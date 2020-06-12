Austin, TX;93;67;94;65;Sunny and hot;NE;5;35%;2%;12
Baltimore, MD;87;62;79;59;Partly sunny;NNE;7;39%;27%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;88;66;91;70;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;8;51%;5%;12
Billings, MT;97;63;95;59;Partly sunny;NNW;11;26%;17%;10
Birmingham, AL;86;65;88;65;Sunny and pleasant;NE;7;49%;5%;12
Bismarck, ND;80;57;89;68;Partly sunny, warm;SE;16;59%;8%;9
Boise, ID;92;53;61;47;A heavy p.m. t-storm;W;8;76%;68%;3
Boston, MA;83;59;70;55;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;8;40%;28%;10
Bridgeport, CT;84;56;73;53;Nice with sunshine;N;7;39%;11%;11
Buffalo, NY;66;46;63;45;Partly sunny, cool;ESE;8;47%;10%;10
Burlington, VT;79;48;58;45;Cooler;SSE;8;52%;42%;5
Caribou, ME;78;48;63;45;Cooler;N;8;49%;34%;4
Casper, WY;89;56;90;54;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;19;21%;17%;11
Charleston, SC;80;72;82;70;Thunderstorms;ENE;7;75%;74%;4
Charleston, WV;83;55;81;56;A t-storm in spots;NNE;5;56%;74%;11
Charlotte, NC;83;64;84;63;Partly sunny;E;7;49%;27%;12
Cheyenne, WY;84;55;84;56;A t-storm in spots;SSW;11;42%;64%;12
Chicago, IL;66;55;65;55;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;51%;6%;10
Cleveland, OH;71;57;64;54;Partial sunshine;ENE;12;53%;19%;11
Columbia, SC;86;67;87;65;A t-storm in spots;E;7;53%;48%;7
Columbus, OH;83;56;70;49;Cooler with some sun;NNE;8;62%;65%;7
Concord, NH;84;47;67;44;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;9;45%;15%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;92;68;94;70;Sunshine and hot;E;7;40%;3%;12
Denver, CO;91;58;87;62;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;38%;64%;12
Des Moines, IA;88;60;81;58;Partly sunny;ESE;13;54%;26%;11
Detroit, MI;75;50;68;49;Cool with sunshine;NNE;9;46%;9%;10
Dodge City, KS;94;64;100;69;Sunny and hot;S;17;25%;5%;12
Duluth, MN;63;41;55;43;Sunny, but cooler;ENE;11;62%;1%;9
El Paso, TX;95;73;97;73;Sunny and very warm;SE;10;19%;2%;13
Fairbanks, AK;76;51;77;53;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;41%;66%;3
Fargo, ND;75;53;78;61;Breezy with some sun;SE;15;49%;12%;9
Grand Junction, CO;98;64;90;60;Winds subsiding;SSE;17;19%;33%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;70;47;69;44;Partly sunny;ENE;9;50%;7%;10
Hartford, CT;85;55;74;52;Not as warm;N;7;37%;12%;10
Helena, MT;91;62;82;48;Windy;W;17;33%;80%;10
Honolulu, HI;86;75;86;74;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;19;48%;23%;13
Houston, TX;90;70;93;70;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;43%;5%;12
Indianapolis, IN;86;61;78;54;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;54%;13%;10
Jackson, MS;86;65;90;67;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;8;43%;2%;12
Jacksonville, FL;88;72;84;71;Thunderstorms;E;7;80%;76%;4
Juneau, AK;68;49;59;50;Spotty showers;ESE;7;75%;86%;2
Kansas City, MO;91;67;91;70;Partly sunny, warm;SE;9;47%;6%;11
Knoxville, TN;84;59;86;60;Partly sunny;NNE;5;48%;10%;11
Las Vegas, NV;104;69;93;67;Brilliant sunshine;WSW;11;9%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;84;58;83;55;Partly sunny;NE;6;51%;29%;11
Little Rock, AR;89;65;91;67;Mostly sunny;E;5;52%;9%;11
Long Beach, CA;76;61;77;60;Clouds breaking;SE;9;54%;1%;11
