Austin, TX;94;64;94;65;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;4;29%;1%;12
Baltimore, MD;88;77;87;67;Thunderstorms;NW;9;76%;74%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;88;65;87;65;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;53%;1%;12
Billings, MT;77;51;86;56;Sunshine and warmer;ESE;8;37%;9%;10
Birmingham, AL;86;65;84;63;Sunshine and nice;N;8;54%;10%;12
Bismarck, ND;75;49;84;54;Partly sunny, warmer;ENE;11;41%;1%;9
Boise, ID;84;61;93;64;More clouds than sun;ENE;9;26%;3%;9
Boston, MA;66;62;76;65;A p.m. t-storm;SW;17;79%;73%;3
Bridgeport, CT;79;68;76;62;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;15;82%;60%;3
Buffalo, NY;90;64;68;59;Windy and cooler;SSW;19;67%;25%;8
Burlington, VT;81;71;82;57;A morning t-storm;SSW;17;63%;66%;5
Caribou, ME;72;50;69;55;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSW;16;78%;79%;2
Casper, WY;77;41;82;46;Sunny and pleasant;S;9;29%;5%;11
Charleston, SC;87;77;84;75;Thunderstorms;S;9;81%;79%;5
Charleston, WV;91;64;79;56;Not as warm;NW;6;62%;18%;8
Charlotte, NC;86;73;87;67;A t-storm in spots;N;6;69%;74%;9
Cheyenne, WY;70;45;77;51;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;8;31%;2%;12
Chicago, IL;77;60;79;63;Winds subsiding;WNW;18;45%;12%;10
Cleveland, OH;93;65;75;64;Winds subsiding;W;18;58%;11%;11
Columbia, SC;88;74;89;71;Thunderstorms;SSE;6;75%;86%;9
Columbus, OH;87;61;79;56;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;53%;14%;11
Concord, NH;75;58;79;54;A shower or t-storm;WNW;14;80%;69%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;63;91;67;Mostly sunny;E;6;35%;0%;12
Denver, CO;79;49;83;56;Mostly sunny;S;6;24%;5%;12
Des Moines, IA;74;54;82;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;12;48%;3%;11
Detroit, MI;90;60;78;60;Not as warm;W;16;45%;16%;10
Dodge City, KS;82;54;94;61;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;18;29%;6%;12
Duluth, MN;70;52;68;45;A t-storm in spots;NW;16;55%;54%;5
El Paso, TX;95;72;94;70;Clouds and sunshine;E;10;25%;32%;13
Fairbanks, AK;76;50;72;48;More clouds than sun;NW;5;41%;74%;4
Fargo, ND;72;52;79;50;Winds subsiding;SE;18;48%;43%;9
Grand Junction, CO;80;49;88;57;Sunny and nice;SSE;8;17%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;83;57;74;55;Mostly sunny, windy;W;19;55%;12%;10
Hartford, CT;86;69;77;63;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;15;78%;83%;3
Helena, MT;74;49;81;56;Mostly cloudy;S;7;40%;32%;8
Honolulu, HI;87;74;86;73;Mostly sunny, windy;ENE;21;54%;34%;13
Houston, TX;94;69;92;68;Mostly sunny;NE;7;40%;0%;12
Indianapolis, IN;86;59;80;61;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;47%;8%;11
Jackson, MS;85;62;84;62;Sunny and pleasant;N;9;51%;5%;12
Jacksonville, FL;87;75;89;72;A morning t-storm;SE;7;72%;67%;11
Juneau, AK;64;47;63;46;A passing shower;E;7;65%;73%;2
Kansas City, MO;77;59;87;66;Mostly sunny, warmer;W;8;41%;2%;11
Knoxville, TN;86;64;82;60;Sunny and less humid;N;6;56%;5%;11
Las Vegas, NV;100;72;103;74;Sunny and hot;SW;6;5%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;89;62;79;57;Sunny and less humid;NW;7;54%;9%;11
Little Rock, AR;78;59;85;61;Sunny and nice;NE;6;48%;1%;11
Long Beach, CA;95;62;83;60;Not as hot;WSW;7;41%;4%;12
Los Angeles, CA;98;64;90;61;Sunny and hot;S;6;29%;3%;12
Louisville, KY;89;63;82;59;Sunshine, pleasant;NW;7;46%;6%;11
