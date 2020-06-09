Atlantic City, NJ;74;69;80;70;Partly sunny;S;12;77%;51%;11
Austin, TX;98;66;93;64;Sunshine, seasonable;E;8;24%;1%;12
Baltimore, MD;89;75;91;76;Some sun, hot, humid;S;12;62%;67%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;91;78;90;65;A t-storm in spots;NNW;8;58%;41%;10
Billings, MT;70;51;76;51;Clouds and sun;SE;13;35%;27%;7
Birmingham, AL;82;74;87;63;Mostly cloudy, humid;NW;9;71%;32%;7
Bismarck, ND;68;50;75;49;Clouds limiting sun;WNW;14;46%;11%;7
Boise, ID;72;51;83;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;E;5;40%;0%;10
Boston, MA;76;62;71;66;Not as warm;SSE;11;72%;30%;5
Bridgeport, CT;85;64;79;67;Partly sunny;SSE;8;70%;55%;10
Buffalo, NY;85;73;88;64;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WSW;15;67%;89%;9
Burlington, VT;71;58;82;69;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;14;49%;70%;7
Caribou, ME;69;42;72;51;Mostly cloudy;S;10;44%;65%;8
Casper, WY;68;37;73;41;Mostly sunny;E;13;34%;4%;11
Charleston, SC;85;74;87;76;A t-storm in spots;S;8;75%;59%;10
Charleston, WV;93;72;90;63;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SW;17;69%;88%;11
Charlotte, NC;88;73;88;73;A t-storm in spots;S;8;72%;82%;6
Cheyenne, WY;61;41;70;46;Partly sunny, warmer;W;13;38%;27%;12
Chicago, IL;83;72;81;59;A shower or t-storm;WSW;19;61%;62%;6
Cleveland, OH;96;75;87;64;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WSW;18;64%;83%;7
Columbia, SC;93;72;89;74;A heavy p.m. t-storm;S;7;77%;87%;7
Columbus, OH;91;74;85;61;A severe t-storm;SW;17;75%;87%;6
Concord, NH;75;56;73;58;Variable cloudiness;ESE;9;58%;54%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;65;89;66;Sunny and breezy;NNE;15;32%;0%;12
Denver, CO;67;47;77;51;Partly sunny, warmer;W;6;32%;13%;12
Des Moines, IA;77;57;72;57;Very windy, rain;W;26;72%;67%;5
Detroit, MI;93;74;87;59;A severe t-storm;SW;19;73%;84%;5
Dodge City, KS;72;47;81;55;Sunshine and warmer;SE;19;35%;2%;12
Duluth, MN;57;51;63;52;A little rain, windy;WNW;18;65%;67%;2
El Paso, TX;86;61;96;72;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;6;7%;4%;13
Fairbanks, AK;74;50;77;51;Spotty showers;SSW;6;39%;83%;4
Fargo, ND;68;52;72;51;A little a.m. rain;NW;19;61%;66%;5
Grand Junction, CO;70;44;79;50;Sunny and pleasant;NW;7;26%;2%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;92;73;83;57;Showers and t-storms;WSW;20;73%;83%;8
Hartford, CT;89;62;85;68;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;58%;63%;9
Helena, MT;61;48;73;49;Clouds and sun;SSW;14;43%;48%;6
Honolulu, HI;87;76;87;76;Partly sunny;ENE;19;55%;44%;10
Houston, TX;96;74;94;69;Partial sunshine;NNE;8;35%;9%;12
Indianapolis, IN;84;75;82;57;Strong winds;WSW;25;68%;50%;10
Jackson, MS;90;75;85;63;Decreasing clouds;N;10;56%;19%;12
Jacksonville, FL;86;73;90;74;Partly sunny;SSE;6;68%;44%;11
Juneau, AK;64;49;64;47;Periods of rain;SW;8;61%;74%;3
Kansas City, MO;91;60;75;60;Occasional a.m. rain;WNW;18;56%;54%;11
Knoxville, TN;87;73;87;63;A t-storm in spots;SSW;10;72%;76%;6
Las Vegas, NV;88;68;97;72;Plenty of sun;NNW;5;9%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;85;74;85;60;A t-storm in spots;WSW;14;73%;55%;6
Little Rock, AR;91;62;79;58;Not as warm;NNW;12;55%;8%;11
Long Beach, CA;97;63;90;61;Sunny and very warm;SSE;7;24%;2%;12
Los Angeles, CA;98;69;95;65;Sunny and hot;SSE;6;21%;2%;12