Los Angeles, CA;79;59;77;59;Clouds breaking;SSE;7;53%;2%;11
Louisville, KY;87;61;86;59;Partly sunny, nice;NE;7;47%;21%;11
Madison, WI;81;45;69;45;Sunny, not as warm;ENE;8;48%;4%;10
Memphis, TN;90;67;89;68;Sunny and pleasant;NE;5;43%;8%;11
Miami, FL;86;79;86;78;Showers and t-storms;E;10;67%;76%;7
Milwaukee, WI;58;49;62;52;Mostly sunny;NE;13;59%;9%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;76;53;70;54;Mostly sunny;ESE;11;55%;15%;10
Mobile, AL;89;72;90;71;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;56%;44%;12
Montgomery, AL;86;68;87;67;Partly sunny;ENE;7;57%;27%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;51;28;33;28;Windy;NNW;31;89%;39%;4
Nashville, TN;88;59;90;63;Sunny, nice and warm;NE;6;43%;15%;11
New Orleans, LA;88;74;90;76;Sunny and beautiful;NE;8;52%;27%;12
New York, NY;86;59;76;55;Not as warm;NNE;7;34%;10%;11
Newark, NJ;85;58;76;55;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;7;34%;12%;11
Norfolk, VA;81;65;77;63;Mostly cloudy;ENE;10;51%;29%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;91;66;93;68;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;11;43%;3%;12
Olympia, WA;60;48;59;45;Cool with rain;SSW;8;79%;74%;3
Omaha, NE;90;65;91;68;Partly sunny, breezy;SE;14;46%;18%;11
Orlando, FL;91;72;89;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;8;63%;51%;12
Philadelphia, PA;87;60;76;57;Not as warm;NNE;7;35%;16%;11
Phoenix, AZ;109;79;106;75;Sunny and very warm;WSW;8;10%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;79;53;71;52;Partly sunny;NNE;5;52%;56%;7
Portland, ME;73;54;65;52;Mostly sunny;NW;7;42%;13%;10
Portland, OR;59;52;60;49;Cool with rain;WSW;6;77%;94%;2
Providence, RI;82;57;75;51;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;7;38%;9%;10
Raleigh, NC;83;65;84;62;Partly sunny;E;9;49%;44%;11
Reno, NV;79;45;67;42;Partly sunny;W;11;31%;6%;11
Richmond, VA;85;64;82;58;Partly sunny;ENE;8;44%;30%;11
Roswell, NM;97;64;96;66;Sunny, windy, warm;SSE;19;18%;6%;12
Sacramento, CA;78;54;77;52;Partly sunny, cool;SW;6;47%;9%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;97;71;81;55;Partly sunny, cooler;WNW;15;19%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;93;67;93;63;Sunshine;ENE;7;41%;1%;12
San Diego, CA;70;61;71;60;Clouds, then sun;WSW;7;66%;1%;11
San Francisco, CA;63;55;66;57;Sun and some clouds;W;15;64%;21%;11
Savannah, GA;86;70;83;69;Thunderstorms;NE;6;81%;73%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;58;51;60;49;Periods of rain;SSW;10;77%;75%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;90;64;89;65;Partly sunny, breezy;ESE;14;49%;14%;10
Spokane, WA;77;53;59;47;Showers and t-storms;S;11;78%;83%;3
Springfield, IL;90;58;82;58;Not as warm;ENE;11;47%;3%;11
St. Louis, MO;91;65;89;63;Nice with sunshine;ENE;6;52%;6%;11
Tampa, FL;92;73;90;71;A t-storm around;E;6;68%;64%;10
Toledo, OH;75;51;67;48;Cool with sunshine;NE;7;52%;12%;11
Tucson, AZ;107;76;106;73;Partly sunny and hot;NNW;8;13%;3%;12
Tulsa, OK;92;66;95;68;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;8;48%;4%;11
Vero Beach, FL;87;73;86;73;Showers and t-storms;E;11;66%;70%;12
Washington, DC;87;62;80;60;Not as warm;NNE;7;40%;27%;11
Wichita, KS;95;68;97;70;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;12;38%;4%;11
Wilmington, DE;85;60;76;56;Sunshine, pleasant;N;8;37%;15%;11
