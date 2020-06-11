Austin, TX;95;67;94;67;Partly sunny and hot;NNE;4;35%;3%;12
Baltimore, MD;84;69;87;65;Sunshine, less humid;NNW;6;40%;7%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;87;65;89;65;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;9;49%;1%;12
Billings, MT;87;55;95;63;Partly sunny;SE;8;36%;7%;10
Birmingham, AL;83;63;86;64;Sunny and less humid;NNE;9;46%;6%;12
Bismarck, ND;82;53;83;60;Partly sunny;ESE;13;58%;1%;9
Boise, ID;90;63;92;54;Partly sunny;NW;7;25%;62%;10
Boston, MA;75;66;84;61;Clouds and sun;WSW;6;46%;8%;9
Bridgeport, CT;74;63;82;59;Partly sunny;W;6;50%;11%;11
Buffalo, NY;69;60;68;47;A shower in the p.m.;N;12;56%;62%;8
Burlington, VT;85;56;78;48;A shower in the p.m.;NNW;11;46%;62%;9
Caribou, ME;67;55;79;48;Warmer;NW;10;46%;44%;9
Casper, WY;82;45;90;56;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;8;21%;6%;11
Charleston, SC;84;74;81;70;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;6;82%;84%;3
Charleston, WV;80;57;84;57;Clouds and sunshine;NW;5;55%;9%;11
Charlotte, NC;88;67;84;63;Partly sunny, humid;N;8;52%;14%;12
Cheyenne, WY;76;51;83;54;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;9;29%;6%;12
Chicago, IL;75;62;73;55;Not as warm;NNE;12;53%;44%;8
Cleveland, OH;75;66;71;57;Partly sunny;ENE;11;62%;59%;11
Columbia, SC;91;70;85;66;Thunderstorms;NE;7;69%;72%;8
Columbus, OH;79;58;82;54;Partly sunny;N;8;50%;25%;11
Concord, NH;80;54;84;50;Partly sunny;NW;7;45%;14%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;92;68;93;71;Partly sunny;E;7;39%;3%;12
Denver, CO;83;55;90;59;Partly sunny;S;7;24%;10%;12
Des Moines, IA;85;60;85;60;Sunny and pleasant;S;5;46%;13%;11
Detroit, MI;80;59;73;50;Partly sunny;NE;9;52%;33%;7
Dodge City, KS;95;62;94;63;Clouds and sun, warm;S;11;35%;15%;12
Duluth, MN;73;45;60;42;Partly sunny;ENE;6;60%;0%;9
El Paso, TX;94;69;96;71;Partly sunny;SE;8;31%;2%;13
Fairbanks, AK;75;49;74;50;Partly sunny, nice;NE;5;39%;74%;5
Fargo, ND;79;49;75;55;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;52%;55%;9
Grand Junction, CO;89;56;95;65;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;11;13%;5%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;75;54;70;45;Partly sunny;N;9;55%;15%;8
Hartford, CT;76;63;85;58;Partly sunny, warmer;WNW;6;46%;12%;10
Helena, MT;83;55;91;60;Partly sunny;SSW;10;35%;1%;10
Honolulu, HI;87;74;87;75;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;20;53%;44%;13
Houston, TX;91;69;93;70;Mostly sunny;NE;8;45%;1%;12
Indianapolis, IN;81;62;86;57;Sunshine and warm;N;8;45%;14%;11
Jackson, MS;84;61;87;64;Sunny and nice;NE;10;45%;0%;12
Jacksonville, FL;88;72;85;72;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;6;76%;73%;6
Juneau, AK;68;45;66;50;Spotty showers;SE;6;61%;74%;4
Kansas City, MO;88;68;88;67;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;45%;11%;11
Knoxville, TN;82;59;85;59;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;49%;4%;11
Las Vegas, NV;105;73;102;69;Partly sunny;WSW;10;5%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;80;57;84;59;Clouds and sunshine;NNW;6;55%;11%;11
Little Rock, AR;85;61;89;65;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;50%;1%;11
Long Beach, CA;82;61;75;61;Partly sunny;SSE;8;60%;6%;12
Los Angeles, CA;91;61;80;59;Not as warm;S;7;49%;6%;12
