5%;11

Wichita, KS;93;71;89;56;Increasingly windy;W;18;51%;12%;6

Wilmington, DE;79;58;88;68;Sunny and very warm;S;7;48%;3%;11