Louisville, KY;83;77;86;60;Windy;WSW;20;64%;50%;6
Madison, WI;85;68;77;54;Rain and a t-storm;W;19;71%;88%;3
Memphis, TN;89;73;78;61;Not as warm;NW;16;52%;14%;11
Miami, FL;88;80;89;79;A t-storm or two;ENE;8;70%;76%;9
Milwaukee, WI;80;70;81;57;Rain, a thunderstorm;W;20;66%;85%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;59;70;57;A little a.m. rain;NW;22;64%;77%;3
Mobile, AL;85;78;88;69;Couple of t-storms;SSW;9;79%;78%;7
Montgomery, AL;88;73;85;65;Couple of t-storms;SW;7;79%;79%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;42;41;53;48;Windy and milder;SSE;28;81%;68%;3
Nashville, TN;87;77;87;59;Partly sunny;W;12;59%;33%;11
New Orleans, LA;89;80;91;73;A t-storm in spots;NNW;8;68%;44%;7
New York, NY;88;71;85;72;Partly sunny;SSE;8;64%;55%;9
Newark, NJ;90;70;88;73;Partly sunny;S;14;61%;66%;8
Norfolk, VA;90;72;90;73;Partly sunny, humid;S;9;64%;44%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;85;59;84;59;Plenty of sunshine;E;14;34%;1%;12
Olympia, WA;64;54;71;54;A shower or two;SW;6;74%;72%;3
Omaha, NE;90;58;76;58;Windy;WNW;22;56%;64%;11
Orlando, FL;94;75;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;73%;81%;11
Philadelphia, PA;90;69;92;73;Partly sunny and hot;S;15;60%;55%;11
Phoenix, AZ;94;72;103;77;Sunny and very warm;WNW;5;7%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;93;75;94;65;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SW;16;62%;88%;11
Portland, ME;65;54;62;57;Mostly cloudy;ESE;9;76%;59%;4
Portland, OR;64;59;76;57;Warmer with a shower;SW;5;61%;66%;5
Providence, RI;81;60;78;65;Variable cloudiness;SSE;8;66%;44%;5
Raleigh, NC;90;73;89;74;A t-storm in spots;S;9;73%;76%;10
Reno, NV;80;52;85;53;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;8;23%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;91;74;91;75;Humid with some sun;S;9;66%;66%;11
Roswell, NM;90;55;93;62;Plenty of sun;SSE;12;14%;5%;12
Sacramento, CA;91;57;95;60;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;5;37%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;69;51;78;57;Partly sunny, warmer;ESE;6;32%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;98;69;94;65;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;35%;2%;12
San Diego, CA;93;63;83;63;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;39%;2%;12
San Francisco, CA;77;55;74;57;Sunshine, pleasant;WSW;9;60%;0%;11
Savannah, GA;91;73;89;75;Humid;S;6;75%;60%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;56;73;57;Cloudy and warmer;SSW;6;69%;55%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;87;54;74;55;Strong winds;WNW;26;55%;4%;10
Spokane, WA;57;50;75;53;Warmer with some sun;ESE;4;57%;25%;5
Springfield, IL;88;70;72;56;Very windy, cooler;W;25;64%;54%;5
St. Louis, MO;93;67;71;59;Cooler;WNW;12;61%;50%;5
Tampa, FL;93;76;91;76;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;75%;57%;11
Toledo, OH;95;73;85;56;A severe t-storm;SW;19;74%;91%;5
Tucson, AZ;92;65;102;72;Sunny and hot;NNW;6;7%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;94;63;84;59;Sunshine, not as hot;NW;11;43%;5%;11
Vero Beach, FL;89;76;89;77;A t-storm in spots;E;6;74%;56%;11
Washington, DC;91;75;92;76;Partly sunny;SSW;9;66%;67%;11
Wichita, KS;90;55;80;58;Sunny, not as warm;NE;17;42%;3%;11
Wilmington, DE;86;69;90;74;Partly sunny and hot;S;14;66%;55%;9
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.