Louisville, KY;83;60;87;62;Clouds and sun, nice;N;7;48%;9%;11
Madison, WI;77;54;75;45;Clouds and sun;E;7;56%;4%;7
Memphis, TN;85;65;88;68;Mostly sunny;NE;8;44%;0%;11
Miami, FL;85;78;87;79;A t-storm in spots;ENE;10;65%;79%;11
Milwaukee, WI;82;56;63;49;Breezy with some sun;NNE;14;60%;44%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;79;58;75;51;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;9;49%;5%;10
Mobile, AL;87;69;89;71;Plenty of sunshine;N;10;49%;5%;12
Montgomery, AL;84;64;85;65;Sunshine and nice;NNE;7;55%;8%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;56;40;49;31;Windy;NW;29;71%;29%;10
Nashville, TN;84;59;88;61;Mostly sunny;N;7;44%;5%;11
New Orleans, LA;86;73;89;73;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;9;47%;1%;12
New York, NY;82;68;84;63;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;43%;9%;11
Newark, NJ;84;66;86;61;Sunshine, less humid;NW;6;42%;11%;11
Norfolk, VA;86;71;79;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;7;71%;67%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;90;64;91;67;Mostly sunny, warm;S;10;42%;6%;12
Olympia, WA;73;52;62;48;Spotty showers;SW;6;76%;78%;2
Omaha, NE;88;61;88;63;Sunny and delightful;SE;7;43%;12%;11
Orlando, FL;91;72;90;72;Partly sunny;ESE;6;61%;44%;11
Philadelphia, PA;80;66;86;63;Mostly sunny;W;6;42%;10%;11
Phoenix, AZ;108;81;109;81;Sunny and hot;WSW;7;12%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;79;60;81;54;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;8;49%;27%;11
Portland, ME;65;59;73;55;Clouds and sunshine;SW;8;60%;11%;10
Portland, OR;72;57;64;51;Spotty showers;WSW;5;70%;85%;3
Providence, RI;73;64;84;58;Warmer;SW;6;51%;10%;10
Raleigh, NC;82;70;83;64;A t-storm in spots;NE;7;67%;56%;4
Reno, NV;86;57;79;48;Partly sunny, windy;W;18;23%;34%;12
Richmond, VA;82;68;86;62;Variable cloudiness;SSE;6;49%;15%;10
Roswell, NM;91;66;95;63;Partly sunny;SSE;14;24%;8%;12
Sacramento, CA;95;58;78;54;Cooler with some sun;SSW;11;47%;36%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;91;65;96;68;Partly sunny and hot;SE;14;16%;3%;11
San Antonio, TX;96;65;94;67;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;41%;2%;12
San Diego, CA;73;59;72;60;Partly sunny, nice;NW;7;71%;4%;10
San Francisco, CA;69;56;65;55;Partly sunny;W;16;65%;28%;8
Savannah, GA;90;74;84;71;A heavy thunderstorm;N;5;82%;82%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;54;63;51;Spotty showers;SSW;8;81%;78%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;82;57;87;63;Sunny and beautiful;SSE;6;45%;33%;10
Spokane, WA;82;59;81;54;Rather cloudy;SW;6;49%;68%;5
Springfield, IL;86;61;87;55;Partly sunny;ENE;7;45%;0%;11
St. Louis, MO;85;65;90;63;Mostly sunny and hot;NNE;6;47%;3%;11
Tampa, FL;92;73;91;73;Partly sunny;E;5;66%;44%;11
Toledo, OH;77;57;75;51;Clouds and sun;ENE;7;54%;59%;10
Tucson, AZ;104;73;107;76;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;14%;4%;12
Tulsa, OK;91;66;93;67;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;45%;7%;11
Vero Beach, FL;87;72;86;74;A passing shower;ESE;10;64%;66%;12
Washington, DC;83;67;87;65;Sunshine, less humid;WSW;6;45%;7%;11
Wichita, KS;92;67;94;67;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;9;39%;9%;11
Wilmington, DE;78;66;85;63;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;46%;8%;11
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.