Madison, WI;77;54;77;55;Clouds and sun;W;15;49%;18%;10
Memphis, TN;77;62;84;63;Sunny and pleasant;N;9;45%;3%;11
Miami, FL;89;79;86;77;A morning t-storm;ENE;10;72%;64%;13
Milwaukee, WI;83;59;79;59;Winds subsiding;E;19;44%;15%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;72;55;78;58;A t-storm in spots;W;16;45%;47%;10
Mobile, AL;85;71;89;69;Mostly sunny;N;8;56%;2%;12
Montgomery, AL;86;66;84;64;Mostly sunny;N;6;59%;8%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;53;47;56;40;Showers and t-storms;WNW;26;98%;84%;3
Nashville, TN;91;62;84;60;Sunny and less humid;N;7;46%;5%;11
New Orleans, LA;91;73;86;73;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;55%;2%;12
New York, NY;84;73;80;68;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;16;75%;60%;3
Newark, NJ;85;75;82;65;A heavy thunderstorm;W;15;72%;63%;3
Norfolk, VA;91;73;85;70;Thunderstorms;SSW;10;76%;100%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;85;59;90;64;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;9;39%;0%;12
Olympia, WA;71;54;66;52;Low clouds may break;SW;3;78%;66%;3
Omaha, NE;77;57;86;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;ENE;9;44%;0%;11
Orlando, FL;95;77;90;72;Showers and t-storms;ESE;7;73%;70%;6
Philadelphia, PA;92;75;82;66;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;15;74%;62%;3
Phoenix, AZ;103;76;108;80;Sunny and hot;W;5;8%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;92;65;79;59;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;15;53%;13%;11
Portland, ME;60;56;68;57;A p.m. t-storm;SW;15;96%;63%;3
Portland, OR;76;58;70;57;Cloudy;N;4;68%;66%;3
Providence, RI;80;65;73;63;A shower or t-storm;SSW;15;85%;83%;3
Raleigh, NC;90;74;82;70;Thunderstorms;S;8;83%;86%;4
Reno, NV;84;53;86;57;Partly sunny;WSW;9;21%;7%;12
Richmond, VA;90;75;83;68;Thunderstorms;ENE;8;76%;86%;3
Roswell, NM;93;63;93;66;Winds subsiding;S;16;28%;46%;12
Sacramento, CA;95;60;94;57;Partly sunny;SSW;7;38%;12%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;81;56;90;65;Sunshine and warmer;ESE;9;23%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;93;64;94;65;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;36%;1%;12
San Diego, CA;90;61;78;60;Mostly sunny;SW;7;50%;2%;12
San Francisco, CA;74;56;70;56;Partly sunny;W;12;67%;10%;9
Savannah, GA;87;76;89;74;Humid with a t-storm;S;8;77%;73%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;72;57;66;55;Low clouds;S;5;76%;66%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;74;52;81;57;Mostly sunny;SW;12;45%;0%;10
Spokane, WA;73;52;82;58;Warmer;N;4;49%;27%;7
Springfield, IL;74;57;82;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;10;46%;6%;11
St. Louis, MO;73;60;84;64;Sunny and warmer;SW;7;44%;6%;11
Tampa, FL;90;75;91;73;Showers and t-storms;E;5;78%;78%;11
Toledo, OH;88;56;77;55;Winds subsiding;WNW;17;53%;15%;10
Tucson, AZ;102;70;106;74;Sunny and hot;NE;6;8%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;84;60;89;65;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;44%;0%;11
Vero Beach, FL;90;74;86;73;A morning t-storm;E;10;71%;59%;12
Washington, DC;91;74;86;67;Thunderstorms;NNW;7;69%;69%;4
Wichita, KS;80;57;92;66;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;10;39%;4%;11
Wilmington, DE;90;75;82;66;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;15;73%;60%;4
